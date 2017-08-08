Farewell Rhinestone Cowboy – Glen Campbell 1936-2017

Posted on August 8, 2017 by

Choking back tears, I don’t have words…. only memories.  Wonderful memories.

However, you can judge Glen Campbell’s excellence upon the faces of his peers.

(Story Here)

127 Responses to Farewell Rhinestone Cowboy – Glen Campbell 1936-2017

  2. Regina says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Gentle On My Mind is my favorite – love this version with another legend, MOSAT Leon

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    test

    Reply
  4. PDQ says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ – one of my favorite CD’s is Show Me Your Way,
    that I listened to all the time as a new believer…favorite song is Jesus and me

    https://www.amazon.com/Show-Your-Way-Glen-Campbell/dp/B00008J2W6/ref=pd_sbsn!_15_5?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=SNFAY9A1J7FR47416VR4

    Welcome Home Glen!

  5. free73735 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Farewell mighty Warrior of God! We will meet again one day!

    • massivedeplorable says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      Safe in the arms of Jesus- no sickness, no pain, no sin, no danger, no death, no Satan! May Jesus Christ be praised! I’ll be Home with Him someday. I’ll say Hi to my Brother Glen. And Ronald Reagan, and Elvis- and my beloved modern hero R. G. Letourneau.

      I am The Way, The Truth, and The life. No man comes to the father but by Me.

  6. carrierh says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    He was always my mom’s favorite and his music and singing were great. Wish we had others that would know how to really play an instrument and sing so we could understand the words. Instead they swallow the mics and use a guitar like I don’t know what.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      August 8, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      I was never so offended as I was when some big famous singer (Beyoncé) stuck her butt up in everyone’s face at a Hillary Clinton rally. In other words it looked as if she was trying to sing with her ass, and it was working.
      I may have voted for Trump for president because of that; i.e., because I hated rape-enabler Hillary and the sleazy music she brought to her rallies.

  7. 4sure says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I don’t think we will ever again see the quality of music and movies that we saw in the 50’s-70’s. But maybe that’s just me.

    Glen Campbell had a unique voice and style. That defines the best. Too many cookie cutters masquerading as singers today.

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    RIP Glenn—I feel so very fortunate to have seen and met him in 2001 and 2002

  9. Oldschool says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I highly recommend the documentary “I’ll be me” and listen to his song “I won’t miss you”. Thank you for the beautiful music Mr. Campbell.

  10. W-D says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    If you haven’t seen ‘Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me’, give it a watch. I know it’s on Netflix.

  11. kathyfromnavarre says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I, too, have some serious tears remembering Glen Campbell. I grew up in Nashville, married a guy from AR and got schooled quite quickly @ Glen being from Delight. Proud. I know my late husband is ready to welcome Glen when he walks through those gates. RIP, Glen. You’re already missed.

  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Yeah, he was one of the good ones

    Did you know he was one of the Beach Boys for a short time?

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      August 8, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Did you know that he played the bag pipes.
      He played back-up for Frank Sinatra–But the stint was short. Glen was in awe that he had a gig with Frank that he couldn’t help staring at Sinatra. According to what Glen said in a concert, Frank had him fired cause Frank thought Glen was gay..

  13. Kristin says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Rest in Peace Rhinestone Cowboy of my heart.

    • America First says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Learned to play this on the piano a few months back, and I frequently like to sit down, play and sing it. Wonderful tune that was ahead of its time with modern chords and existential lyrics.

  15. Bob Thoms says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Superb voice; wonderful picker…………………………

  16. Regina says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    A lot of people think of him as a country singer, but he really was so much more – a true virtuoso. Like Leon, he was part of the Wrecking Crew and basically played with the studio groups behind 95% of the soundtrack of my youth – amazing talent

  18. Beenthere says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    RIP. I liked him in John Wayne’s True Grit.

  19. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    He was a part of my youth. Truthfully, I was a bit too young to appreciate his music “in real time.” I viewed him and his music as a bit corny then.

    It wasn’t until I grew up and listened to the simple eloquence of songs like By the Time I Get to Phoenix, or Wichita Lineman that I was able to appreciate them.

    I watched the movie he made of a tour after he got Alzheimer’s. I cried through most of it. Heartbreaking and heart warming.

    This news brings tears to my eyes. God bless you Glenn. You made the world a brighter place.

    • Bendix says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      I so wanted to see Rhinestone Cowboy as corny, as I was young and yearning to be cool.
      It got to me anyway.
      I felt validated years later, when the camer’s caught Sir Paul McCartney, at an awards show, singing along with the words.
      If Paul thought it was great, it was great.

    • Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      I’m with you there, Sylvia. He was one of my Mom’s favs. Growing up in the 70’s wouldn’t be the same without his music. That documentary broke my heart. I’m so glad he’s free now!

    • Orygun says:
      August 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      The truly great ones have their music survive the times and he was one of the best. As I have gotten older his songs just seem to get better and better. He didn’t let stardom change who he was and his music was always from the heart. His trials in later life broke my heart but he is in a better place now.

  20. citizen817 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:44 pm

  21. Elvis Newton says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Galveston

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      One of my favorites. I was just a kid at the time and thought it was a pretty song. Made me want to see Gavelston. Still haven’t been there. I had no idea it was about the war. It didn’t hit me until much later when I was an adult and was listening to it and realized it was about a soldier.

  22. All American Snowflake says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Play one for lost love….
    I did not expect to start crying when hearing this song.

  23. justfactsplz says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    The Long Good Bye of your disease is over. May you rest in peace Rhinestone Cowboy and sing and play with that glorious chorus in Heaven. Memories of your music when I was a young adult flood my mind with joy.

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      After having met him and seen him in a couple of concerts it was horrid to see him have to suffer such an ending.
      The documentary of his last concert, and what Alzheimer did and was doing to Glen was a really hard watch. However, it is a very good documentary on the stages of Alzheimer.

    • Grace Anne says:
      August 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      Beautiful words. Thank you.

  24. bullnuke says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    “I’m still here but yet I’m gone”.
    RIP…with a tear and a sigh.

  25. konagirl deplorable says:
    August 8, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I know firsthand how awful it is to watch someone die from Alzheimer’s, so I’m sure his death is a”blessing”. I will always treasure this man’s gifts and songs.ni remember going to see his TV show being filmed, and thanks to my Father’s job as a TV/movie critic, having lunch with this charming man. I admit he was an older man to me, but I fell in love at that lunch.❤️ Rest In Peace, Mr.Campbell. Your mind and soul are healed and whole again.

  26. elsa8th says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    thank you for letting me know

    >

  27. Barbara says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    RIP Glen

  29. peace says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I grew up listening to his music and just loved it. One of my favorites was Try a little kindness.
    He will be greatly missed.

  30. WonkoTheSane says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Glen Campbell was an amazing talent. I highly recommend the documentary “The Wrecking Crew”. They were all mind blowingly good session musicians and had the utmost respect for Glen.

    His music was in steady rotation in my house growing up. Wichita Lineman has to be my favorite song. Lawdy, but his guitar playing is amazing on that one.

  31. rumpole2 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    VERY sad to hear the news … RIP

    “Galveston” was one of the first albums I bought. (1969)

    As a fan of Glen Campbell (and Roger Miller) I was a bit out of step with my peers 🙂

    Since I only owned 2 or 3 albums.. Galveston got played A LOT!!

    Glen Campbell – “Where’s The Playground Susie”

    The end has come and found us here
    With our toys scattered all around us here
    The puzzle that we never found an answer for
    Still asks us, darlin’, just what all the games were for
    And here we stand in a box of sand
    Where’s the playground Susie?

  32. IfThenElse says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:09 pm

  33. Reader-Between-the-Lines says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Firwt time I ever saw Glen Campbell, I was 8 or 9 and he was in “True Grit”. Was another few years before I knew Campbell was actual a singer/musician. “Souther Nights” and “Wichita Lineman” are my favorites. Campbell’s music and memory will live on.

  34. Lburg says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Mull of Kintyre live 1981. RIP Glen Campbell.

  35. Gov Jay says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Thanks for all the great memories… RIP, Rhinestone Cowboy…

  36. Ploni says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Oh my goodness . . .

    Glen Campbell was soooo talented . . .

    . . . and sooo beloved.

    He was one of the biggest.

    I don’t know much about him but he seemed to me to be just plain DECENT!

    RIP and thanks for the memories.

  37. NJF says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Brings back my youth, although it wasn’t “cool” at the time.

    Devastating illness, but at least he got to do the farewell tour & album.

    RIP.

  38. Pam says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Speaking of the Wrecking Crew, I think this is a short bit from the documentary. Of course before Wichita Lineman and Rhinestone Cowboy, Glen Campbell was a beach boy for a very brief period before Bruce Johnston was brought in as Brian Wilson’s permanent replacement on the road. Here is Glenn performing one of Brian Wilson’s penned songs.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Yes, Glen had the instrument skills and the vocal ability to harmonize well so he was with them for a time. I read that the family arguments and drama and dysfunction and probably the drugs was all a bit much for Glen and he hated performing with them and got out as soon as possible. Don’t know if that is true, but it sounds plausible.

  39. Guy K says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Glen Campbell may be gone, but the Wichita Lineman is still on the line ….

  40. codasouthtexas says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Grew up with his songs and We will never see another one like him. Will miss him. RIP!

  41. thesavvyinvester says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    I barely even know who the Stone Temple Pilots are, but I do like this version with Glenn of the Wichita Lineman. RIP Glenn, for those of us that have lost loved ones to Alz, your passing reminds us of how we loved them and you….

  42. rainy973 says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Chills….😢

  43. freeperjim says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    “Wichita Lineman” has always been my favorite GC song…and one of my fav songs of all time. I always took it as a plaintive love song to a long lost love. – one of Jimmy Webb’s best.

    Glenn’s guitar solo on “Wichita Lineman” was on a 6-string bass he borrowed from Carol Kaye, the GREAT bassist of the Wrecking Crew, who was in the studio at the same time.

    A good friend of mine is a highly acclaimed mastering engineer based in LA who I partnered with on a few of his re-mastering projects of classic albums. For years, he had a standing weekly breakfast with a group of LA music industry “stars” including Hal Blaine, the founder of the Wrecking Crew. The stories they told……

  44. Dakotacav says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Glen recorded “I’m Not Going to Miss You” soon after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Haunting and beautiful

  45. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    August 8, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    What a great voice and career. Both he and John Denver were two of my faves. Soft, soothing voices, both.

    It’s too bad fame and fortune chews up and spits out so many artists.

  46. bullnuke says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    “Everybody’s Talkin”. One of my favorites. He truly was a national treasure. My mother warned me about getting older and seeing the great ones of my youth be gone one day. Sucks for sure.

  47. woohoowee says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Sundance, you posted my favorite song by Glen Campbell, Gentle On My Mind. Thanks 🙂 That’s the first song I remember from childhood. Talented man out of Delight, Arkansas. Time passes so fast. RIP Glen Campbell.

  48. auscitizenmom says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I guess my favorite song of his is whatever song I am listening to at the moment.

  49. BabyBoomer says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Glen and I go way back. I remember him when he was a warm-up act for the Beach Boys, mid-60’s. What a guy!! I’m with auscitizenmom….my fave is whatever is playing at the moment. His music will live on in his spirit. Tears for our loss and victory for his final step into the great beyond.

  50. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    August 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I never had the pleasure of seeing him live like many of you but admired his talent very much. Even as he struggled recently, he continued to give of himself. He was an inspiration and a wonderfully talented, gentle man. May he rest in the Peace he so rightly deserves. 😢

