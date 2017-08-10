August 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #203

Posted on August 10, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to August 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #203

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

    The Politico truly stepped in 💩with the article below! Once again, Immigration is the one topic that brings together Republicans, Democrats and Independents like no other issue. Our President is beyond brilliant by introducing the RAISE Act prior to the August recess.

    Keep in mind that as soon as these losers come back, DACA will be on its way out! September 5th is the day DACA goes in front of the Executioner, Federal Judge Hanen! AG Paxton of TX and nine other AGs wrote AG Sessions about their expectations in late June and what they will do if they are not met.

    https://www.numbersusa.com/news/states-threaten-sue-if-trump-administration-refuse-end-daca

    From the article linked above:

    The case is still in Judge Hanen’s purview, although the Trump Administration announced this month it would rescind DAPA/extended DACA.

    They wrote, “We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program…Specifically, we request that the Secretary of Homeland Security rescind the June 15, 2012 DACA memorandum and order that the Executive Branch will not renew or issue any new DACA or Expanded DACA permits in the future…If, by September 5, 2017, the Executive Branch agrees to rescind the June 15, 2012 DACA memorandum and not to renew or issue any new DACA or Expanded DACA permits in the future, then the plaintiffs that successfully challenged DAPA and Expanded DACA will voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit currently pending in the Southern District of Texas. Otherwise, the complaint in that case will be amended to challenge both the DACA program and the remaining Expanded DACA permits.

    Commenting on the states’ letter, immigration attorney David Leopold said, “If they include it in the lawsuit in Texas, we all know how this goes. Judge Hanen has already ruled that [DAPA/extended DACA] violated the law, and he’s going to do the same thing to DACA. My guess is that Judge Hanen, in fact, will put a hold on DACA … at a minimum, he would stop or restrain renewal of [work permits provided by] DACA.”

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/08/09/trump-immigration-polls-241422

    From the article linked above:

    Voters support most elements of President Donald Trump’s proposal to scale back legal immigration to the United States and change the criteria by which the U.S. admits immigrants, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.

    In defending the bill, White House adviser Stephen Miller cited the popularity of provisions of the bill in public opinion polling and predicted a wave of popular support for a bill that’s long been stalled in the Senate.

    “Public support is so immense on this — if you just look at the polling data in many key battleground states across the country — that, over time, you’re going to see massive public push for this kind of legislation,” Miller said last week from the podium in the White House briefing room.

    In general, more voters support most elements of the legislation than oppose them.

    Majorities back limiting the number of refugees offered permanent residency (58 percent) and establishing a “points system” that would award points based on criteria such as education, English proficiency and prospective salary in the U.S. (60 percent).

    Support for some of the other provisions in the bill isn’t as strong but still exceeds opposition. Forty-eight percent of voters support reducing the number of legal immigrants by half over the next decade (LIE see my comment below) compared to 39 percent who oppose that. On what Miller called “unlimited family chain migration,” 45 percent support ending the ability of U.S. citizens and permanent residents to petition to get extended family members green cards, while 39 percent oppose ending that.

    As for English-language proficiency, 62 percent say it should be a factor in determining who should be allowed to immigrate legally.

    They even lied in their article:

    According to the poll, here are the percentages of those American voters who support the following seven options of how many legal immigrants should be added to the United States each year:

    24% — NONE
    22% — 250,000
    16% — Half a million
    14% — One million
    3% — One and a half million
    2% — Two million
    4% — More than two million
    14% — Not sure

    In other words, 62% of likely voters nationally say they would prefer cutting immigration at least as much as would the RAISE Act.

    Two weeks prior, Lindsey Graham and Dick Durban rolled out the DREAM Act.

    There is no way in hell that the Uniparty will ever try to get this BS Bill passed through either the House or Senate.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/immigration/durbin-graham-file-dream-act-hoping-to-ward-off-legal-challenge-to-daca/2017/07/20/19ade326-6cd4-11e7-b9e2-2056e768a7e5_story.html?utm_term=.ebd9cac0009a

    From the article linked above:

    Hoping to fend off a legal challenge to a program that has spared nearly 800,000 young immigrants from deportation, two veteran senators made a long-shot appeal to President Trump on Thursday to support legislation that would put those immigrants and thousands of others on a path to U.S. citizenship.

    “What I’d like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan,” Trump said. “But our country and political forces are not ready yet.”

    White House officials signaled this week that the president will not support the Dream Act. “I think that the administration has opposed the Dream Act and likely will be consistent on that,” said Marc Short, the president’s legislative affairs director.

    John McCain in his last few days wants to bring the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill up for a vote and thinks they can do it even with a Presidential veto. The moron doesn’t realize that no one will fight for that garbage who cares on having a political future.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/03/mccain-wants-congress-to-pass-gang-of-eight-amnest-bill/

    From the article linked above:

    Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) wants Congress to pass the Gang of Eight’s comprehensive amnesty bill when he returns to the Senate after getting treatments for brain cancer.

    Democrats are mortified! Uniparty Republicans are as well. This bill as well as Kate’s Law and Sanctuary Cities bill will be used as the rallying cry throughout the buildup to the 2018 election. Every Republican running for a Democrat Incumbent seat in the Senate will have our President, the Republican candidate and the moms and dads that had a son or daughter killed by an illegal demanding that the citizens of those states vote out the Democrat for a Trump Republican that will vote in favor of all three bills!

    Bye bye Dean Heller, Jeff Flake and John McCain since all three of you voted in favor of the Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill and said you wouldn’t vote for the RAISE Act!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. 4sure says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Looks like the squeeze is on. Large Texas donor has closed his checkbook until Mitch gets MAGA agenda passed.

    GOP Donors Respond to Obamacare Repeal Failure, Withhold Donations

    BY: Kathryn Covert
    August 8, 2017 1:39 pm

    Republican donors are protesting GOP lawmakers’ failure to repeal Obamacare by withholding donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

    At least $2 million in contributions originally promised to the NRSC have not materialized, CNN reported Tuesday.

    Texas-based donor Doug Deason informed congressional Republicans in June that the “Dallas piggy bank” is closed until they take major action on health care and taxes, the Associated Press reported.

    Deason refused to host a fundraiser for Rep. Mark Meadows (R, N.C.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R, Ohio). He further informed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R, Calif.) his checkbook was closed.

    “Get Obamacare repealed and replaced, get tax reform passed,” Deason said. “You control the Senate. You control the House. You have the presidency. There’s no reason you can’t get this done. Get it done and we’ll open it [the ‘bank’] back up.”

    Deason noted he has also encouraged “nearly two dozen major Texas donors to follow his lead,” according to the AP.

    http://freebeacon.com/politics/gop-donors-respond-obamacare-repeal-failure-withhold-donations/

    If more of this starts to happen, you will see movement. The swamp can’t resist that money. Shows who owns them if it gets them moving.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Maybe they’ll finally learn how precarious their position is — I imagine that many of the big donors, like us Deplorables, will still give to Trump but not the RNC / Rinos. Hope so. They should covet our donations also, but since they don’t the big donors closing their checkbooks should do the trick. Even for donors that are not pro-Trump, if they withhold in their own self-interest, it will be the Invisible Hand resulting in any event to POTUS’ (and our) benefit.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Alexsandra says:
        August 10, 2017 at 12:51 am

        “The invisible hand is a term used by Adam Smith to describe the unintended social benefits of individual self-interested actions. The phrase… has come to capture his notion that individuals’ efforts to pursue their own interest may frequently benefit society more than if their actions were directly intending to benefit society.”

        The Swamp pursuing its own interests has not done so. But Donors will.

        Like

        Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:56 am

      The Uniparty decided they would destroy our President by taking on Obamacare first knowing they weren’t going to get it done. The first blow to Mitch and his minions was the House passing a bill. They never thought that would happen. They also thought Muh Russia would have consumed our President by now.

      His miscalculations are destroying him and the rest of the do nothing Uniparty. This article shared by 4sure is PROOF of their demise!

      Our President bailed Mitch’s ass out last night by endorsing Luther Strange. The embarrassment would have drove Mitch to run for the hills.

      Now Mitch is truly screwed! The budget process is fast approaching. Once again the House has done its part. The Military Spending Bill has $1.5 billion appropriated for the Wall. DACA will die once AG Paxton of Texas and 9 other AGs head back to Judge Hanen’s court on September 5th. Our President backed the RAISE Act basically nuking Lindsey Graham and his DREAMERS Act and Lucifer and his Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill.

      Tax Reform is as close to a guarantee as possible! The fact three Democrats told Crying Chuck to scratch his ass with his pledge (Manchin of WV, Heitkamp of ND and Donnelly of IN), our margin increased to five that can vote NO and still be approved. It will get done by the end of December. Infrastructure is sure to happen before the November 2018 Elections. That will be two out of three major pieces of legislation under this Congress.

      The Uniparty is useless if they aren’t around. Mitch and the rest of the morons know that. Those two pieces of legislation is far more important for their survival than our President.

      Obamacare will continue to die in the Nevada desert! Insurance companies are continuing to get the hell out of the Exchange. Our President will be proven correct that they will come back begging him. It will get done under his terms. Could take the November 2018 Elections to come and go but it will get done! The pressure on Mitch to prevent a subsidy bill to pass is causing him sleepless nights!

      Winning never felt so good!

      Like

      Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:16 am

      I don’t think Meadows is the problem but I understand his position. Actually, I wonder if this is actually a move to hurt pro Trump represenatiatves.

      Like

      Reply
    • DanDeplorable says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:37 am

      That is the only thing these corruptocrats respond to.

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Presidential Retweets:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Zennalou says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I know many frown about news from BB, but I still go there for immigration news.

    Canada Sends Soldiers to Handle Illegals Flooding Her Southern Border
    The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Canadian government is sending “about 100” soldiers to assist police and border guards at the remote road on the Quebec-New York border that has become the nexus of an outpouring of illegal aliens living in America.
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/09/canada-sends-soldiers-to-handle-illegals-flooding-her-southern-border/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

      This story is wonderful news! Justin Thrudeau has invited everyone into his country! Thousands are taking him up on the offer!

      From the article linked above:

      The back road crossing, with no official border post, near Champlain, New York, and Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, has seen thousands of people, mostly Haitians residing in the United States, come by taxi and other conveyences to try to illegally enter Canada. Typically, the outflow is reported as resulting from “fear” of the climate created for illegals in the United States.

      More than 5,000 people have taken advantage so far. Canadian officials told the AP they estimated 400 illegals crossed the border at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle this Sunday alone. The flood is beginning to overwhelm the resources devoted to the problem so far, with Montreal’s iconic Olympic Stadium already being transformed into a refugee center to handle the influx.

      The soldiers from the Canadian Forces have deployed to assist the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency. According to the AP report, the soldiers are there to set up a more permanent border crossing, including a tent camp for up to 500 migrants who are being arrested as soon as they set foot on Canadian soil. The migrants hope is to gain legal status through the relatively forgiving Canadian asylum laws.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • psadie says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Watch the Canadians “revolt.”

      Like

      Reply
  8. SR says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    There is no one in DC including DOJ to look Hillary’s email, Lynch, Rice, unmasking, Huma, foundation, Clapper, Brannon, Power, DWS, Jarrett, Comey to look their crime and any investigation. Here Mueller and FBI is looking every single document for finding crime. It seems whole D.C. own by rats .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 10, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Citizen817 you are too quick😉! This is monumental folks! If you have a son or daughter that doesn’t know what to do for a living, convince them to get into the Energy Sector as a pipe fitter, welder 👨‍🏭, etc. There are going to be jobs all over the US! Six figure incomes and a bright future for their eventual family!

      https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/08/09/icymi-united-states-rapidly-becoming-net-exporter-natural-gas-first-time?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wh_20170809_na

      From the article linked above:

      “New Census Bureau data show that, by value, the United States was again a net exporter in June 2017, selling about $593 million worth of natural gas to the world while importing $566 million via gas pipelines from Canada and as liquefied natural gas. … With new pipeline and LNG export capacity coming online soon, the United States should close out 2017 as a net exporter of natural gas, a situation that hasn’t been seen since 1957, according to EIA.”

      That’s according to data from the Census Bureau and the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While imports of gas are flat or falling, exports continue to rise, and the data give weight to government analysts’ conviction that the United States is on track to become a net energy exporter, possibly as soon as within a decade.

      Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass became the first major LNG exporting hub to commence shipments since the shale gas boom. That facility is now poised to expand export capacity. Freeport LNG south of Houston expects to begin liquefaction and shipments in late 2018 or early 2019. Dominion Energy’s Cove Point LNG in Maryland will be in service by the end of this year, the company says. More projects are coming in Corpus Christi, Texas; elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico region; and at Georgia’s Elba Island.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. trapper says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Here we have the Obama/Clinton position as to North Korea: surrender.

    “We need to have dialogue with them,” Clapper told CNN. “But accept the fact they are a nuclear power.”

    http://nationalinterest.org/feature/how-america-would-wage-nuclear-war-against-north-korea-21841?page=2

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Roger Stone made a major announcement about McMaster confirmed, he says, by two, high level, Israeli sources. Whatever it means, here it is:

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:19 am

      I find this story very odd but probably not too unusual. Although, I read the decedents mother’s account of what happened and it is something else. Sick, sick perversion.

      Maybe an attempt to have some leverage over this guy.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Joe Knuckles says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:01 am

    It has occurred to me that the conflict going on now with N Korea could be a scam orchestrated by China and the left for the purpose of eventually taking Trump down politically in the US. Am I being paranoid?

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Ghostrider says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I am wondering if there is something else going on here. North Korea is not a drill. I get that. I wonder if we are embarked on an economic showdown with China right in the face of Trump’s plans to reduce the national debt, etc. We know that Foreign governments hold about 46 percent of all U.S. debt held by the public, more than $4.5 trillion. Reportedly, the largest foreign holder of U.S. debt is China, which owns more about $1.2 trillion in bills, notes and bonds, according to the Treasury. In total, China owns about 8-10 percent of publicly held U.S. debt. But, according to an old WSJ article from 2012, no one knows for sure how much of US debt obligations China really owns. But, the truth is it’s a big number.

    https://blogs.wsj.com/economics/2014/08/15/us-treasury-unsure-exactly-how-much-us-debt-china-holds/

    Nevertheless, after the past eight years of an miscarriage of spending under Obama, who exacerbated our national debt into near crisis levels, the debt ceiling issue comes up again in September when Mitch and Paul and their gangs of thieves return from vacation. The establishment will tell us the proverbial kicked can needs kicked down the road again.

    Obama played nicey nice with Beijing for 8 years because they were his primary market for our debt instruments. This is important because the markets understand that markets exist where there are buyers; meaning an issuer of securities can’t issue bonds they can’t sell. China and Russia both could decide to hold this next one out for higher interest rates or decide not to buy any more bonds by deciding to choose to “reduce their exposure” in US Treasuries.

    Then, Trump has to do what Trump has to do. His strategy might just falll into place. He can start by reducing the size of the Federal Government and then, he can put the Federal budget on a much needed diet.

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:18 am

      I pray for Trump a lot, mostly daily or more, but old bag Soros is not a trigger to cause me to pray for him. Soros is a fading shadow. God gave us Trump as a leader. Soros is just a wrinkled bag of wind whose money will not help him in the judgment. It is Soros who should feel chilling waves over him now, he should be afraid.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. psadie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Democrats Scared: Did We Take the Russian Thing Too Far? It was all a LIE so now you worry about the coming elections…incompetent fools!

    http://theblacksphere.net/2017/08/democrats-scared-russian-thing/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:29 am

      This again is the prayer I’ve been led to pray most often over the last year or so:

      Lord, may their evil words and schemes (continue to) boomerang back on their own heads and may they (continue to) fall into the traps they themselves have set. Amen.

      And Amen.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Jimmy Jack says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:20 am

    I love Donald Trump and am so thankful he is President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      August 10, 2017 at 1:32 am

      Thanks, Jimmy Jack. Me, too. I’m very grateful we have President Trump.. We are watching incredible history unfold, like never before. Epic.

      Like

      Reply
  23. MadeMan says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Anybody follow realMattCouch on twitter or George Webb on Youtube?

    Seth Rich right before his murder was at late night house party owned by Imran Awan.

    Like

    Reply
  24. yucki says:
    August 10, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Polish TV discusses the possibility of war reparations from Germany post WW2

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s