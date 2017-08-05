August 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #198

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Our President, Donald J. Trump, has created over one million jobs in six months time. Let that sink in for a moment.
That is one million lives changed, and the lives of their families changed. That is one million more paychecks being spent in the economy impacting the barber shop, the grocery store, the hardware store. Maybe the dentist? Maybe someone can afford to get their teeth fixed?
This is a huge impact. It feels almost like a miracle. And our President did this! MAGA!
Yes, President Trump did this…wth help from above.
That makes me think of that photo of the President in the Oval with all the preachers laying hands on him and praying. Yes, can’t forget the help he has had!
Bit o’ trouble there at FBI for Mr Wray to clean up when he gets his boots on the ground:
FBI claims “no responsive docs” to tarmac-meeting FOIA, yet DOJ docs show emails from DOJ to FBI
This has to do with the “redacted talking points” issue publicized today.
Jay Sekulow on Hannity today (Fri Aug 4) showed documents obtained from DOJ in response to a year-ago lawsuit brought by American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ).
Request was for documents relating to Bill Clinton / Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting and the documents show email discussions within government to develop “talking points”and with OUTSIDE PRESS REPORTERS as the “narrative” was refined and pushed out.
One key point was that ACLJ had submitted the same lawsuit / FOIA request to the FBI. FBI replied “no documents responsive to your request were located”.
Yet – in the DOJ-supplied documents, there were emails on the topic from DOJ to – you guessed it – FBI !!! To the top FBI Chief of Staff, counsel to Director Comey.
Oh yeah, and in the DOJ-supplied docs, the actual talking points were fully redacted, an entirely black page except for email headers. ACLJ is “headed right back to Federal court on Monday.”
Jay Sekulow demands talking points on Lynch tarmac meeting
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5532696461001/?playlist_id=930909813001
The DOJ has refused to disclose the talking points developed by the Obama Justice Department to respond to press inquiries about the controversial June 27, 2016, tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton at Phoenix Sky Harbor Intl airport.
Excerpt:
One email exchange shows that Former Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik was brought in to assist with public relations issues on June 28, 2016, the day after the tarmac meeting. (Kadzik is a longtime friend of John Podesta and a Hillary Clinton donor, who was criticized as being conflicted when he was assigned as the Justice Department attorney to oversee the probe of Hillary Clinton’s and her aide Huma Abedin’s emails found on Anthony Wiener’s computer.)
Excerpt:
week after the tarmac meeting, FBI Director James Comey called Hillary Clinton’s actions “extremely careless” but did not recommend charges, and Attorney General Lynch ended the criminal investigation.
It is jaw-dropping that the Trump administration is blacking out key information about how the Obama Justice Department tried to spin Loretta Lynch’s scandalous meeting with Bill Clinton. President Trump should order the full and immediate release of these materials.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/03/judicial-watch-clashes-with-doj-over-talking-points-from-lynch-clinton-tarmac-meeting.html
It is jaw-dropping that the Trump administration is blacking out key information …
If that DOJ FOIA response was indeed produced since PresTrump’s inauguration and since AG Sessions’ appointment, then it looks like Sessions has some housecleaning to do or some marching orders to be sent down the chain of command there at DOJ.
I reckon.
We NEED DOJ firings – lying on FOIA requests works for me.
Plus the tweet at the end of the 4th thread pointing out Lynch may have used an email alias to avoid archive rules. See pg 163 as Elizabeth Carlisle (12 matches, they also sent her newsclips). Much of the other 300 pages are what we saw in other email drops. An event happens and all the news rooms reach out for comment, most are just sent the transcript of interview, some have a little friendlier feel.
Don’t know why they blacked out their statement if it was used anyway.
http://media.aclj.org/pdf/Clinton-Lynch-Documents-1.pdf
Question: Can anyone help, because this is reaching a point where I cannot understand anymore.
I’m one of the thousands of Americans asking during this screwed-up time, what the hell is happening? Trying to overthrow the government is subversion, isn’t it? People are now allowed to actively pursue the overthrow of the people’s elected representatives by a few, well-organized and related elitists and nobody does anything about it?
Seriously… Is it congress not doing is job? Have we reached the point of absolute Hell where there are NO persons of authority willing to do their jobs? Is it Sessions who is failing to prosecute these people? It seems like the Left is in charge in the D.C. swamp and that they smugly believe they have everyone who might give a damn in a trap impossible to escape from. Is that true?
Okay, we all know that obama, led by Soros and his people, left behind all these human time bombs willing and eager to work with MORE evil people at the NYT and WaPo, in case HRC didn’t win. And if a simple person out here in Surf-the-Net land knows it, then powerful people in D.C. know it. Why is nothing happening?
It may be that some thirty million voters who elected the current administration are going to have their citizenship invalidated and their civil rights as Americans stolen in the near future. And we are headed off a cliff.
Are there any people both powerful and good LEFT, or have they been dismissed and devalued to the point that no one can save the country? Are we going to just give the nation our ancestors fought and died for, away?
The “last chance” election of Donald Trump that we thanked God for looks like it may not have succeeded after all. What good are all the jobs and prestige he has brought back to us if the muslim brotherhood supporters and globalists have full reign over departments like homeland security?
Does ANYONE have answers? (Pardon the pathos and drama, but…fvladdy@vladdeeling helpless)
P.S. Boy, I need an edit button for that last line that screwed up. Sorry.
Looks like Mr. Sekulow is going to have some fun with that black sheet of paper in federal court on Monday
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sessions? Sessions? Sessions?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah right. We can dream, though. He should be having a field day on these people, or at the very least he should have appointed another couple special counsels by now to look into these issues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ole we didn’t locate any documents excuse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go Jay, go!
If it weren’t for these guys and Judicial Watch, where would we be?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone needs to contribute to Judicial Watch, they are not government funded!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those interested, listed below are the 9 exemptions for non-disclosure. When text is redacted, thereby not disclosed, the it must indicate the FOIA exemption claim upon which one is relying to not disclose the information.
Exemptioms may be challenged as Sekulow is doing. Good luck Sekulow.
“Not all records are required to be released under the FOIA. Congress established nine exemptions from disclosure for certain categories of information to protect against certain harms, such as an invasion of personal privacy, or harm to law enforcement investigations. The FOIA authorizes agencies to withhold information when they reasonably foresee that disclosure would harm an interest protected by one of these nine exemptions. The nine exemptions are described below.
Exemption 1: Information that is classified to protect national security.
Exemption 2: Information related solely to the internal personnel rules and practices of an agency.
Exemption 3: Information that is prohibited from disclosure by another federal law.
Exemption 4: Trade secrets or commercial or financial information that is confidential or privileged.
Exemption 5: Privileged communications within or between agencies, including those protected by the:
Deliberative Process Privilege (provided the records were created less than 25 years before the date on which they were requested)
Attorney-Work Product Privilege
Attorney-Client Privilege
Exemption 6: Information that, if disclosed, would invade another individual’s personal privacy.
Exemption 7: Information compiled for law enforcement purposes that:
7(A). Could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings
7(B). Would deprive a person of a right to a fair trial or an impartial adjudication
7(C). Could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy
7(D). Could reasonably be expected to disclose the identity of a confidential source
7(E). Would disclose techniques and procedures for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions
7(F). Could reasonably be expected to endanger the life or physical safety of any individual
Exemption 8: Information that concerns the supervision of financial institutions.
Exemption 9: Geological information on wells.
Why the heck is Exemption 9 relevant?!
You forgot Exemption 10: We don’t want to reveal the truth.
I guess we’ll get to see what Chris Wray is made of. My faith in the FBI is dropping daily…
No kidding. Is everyone there so corrupted that they are washing their hands of this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope someone, maybe Chris Wray, wants to Make the FBI Great Again.
Presidential Retweets
White House Retweet
Mexican court forbids imports of US potatoes
A Mexican federal court has made an unusual ruling that bans the import of U.S. potatoes on the grounds the imports violate Mexicans’ right to food sovereignty and a healthy environment.
A group of Mexican potato growers had sought a constitutional injunction on the imports, claiming they threaten to spread agricultural diseases.
The court said Mexican agricultural authorities had failed to use methods like radiation treatment of imports to prevent diseases.
But because federal injunctions are intended only to protect constitutional rights, the ruling had to break some new ground.
The court ruled the ban must be implemented to preserve Mexicans’ collective rights to “preserve food sovereignty and the health of Mexican crop fields.”
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/08/04/mexican-court-forbids-imports-us-potatoes.html
You know what? lets ban all their produce, dairy, candy, bread, baked goods, et al because MY sovereignty has been stomped on by mexico and its cohorts for years!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Close Western Union!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Completely agree with you both, Gil and Charlie.
LikeLike
Yeah, and they took a great American brand like Oreos and now that they are made in Mexico by Mondelez they use something awful that isn’t real sugar and they taste like heck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BB has been following the decline of mondelez for the past couple years. Good riddance. Legacy brands are crap now. And theyre moving all production to Mexico.
Not sure about where you are, but all orowheat, entenmanns, sara lee are heche en mexico. I do not purchase.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…The court ruled the ban must be implemented to preserve Mexicans’ collective rights to “preserve food sovereignty and the health of Mexican crop fields.”……
Zipping my mouth shut, or I might get banned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is wonderful. Now we get to see what happens when John Podesta spits on Mike Tyson.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are just getting ready for the NAFTA renegotiations.
That makes sense. Starting to feel like this site is one of the few that still DOES make sense. Having to come here to fight off feelings of oncoming doom, so you and this site are all much appreciated. Have never felt so bewildered about my country. Sessions is concerned with pushing asset forfeiture at a time like this? Really?
Today’s local paper quoted my Rep. Lance as averring he had “braved Trump in the Oval Office” on the Health Care vote and would continue to “vote his conscience” .
http://www.lehighvalleylive.com/warren-county/index.ssf/2017/08/lance_town_hall_at_warren_tech.html#incart_river_index
My difficulty with Lance’s statement is he – like 534 of his peers – were elected to vote their constituents’ conscience and mandates. Its increasingly obvious Americans are seen by these “elected elites” as subjects to be taxed and/or abused at the whims of the elites and their bureaucratic minions regardless of long-established protections of law.
Yes, the establishment’s self-importance is sickening. They really want to return us to the days of nobility.
Now it’s “Vote for me, I’ll do what I think is best for you”. It’s supposed to be “Vote for me–I’ll do exactly what you tell me to.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry Nigel, it is the democrats, it is CNN. It is also McCain and his own party.
I’m curious why we haven’t learned the names yet. I want to see Congressmen be charged like McCain and Graham, and also high level Deep Staters like Comey, Clapper, Yates, Power, etc.
————————————————–
US attorney general says four charged in crackdown on leaks
The US attorney general has said four people have been charged over leaks as the Trump administration launched a crackdown on embarrassing disclosures.
Jeff Sessions said the suspects were accused of divulging classified material or concealed contacts with foreign intelligence officers.
America’s top prosecutor said the administration has tripled the number of active leak probes since January
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40829559
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dershowitz: ‘Ethnic And Racial Composition’ Of Mueller’s Jury Pool Stacks Deck Against Trump
“It gives the prosecutor the power to indict in the District of Columbia, which is a district that is heavily Democratic, and would have a jury pool very unfavorable to Trump and the Trump Administration,” said Dershowitz, a Democrat who has at times defended Trump against what he sees as an overzealous collusion investigation.
“It gives the prosecutor a tremendous tactical advantage,” he continued, asserting that the District of Columbia “is always solidly Democratic and has an ethnic and racial composition that might be very unfavorable to the Trump Administration.”
“So I see the significance not so much that he impaneled the grand jury – you have to impanel the grand jury to get subpoena power — but where he impaneled it.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/04/dershowitz-ethnic-and-racial-composition-of-muellers-jury-pool-stacks-deck-against-trump/
Change of venue! Puh-leese!
Whatever his intentions, Jeff Sessions has handicapped the President, a person he supposedly admires and wants to succeed. The President, his family, and the MAGA agenda are in legal and political danger because of Sessions. They can’t fight back. Trump knows this. Sessions knows this. If Sessions resigned, Trump’s predicament would instantly improve and everyone knows this.
Sessions is supposedly an honorable man, a gentleman. If you’re an honorable man and you know your boss wants you gone because you are damaging his mission, then you resign your position. Period. The fact that he has not done so, after being publicly humiliated by POTUS, reveals Sessions to be stealth Swamp. I try to understand the analysis on this website, but there is no other explanation that makes sense. Sessions has flipped or he was Swamp all along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If Sessions resigned, Trump’s predicament would instantly improve …”
Are we sure about that?
Isn’t the cow already out of the barn?
Hasn’t a Special Counsel already been appointed and is conducting investigations and impanelling grand juries?
What – we expect that all that simply goes away?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Improve doesn’t mean make whole again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think there is any way to make it whole again at this point, do you?
But”improve” to me would look like someone, either an unrecused Jeff Sessions or an Acting AG, asking Mueller to resign due to his conflict of interest; asking for resignations of at least half of the hired guns due to conflicts of interest; hiring a new Special Counsel if that is still seen as necessary but providing adult supervision to to the SC in the form of a focused scope for the investigation, a budget, a time table.
I’d feel much better about things if Rosenstein would do the items I listed above, but he seems incapable of it for some reason.
LikeLike
If Session’s stepped down his replacement would probably have to say they will continue the witch hunt or they won’t get enough votes to pass in the senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In some ways Sessions is as damaging to Trump as Comey if not way more. Trump fired Comey and he needs to fire Sessions.
I used to think Sessions “smirk” meant Sessions had something up his sleeve for the swamp dwellers. Little did I dream the Session “smirk” meant Sessions had something up his sleeve for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good point, sadly. They would pin them to the wall like they did Sessions and Wray.
LikeLike
Read that anyone already approved by congress (for another cabinet position) can be moved over to another position without the need for consent. How bad willl things have to get until that’s considered, do you think?
LikeLike
Please watch this clip with someone I admire immensely, Dr. Sebastian Gorka who was on Lou Dobbs’ show tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Totally agree. He’s gone rogue and is working for himself. Must have something to hide that makes him vulnerable to blackmail.
That makes sense. Have been going back and forth on Sessions, but definitely agree. It’s not just his own “honor” or whatever he’s protecting with first his recusal and now his low level of energy and lack of action….It’s the future of the United States of America. He has the right to defend the former, but not the latter. There he sits, with so many politicians and colleagues, including Kelly, telling him not to worry, that his job is safe…That’s nice, but I’m a little more worried about somebody else’s job to tell the truth. Maybe he needs to consider what happens to America if the MAGA agenda is damaged beyond repair, just when solid results are coming in. Maybe I don’t understand the situation, but when I read of loyalists being let go and globalists and hamas supporters being kept on…by McMasters…My bewilderment grows. Why is he (McMasters not Sessions, although…) allowed to openly sabotoge the administration??
Trump would have to do a switcheroo with people already working with him.
Congress would never consider a new candidate for DOJ head.
No AG would delight Congress.
Wanna bet on how long a new AG confirmation would take/
This is all speculation at this point, but article talks about ATT selling off CNN (and TMZ).
A dream of mine is they get bought out and made into a Real News Co.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4762806/AT-T-rid-assets-Time-Warner-merger.html#comments
Not sure how I got to this page but there are so many great articles about the Trump family that can be clicked on …not to mention beautiful pictures.
http://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a10366986/trump-white-house-renovation-details/
The one thing I noticed is that PTrump is always with his grandkids but never around Barron. He is a good-looking 11 year old boy and I would like to see more of him.
Good morning treepers, i have to admit i’m extremely frustrated with the evil that maligning our president. i have a question i want to ask you all. President trump has the bully pulpit do you think it’s time he addressed the nation in prime time and laid out bare all that’s going on everything that the msm won’t cover all of the crimes committed by the dems including this illegal and immoral witch hunt… i for one would like for him to address the nation, whats going on is unprecedented which calls for extreme action….MAGA
He did that in the rally in WV. The rallies and the tweets are PDJT talking directly to us. Please listen and trust that he knows what he’s doing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only downside with the rally is no one covers them except for FOX. But at this point, I don’t know if the MSM would cover him if he gave a speech from the Oval Office, either.
They would find a way to call it obstruction of justice.
He did a great job of doing that at the rally, which is a great place to do it as he has a captive positive audience and the MSM can ‘t rebutt his statements. Check out the rally video at rsbn.net.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember the olden days when a President would make a speech from the Oval and all networks/media would carry it? I wonder if those days are gone…
Yes, with conditions. It can’t be done in isolation. It should be of a piece with a broader, coordinated strategy to go after the MSM and Uniparty. But it won’t happen. I’ve reconciled myself to the fact Trump will not fight these people as I would like to fight them. And I concede that maybe his way will work out in the end. But honestly I do not understand why we need to keep taking it on the chin and in the groin day after day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he should…lay it all out…about every two months.
I’d like to see him do that. Do you suppose the media would carry it? Other than FOX?
Have a good weekend, cove to the fefe, y’all!!
We need this here too
LikeLiked by 11 people
A pro President Trump march is needed by millions in attendance to help the president against all he’s fighting. It’s the only way. For all he’s done for us, he deserves this support.
I’m ready let’s do it.
I absolutely loved SD’s piece about how our President has setup both Russia and China to not veto the UN sanction against NK. I have highlighted numerous times that our President has allowed the Economic Train to leave the station never to return again! Yesterday’s job number for July (209,000), the fact we have cut the trade deficit in June by over 6% in comparison to the year prior, 2nd quarter GDP of 2.6% and the Stock Market hitting an all time high for the 8th consecutive day shows that the train is picking up serious traction.
All of this would not have been possible without the unleashing of our Energy Superpower. From coal to LNG and every other source in between, corporations realize it is more cost effective to build in America versus the rest of the world.
This Energy explosion has also allowed us to take the upper hand with Russia and for different reasons eventually with China. Our President has been traveling to different countries or meeting with them in the US and is selling American coal and LNG. In doing so, it is feeding our economy but also buying us Massive Leverage with the two world powers that we need to resolve our two biggest issues; North Korea and eventually Iran.
South Korea is paying for our protection by signing an agreement for $15 Billion in LNG. Ukraine got screwed with HRC losing and has to pay for their bet on her by purchasing coal to be able to use throughout the year. Poland and the Three Sea countries (11 total) decided that to distance their dependency on Russia, it would be smart to sign contracts with our companies to supply LNG. They are also building up their infrastructure to be able to pipe the LNG through each of the different countries. Our President assures them that the US will never use the fuel as a weapon against them.
All of the things I just described is killing the Russians and their stronghold on these countries and their economy back in Russia. China will agree to massive amounts of LNG and coal to lower the import/export advantage they currently have. We will continue to take their trinkets but in return they will buy hundreds of billions of dollars in LNG and coal. The need is there for them with 1 billion plus Chinese living in China.
Folks our President is beyond brilliant! Energy has served and will continue to serve two major purposes. It will be used to “Fuel” our Economic Train and it will continue to “Fuel” our leverage with Russia and China!
That isn’t just winning. This is MAGASUPERWINNING!
I agree, this is pretty spectacular grade winning!
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-04/krauthammer-issues-stark-warning-over-mueller-investigation-“we-should-be-treading-v
comment off thread:
-Thom Paine
The big big problem for Deep State and Republicans and Democrats is;
Nobody trusts the MSM
Nobody trusts Congress
Most are aware that there is a continuous attempt to ruin Trump.
So if it came to Meuller Special Counsel inventing some way to impeach Trump, the public will not be with them, believe it, and instead understand it to be more of the get Trump game.
Trump’s credibility happens to be much higher than Congress, MSM and Meuller (Deep State apparatus), and that is going on current polls.
But just like the election polling, Trumps rallies and the polls don’t match up, because the polls are faked, the rallies are real.
So you can guarantee Trump’s popularity is much higher than polls show – and that this popularity is exactly in areas the Republicans need to keep.
SO any attempt by anybody to seriously Impeach Trump will see Trump fight hard, and in so doing invigorate a large portion of America. He will take it all the way to the Supreme Court.
Deep State will become outed in a big way, Congress and Republicans dragged through the mud, and at the last you will see Trump call out the GOP and destroy them.
Deep States plan of attack and stupidity on Trump is the same as their plan of attack and stupidity on Russia. They don’t think a war with Russia will become a hot war with consequences….they don’t think impeaching Trump will have consequences.
Loretta Lynch used the alias “Elizabeth Carlisle.” Elizabeth = her middle name. Carlisle = the setting of a book by her favorite author.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/with_replies
Looks pretty conclusive to me – and it looks like a shadow employee at DOJ. But what was the actual email address?
ecarlisle@jmd.usdoj.gov
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody needs to order that account sealed and forensics done. If it has been destroyed, the people who did it need to explain what went on.
I think Sessions has plenty of leverage if he wants it.
I wonder if it was a Microsoft alias or a full account. Lots of interesting possibilities here.
Didn’t Holder have a alias too? Obama?
Most of Obama’s cabinet used aliases. We’ve known this for awhile. Nothing will happen.
No doubt about it.
This is just plain funny, no matter what you think of McMaster. This is Alex Jones at his All Start Wrestling Best! Utterly INSANE! 😀
Video will start for me but then stops and says “video cannot be played”. Don’t know if just my computer.
Try clicking below the video so it comes up in twitter itself – it will probably run better.
WOW!!!!!
——————
BOOM! Internet Sleuth Kim DotCom Drops Bomb – Loretta Lynch Was Using Alias to Communicate with DOJ Officials
Kim DotCom asks readers to find out more on Lynch’s alias “Elizabeth Carlisle”.
It looks like the deep state forgot to cover that up in the emails they released to the ACLJ.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/boom-internet-sleuth-kim-dotcom-drops-bomb-loretta-lynch-using-alias-communicate-doj-officials/
This has a lot of legal implications, I think. First of all, was she using it, along with the POTUS email addresses, in Hillary’s emails that needed illegal “stonetear” modification?
Also, was she using it to avoid discovery?
Lizzie Carlisle Beele was Loretta Lynch’s maternal grandmother. She married Loveliss Harris in North Carolina
Be VERY wary any time Kim Dotcom’s name shows up. He’s an attention hoor, and his big claims are a bridge to nowhere.
well well well.
Russian Lawyer In Donald Trump Jr. Scandal Slams Congress: “They Don’t Want The Truth”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-04/russian-lawyer-natalia-veselnitskaya-slams-congress-they-dont-want-truth
Synopsis:
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just saying – MAGNIFICENT MAGA!
TY – mildtosevere
This tweet describes so many of us at CTH fighting like hell every single day!
Comey – Mueller – Clintons
Ex-FBI Agent just Outed Comey in Clinton Cover-Up.!
Cesar Paz was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 22 years. He is intimately familiar with James Comey, his career path, and many of the conflicts of interest Comey had involving the Clintons, Comey’s secret finances, and much more. Recently Mr. Paz decided he just could not hold back any longer and he made this video. (VIDEO BELOW)
“I’m a retired agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, not the the Federal Bureau of Matter, or Matters.”
Cesar Paz, retired special agent with the FBI
(VIDEO BELOW)
There are many SHOCKING Revelations in this video. It appears that former FBI director James Comey, who President Trump just fired, enriched himself greatly using his government, and Clinton connections. This is HUGE! The Crooked Liberal Media will hide this. Please SHARE with everyone you know as soon as you read the questions below the video. (VIDEO BELOW)
Here is a list of some of Agent Paz’s questions for Comey:
** Please SHARE this when you finish reading. It is URGENT that we get this out!
Isn’t it true that you were an assistant U.S. attorney for a prosecutor between 1996 and 2003?
In your official capacity at the Department of Justice, did you investigate and did you clear Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing for extending a presidential pardon to Marc Rich, a fugitive from justice, a fugitive of the United States?
Isn’t it true that between 2003 and 2005, you held a position with the office of the Attorney General?
Isn’t it true that in 2005, you resigned from the Department of Justice and accepted a job as the senior vice-president with the office of general counsel at Lockheed Martin, a company that is a major, major military contractor?
Isn’t it true that in 2010, when you were employed with Lockheed Martin, Lockheed won 17 approvals for private contracts with the Department of State while Hillary Clinton was the Secretary of State?
Isn’t it true that in 2010, while you were employed with Lockheed Martin, Lockheed became a major contributor to the Clinton Foundation and non-profit organizations?
Isn’t it true that in late 2010, after Lockheed was awarded those contracts by the Hillary Clinton State Department, you stepped down from Lockheed and received a $6 million payout for your services?
Isn’t it true that in 2013, the largest bank of England, HSBC, was being investigated by federal authorities for laundering billions of dollars for the Mexican drug cartels, channeling money to the Middle East, specifically Iran, which is in violation of law?
Isn’t it true that Robert Mueller, former director of the FBI and now the special counsel to investigate the alleged “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia… isn’t it true that Mr. Mueller was the chief counsel at HSBC… the same bank that was laundering money for the cartels?
Isn’t it true that HSBC was a significant Clinton Foundation contributor? That Bill Clinton was being paid about $200,000 for his speeches at HSBC events… and this is while Mrs. Clinton was the Secretary of State? No conflict of interest there?
Isn’t it true that HSBC was basically let off the hook with a $1.2 billion fine – which was paid by shareholders – and none of its officers, managers, directors were charged criminally or let go?
Isn’t it true that while all hell was breaking loose at HSBC, YOU, Mr. Comey, were appointed as a director and member of the board at HSBC to assist with damage control?
Isn’t it true, Mr. Comey, that your salary went from $206,000 in 2002 when you were a government employee, to $33.5 million in 2012…. And that you earned these moneys while working for entities that were major contributors to the Clintons?
Isn’t it true that you worked for Bridgewater Associates between 2010 and 2013, and that they are also a major contributor to the Clintons?
Isn’t it true that you worked for Columbia University in 2013 as a senior research scholar at the school of law, and that Columbia University is also a major contributor to the Clintons?
Isn’t it true that you gave this memo that you wrote on Bureau time on a classified computer in a Bureau car… and you gave this memo to Daniel Richman, your friend, a liberal professor (at Columbia), and he gave this memo to the New York Times?
Mr. Comey, you were appointed FBI Director by former President Obama in 2013, as Secretary Clinton was leaving the State Department.
Isn’t it true that you were appointed by Obama as FBI Director because you had proven yourself to be of service to the Clintons and their associates and entities that contribute millions of dollars to the Clintons’ non-profit organizations?
Isn’t it true that you, as Director of the FBI in 2013 did absolutely nothing in regards to the missing $2 billion from the State Department finances, and this happened while Mrs. Clinton was Secretary of State?
Isn’t it true, that while you were Director of the FBI, for over two years, nothing happened as a result of the FBI “investigations” into the Clinton non-profit organizations?
If it had not been for the emails that were leaked involving Mrs. Clinton and her associates, all this would be unknown to everyone. But these emails were leaked… and fortunately, the truth is coming out.
Isn’t it true that Mrs. Clinton and other subjects of the investigation were never advised of their Miranda rights, which is used by FBI agents during interviews… this form was never executed.
Full Story: https://swampdrain.com/fbicomeycoverup/
If you support President Trump, please SHARE this with all your friends on Facebook and Twitter.
The Hill Gossip Video 16:00 Minutes
Ex FBI Agent just Outed Comey in Clinton Cover Up Look what he RECEIVED!
and
Ex-FBI Agent Cesar Paz Video 14:38 Minutes – Mr. Comey, you have been PNG’d
I hope Mr. Paz is well protected.
I would be sick if I had EVER contributed to the Clinton Foundation over seeing their [mis]use of funds.
The government is the enemy of the people. Always has been.
FOIA Dump Reveals Collusion Between Lynch, FBI And Media To Bury Bill Clinton Meeting
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-04/foia-dump-reveals-collusion-between-lynch-fbi-and-media-bury-bill-clinton-meeting
LikeLike
If he had done anything else, we would have Jeb! or Hillary in the White House right now. If Trump had listened to the advice of literally ANYONE other than himself, he would NOT be the President of the United States. He would be the host of Celebrity Apprentice.
Something to keep in mind as we try to convince ourselves, once again, that somehow this same man is being forced to act against his own instincts for political expediency, or is being deceived by his false friends in the Deep State.
I’m not going to participate in the “Trump needs to do this or that” comments. I’m not a self-made billionaire who became Commander in Chief by ignoring the advice of experts.
Baby Bump 🙂
Friends, the onslaught against conservative pro Trump media voices continues. Eric Bolling, a FOX news personality, has been solidly pro Trump and has a personal relationship of some degree with PDJT is the latest to be targeted.
The claim is that Eric sent unsolicited photos of male genitals to several FOX women. His attorney denies it and says they will vigorously defend against this.
Not long ago Charles Payne, a pro Trump FOX Business host was “suspended” pending an investigation and he’s still off the air. There was the attack on Sean Hannity because he spoke out about Seth Rich. And of course we know what happened to Bill O’Reilly.
http://www.philly.com/philly/entertainment/fox-news-eric-boilling-lewd-photos-sex-20170805.html
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1AK2FM
From the article linked above:
(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department has officially informed the United Nations it will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement in a document issued on Friday, but left the door open to re-engaging if the terms improved for the United States.
The State Department said in a press release the United States would continue to participate in United Nations climate change meetings during the withdrawal process, which is expected to take at least three years.
“The United States supports a balanced approach to climate policy that lowers emissions while promoting economic growth and ensuring energy security,” the department said in the release.
So is money exchanging hands during the “three year withdrawal?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely not a single penny! 🙂
I would like to see the President use the “bully pulpit” more for the news agencies are forced to cover it but not the rallies so much. He should do a presser with or without questions but announce to Americans what is occurring and what he’s working on. I want to hear more of the great things happening for I am SO SICK of all the negativity that is still continuing.
Today, I received my weekly newsletter from my Congressman, Matt Gaetz. There were many good things in it but I wanted to share with you the second item on the list:
SPECIAL COUNSEL
Last week, the Judiciary Committee sent a letter, requesting a special counsel to investigate the dangerous, worrisome, and possibly illegal actions of Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, James Comey, and others. I have also introduced a standalone resolution, asking for the same.
Some seem to believe that this resolution is unfair, claiming that because Ms. Clinton lost the election, her misdeeds should be overlooked. In America, however, no one is above the law, regardless of their position, fame, or wealth. Others have said that we should stop “looking backwards.” How silly — all investigations look back. That’s how investigations work!
These actions are not, as some in the liberal press have called them, “right-wing conspiracy theories.” These were real deeds, many of which were brought to light by Congressional testimony made under oath. James Comey testified that former AG Loretta Lynch told him to mislead the American people by referring to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton as a “matter,” not an investigation. Lynch also held a secret meeting with Bill Clinton, even though the Justice Department was actively investigating Hillary Clinton and the FBI was scheduled to question her. Comey preemptively pardoned Hillary Clinton’s IT staff, who knowingly destroyed subpoenaed documents. Comey even testified to leaking classified material to the press, in the hopes of triggering a special counsel — his close friend and mentor Robert Mueller.
These are not normal actions. They are outrageous, and they deserve closer scrutiny. Investigating those who broke the law should not be considered a partisan issue — the scandals and ethically-dubious actions of the past administration must be investigated. We must not see actions like this and choose to ‘let them slide.’ Doing so is an affront to our legal system. I am pleased that over two dozen of my colleagues have cosponsored my resolution, and once recess ends, I hope swift action will be taken.
This dynamic young man took over from Jeff Miller who was a solid conservative. I had the good fortune to chat with him and shake his hand at President Trump’s second rally in Pensacola. He emceed the rally and did an excellent job.
Matt Gaetz is part of the new, young conservatives that we need to get elected. I hope you enjoyed his report on requesting a special counsel to go after HilLIARy and her band of criminals.
McMaster’s Mistress exposed…military officials said she visited his home while his wife was in CA on vacation.
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=88976
LikeLike
LikeLike
