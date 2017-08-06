Wunderkind Suffers Collapse in Popularity…

Posted on August 6, 2017 by

It appears the French honeymoon is over for Emmanuel Macron as various media polls show his support has dropped as low as 39%.  Interestingly, many of the media soundbites and catch phrases have a ring of familiarity too them:

…The reversal might not affect the visible international profile he has cut since taking office, but it could hurt Macron’s ability to secure his ambitious domestic agenda.

…His declining approval is striking given that Macron was being credited two months ago with giving France a boost of much-needed confidence after years of security fears and economic stagnation. Increasingly, he instead is portrayed as power-hungry and inexperienced.

…but some saw last month’s public dispute as evidence of the president’s authoritarian tendencies.

…Labor unions and France’s far-left parties are fighting the reforms.

…denounced Macron for what he called the “will to weaken all opposition” and for refusing to give interviews. Except for carefully choreographed photo opportunities, the president has distanced himself from the media.

… “It simply means the president is not up to the task… He’s paying for his own lack of experience. Maybe he got too quickly, too soon, high responsibilities that are overwhelming him.” (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in France, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Wunderkind Suffers Collapse in Popularity…

  1. Orygun says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Don’t tell me he has come off the EU plantation. Frau Merkel will be displeased!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. summerscauldron says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    When you read the entire report, not the snippets, you could almost think Macron is doing conservative things (tax reform, increase NATO spending, labor reforms which labor is unhappy about, spending cuts) and that would explain the press suddenly turning on him…and we know how the press rigs polls to favor their agenda.

    I have no love for Macron, but this sudden reversal, especially with members of the French press, just seems kind of fishy. We’ve seen this play before I think.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • beanpole says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      The other thing is, I remember reading a report about this somewhere a few weeks ago.

      According to that report, again, from what I remember, he did drop off a lot but he also started higher.

      IOW, he’s about where others would have been, if not maybe a little better. so where he is historically compared to his predecessors is worth a look see.

      And, yeah, consider the sources is good advice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sejmon says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      …So he does opposite than his consultant BHO before election….

      Like

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      Hmm…. Have they got to the Macron is Hitler stage yet?

      One would think someone is reading the failing NTYs or the Amazon newspaper and cribbing talking points.

      Or, of course, it could be that the same talking points are provided by one group of globalist puppet-masters….

      Like

      Reply
  3. darcy says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Here’s some insight into Macron’s less-than happy poll numbers:
    http://galliawatch.blogspot.com/2017/08/a-flawed-homage-to-jacques-hamel.html

    The “flawed homage” is in reference to Macron’s comments made last week during the commemorative ceremony of the murder of a priest in his church on July 26, 2016 — by a culture-enricher, of course. His remarks were weak at best and more in the line of “we are victorious because of our ‘restraint.'”!

    Said murderer was, of course, KNOWN to authorities — as is so often the case these days, there and elsewhere.

    Macron has also failed to keep his campaign promises regarding funding for the military. Every way he turns he seems to be stepping in it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dixie says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:17 pm

      In other words, he is engaging his mouth before he engages his brain.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:45 pm

      In my opinion, watching Macron’s sudden appearance on the French political scene, he was an emergency “fake” created by globalist focus group testing. He worked. He is much like Obama – buying time for a real agenda – opposite of what was sold – to take effect.

      Once the French – or a sufficiently large and united “deplorable sub-population” – realize what Macron is, they can stop his TRUE agenda, just like we stopped the Obama agenda, and begin plans for a Trumpian populist revolution at the polls. But French voters must be prepared for a sinister “roadmap” like the one employed against us, and they need some people like Sundance, Mercer, Bannon, and others, who are ready to subvert it.

      Like

      Reply
    • janc1955 says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Probably want to channel those funds to their precious migrants.

      Like

      Reply
    • grandmotherpatriot says:
      August 6, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      A petition by change.org has Soros written all over it …

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MfM says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Interesting he wanted his wife to have a bigger role in the government.

      While in the U.S., Melania has a smaller staff then many of the recent First Ladies. Usually there are several ‘social’ positions that are standard to keep things moving. The first lady has to deal with mail. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets some interns to help with the mail.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Curry Worsham says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    What’s a honeymoon?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. marblenecltr says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    He has served his purpose for his masters, keeping Le Pen from that office. All he has to do now is perform basic functions without close supervision.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    August 6, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    In the first round of the French election, Macron received 24% of the vote.
    Fillon, the conservative candidate, 20%
    Le Pen, 21%
    Melanchon, the socialist,20%

    So it’s fair to say Macron isn’t that popular

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    France has so many problems that only breaking the EU will solve them…aging population and golden benefits has forced them to import a cheap labor force with growing extremist ideologies.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 6, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Does any of this cheap labor force they have imported actually work? I honestly don’t know. From where I watch it looks like they are layabouts who burn cars and gather in the streets pumping their fists in the air shouting.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Homesteader says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    You mean the polls in France are accurate?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Did he ever really have higher poll numbers?

    The ‘lying media’ is pretty much a universal situation…and the citizen reports of a ‘rigged vote’ in their last election are probably true.
    So did Macron ever really have higher popularity than he does now?

    That’s the trouble with having a dishonest media.
    You never know when you can believe anything they say.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Maquis says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “Increasingly, he is instead portrayed as power-hungry and inexperienced.”

    -Wakey Wakey!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. paulraven1 says:
    August 6, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Um, is “I told you so” appropriate at this point?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s