August 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #201

Unfortunately he wasn’t invited to speak at this year’s Young America’s Foundation annual meeting last week. Here is retired General Michael T. Flynn speaking to them at celebration at Trump Hotel in DC the weekend after the Election last November. Hearing this we can better understand why the Left and their hyenas in the Press were he!!bent on keeping him out of the Trump Administration.
Folks, the Alabama primary on Tuesday, August 15th is truly Anti Establishment candidates (Pro Trump) versus Establishment candidate (Pro Mitch McConnell). The ramifications of the final results will send a massive tsunami throughout D.C. The top two candidates move on to a runoff in September. Mitch McConnell has gone all in on Luther Strange. Karl Rove’s PAC will spend anywhere from 6 to 8 million dollars on the race that ends next Tuesday. Luther Strange is a McConnell puppet.
Mo Brooks and Roy Moore are anti Mitch McConnell candidates. Both have stated that if elected, they will not vote for Mitch McConnell to continue to be the GOP Leader in the Senate. McConnell is extremely pissed off that the RNC has refused to spend a single dollar on Luther Strange. Our President has sat this race out. He will not back any of the candidates. Mitch McConnell and his cronies will see that as a slap in Mitch’s face.
Breitbart just came out with an article today showing the latest poll results. They don’t look that good for ole Luther. If Luther Strange fails to make the runoff with the financial backing of McConnell and his PAC, Establishment Republicans will realize that their jobs are all in extreme jeopardy because money and a splitter strategy don’t work in this day and age. Jeff Flake is DEAD and he knows it. Dean Heller is scared out of his mind that our Lion will back a primary candidate. Mitch, Ms. Lindsey Graham and Ben Sasse all run in 20′ when our President runs for reelection. If Governor Bevin runs against Mitch, he will absolutely Primary him. No Election to date will have more importance than this one!
http://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-keeps-sticking-it-to-mcconnell?yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
He has to protect incumbent Republican members, prevent rogue elements from infiltrating his caucus, and keep the president at bay. And all of these challenges are coming to a head right now.
Having narrowly failed to pass the “skinny repeal,” the leader of the fractured majority can ill afford to lose a single ally. However, that’s just what could happen on Aug. 15, when a McConnell loyalist, Sen. Luther Strange, will try to fend off conservative challenges from Rep. Mo Brooks and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.
Just as McConnell did in 2014, when he helped endangered incumbent Sen. Thad Cochran fend off a nasty and crazy primary challenge in Mississippi (a bizarre one that ultimately resulted in a suicide), he’s again going all-in on protecting his guy, with his Senate Leadership Fund pledging to spend upwards of $8 million to ensure Strange stays in the U.S. Senate.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/07/exclusive-poll-mcconnell-backed-candidate-slumps-alabama-pro-trump-mo-brooks-surges-final-days/
From the article linked above:
About a week out from the all-important GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Washington, DC, establishment candidate is slumping as two pro-President Trump conservatives surge. A new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News by JMC Analytics, a Louisiana-based polling firm, shows Luther Strange tapering off in the polls as Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) surges behind him and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore remains steady in first place.
The poll shows Moore at 30 percent, Strange at 22 percent, and Brooks at 19 percent. Others combine for a total of 12 percent, while 17 percent are undecided. The poll of 500 Alabamians likely to vote in next Tuesday’s primary was conducted from August 5 to August 6—during the weekend—with a 95 percent confidence interval and a margin of error of 4.4 percent. Assuming these numbers are accurate, they show Brooks surging behind Strange inside the margin of error in the final days—a silent majority similar to the one that elected President Donald Trump—while Moore maintains a solid lead at the top.
The top-two vote-getters in next Tuesday’s primary will head to a runoff in September, and if Alabamians send Strange—who was appointed into the seat under questionable circumstances—packing, it would send a major message to Washington, DC. The GOP establishment, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has aligned behind Strange, running millions of dollars of falsified attack ads inaccurately accusing Brooks of being anti-Trump. The attack ads have backfired, poll shows.
Both Brooks and Moore have condemned the phony ads from the Senate Leadership Fund in Alabama, which is run by anti-Trump Karl Rove acolyte Steven Law. Brooks was a supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the GOP primary for president, but then strongly backed Trump in the general election.
What’s more, as pollster John Couvillon told Breitbart News when providing the poll, it would show that despite the incumbency he was provided when appointed into Sessions’ seat and the millions of dollars spent on his behalf, Strange’s lack of support of the Trump agenda has made it hard for him to connect to voters in Alabama.
“Despite his incumbency and up to $8 million dollars being spent on his behalf (appointed) Senator Luther Strange is struggling to connect with GOP primary voters in Alabama,” Couvillon said in an email.
Thanks once more for your info & opinion, Felice.
I’m not sure I trust any poll. Nevertheless, what is your ‘take’ on Moore? I didn’t realize he was polling ahead of Strange. Would be awesome if Brooks can bypass Strange. Seems we are always hanging on the cliff of an election !!
Moore or Brooks would be excellent because they hate Mitch McConnell and the so called Establishment. Both men have been very supportive of each other. They are double teaming Strange. If both move on, the race will be very civilized.
I think Moore will beat Strange in the runoff.
Moore is a man of conviction no matter what the consequences maybe to him.
From the article linked above:
Nine months after instructing Alabama’s probate judges to defy federal court orders on same-sex marriage, Roy S. Moore, the chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, was suspended on Friday for the remainder of his term for violating the state’s canon of judicial ethics.
It was the second time in his contentious career that Judge Moore, an outspoken conservative, was removed as chief justice, and it followed his most recent star turn in the nation’s culture wars.
The suspension was imposed by the state’s Court of the Judiciary, a nine-member body of selected judges, lawyers and others, which found Judge Moore guilty on six charges. While the court did not take him off the bench entirely, as it did in 2003 after he defied orders to remove a giant Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building, it effectively ended his state judicial career. His term ends in 2019, and Judge Moore, 69, will be barred by law from running for a judicial position again because of his age.
I hope Alabamans give Luther a sound Trumping so Congress in particular Mitchy understands that Americans are “livid” for the do nothing Senate. These arrogant fools continue to spit in our faces so what the hell do they think we will do when it is time to vote? They just can’t be that stupid or are they?
I thought Moore was more pro-Trump than Brooks…right?
Brooks backed Cruz in the primary. However, as soon as our President won, Brooks jumped on the train. I see our President teasing Brooks the same way he teased Scaramucci. Our President has a huge heart and will totally understand why Brooks waited until after Cruz bailed out.
Many thanks, Flep. I will post pro-Brooks and Moore propaganda.
Awesome!
Snort.
This gets a Trigglypuff reaction!
Genderfluids or cisgenders? Hard to tell anymore.
I am sure PTrump and his team have found solution of Mueller. It seems PTrump, his advisors, DOJ and many republicans are not interested in Investigation about Hillary’s email, foundation, DWS, Uranium deal, unmasking, Lynch, Comey and more. May be something is going on and we will know with time.
And THAT is what is important. AND a blessing!!!
I Absolutely Love This…
About Social Justice Warriors….. SJW.!
Bill Whittle: SJW….. SURPRISE!
William Alfred “Bill” Whittle Video 10:36 Minutes Aug-2017;!
The True Damage Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder Did To America Exposed In 1 List
Barack Obama promised he would bring “change to America.” He kept his promise. He did bring change. Unfortunately, it was changed for the worse. This “change” included the safety of our communities.
Now that Obama is out of office, we’re able to see the full extent of the damage. It turns out Obama’s Attorney Generals, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, used the DoJ to push for the release of thousands of violent criminals onto America’s streets, as reported by the Sacramento Bee. This is sick!
The US Department of Justice, under Obama-appointed Holder and Lynch, played an active role in promoting legislation in states supposedly designed to keep blacks out of jail.
However, the only real achievement of these laws and policies has been to let violent criminals walk away scot-free without so much as a slap on the wrist. They’re back on the streets putting innocent lives at risk.
What Holder and Lynch did was push states to pass measures that make it nearly impossible to hold repeat offenders in jail before their trials. Their twisted logic is that most of these criminals are black. So what?
If someone did the crime, he should do time. It doesn’t matter what race he or she is. But these hard-headed libs see everything through the prism of race without regard to how it affects the everyday citizens of this country.
To achieve their goal, Obama’s lackeys reclassified violent felonies as nonviolent misdemeanors. As a result, thousands of violent thugs were allowed to walk out of jail. Just look at the list of crimes no longer considered felonies:
Assault with a deadly weapon; harming a crime victim or witness; resisting arrest that injures a police officer; violent elder or child abuse; arson with injury; manslaughter. In other words, you can assault, maim, and even kill–and it’s just considered a misdemeanor!
The Full Story: http://www.angrypatriotmovement.com/damage-holder-lynch-worse/
The Hill Gossip Video 15:06 Minutes Aug-7-2017;
Feel so badly for Sheriff Joe. I actually had a mailer from his wife sometime last week saying how hard it was On the sheriff an how financially devastating this was for them ….at 85 and a lifetime of service…..I am sad he is not getting any help.
https://www.infowars.com/where-is-trump-sheriff-arpaio-asks/
Can someone start a Go Fund Me page for them and also an address where checks can be sent to help them? I wonder how his wife is doing for she has cancer
LikeLike
Hannity nailed it on Rosenstein this evening
Does DAG care what Hannity say?
I am PO’d that Rand Paul would team up with that POS Kamala Harris on ANYTHING………does he know who he is dealing with. She is just using him. She is the worst EVER
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/07/22/rand-paul-teams-up-with-kamala-harris-over-bail-reform/
She is smarter and worse than Obama . She is running for president and knows that she has full support of Obama and Hillary does not matter as she is a woman too. Obama would not allow Warren and Bernie to win primary.
Sessions watch: Day 200. Wonder that that administrative review of procedures on leaking has been completed yet? Where are the special counsels to investigate the real criminality that we already have abundant evidence for?
Deputy AG Rosenstein Should Fire Robert Mueller and Then Resign
Lou Dobbs Commentary…….
Fox Business Lou Dobbs Video 02:28 Minutes From Jun-16-2017;
Sure Lou when pigs fly then it will happen!
Have not trusted this guy from the start.
Is it time? For a fire in the flood? A second revolution? Dumping out the tea? No peace? No taxes? Stop the inquisition! Stop the special counsel or we, the people, stop funding this farce!!!
Wanted to share this post I found on ZeroHedge titled “Is Trump Winning?” Short answer is, YES, and the author goes on to explain why and what he sees next for the Trump administration. Recommend reading the other articles in the series linked to in the article:
https://straightlinelogic.com/2017/08/06/is-trump-winning-by-robert-gore/
