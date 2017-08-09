State Department Heather Nauert Press Briefing – North Korea Dominates Agenda…

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert delivers the press briefing for August 9th, 2017.  The insufferable media gnats remain fixated on President Trump’s remarks about North Korea – remarks, combined with months of created leverage, that are actually delivering results.

After ignoring all of the action President Trump, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mnuchin, and Secretary Ross have taken to shape the geography; and without even seeing the leverage Trump has positioned on China, Russia and North Korea; the pool reporters are floating questions from a parallel universe called ‘bizarro world’.

Seriously, questions about possibly needing a new “diplomatic direction” are ridiculous against the backdrop of the greatest international diplomatic win in years happening only a few days ago with the 15-0 UNSC unanimous vote on North Korea sanctions.

U.S. journalists are embarrassing.

[Transcript will be added later]

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Of course, we are perpetually disappointed by our press corps.
    The sanctions, drafted by USA, fit perfectly with what Sundance discussed earlier.
    It’s all about the economics.
    We’ve never seen a US President combine military and economic power like Trump does. It’s glorious to watch.

  2. Bruce says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    What journalists? They would only be embarrassing if there was a standard for honesty in their trade. As political operatives they are not the brightest bulb in the room.

  3. jrapdx says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    The press will be even more outraged when the Trump administration demands strict compliance with the UN resolution and enforces the sanctions by economic and military means if necessary. The huge US naval presence in the region is there to make sure the export restrictions are carried out. I have a hunch China and other countries may not like that at all, but they’re not going to be able to get around living up to the commitments they made at the UN.

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Cut back on the pressers and issue statements explaining the accomplishments and the policy. Somebody has to save the media from themselves. I’m embarrassed as a citizen to have such an ignorant press corps on the world stage.

  5. Homesteader says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    We have a press corps…why??

  6. HBD says:
    August 9, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    A great American once said, ” you can’t fix stupid”…Ron White

