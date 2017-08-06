A.S.E.A.N Conference In Manilla – Primary Secretary Tillerson Discussions Surround North Korea…

Nuance is important as tensions are very high.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in Manilla, Philippines. The primary topic on everyone’s mind is North Korea and the economic sanctions agreed upon yesterday as conveyed in the unanimous U.N. Security Council resolution.
Specifically, all conference participants are familiar with the (generally non-discussed) historic activity of China where they agree to sanctions then become willfully blind to violations of those sanctions; and essentially enable the DPRK to increase hostility.
During this visit U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is delivering a very severe message that U.S. President Donald Trump is well aware of all historic behavior, and President Trump is not going to allow willful blindness. It is a new era in economic consequence.
The ASEAN audiences at the conference appear accepting of the first-hand message and welcoming a new understanding that President Trump is not going to allow status quo. Here’s the play-by-play as captured by AP during the early part of the conference.
♦ 12:30 p.m. – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the approval of new U.N. sanctions targeting North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs is a “very good outcome.”
Tillerson is meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in the Philippines on the sidelines of a regional summit. Tillerson says he and the South Korean diplomat plan to discuss the sanctions during their meeting, along with next steps to pressure the North.
Kang is echoing Tillerson’s praise for the sanctions approved Saturday by the U.N. Security Council. She says it was a “very, very good outcome.” Kang is thanking the U.S. for consulting with South Korea on the sanctions. The meeting comes as the U.S. and Asian nations join together to try to step up Pyongyang’s economic and diplomatic isolation.
North Korean Minister Ri Yong Ho, left, poses with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for a photo prior to their bilateral meeting in the sideline of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and its Dialogue Partners. Sunday, Aug. 6,
♦ 2:20 p.m. – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says he urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by U.N. resolutions and stop provoking “the international community’s goodwill” with missile launches and nuclear tests.
Wang spoke to reporters in Manila after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its escalating nuclear and missile programs.
Wang said the two had an intensive conversation during which China urged North Korea to maintain calm. He says he told Ri “do not violate the U.N. decision or provoke the international community’s goodwill by conducting missile launches or nuclear tests.”
Wang also urged the U.S. and South Korea “to stop increasing tensions” and said that all sides should return to negotiations.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, second from left, prepares for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, second from right, in the sidelines of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and its Dialogue Partners Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 [**Notice China has all the pencils**… /sd]
♦ 2:35 p.m. – The United States says it will be watching China closely to ensure it fully and continuously implements new U.N. sanctions on North Korea.
Susan Thornton is the top U.S. diplomat for Asia. She says in the past, there’s been a pattern in which China complies with sanctions after a North Korean provocation, but then slips back over time.
Thornton says the U.S. wants to ensure that with the new sanctions, there’s “not this kind of episodic back and forth that we’ve seen.” Still, Thornton says China’s vote for the sanctions is a good step that shows Beijing understands the gravity of the problem.
Thornton says the U.S. isn’t currently considering China’s proposal to freeze U.S. military exercises with South Korea in exchange for the North halting nuclear development. She says the U.S. rejects any “moral equivalency” implied by that proposal.
Rex Tillerson inspires confidence. He has such an air of quiet, capable strength about him. We sure need that. I hope this goes well. Sounds good so far.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride, but ASEAN is on board. In the prelim meetings they condemned NK but fell short of booting them out as they wanted the NK rep to present his views (not that they supported the DPRK).
The UN sanctions vote was a boost to ASEAN ( always hedging the China card as it is a real threat economically) to be bold.
Wang Yi is faced with all the SE nations whom he has to cultivate considering the outstanding issues due to China’s hard-nosed neo-imperialist actions in the South China sea. He also has to comply with China’s stated policy and vote for UN sanctions. A bit of a bind there.
Glad Thorton survived the attack on her from those wankers in the west wing (that are being dealt with). She is experienced and knowledgeable.
It is seminal. this meeting. Keep your eyes on it.
LikeLike
You know, it is times like this as I am reading about this meeting that I am kind of struck once again how we spent eight years ceding all our influence to whoever wanted it and making no real attempt to maintain order. And now we have to pick up the pieces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know nothing about Susan Thornton, so I did a little checking…
She’s been with the State Dept since 1991.
Speaks Russian and Mandarin.
Has spent the last 20 years working on US policy in Eurasia…with focus on Russia and China.
I can see why they kept her on!
I just hope she supports Pres Trump’s America First policies…because if she doesn’t, then she could be a problem.
LikeLike
Thorton is a professional. Knows her area. That means America First.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope so!
LikeLike
[**Notice China has all the pencils**… /sd]
Heheh…it’s weird that they made him the ‘pencil monitor’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The question is do they have rubbers?
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is very exciting, hopefully diplomacy will prevail
You get the sense, the Chinese Foreign Minister knows that if North Korea continues its provocations, things will get ugly. So in his meeting with the North Korean Foreign Minister he says, ‘stop provoking the international community’s goodwill with missile launches and nuclear tests’.
Meaning, if you don’t stop, we can’t protect you anymore
LikeLiked by 1 person
no more matches for you !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Trump Admin is so much more together than prior admins. What a difference!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And proactive as well. It seems like we have been reactive for so long, what should be the normal course of business is a breath of fresh air. Finally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And POTUS is the “inexperienced” one. He is better suited for this than any President in ages. He knows the ins and outs of these countries better than almost anyone. His team is amazing. They aren’t ivy league theorists who have never seen the real world. They have all paid their dues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tillerson and Lavrov meeting coming up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lavrov is a typical blathermouth. He actually knows very little about SE Asia as his ‘expertise’ is Europe. If he dissembles, they will tune out. Earbud translation will be disengaged from ears. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great picture…that is from his swearing-in.
Ya think our President was a little excited about getting his T-Rex officially in place?
Haaaa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, President Trump was pumped!
T-Rex is so genuinely happy in the picture in the article. This is a huge international win for MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It has become so obvious that North Korea is getting substantial ‘help’ with their ballistic missile technology.
Ridiculously obvious, in fact.
I guess we have to continue to play-the-game of ignoring that see what is going on.
But perhaps, behind closed doors, our T-Rex can say:
“Cut the crap. It’s time for you to do something about this barking dog that you’ve empowered. We know what is going on here.”
I hope so.
And the more I learn about China’s Belt & Road program…the more it creeps me out.
China is hungry to control and exploit as many raw materials as they can.
So they have come up with this ‘program’ to go into underdeveloped countries and build up their infrastructure to reach those resources.
‘Greetings. We’re here to build a road for you. In return, we will help you out with creating a new Mine at the end of this road.’
Same with building up ports.
Gotta have those ports, too.
The only thing that will slow this down, or impede their progress…will be having less of our money from Trade.
So I am cheering on Wilbur Ross to succeed in doing just that.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…urges”
How about ‘order’ them to stop.
Little Kim will do whatever China tells them to do…and the fact that they haven’t stopped their provocations means that China has been allowing it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person