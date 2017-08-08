President Trump Delivers “Fire and Fury” Statement on North Korea…

Responding to continued nuclear missile provocations from North Korea, and against the backdrop of a unanimous 15-0 Security Council U.N. resolution, today President Trump delivered the following strong remarks toward the DPRK and Kim Jong-Un.
No one messes with America with Trump at the helm. Pappa Bear is mad.
*It will start with our new EMP weapons.* ..
Huh No…
No, I think not… “Fire & Fury” will be delivered by a *Neutron Bomb*, or otherwise known as..
A ENW, (Enhanced radiation weapon)
These Will take out Artillery, Armored Vehicles, with-out laying waste to the surrounding Land & also keep from killing “Massive” amounts of the “innocent”? Civilian Population
We have many, MANY of these Rounds..
These are the size of 155mm & 203mm Shells respectively .. ( Artillery Shells)
While, the US bombs were never deployed to Europe, they remain stockpiled in the US.
While the “NEWS” today, (WaPo) & the Japanese Report are saying Lil Kim HAS achieved “Miniaturization” of Bomb(s) or capable of putting “something” on a ICBM..
Vis Tech Leaps & bounds..
Fact(s) are,, If Lil Kim has His Physicists researching the Net, (Wiki & Library of Congress/Universities Papers) the KNOWLEDGE is OUT in the Wild!
For example, Here are the Paper(s),Details & tech necessary to build a “nuke” to fit onto a warhead..
I researched the subject for the last hour, YES the information is out there, bits & pieces, but It’s there..
Read here–> https://arxiv.org/pdf/physics/0510052v1.pdf
AND theres this-> “China conducted a successful test of neutron bomb principles in 1984 and a successful test of a neutron bomb in 1988. However, neither of those countries chose to deploy the neutron bomb. Chinese nuclear scientists stated before the 1988 test that China had no need for the neutron bomb, but it was developed to serve as a “technology reserve”, in case the need arose in the future”
Other than the part about Guam tipping over, Reuters is reporting that Li’l Kim is threatening to shoot missiles at Guam. Good grief. I don’t think it is in the Norks interest to tweak PDJT.
I have full confidence in our president and his administration. Wake me up if/when the bullets fly.
