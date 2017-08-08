U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Fox Interview Discussing North Korea…

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley went into her full Mrs. Rubio mode earlier today as she took credit for single-handily bringing North Korea to heel. Apparently Secretary Tillerson and President Trump assisted Mrs. Rubio in achieving her policy objectives.

  1. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Ross and Mnuchin applied the economic muscle in an assist of Haley’s herculean efforts

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Kjf says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Thank god we have Nikki. What would the world look like?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. PNWLifer says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Guess she never learned that there’s no “I” in team. Mrs. Rubio is a useful tool. There is no doubt she will outlive her usefulness..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Alison says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    “The world is divided into people who do things and people who get the credit.
    Try to belong to the first class. There’s far less competition.”

    Quoted: Dwight Morrow

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. rolisize says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I was definitely wrong about Nikki Haley, President Trump made a great pick.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Our President could care less if “Mrs. Rubio” takes credit. She is and always will be a politician. She is young and sees a future for herself. If this makes her work even harder than WE and our country win!

    Here is the truth we know and our President smiles about:

    Our President setup both Russia and China to not veto the UN sanction against NK. I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! The other day’s job number for July (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6% and the Stock Market hitting an all time high for the 8th consecutive day shows that the train is picking up serious traction.

    All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.

    This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.

    South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.

    All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1 billion plus Chinese living in China.

    Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China!

    That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Running Fast says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Reading the headline I was going to come on here and defend her saying how a good boss allows their employees to take credit for wins… and then I watched the interview!

    Could it be that she doesn’t even realize the leverage president Trump utilized to create this result? Is Nikki Haley simply like all of the other politicians and is completely obtuse to how our president works, acts and thinks?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      She did kind of say it in the final 45 seconds of the clip. She talked about our policy with ISIS and the results since January, the UN resolution on Saturday, the stock market since our President took over the WH.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        August 8, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        She did start off as Mrs. Rubio pretty hard. About halfway through she may have realized what she’d done (or figured she’d done enough) and dialed back Mrs. Rubio, She may just get a little counseling by T-Rex anyway in how to be diplomatic. She certainly needs it.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  8. MAGA Happy Boy says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Apparently Nikki doesn’t read CTH. If she did, she would have a better idea how easy PDJT and SOS Rex have made her job. As it is, she comes across like a middle school credit-grabber, a perfect fit for the UN, but clueless in the big things.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bolshevict says:
      August 8, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      She has always struck me as weak, needed an organization or hierarchy to perform–an order-taker. I’m not sure she’s as committed to the Establishment as she’s committed to whomever could help her raise funds for elections or provide secure employment.

      The only evidence I could point to would be her seeming dedication to executing Trump’s agenda….But she she just seems to me to be a diligent executor of executive directives, rather than an executive herself.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Budman says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Pardon me if I didn’t catch it, but did she not mention the Presidents name once? I am referring to her royalty Mrs. Rubio .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • trapper says:
      August 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      She was obvious in her determined refusal to utter the name “Trump.” even when given every opportunity and invitation to do so. She always referred to “this administration.” She has severely limited her usefulness in “this administration” because she can’t be trusted. Oh, she’ll go do her job, but she has no loyalty and that Is a career ender. How very disappointed I am in her.

      Like

      Reply
  10. G3 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Our Friends at FOX sure framed up the questions for her– “how did you….how did you….how did you….”
    Thank God for President Trump and his entire administration.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Peace says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    She’s a ver sleazy character. If in doubt, google the Veronica brown case in which she denied a biological father of good character the right to parent his beloved daughter. Instead she gave parental rights to two married genetic strangers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    At 50 seconds:
    Interviewer: Was some button pressed to get China, Russia on board?
    NH: No – I merely said how many ICBM tests do we need.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Budman says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Mrs. Rubio esq was one of the biggest never-Trumpers around and I just will never forget it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Coast says:
    August 8, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I can’t stand her. I’ll never forget or forgive her giving a State of the Union address rebuttal…and instead of rebutting Obama, she attacked President Trump. Shame.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Red says:
      August 8, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      I remember. PDJT offered her the UNA position knowing her ego couldnt resist. The position is sales/comms with little real authority. PDJT got a big supporter as Gov. in return. Great managerial move!

      Like

      Reply
  16. Peter says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Hilarious. They are priming her for her primary run against trump.

    So she negotiated the deal and Trump just MOABs the lil bastard.

    Let’s see who wins that campaign.

    Trump 18. GOPe 0.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Dabigragu says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Kim Jong-un moments ago has made his first move. He announced a short time ago N. Korea does have nuclear capabilities and will use it. Duck and cover…

    Like

    Reply
  18. BreyerConstruct says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Wow. The lil Fox is quite the pitbull…getting North Korea and the ENTIRE WORLD to heel at her spoken word.

    I’m *so glad* we have her running things for us.
    What. Ev. Er. would we do, without her dogged determination?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I wonder if/when some massive failure to this big successful event Mrs. Rubio managed to pull off all by her lonesome if she just as publicly pronounces and owns the failure solely as her own.

    We’ll see.

    What we’ll see is Papa Lion swoop in and save the day and her sorry arse.

    Did Papa Lion plan it this way or is he just taking advantage of it?

    We’ll see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    This is interesting, because her interview on Saturday with CNN regarding North Korea, she was all in for Trump, T-Rex, McMaster, and Mattis. She kept saying they work as a great team and that it was a team effort. Hmmmmm.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. professorquicksand says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Damn Nikki, get off your cross already. We need the wood to build a canoe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. StayAwayFromNikki says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I am indian american and live in SC. She is never trustworthy and always takes the winners side to serve her own interest. It will not take a fraction of a second for her to flip against trump when time is right. I was disappointed that trump hired her. Sometimes truth needs to be told and thats what i am trying to say. Stay away from Nikki (Namrata is her real name and Nikki is politically favorable name)

    Like

    Reply
  23. benifranlkin says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Li’l Kim has already flipped the bird to “It was me”…..now she’s gotta step behind Big Daddy Trump for cover as he backs her up and pulls out the big guns. It’s gonna be hilarious.

    Like

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley on NK

    Like

    Reply
  25. colmdebhailis says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Yeah Russia and China deviated from their expected support of NK because Nikki told them there have been a lot of ICBM tests. That startling revelation turned the situation around. She’s a pip, a real pip.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Lulu says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    She is repulsive in her naked ambition.

    Like

    Reply
  27. littleflower481 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I just listened to it and I heard it in a totally different way, I guess. I didn’t think she was taking credit for anything; she said “we”, which I know some people use when referring to themselves, but I didn’t take it that way. And she did say “great team” and “the administration.” So, I know people here don’t like her and I didn’t like the fact that she endorsed Rubio and banned the Confederate flag while governor, but to me it sounded different than to you. But, that’s the problem with words.

    Like

    Reply

