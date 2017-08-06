Wunderkind Suffers Collapse in Popularity…

It appears the French honeymoon is over for Emmanuel Macron as various media polls show his support has dropped as low as 39%. Interestingly, many of the media soundbites and catch phrases have a ring of familiarity too them:

…The reversal might not affect the visible international profile he has cut since taking office, but it could hurt Macron’s ability to secure his ambitious domestic agenda. …His declining approval is striking given that Macron was being credited two months ago with giving France a boost of much-needed confidence after years of security fears and economic stagnation. Increasingly, he instead is portrayed as power-hungry and inexperienced.

…but some saw last month’s public dispute as evidence of the president’s authoritarian tendencies. …Labor unions and France’s far-left parties are fighting the reforms. …denounced Macron for what he called the “will to weaken all opposition” and for refusing to give interviews. Except for carefully choreographed photo opportunities, the president has distanced himself from the media. … “It simply means the president is not up to the task… He’s paying for his own lack of experience. Maybe he got too quickly, too soon, high responsibilities that are overwhelming him.” (link)

Advertisements