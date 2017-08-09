President Trump Responds To Mitch McConnell’s Complaint About “excessive expectations”…

President Trump responded moments ago to the statement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about President Trump holding “excessive expectations” of congress. McConnell’s remarks were made Monday and highlighted yesterday.
President Trump responds via twitter: “I don’t think so”…
“A Congress goes on for two years. Part of the reason I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”
“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the Democratic process.”
#DitchMitch
What a disgrace.
More than a damn disgrace. McConnell should have had these bills on Trumps desk with out Trump even having to ask! The GD GOP sucks and should be thrown out as much as possible. SWAMP RATS all!
After 7 yrs, the bill should have been waiting for him on Inauguration Day.
indeed….playing stupid game past 7 long years with voters…good tweet PDJT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Never forget that Congress does not write the Bills they pass, they are written by their corporate lobbyists and not a single one of the Congress owners want obozzocare to be repealed and replaced. QED No Bill ready to hand to President Trump on day one!!!
sven: Precisely why we have to drain the Congress swamp. They go in with little or some money, but come out millionaires!! by taking bribes from outsiders to ignore and not represent us but their desires. WE must start looking for new candidates asap and vetting them back to childhood and their connections, also inform them no more benefits/perks as we did not vote nor authorize same, and no more betrayals of oath and promises or will get immediate removal because we can impeach them, never ever re-elect them nor allowing groups to own the candidate like McCain, Pelosi, etc., or it looks like we may have to physically remove our elected/hired employees so they understand they are there FOR US and not themselves. It should be considered an honor to be selected to represent us whether locally by city or state and in Congress. Obviously, honor is not in their vocabulary and to blame Trump is asinine because they have sat on their butts for years and not doing anything that would effect their outside donor dollars – and with the ACA that is hospitals/doctors/and above all insurance companies. Yep, either they get what Trump and we want done or they are toast. No more allowing registered socialists and communists to even be considered as a candidate since we are a REPUBLIC and not a democracy and that means freedom and rights and obviously these 2 ideologies are against freedom and rights! We have to stop and realize we ARE THE VOTERS and start thinking! How do like Boston voter registrar employees making side money to give Puerto Ricans false papers so they can vote! Illegals everywhere and they call us not compassionate for wanting to save our country? What happened to morals/values/ehtics and common sense?
Mitch is a useless/incompetent idiot for the Democrats. They love him because he hates, Trump, and they know it….he needs to be replaced, asap.
nole, I agree and further what does his wife, a Trump appointee, thinks about all his laziness and lack of leadership. Or, my question is: why in the world did she marry this old man long past his prime mentally and physically incapable, and way too long in the tooth and in Congress. Ditto all this for Ryan as well. Speakers in both houses need to be removed asap.
As of today no spending measures for fiscal 2018 have received a vote on the Senate floor. The new fiscal year begins October 1.
Shove that fact, Mitch.
Reading the Turtle’s statement got me angry all over again. I’d like to kick his azz.
There should be a full blown national effort to put pressure on his district to call for his recall. I’m in. Still have a few bucks to go towards this effort.
Exactly President Trump👍, McConnell has no excuse for his failure. He needs to resign and take Ryan with him. Damn Uniparty.😡
Thats my President. Poor Mitch, he thought he found the proper excuse. Not with Mr Trump. Mitch will curse the day he opened his trap so carelessly.
You’re absolutely right, Lack is not all… When Mitch McConnell won his reelection he stated that he was anxious to get Obamacare repealed and that would be his first order of business. Of course that’s when Obama was still president. That was when none of them thought a Republican would win the presidency. Now it appears old Mitch has been caught with his pants down. He really has lost the confidence of all of us who voted for the GOP. He should resign from his Leadership position.
McConnell–>>brain=dead
This is what they call “The Trump Card”.
Ditch Mitch. An incompetent swamp creature
This statement by McConnell plays right into everything PT said about Congress and how they have forgotten how to win. This should get PT’s base riled up.
Oh, we are.
I disagree. Uniparty has demonstrated how to win for decades; that’s been the problem.
PDJT is simply exposing them for what they are and have been, and he is showing the World how to win with Integrity.
This should get every red-blooded American riled up! How f’n dare that elitist scumbag stand in front of people, admit they’re all thinking/knowing he and his cohorts aren’t doing their jobs, and basically laugh at all of them and all of us, saying we can’t understand their complicated bidnez. Here’s what this po simple red neck voter understands, Turtle–you’re fired for cause, scumbag and you’ll be lucky if we don’t come after you with a criminal prosecution for malfeasance in office and fraud. Pass a repeal, pass PDJT’s budget, and otherwise get on the train with the majority of USA voters or get run over. Not really your choice, Turtle–our choice.
It is a disgrace, especially when you consider that these republicans have been using Obamacare as a weapon to defeat Democrats with, even the ones who voted with the Democrats.
The GOP has had seven years to prepare for this moment. Ask McConnell if he knows just how much more time he will need to get the job done…..
They don’t know what the word work means.
They took a month-long vacation in order to rest up from the exhausting last six months of doing barely anything at all.
Didn’t they also have a break at the beginning of the year just after PDJT took the oath?
McConnel just walked into that one.
Mitch and GOPe….. you never complained when Presidential candidate Trump called politicians “all talk and no action”. You have just defined yourselves this way. Too bad.
TN voters….. TN Republican Party, r.e. Lamar Alexander…. GET HIM OUT!
Kentucky is responsible for foisting McConnell upon the Senate for so long:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitch_McConnell
Please do not dismiss pettiness and envy as powerful forces of negative influence . Donald J. Trump has succeeded where many others have failed , but wished that they could succeed . He is a real alpha male in a sea of neuters . He is actively demonstrating the impotence of many of his rivals ( and lukewarm , opportunistic allies ) . Do not expect many to be grateful that he has exposed many of them for what they are .
I will leave you naked before your enemies.
Professional Coward like McCain & Paul Ryan!!!
Ppl need to stop making excuses for these politicians! Mitch isn’t stupid nor useless nor incompetent! HE LIED! HE SWINDLED! HE MANIPULATED EVEN THE PRESIDENT! I do believe Trump always knew. Most ppl already know Mitch is against any tax reform so don’t be expecting anything there unless Trump goes to war and gets Mitch ousted and many more scumbag senators! Sundance was on the money that OCare was a myth and he stands correct! All Congress wants SINGLE PAYER! END OF RANT!
That’s why Trump needs to push the envelope, in order to expose them. Get their votes on paper so they can no longer lie to the American public about who they really are.
ALSO the Republican party had 7 years to repeal OCare and they never had a plan bc the plan was to keep OCare! Their pockets were filled w insurance lobbyist cash AND…Trump wasn’t supposed to win! The fix was in and the establishment STILL LOST! If Clinton was in, it wouldn’t even be brought up in DC..maybe not even Fox!
Mitch McConnell truly stepped in 💩! This moron and the rest of the Uniparty decided they would destroy our President by taking on Obamacare first knowing they weren’t going to get it done. The first blow to Mitch and his minions was the House passing a bill. They never thought that would happen. They also thought Muh Russia would have consumed our President by now.
His miscalculations are destroying him and the rest of the do nothing Uniparty. Our President bailed his ass out last night by endorsing Luther Strange. The embarrassment would have drove Mitch to run for the hills.
Now Mitch is truly screwed! The budget process is fast approaching. Once again the House has done its part. The Military Spending Bill has $1.5 billion appropriated for the Wall. DACA will die once AG Paxton of Texas and 9 other AGs head back to Judge Hanen’s court on September 5th. Our President backed the RAISE Act basically nuking Lindsey Graham and his DREAMERS Act and Lucifer and his Gang of 8 Amnesty Bill.
Tax Reform is as close to a guarantee as possible! The fact three Democrats told Crying Chuck to scratch his ass with his pledge (Manchin of WV, Heitkamp of ND and Donnelly of IN), our margin increased to five that can vote NO and still be approved. It will get done by the end of December. Infrastructure is sure to happen before the November 2018 Elections. That will be two out of three major pieces of legislation under this Congress.
The Uniparty is useless if they aren’t around. Mitch and the rest of the morons know that. Those two pieces of legislation is far more important for their survival than our President.
Obamacare will continue to die in the Nevada desert! Insurance companies are continuing to get the hell out of the Exchange. Our President will be proven correct that they will come back begging him. It will get done under his terms. Could take the November 2018 Elections to come and go but it will get done! The pressure on Mitch to prevent a subsidy bill to pass is causing him sleepless nights!
Winning never felt so good!
Awesome analysis. Kept me engaged with every word.
Mitch McConnell also realizes that the Republican base is growing at record numbers! This scares him more than anything in the world because he will not be able to hide behind a margin of TWO Republicans come November 2018.
There are 13 Incumbent Democrats/Independent that are vulnerable in 2018! With these margins widening in states and nationally, 2018 is shaping up to be a bloodbath! What will Mitch’s excuse be when there are between 58 to 62 Senate Republicans. In that number Dean Heller from NV will be gone because he was primaried, Jeff Flake from AZ will be gone because he was primaried and Lucifer will join his creatures in HELL because he no longer will be with us.
Lou Barletta must be dancing in PA after seeing these numbers from his state! The same for Governor Scott from FL!
Found this great site for NC! The difference between Democrats and Republicans went from 646,246 in favor of Democrats on 11.8.16 to 585,775 on 8.5.17. We closed the gap by 60,471 😂
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegStat/Results/?date=01%2F01%2F2017
As of 8.5.17
Democrats: 2,640,299
Republicans: 2,054,454
Libertarians: 33,222
Unaffiliated: 2,046,443
11.8.16
Democrats: 2,733,188
Republicans: 2,086,942
Libertarians: 32,333
Unaffiliated: 2,065,687
Here is PA:
http://www.dos.pa.gov/_layouts/download.aspx?SourceUrl=http://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/OtherServicesEvents/VotingElectionStatistics/Documents/currentvotestats.xls
The difference between registered Democrats and Republicans went from 916,274 in favor of Democrats on 11.8.16 to 807,707 on 8.7.17. We closed the gap by 108,567 😁!
8.7.17
D: 4,028,188
R: 3,220,481
I: 1,164,572
11.8.16
D: 4,217,456
R: 3,301,182
I: 1,204,339
Wow! So much winning my head is spinning
Is it possible the Luther Strange endorsement was tied to this? Trump practices the art of war and likes to keep people off balance as he singularly surrounds them. Giving your defeated enemy an out is part of that, it makes no sense to corner a defeated foe.
Trump is also smart enough to know endorsements mean nothing to anyone voting, but everything to the MSM and establishment. His people know what to do.
Here’s my take on that issue:
Trump has his own internal polling, and so far, he’s been accurate 100% of the time. We have two Trump candidates who are splitting the vote.
That’s going to allow the NeverTrumper to win.
If Trump endorses Moore, that’ll enrage the Brooks people. Vice versa. And in the end, neither of them will win anyway, so why do it? Why make an enemy out of the eventual winner?
That was his only choice.
new voter registrations since the election in the rust belt and other battleground states for Republicans are way higher than for democrats. These are the real polls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
guess whos counting the new voter registrations now
I actually searched for days, hours looking for that information.
Did you know that it has never been readily available?
the raw data is publicly available. you have to process the data.
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The link is bad. It’s gobbledygook.
This is a pretty big deal and a good sign. it also goes to showing why DNC funding is drying up. These are people also falling father out of reach of their propaganda, mailers, emails and all the other crap.
in PA 100k new registrations net. this has the dims panicking
THIS too.
And BTW, that money ain’t for Mitch and Team.
Wow look at that “cash on hand” figure! Hillbomb did to the Democrat coffers exactly what she would have done to us taxpayers.
I wonder if any of that went to the Clinton Foundation sink hole?
I think this first vote is actually just a primary and the top two will move on. Strange is in a battle for 2nd with Brooks. Maybe he was Strange to get 2nd, so he can get humiliated in the actual race? I honestly don’t see how Strange will win.
I pray that you’re right.
From “https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Senate_special_election_in_Alabama,_2017”
Nine Republicans and seven Democrats are competing in the primary on August 15, 2017. No candidate in either party has polled above 50 percent in a public opinion poll, as of August 7, 2017, making it likely that a primary runoff election between the top two candidates will be necessary for both parties on September 26, 2017. Each party’s nominee will compete in the general election on December 12, 2017.[6] The winner of the election will serve until 2020, when Jeff Sessions’ term was set to expire, with the option to run for re-election.
I thought the result of this election determined which two would move forward to a run -off. So endorsing one of the other two would have guaranteed one of them still had a chance. I do not understand why he endorsed now rather than waiting until the run-off. Then he could have endorsed the person running against Strange.
I believe it goes to a runoff if none of the candidates gets 50% of the vote. Maybe this is a freebie for POTUS – Mitch and strange will owe him, even if strange doesn’t get 50%.
Precisely. PDJTs people know exactly what to do. That’s of course why he is President, against all odds.
Has your President ever let you down? Mitch, Paulie? et al.
Great stuff this. Your Lion Nukes them with a few lines of a tweet.
God Bless PDJT..
Somehow Republicans like McConnell still believe that in the unlikely event they are able to totally sabotage this President and his policies, that all of his supporters will naturally flock back to them for lack of anywhere better to go.
Why else would they operate with such reckless disregard?
Since when did Trump endorse Luther Strange?
“Since when did Trump endorse Luther Strange?” – Since yesterday
PDJT – “Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”
McConnell stole his last election with the help of his RINO friends…You’d think he would have learned that he can and will be replaced if he doesn’t start listening to the people who voted him in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It obvious that the RINOs think that most Americans are brain dead and will just keep on punching the same ole ticket and believing the same old lies.
Turtle doesnt know what coming for him. Trump gave him the benefit of a doubt and even hired his wife. Now this traitor is going to face serious business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Mitch. I am not inexperienced. I am a very experienced voter and participant in the political process. Believe me, people are paying attention and we know that the blame is not with the President. It is with you. Shame on you.
#ILoveMyPresident.
That is all.
Today Rush played a quote from Misanthrope Mitch on December 6, 2016 saying that the FIRST thing on the Senate agenda in January would be a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. He also stated that it would easily pass with 51 votes. So tell us voters again exactly whose timetable was wrong!
McConnell says the President’s expectations are excessive?
What about the expectations of millions of patriots who have watched for years, some of us for decades, the continuing corruption in government and degradation of the country with increasing contempt for bought-and-paid-for politicians?
Clearly Mitch’s occasional ventures outside the DC swamp bubble have not been enough for him to get a clue.
Too old
Too tired
Too slow
Too GOPe
Too anti-P/T agenda
Too anti-Deplorables
Too unproductive
Too two-faced
DITCH MITCH
If he can’t handle the job and the pace that it now requires, then he needs to resign NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President TRUMP could just as easily have responded with:
#DrainTheSwamp
I think we need to send every congresscritter a post card or letter saying “I vote for the Presidents agenda…AGAIN” “Get to work, or I will not vote for you ever again”!!!
Mitch is useless he is not singing g along with us !
We (President Trump AND his supporters) merely expected Mitch to do what he said he would do for years. If Mitch can’t meet his own expectations, it’s time to find someone who will.
Please, President Trump send some words of encouragement to Paul Ryan…
P45 could offer a free shave.. with a weed eater
The chinless, nutless, feckless liar is just playing “the long game,” that’s all.
Congressional approval rating is barely in the double digits.
There are no excuses left for Republicans in Congress.
As Sundance said, these people are not writing the bills – their big money donors write the bills.
Congress doesn’t have a clue how to shape a health care system that works.
The Democrats let greedy drug companies and hospital corporations write Obamacare for their own optimum profit, and included LOTS of room for graft and kickbacks and all sorts of pork.
Not a care in the world was given to the working class, to excellent reliable delivery of services, or even to the furtherance of human life. Congress doesn’t care about high premiums and sky high deductibles or no health insurance at all – people paying fines in order NOT to have Obamacare.
Illegals and new immigrants are covered, of course, along with other freebies, which are a subsidy for big corporations, at taxpayer expense.
Obamacare is all about $$$ for the health industry and politicians and their donors, and about total control of the American population.
Obamacare is a crime – just one more crime committed by Obama’s criminal regime and DC’s criminal elected officials in their continued thievery and hoax perpetrated upon voters and citizens of the USA.
I’ll make a prediction right here and now: This is the beginning of the end of McConnell. This started a national conversation that McConnell doesn’t want the American public to have.
I just got an email from one Donald J Trump, asking me to take the “Listening for America Survey”. The letter says it’s from DJT, his picture is on it, his name at the bottom. It speaks to the disconnect between those inside the “DC-media bubble” and real Americans.
The links take you to a GOP.com survey, many questions, some room for comments. You give your name and email, then on to the next page.
Here on page two, it tells you your responses have been recorded, but you must select a donation amount to continue. Zero isn’t an option. In order to get to the next step, it’s pay to play. How very, very GOPe of them.
I am done giving money to the GOP, if I want to donate it’ll be to President Trump directly.
I know that President Trump won the election as the GOP candidate. I know that he’d be able to advance the MAGA agenda faster with the right kind of congress critters in place and the existing structure of the Republican party is a potentially valuable tool , and I know that you have to wade into a swamp before you can drain it.
But to see DJT’s name and image on a stinking Uniparty fundraising email that is just slightly above Nigerian spam in the way it uses Trump’s credentials to stuff money into a fund that supports the likes of McConell, McCain and Murkowski galls me nonetheless.
The association of the Trump brand with those pontificating tools of big donors does more to damage my mental image of President Trump than a million fake news hit pieces in fish wrappers like the NYT or WP. To Hell with Russia, I’m worried that Team Trump is colluding with the GOP half of the Uniparty, and my dad used to say something about lying down with dogs and getting up with fleas.
The President needs to destroy the vessel that propelled him to office, and either rebuild it from the keel up with the help of an outraged electorate, or let it go the way of the Whigs and issue his own declaration of political independence. This sham show can’t continue, and I hope this Tweet calling out Yertle the Turtle is the beginning of the end of the GOP as it exists today.
In the past 8 years work ethics standards were set by Barack Hussein Obama.
“Work? What is that? It has anything to do with politics? No. We’re politicians.”
McConnell just doesn’t who he’s messing with. This is not a business as usual POTUS. This is not going to end well for these swamp creatures.
A long time ago, in the Navy Reserves, I did my 2 weeks training in Guam on a ship. At one point, myself and a couple others from my reserve unit were asked if we could help clean berthing.
No problem. We got down there and started cleaning (dusting, sweeping, moppong, shining, etc) right away.
A full time active duty sailor saw this and said we needed to slow down, we had all day. We did not. After this and actual job training/work we were done.
The GOP Congress is calling on Trump to slow down. Thing is, like us, Trump does have all day. He’s considered the “f-ing reservist.”
Edited by Admin…
” … does NOT… have all day”
DITCH MITCH
This is an example of what needs done. Storm the local party offices. Make noise and raise hell. That’s where it’s going to happen. The more local the better.
Writing letters, sending e-mails and making phone calls directly to the GOPe senators in Washington DC is much like farting in a wind storm. They don’t notice you unless your name also appears on their “Whale Donor” list.
As I have said here before, you might as well write your greivances on a piece of paper, fold it into an airplane, and throw it in your yard.
They Ain’t listenin’!
Unloaded on @SenateMajLdr with a few tweet nukes. I have begun daily to hammer various Congress members about their puppetmasters @USChamber.
I don’t think PDJT can necessarily point out this sordid incestual relationship, but we who use social media need to start bringing awareness to US Chamber’s role. Once you recognize that tie in, everything Congress does casts a soiled filter.
So, would it be possible for President Trump to fire Mitch’s wife and have someone else in that department step into the head position? He tried to work with Mitch, but obviously, Mitch and no one else in DC is interested in that. Get rid of his wife and let Mitch answer to her when they’re at home.
I rarely listen to Rush anymore, but he made a valid point today that when DJT won the G.E., old Mitch swore there would be a repeal bill on Trump’s desk on day 1, and it would be passed with a simple 51 votes. Aside from the fact that Mitch is nothing but a lying low-life, I think he got caught lying because he assumed Ryan would never send a bill to the Senate. So looks like Ryan worked a deal with Trump (Foxconn) and actually put Mitch in a bad spot.
While I’m ranting, the statement that “A Congress session is 2 years” makes me want to take Mitch and McCain by the necks and smash their faces together until Mitch chokes on McCain’s cancer infested brains.
People are suffering and this POS explains that he has 2 years to take his sweet old time?
We’ve been discussing above that the level of voter registration is a sign of something. I don’t know how much weight to give to it, and this is one of the reasons why I say that:
Robeson County, NC
100% Reporting
R D. Trump 51.4% 20,294
D H. Clinton 46.6% 18,377
L G. Johnson 2.0% 783
http://www.politico.com/2016-election/results/map/president/north-carolina/
——————————————————-
But look at the voter registration tallies:
ROBESON (D)50,895 (R)9,962 (L)184 (I)15,676
https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegStat/Stats?Date=01/01/2017&CountyName=ROBESON
But what it does do is gives credence to Sundance’s “Monster Vote.”
Good POTUS Trump. But why on earth you endorsed the loser
” Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!”.
If President Trump appointed Elaine Chao as Transportation Secretary with the hope she might sway Mitch in the right direction, it sure isn’t working as planned.
“Excessive Expectations” How much do you want a bet that Ditch Mitch puts together an Omnibus bill in days and tries to pass it off as the budget bill. He did it before with Ryan in late November/December 2015. The American people were furious. It seems dear Mitch is quick on his feet when he wants to be (when it benefits the UniParty), but is as slow as a Turtle when it benefits We The People.
Fire the “Crooked Turtle’s” wife,this slug has been double dipping for years !
