Farewell Rhinestone Cowboy – Glen Campbell 1936-2017

Choking back tears, I don’t have words…. only memories. Wonderful memories.
However, you can judge Glen Campbell’s excellence upon the faces of his peers.
RIP
RIP
The Wichita Lineman
Ahhh…my favorite.
I did a music video for the computer geek Marshall in Alias to that. Loved Campbell. What a loss. And what a brave soul.
Wichita Lineman
Gentle On My Mind is my favorite – love this version with another legend, MOSAT Leon
Leon Russell. Takes me back.
I was lucky enough to cross paths with both of these men – saw Leon two summers ago, and absolutely mortified my son when I went out to meet him at his tour bus and kissed him on the cheek (wasn’t the first time). My son thought it was cool afterward, but before he kept whining “Mom, what are you DOING??” lol
that is so cool!
I love both of these guys, Glenn and Leon
Such a talent. One of my favorite songs he wrote was A Song For You. I loved his version, and I loved Karen Carpenter’s, too. Awesome that you got to meet him and have that memory!
Love that one, also “Roll Away the Stone”.
and Superstar
I didnt realize he wrote that. great song!
Amazing-also Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”.
“Gentle On My Mind” written by another great one, John Hartford.
We just watched “A Poem Is A Naked Person”, Les Blank’s fascinating movie about Leon and his environment (Oklahoma). Amazing music, amazing visuals. Now Leon and Glen are together in the Big Jam in the Sky. RIP.
Isn’t that an amazing film? It really made me realize how much change I’ve seen just in my lifetime – social, cultural, technology, etc. That film also showed how incredibly accessible Leon was – so different from today’s elitist “performers”.
Yes, it was Regina. I feel lucky to have found it.
Got to know Leon during the last 10 years of his life. An amazing talent who actually was a rather shy man. Never got to meet Glen, but his music was part of the soundtrack to my life as a kid. He and Leon are going to have some great jam sessions in Heaven.
He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ – one of my favorite CD’s is Show Me Your Way,
that I listened to all the time as a new believer…favorite song is Jesus and me
Welcome Home Glen!
song starts at 2:40
I thoroughly enjoyed the patter before the song, too. That emotion was NOT feigned.
PDQ, thank you so much for sharing this! I’m in tears but very happy.
Amen!
Glen has gone home. Someday I will join him there.
To be with his best friend and with mine.
Our Savior and the Kind of Kings
Jesús Christ the Lord!
The King of Kings. Of course.
Comforting post, PDQ. Thank you.
Farewell mighty Warrior of God! We will meet again one day!
Safe in the arms of Jesus- no sickness, no pain, no sin, no danger, no death, no Satan! May Jesus Christ be praised! I’ll be Home with Him someday. I’ll say Hi to my Brother Glen. And Ronald Reagan, and Elvis- and my beloved modern hero R. G. Letourneau.
I am The Way, The Truth, and The life. No man comes to the father but by Me.
He was always my mom’s favorite and his music and singing were great. Wish we had others that would know how to really play an instrument and sing so we could understand the words. Instead they swallow the mics and use a guitar like I don’t know what.
I was never so offended as I was when some big famous singer (Beyoncé) stuck her butt up in everyone’s face at a Hillary Clinton rally. In other words it looked as if she was trying to sing with her ass, and it was working.
I may have voted for Trump for president because of that; i.e., because I hated rape-enabler Hillary and the sleazy music she brought to her rallies.
I don’t think we will ever again see the quality of music and movies that we saw in the 50’s-70’s. But maybe that’s just me.
Glen Campbell had a unique voice and style. That defines the best. Too many cookie cutters masquerading as singers today.
Very talented man…First performance I saw he wailed on his 12 string..In his second he showed what a talented guy he was as he played the bag pipes in several numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. I feel so lucky to have heard and seen so much unbelievable music. Nice people too.
RIP Glenn—I feel so very fortunate to have seen and met him in 2001 and 2002
Awesome! I love that shirt.
He was an awesome performer, person, and Christian.
He will be missed…
Keep the good memories!
TY cod
I highly recommend the documentary “I’ll be me” and listen to his song “I won’t miss you”. Thank you for the beautiful music Mr. Campbell.
I just posted the song over on twitter…
The documentary will have you in tears, not only because of Campbell, but if you know anyone who suffers from dementia or altimeters.
Yes kint. I always empathized with the families of Alzheimers patients, knowing that their loved ones left them long before their passing and they were taking care of a virtual stranger. A difficult journey.
Oldschool..Its hard on both the family and victim.
Too many have told me that there are times that the Alzheimer victim is lucid enough to know they have some problems==Some say this is part of the reason behind the temper flares..Not understanding why or what is happening to them.
Earlier in the disease, as the memory slips away and they realize it, embarrassment, confusion, and fear are predominant. So very sad.
It is ==
Yes Oldschool, I traveled that long road with my mother – 14 years to be exact. She loved music and the amazing grace that was given to me during the process was that while she did not know me, she could sing every verse of every hymn she ever knew. It confirmed to me that while she no longer knew me, her heavenly Father still knew her. It was a great comfort to me amid all of the down times.
God bless you as a loving daughter.
my mother died from Alzheimer’s. Its horrific.
The Like button is not a proper response. Sadness, My Mom suffered for many years. My father was a saint….
Thoroughly enjoyed “I’ll Be Me” and I think it’s a must see for any family dealing with Alzheimer’s. RIP Glenn.
If you haven’t seen ‘Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me’, give it a watch. I know it’s on Netflix.
I, too, have some serious tears remembering Glen Campbell. I grew up in Nashville, married a guy from AR and got schooled quite quickly @ Glen being from Delight. Proud. I know my late husband is ready to welcome Glen when he walks through those gates. RIP, Glen. You’re already missed.
Yeah, he was one of the good ones
Did you know he was one of the Beach Boys for a short time?
Did you know that he played the bag pipes.
He played back-up for Frank Sinatra–But the stint was short. Glen was in awe that he had a gig with Frank that he couldn’t help staring at Sinatra. According to what Glen said in a concert, Frank had him fired cause Frank thought Glen was gay..
Rest in Peace Rhinestone Cowboy of my heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Learned to play this on the piano a few months back, and I frequently like to sit down, play and sing it. Wonderful tune that was ahead of its time with modern chords and existential lyrics.
Superb voice; wonderful picker…………………………
A lot of people think of him as a country singer, but he really was so much more – a true virtuoso. Like Leon, he was part of the Wrecking Crew and basically played with the studio groups behind 95% of the soundtrack of my youth – amazing talent
If I remember correctly, Campbell has a more than a couple of Dove awards for his Christian songs.
One of my favorite Christian songs by Campbell.
I met him in the early 80’s, a bit before he had left his partyin’ ways – still a nice guy, but it was hard to keep up with him =)
When I met him back stage you pretty much forgot he was a star, he was so neat and down to earth.
I gotta get that Wrecking Crew documentary.
The book, “The wrecking crew” is a fascinating read,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Willie Nelson @ 2:03
Is that John Hartford at about 2:46?
Crystal Gayle, BJ Thomas, and another famous old school country guy whose name I simply can’t think of at this moment.
RIP. I liked him in John Wayne’s True Grit.
He was a part of my youth. Truthfully, I was a bit too young to appreciate his music “in real time.” I viewed him and his music as a bit corny then.
It wasn’t until I grew up and listened to the simple eloquence of songs like By the Time I Get to Phoenix, or Wichita Lineman that I was able to appreciate them.
I watched the movie he made of a tour after he got Alzheimer’s. I cried through most of it. Heartbreaking and heart warming.
This news brings tears to my eyes. God bless you Glenn. You made the world a brighter place.
I so wanted to see Rhinestone Cowboy as corny, as I was young and yearning to be cool.
It got to me anyway.
I felt validated years later, when the camer’s caught Sir Paul McCartney, at an awards show, singing along with the words.
If Paul thought it was great, it was great.
Well, I still think it was corny. But man, it sure was catchy. Is there anyone alive that can resist singing that song with gusto???
I’m with you there, Sylvia. He was one of my Mom’s favs. Growing up in the 70’s wouldn’t be the same without his music. That documentary broke my heart. I’m so glad he’s free now!
Yes. Imagine how the angels choirs are rocking now!
The truly great ones have their music survive the times and he was one of the best. As I have gotten older his songs just seem to get better and better. He didn’t let stardom change who he was and his music was always from the heart. His trials in later life broke my heart but he is in a better place now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Galveston
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Play one for lost love….
I did not expect to start crying when hearing this song.
The Long Good Bye of your disease is over. May you rest in peace Rhinestone Cowboy and sing and play with that glorious chorus in Heaven. Memories of your music when I was a young adult flood my mind with joy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
After having met him and seen him in a couple of concerts it was horrid to see him have to suffer such an ending.
The documentary of his last concert, and what Alzheimer did and was doing to Glen was a really hard watch. However, it is a very good documentary on the stages of Alzheimer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“I’m still here but yet I’m gone”.
RIP…with a tear and a sigh.
I know firsthand how awful it is to watch someone die from Alzheimer’s, so I’m sure his death is a”blessing”. I will always treasure this man’s gifts and songs.ni remember going to see his TV show being filmed, and thanks to my Father’s job as a TV/movie critic, having lunch with this charming man. I admit he was an older man to me, but I fell in love at that lunch.❤️ Rest In Peace, Mr.Campbell. Your mind and soul are healed and whole again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
thank you for letting me know
RIP Glen
I grew up listening to his music and just loved it. One of my favorites was Try a little kindness.
He will be greatly missed.
Glen Campbell was an amazing talent. I highly recommend the documentary “The Wrecking Crew”. They were all mind blowingly good session musicians and had the utmost respect for Glen.
His music was in steady rotation in my house growing up. Wichita Lineman has to be my favorite song. Lawdy, but his guitar playing is amazing on that one.
VERY sad to hear the news … RIP
“Galveston” was one of the first albums I bought. (1969)
As a fan of Glen Campbell (and Roger Miller) I was a bit out of step with my peers 🙂
Since I only owned 2 or 3 albums.. Galveston got played A LOT!!
Glen Campbell – “Where’s The Playground Susie”
The end has come and found us here
With our toys scattered all around us here
The puzzle that we never found an answer for
Still asks us, darlin’, just what all the games were for
And here we stand in a box of sand
Where’s the playground Susie?
Glen Campbell – Every time I itch I wind up scratching you
Take My Hand For A While – Glen Campbell on CD
Roger Miller – Hoppy’s Gone
Roger Miller Tribute song for “Hopalong Cassidy”
This song, which was written by Johnny Slate, Larry Henley and Red Lane, is a tribute to actor William Lawrence Boyd, who starred as cowboy Hopalong Cassidy in a series of movies. Boyd died on September 12, 1972, and this song was written shortly after his death.
The sentiment applies to Glen Campbell
Galveston done for Sonny Crockett and his first wife Caroline, from Miami Vice. Must be my very favorite Campbell song. Really, really hate losing the good people.
Miami Vice! That Don Johnson was such a hottie. Loved the look. But I just really loved this song.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. That was amazing!
Music in heaven is going to be awesome!
Firwt time I ever saw Glen Campbell, I was 8 or 9 and he was in “True Grit”. Was another few years before I knew Campbell was actual a singer/musician. “Souther Nights” and “Wichita Lineman” are my favorites. Campbell’s music and memory will live on.
Mull of Kintyre live 1981. RIP Glen Campbell.
TY was trying to find one of him with the bag pipes
Campbell said he learned to play the bagpipes because he couldn’t find anyone to play them good enough for his rendition of “Amazing Grace”.
I did not know he played the bagpipes until tonight.
Bagpipes are music, to me.
He was awesome on them.
The two concerts I went to were like 6months apart yet one highlighted his talent on the 12 string & the other his talent on the bagpipes.
The concerts were so totally different.
Thank you for posting this! Absolutely beautiful and I had not heard it before. What a talented man.
Here’s the one of him playing Amazing Grace on bagpipes , from the regular Open Thread today. Beautiful!
Thanks for all the great memories… RIP, Rhinestone Cowboy…
Oh my goodness . . .
Glen Campbell was soooo talented . . .
. . . and sooo beloved.
He was one of the biggest.
I don’t know much about him but he seemed to me to be just plain DECENT!
RIP and thanks for the memories.
Brings back my youth, although it wasn’t “cool” at the time.
Devastating illness, but at least he got to do the farewell tour & album.
RIP.
Speaking of the Wrecking Crew, I think this is a short bit from the documentary. Of course before Wichita Lineman and Rhinestone Cowboy, Glen Campbell was a beach boy for a very brief period before Bruce Johnston was brought in as Brian Wilson’s permanent replacement on the road. Here is Glenn performing one of Brian Wilson’s penned songs.
Yes, Glen had the instrument skills and the vocal ability to harmonize well so he was with them for a time. I read that the family arguments and drama and dysfunction and probably the drugs was all a bit much for Glen and he hated performing with them and got out as soon as possible. Don’t know if that is true, but it sounds plausible.
LikeLike
Glen Campbell may be gone, but the Wichita Lineman is still on the line ….
I love that song.
Grew up with his songs and We will never see another one like him. Will miss him. RIP!
I barely even know who the Stone Temple Pilots are, but I do like this version with Glenn of the Wichita Lineman. RIP Glenn, for those of us that have lost loved ones to Alz, your passing reminds us of how we loved them and you….
Thank you for sharing this. I hadn’t heard this version before, but it’s lovely. His voice was truly remarkable!
Your welcomed buckeye
Chills….😢
“Wichita Lineman” has always been my favorite GC song…and one of my fav songs of all time. I always took it as a plaintive love song to a long lost love. – one of Jimmy Webb’s best.
Glenn’s guitar solo on “Wichita Lineman” was on a 6-string bass he borrowed from Carol Kaye, the GREAT bassist of the Wrecking Crew, who was in the studio at the same time.
A good friend of mine is a highly acclaimed mastering engineer based in LA who I partnered with on a few of his re-mastering projects of classic albums. For years, he had a standing weekly breakfast with a group of LA music industry “stars” including Hal Blaine, the founder of the Wrecking Crew. The stories they told……
Wichita Lineman is an incredible song, deeply affecting and completely timeless.
And quite simply beautiful. It haunts me. If it comes on the radio somewhere I always stop and listen.
Glen Campbell In Concert In Sioux Falls (PBS Special) (HD YouTube)
First song is “Wichita Lineman” w/6-string bass solo + Glenn’s “normal” guitar solo – amazing!!!!!
Glen recorded “I’m Not Going to Miss You” soon after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Haunting and beautiful
What a great voice and career. Both he and John Denver were two of my faves. Soft, soothing voices, both.
It’s too bad fame and fortune chews up and spits out so many artists.
“Everybody’s Talkin”. One of my favorites. He truly was a national treasure. My mother warned me about getting older and seeing the great ones of my youth be gone one day. Sucks for sure.
Sundance, you posted my favorite song by Glen Campbell, Gentle On My Mind. Thanks 🙂 That’s the first song I remember from childhood. Talented man out of Delight, Arkansas. Time passes so fast. RIP Glen Campbell.
I guess my favorite song of his is whatever song I am listening to at the moment.
Glen and I go way back. I remember him when he was a warm-up act for the Beach Boys, mid-60’s. What a guy!! I’m with auscitizenmom….my fave is whatever is playing at the moment. His music will live on in his spirit. Tears for our loss and victory for his final step into the great beyond.
I never had the pleasure of seeing him live like many of you but admired his talent very much. Even as he struggled recently, he continued to give of himself. He was an inspiration and a wonderfully talented, gentle man. May he rest in the Peace he so rightly deserves. 😢
