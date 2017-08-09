President Trump Responds To Mitch McConnell’s Complaint About “excessive expectations”…

President Trump responded moments ago to the statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about President Trump holding “excessive expectations” of congress. McConnell’s remarks were made Monday and highlighted yesterday.

President Trump responds via twitter: “I don’t think so”…

“A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process.”

~ Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell