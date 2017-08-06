Sunday Talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley -vs- Maria Bartiromo (North Korea)…

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the historic Security Council sanctions against North Korea unanimously approved 15-0 yesterday.

At approximately 05:00 of the video Bartiromo asked Haley specifically how the U.S. was able to get Russia and China on board with the sanctions. –FULL BACKSTORY HERE– Unfortunately, instead of giving a nod to the overall U.S. Trump administration policy and long-term strategy, Mrs. Rubio surfaces and takes personal credit for the outcome. Politicians gotta politic.

