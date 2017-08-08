U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Fox Interview Discussing North Korea…

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley went into her full Mrs. Rubio mode earlier today as she took credit for single-handily bringing North Korea to heel. Apparently Secretary Tillerson and President Trump assisted Mrs. Rubio in achieving her policy objectives.
Ross and Mnuchin applied the economic muscle in an assist of Haley’s herculean efforts
Thank god we have Nikki. What would the world look like?
Guess she never learned that there’s no “I” in team. Mrs. Rubio is a useful tool. There is no doubt she will outlive her usefulness..
Not one mention of PDJT. All about Nikki. Well until she was asked, then it was US or Administration.
Good thing PDJT believes in Pres. Reagan:
“There is no limit to what you can accomplish
if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Thanks for posting that – exactly what I wanted to say, only with the exact words!!! 😀
Maybe she was told to take the credit, so that the WH wouldn’t take even more heat from the MSM.
Posibility. MSM loves Nikki (until she runs against Dims).
PDJT has taken lessons from Robert Kraft with Tom Brady and the Patriots – Individual contributions are great as long as the Teams Wins, and PDJT owns the Team!
OMG, we’ve got Jack Reacher! How cool is that?
ROTFLMAO!! How TRUE!!!
She’s on a fast track to get Mooch’d.
Just saying…
To be fair, she used “we” most of the time and when it was “I” it was appropriate. Give her a break, she’s doing a great job on behalf of the President, IMHO.
“The world is divided into people who do things and people who get the credit.
Try to belong to the first class. There’s far less competition.”
Quoted: Dwight Morrow
Well said Alison! I bet that our President laughs every time he hears Nikki speak about herself and her policies. I could imagine him saying, “Thatis my Nikki”!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our useful DACA.
I was definitely wrong about Nikki Haley, President Trump made a great pick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree completely. She is a team player
Now that her replacement is in as Governor, he might be making a new great pick soon. =D
Our President could care less if “Mrs. Rubio” takes credit. She is and always will be a politician. She is young and sees a future for herself. If this makes her work even harder than WE and our country win!
Here is the truth we know and our President smiles about:
Our President setup both Russia and China to not veto the UN sanction against NK. I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! The other day’s job number for July (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6% and the Stock Market hitting an all time high for the 8th consecutive day shows that the train is picking up serious traction.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.
South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1 billion plus Chinese living in China.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China!
That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
Reading the headline I was going to come on here and defend her saying how a good boss allows their employees to take credit for wins… and then I watched the interview!
Could it be that she doesn’t even realize the leverage president Trump utilized to create this result? Is Nikki Haley simply like all of the other politicians and is completely obtuse to how our president works, acts and thinks?
She did kind of say it in the final 45 seconds of the clip. She talked about our policy with ISIS and the results since January, the UN resolution on Saturday, the stock market since our President took over the WH.
She did start off as Mrs. Rubio pretty hard. About halfway through she may have realized what she’d done (or figured she’d done enough) and dialed back Mrs. Rubio, She may just get a little counseling by T-Rex anyway in how to be diplomatic. She certainly needs it.
Apparently Nikki doesn’t read CTH. If she did, she would have a better idea how easy PDJT and SOS Rex have made her job. As it is, she comes across like a middle school credit-grabber, a perfect fit for the UN, but clueless in the big things.
She has always struck me as weak, needed an organization or hierarchy to perform–an order-taker. I’m not sure she’s as committed to the Establishment as she’s committed to whomever could help her raise funds for elections or provide secure employment.
The only evidence I could point to would be her seeming dedication to executing Trump’s agenda….But she she just seems to me to be a diligent executor of executive directives, rather than an executive herself.
Pardon me if I didn’t catch it, but did she not mention the Presidents name once? I am referring to her royalty Mrs. Rubio .
She was obvious in her determined refusal to utter the name “Trump.” even when given every opportunity and invitation to do so. She always referred to “this administration.” She has severely limited her usefulness in “this administration” because she can’t be trusted. Oh, she’ll go do her job, but she has no loyalty and that Is a career ender. How very disappointed I am in her.
Our Friends at FOX sure framed up the questions for her– “how did you….how did you….how did you….”
Thank God for President Trump and his entire administration.
FOXbots gave Nikki a chance to spread credit around. In response Nikki mentioned US and Administration.
Unfortunately-the absence is obvious.
She’s a ver sleazy character. If in doubt, google the Veronica brown case in which she denied a biological father of good character the right to parent his beloved daughter. Instead she gave parental rights to two married genetic strangers.
That’s horrible.
At 50 seconds:
Interviewer: Was some button pressed to get China, Russia on board?
NH: No – I merely said how many ICBM tests do we need.
That seemed exceptionally clueless, but I am positive this is Trump’s design.
Trump is the approaching thunderstorm, and Nikki Haley is the girl at the fancy department store handing out free umbrellas.
Lol
Mrs. Rubio esq was one of the biggest never-Trumpers around and I just will never forget it!
She still is. She’s feathering her nest at the UN and keeping her fingers crossed that the deep state takes care of business.
Purrrfect tweet.
Suspicious cat is lulz cat today.
I can’t stand her. I’ll never forget or forgive her giving a State of the Union address rebuttal…and instead of rebutting Obama, she attacked President Trump. Shame.
I remember. PDJT offered her the UNA position knowing her ego couldnt resist. The position is sales/comms with little real authority. PDJT got a big supporter as Gov. in return. Great managerial move!
Hilarious. They are priming her for her primary run against trump.
So she negotiated the deal and Trump just MOABs the lil bastard.
Let’s see who wins that campaign.
Trump 18. GOPe 0.
Kim Jong-un moments ago has made his first move. He announced a short time ago N. Korea does have nuclear capabilities and will use it. Duck and cover…
Wow. The lil Fox is quite the pitbull…getting North Korea and the ENTIRE WORLD to heel at her spoken word.
I’m *so glad* we have her running things for us.
What. Ev. Er. would we do, without her dogged determination?
I wonder if/when some massive failure to this big successful event Mrs. Rubio managed to pull off all by her lonesome if she just as publicly pronounces and owns the failure solely as her own.
We’ll see.
What we’ll see is Papa Lion swoop in and save the day and her sorry arse.
Did Papa Lion plan it this way or is he just taking advantage of it?
We’ll see.
This is interesting, because her interview on Saturday with CNN regarding North Korea, she was all in for Trump, T-Rex, McMaster, and Mattis. She kept saying they work as a great team and that it was a team effort. Hmmmmm.
Damn Nikki, get off your cross already. We need the wood to build a canoe.
Lol. Literally. I’m at lunch and People over at the next table looked at me like I was crazy.
I am indian american and live in SC. She is never trustworthy and always takes the winners side to serve her own interest. It will not take a fraction of a second for her to flip against trump when time is right. I was disappointed that trump hired her. Sometimes truth needs to be told and thats what i am trying to say. Stay away from Nikki (Namrata is her real name and Nikki is politically favorable name)
Li’l Kim has already flipped the bird to “It was me”…..now she’s gotta step behind Big Daddy Trump for cover as he backs her up and pulls out the big guns. It’s gonna be hilarious.
Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley on NK
Yeah Russia and China deviated from their expected support of NK because Nikki told them there have been a lot of ICBM tests. That startling revelation turned the situation around. She’s a pip, a real pip.
She is repulsive in her naked ambition.
I just listened to it and I heard it in a totally different way, I guess. I didn’t think she was taking credit for anything; she said “we”, which I know some people use when referring to themselves, but I didn’t take it that way. And she did say “great team” and “the administration.” So, I know people here don’t like her and I didn’t like the fact that she endorsed Rubio and banned the Confederate flag while governor, but to me it sounded different than to you. But, that’s the problem with words.
