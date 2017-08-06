Sunday August 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
Irish Blessing
May the blessing of God’s soft rain be on you,
Falling gently on your head, refreshing your soul
With the sweetness of little flowers newly blooming.
May the strength of the winds of Heaven bless you,
Carrying the rain to wash your spirit clean
Sparkling after in the sunlight.
May the blessing of God’s earth be on you,
And as you walk the roads,
May you always have a kind word
for those you meet.
Interesting map I “borrowed” from the_donald over at reddit. Hope it posts correctly.
Great map. Really interesting. Anyone know how to slow it down? I’d like to be able to study it a bit.
Here’s pat Ballard’s tune by original recorders, The Chordettes !
https://www.last.fm/music/The+Chordettes/_/Mr.+Sandman
Oskar and Ringer
I’m sorry, I grieve –
Oskar and Ringer, you brightened our days,
From “Lay in your lap” to “It’s time to play.”
Day after day you’ve been our good friends.
Though time, so short, has come to an end.
Vince Gill performing Go Rest High On That Mountain
dogsmaw, I first heard Vince Gill sing this beautiful song some months back, a tribute to an older country singer who had passed (can’t remember his name). I am grateful my father exposed me as a young child to country music (he was a poor farmer’s son from IN) and all that it entails; including reverence for God and songs from the heart.
I have a pinterest post of a gorgeous white cat (at home alone) dancing on its hind legs (every photo). It looks as if it is dancing in a broadway musical, absolutely amazing poses but it consists of 8 photos and would be too large to post here. (sigh) So I am opting for this adorable baby Cockatoo with its parents:
Another incipient SJW !
I have been thinking about this for a while now…..There have been lots of comments on what President is doing not doing etc etc.. there is no way anyone actually knows what is going on except the President and his inner circle….it is only when there is a update, a report or a press conf on what he is actually doing, that we are told what plan has come together. People are impatient—I get that….but sometimes things are not what they appear to be, and if you wait- and give a matter a little time- a component is introduced that you did not know about, things start to fall into place…… because now you have a clear picture.
This video is a perfect example of what happens when what we see and hear does not make sense to us because the information it is not complete and what happens when you pull the plug too soon….good things come to those who wait…..
Enjoy this beautiful Sunday all….
Sayit – that is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. Truly magnificent. And you are right, I think it will compare very well to what President Trump will shortly show the world. Thank you so much for posting this, I’m going to download it for my Keeps file. Well worth watching again! 😀
Welcome to the Intellectual Froglegs party! Had about 85-90 people from a variety of states like Texas, New Mexico, Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina. Food was great! Laughter abounded. We discovered this was Joe Dan’s first time speaking to a roomful of people–he survived! And special guest Paul Nehlen and his wife Gabriella drove down from Wisconsin. All in all it was a great time together with nary a liberal in sight so we didn’t have to create any safe places… 😉
Sorry Cats…you were in the bin. (Good thing you have 17 x 9 lives!) 😦
From the Curmudgeon’s Notebook : I can understand the cabin crew injuries, but not passengers’. Were I to undertake to place one of those passengers into a 200 mph race car sans restraint I suspect most would refuse. Why did they voluntarily go unrestrained doing over twice that speed ? And why is their choice somehow going to be the line’s fault ? Other than “obliviots rule ” ?
