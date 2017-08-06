Sunday Talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley -vs- Maria Bartiromo (North Korea)…

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the historic Security Council sanctions against North Korea unanimously approved 15-0 yesterday.
At approximately 05:00 of the video Bartiromo asked Haley specifically how the U.S. was able to get Russia and China on board with the sanctions. –FULL BACKSTORY HERE– Unfortunately, instead of giving a nod to the overall U.S. Trump administration policy and long-term strategy, Mrs. Rubio surfaces and takes personal credit for the outcome. Politicians gotta politic.
Yes, I’m sure Russia and China subordinated their national interests because of the force of Niki’s personality,
They always do that.
She pulled the India card on them.
Is it sarcasm???
Definitely! 🙂
Yes!
that is so Mrs. Rubio! What did we expect?
Heard part of this in the car. Why did Maria ask, “will POTUS ask Tillerson to resign?”
Did I hear that correctly? I was so disgusted I turned it off. I can’t watch this vid right now so if anyone can clarify for me, I’d greatly appreciate it.
Where did the Tillerson thing come from? I must have missed something for Maria to ask that. Grrrrrr
It was the latest made up story a few weeks ago. They even asked Tillerson and he laughed..It’s just the way all the ‘media’ is now…Tabloid garbage meant to keep up the disarray narrative,..It was uncalled for and I lost respect for her….I’m basically done with all this..She was the only one I watched sometimes, but it’s all the same low brow stuff..
I was so disappointed that Maria would do that.
This is why I push back on the “I wish Maria et al would move to FOX ” mantra. FBN at least still allows its anchors autonomy.
I think that Maria knows that Rex Tillerson is not stepping down. I think that she just wanted to clear the air and get it on the record that he is not. Maria has always been a fair interview in my opinion.
I agree. She is really good at asking serious questions and sometimes asks something that it seems like she wants an answer to clear something up.
Wouldn’t mind a clarification also. I’m 100% Team Tillerson and thank Providence every day for his willingness to help us… and not just the U.S., but every other poor schlub on the planet who has been getting hurt by decades of clueless incompetents wielding power
Thank you Lord for Tillerson and please protect him (and us)
“Mrs. Rubio”, makes me laugh every single time. Our President is looking for certain results, so if things go the way he is looking for, he will thank Mrs. Rubio for her work and claim the winning point in a big beautiful tweet and a rousing rally like the last one in West Virgina😀😀😀🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Fe you hit the nail on the head! Our President could care less if “Mrs. Rubio” takes credit. She is and always will be a politician. She is young and sees a future for herself. If this makes her work even harder than WE and our country win!
Here is the truth we know and our President smiles about:
Our President setup both Russia and China to not veto the UN sanction against NK. I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! The other day’s job number for July (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6% and the Stock Market hitting an all time high for the 8th consecutive day shows that the train is picking up serious traction.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.
South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1 billion plus Chinese living in China.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China!
That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
Her Political Future is in her hands and when she lies and takes credit for someone else’s work and there is no pushback then we have…”Houston we have a problem” time. The American Electorate is onto these people and when the time comes in her career, people will point this out…have no fear!!!
“Our team in New York”…does not sound like “It was me, all me, me, me, me.”
I agree. Bartiromo asked her, “how did YOU get it done?”. Haley said “we” not “I”. It’s a win for everybody involved. And I agree with FLeP above, PDJT doesn’t care about the credit.
Wait until the U.N. finds out she thinks their flag is rayciss.
Taking credit for other people’s hard work is what politicians do for a living.
Too bad she missed an opportunity for giving kudos TO HER BOSS, who gave her a great opportunity to be our international spokesmouth.
Paraphrasing President Reagan “I dont care who gets credit. Just get it done!”
The thought process of a mature, secure and confident executive!
In lieu of the recent firings perhaps she was just making an extra effort into ‘making sure’ Trump knew she did good. A girl can’t be too careful, ya know.
LOL
Just Haley being Haley. It’s what she does.
She is doing a great job…..keep it up!
where is her water bottle?
Great that President Trump dispatched Mrs. Rubio to the UN. She is kept busy there
trying to make herself appear distinct from her fellow globalists by appearing onboard with MAGA. Trump has her tied up in knots.
Mrs. Rubio…took me a minute but hahahahahahaha!
Good one Sundance.
My ex-governor.
Star Trek TNG fans will remember the Kowolski character. He was the one who thought he’d improved warp drive capability. His tests worked every time, but it was actually his assistant, The Traveller, who had the knowledge and made it happen. Most politicians are Kowolskis. They don’t really know how to get anything done, but they sure know how to make things happen.
I think Sean Hannity is also a Kowolski…..he just keeps talking about Hillary bleaching her computer server with BleachBit like some kind of electronic Clorox…and then he repeats the list of evil doings and disasterous happenings over and over and over….
Great analogy.
Marco and Mrs Rubio remind me of Wesley Crusher. The snot nosed, smarmy know it all, who has been promoted way beyond his abilities.
Haley thinks she’s gonna be president. Even run against Trump?
Bingo.
“Haley thinks she’s gonna be president.”
DJT has changed the dynamic. The better he does, the more incompetent the political-class looks by comparison.
The UniParty created a ‘farm team’ approach to selecting their puppets for us. One way to break that system is to never hire from inside the ‘farm team’ again.
Running for president?
Politicians need not apply.
The other problem is that Hussein ruined it for minorities who might come after him. He was the prototype, he had the chance to be the president of ALL of America, to set the example — and that’s exactly what he did, he set the example, the worst one possible. He chose to only be president of his own tribe.
And he even sucked at that, leaving blacks worse off than when he got there.
With that track record established, why should anyone in the majority ever hire a minority as leader of the country again?
I can think of several minorities who might make very good presidents.
But why take the chance?
Look what that kind of virtue-signalling got them last time.
You want to repeat that?
Do you want to put the future of America (again!) in the hands of someone who has a chip on their shoulder (or seethes with barely concealed rage) against the majority?
THAT is another ‘Obama legacy’, whether anyone wants to admit it or not.
And then there’s ‘feminism’, which our country has been drowning in for 40+ years. Most female politicians might as well travel around with Helen Reddy theme music playing in the background. Even the RINOs. Even the president’s daughter. Men are 3rd class citizens (at best, depends on how many strikes you have against you… heterosexual, conservative, Christian, etc.) to the political-class. Everything is about girl-power and feminist identity. This country needs more feminism like it needs more national debt.
Since everyone else in the country has essentially gone 100% tribal, the biggest tribe of all might want to think about doing the same.
“Mrs. Rubio surfaces and takes personal credit for the outcome.”
Big surprise. Did she even mention President Trump? These people are as predictable as clocks. Zero grace or gratitude. She probably still has no idea what Trump represents or all that he has accomplished, doesn’t care and never will. Never. Dead on the inside, these people are. All of them.
I’m sorry, I will NEVER trust nor be on board with Mrs. Rubio (nor Mr. Rubio, aka Foam Boy, for that matter)
SAME ME….
I agree, but I must take full credit for your excellent post.
I still loathe “Nikki” Haley.
