Wunderkind Suffers Collapse in Popularity…

It appears the French honeymoon is over for Emmanuel Macron as various media polls show his support has dropped as low as 39%. Interestingly, many of the media soundbites and catch phrases have a ring of familiarity too them:
…The reversal might not affect the visible international profile he has cut since taking office, but it could hurt Macron’s ability to secure his ambitious domestic agenda.
…His declining approval is striking given that Macron was being credited two months ago with giving France a boost of much-needed confidence after years of security fears and economic stagnation. Increasingly, he instead is portrayed as power-hungry and inexperienced.
…but some saw last month’s public dispute as evidence of the president’s authoritarian tendencies.
…Labor unions and France’s far-left parties are fighting the reforms.
…denounced Macron for what he called the “will to weaken all opposition” and for refusing to give interviews. Except for carefully choreographed photo opportunities, the president has distanced himself from the media.
… “It simply means the president is not up to the task… He’s paying for his own lack of experience. Maybe he got too quickly, too soon, high responsibilities that are overwhelming him.” (link)
Don’t tell me he has come off the EU plantation. Frau Merkel will be displeased!
She will spank him and he will like it. Then his wife will spank him. And so on….
He needs a father figure. (See Menagerie’s post below).
Every time I see the first photo in the blog post I am convinced father figure is what Donald Trump is to Emmanuel Macron. Hopefully Trump will have more influence than his mother figure.
I am sure Frau Merkel can handle the father role with no problem.
Yes, her mustache is a dead giveaway.
That would be hilarious.
When you read the entire report, not the snippets, you could almost think Macron is doing conservative things (tax reform, increase NATO spending, labor reforms which labor is unhappy about, spending cuts) and that would explain the press suddenly turning on him…and we know how the press rigs polls to favor their agenda.
I have no love for Macron, but this sudden reversal, especially with members of the French press, just seems kind of fishy. We’ve seen this play before I think.
The other thing is, I remember reading a report about this somewhere a few weeks ago.
According to that report, again, from what I remember, he did drop off a lot but he also started higher.
IOW, he’s about where others would have been, if not maybe a little better. so where he is historically compared to his predecessors is worth a look see.
And, yeah, consider the sources is good advice.
…So he does opposite than his consultant BHO before election….
Hmm…. Have they got to the Macron is Hitler stage yet?
One would think someone is reading the failing NTYs or the Amazon newspaper and cribbing talking points.
Or, of course, it could be that the same talking points are provided by one group of globalist puppet-masters….
Here’s some insight into Macron’s less-than happy poll numbers:
http://galliawatch.blogspot.com/2017/08/a-flawed-homage-to-jacques-hamel.html
The “flawed homage” is in reference to Macron’s comments made last week during the commemorative ceremony of the murder of a priest in his church on July 26, 2016 — by a culture-enricher, of course. His remarks were weak at best and more in the line of “we are victorious because of our ‘restraint.'”!
Said murderer was, of course, KNOWN to authorities — as is so often the case these days, there and elsewhere.
Macron has also failed to keep his campaign promises regarding funding for the military. Every way he turns he seems to be stepping in it.
In other words, he is engaging his mouth before he engages his brain.
In my opinion, watching Macron’s sudden appearance on the French political scene, he was an emergency “fake” created by globalist focus group testing. He worked. He is much like Obama – buying time for a real agenda – opposite of what was sold – to take effect.
Once the French – or a sufficiently large and united “deplorable sub-population” – realize what Macron is, they can stop his TRUE agenda, just like we stopped the Obama agenda, and begin plans for a Trumpian populist revolution at the polls. But French voters must be prepared for a sinister “roadmap” like the one employed against us, and they need some people like Sundance, Mercer, Bannon, and others, who are ready to subvert it.
his wife..interesting.
https://www.rt.com/viral/398806-petition-against-brigitte-macron-first-lady-180000-signatures/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome
Probably want to channel those funds to their precious migrants.
A petition by change.org has Soros written all over it …
Interesting he wanted his wife to have a bigger role in the government.
While in the U.S., Melania has a smaller staff then many of the recent First Ladies. Usually there are several ‘social’ positions that are standard to keep things moving. The first lady has to deal with mail. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets some interns to help with the mail.
What’s a honeymoon?
Ask Bernie … and his Russian Wedding /Honeymoon.
He has served his purpose for his masters, keeping Le Pen from that office. All he has to do now is perform basic functions without close supervision.
In the first round of the French election, Macron received 24% of the vote.
Fillon, the conservative candidate, 20%
Le Pen, 21%
Melanchon, the socialist,20%
So it’s fair to say Macron isn’t that popular
France has so many problems that only breaking the EU will solve them…aging population and golden benefits has forced them to import a cheap labor force with growing extremist ideologies.
Does any of this cheap labor force they have imported actually work? I honestly don’t know. From where I watch it looks like they are layabouts who burn cars and gather in the streets pumping their fists in the air shouting.
You mean the polls in France are accurate?
Did he ever really have higher poll numbers?
The ‘lying media’ is pretty much a universal situation…and the citizen reports of a ‘rigged vote’ in their last election are probably true.
So did Macron ever really have higher popularity than he does now?
That’s the trouble with having a dishonest media.
You never know when you can believe anything they say.
We’ll know the media has turned against Macron when they start claiming the Russians meddled in his election!
“Increasingly, he is instead portrayed as power-hungry and inexperienced.”
-Wakey Wakey!
Um, is “I told you so” appropriate at this point?
