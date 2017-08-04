MAGAnomics – U.S. Economy Created “Unexpected” 209,000 Jobs In July…

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July exceeding expectations and forecasts by over 25,000. The measured unemployment rate dropped to 4.3%. The number of employed Americans hit 153.5 million, the highest since February 2009. Year-over-year measures of wage rates remained at 2.5%; however, additional private sector jobs analysis shows wage rate growth substantially higher than fed measures.
Media economists say: “It’s difficult to find anything really negative in the report.” But they sure are trying…
(Via CNBC) The U.S. economy continued a strong summer, adding 209,000 jobs in July while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent, the lowest since March 2001, according to a government report Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the report to show growth of 183,000; the unemployment rate met expectations. A more encompassing rate that includes discouraged workers and the underemployed was unchanged at 8.6 percent.
The number of employed Americans hit a new high of 153.5 million thanks to a surge of 345,000. The employment-to-population ratio also moved up to 60.2 percent, tied for the highest level since February 2009.
Stock market futures liked the news, rising to indicate a positive open, while government bond yields also moved considerably higher.
“Kind of an all-around strong headline number,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “More people are coming into the labor force and finding jobs. It’s difficult to find anything really negative in the report.”
The closely watched wage number was unchanged from previous months, with average hourly earnings up 2.5 percent on an annualized basis. The average work week also was unchanged at 34.5 hours.
Bars and restaurants provided the biggest boost for the month with 53,000 more positives, while professional and business services contributed 49,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. (read more)
This is why they need to take Trump down any way they can.
They know what he’s doing is working, and if The Deplorables are shown that there is a different way than the Globalist path, then the genie is out of the bottle for good.
It’s “World vs Trump” here.
All in to help President Trump.
The job numbers that came out today is mortifying the UNIPARTY! 209,000 new jobs for the month of July when retail only added 900 of those jobs. The May and June numbers were readjusted. May went down 7K (152,000 now 145,000) while June went up 9K (222,000 now 231,000). The U-3 Unemployment Rate is at the lowest it has been since 2001 at 4.3%. The U-6 Unemployment Rate (which includes folks that stopped looking and dropped out of the U-3 number) remained the same at 8.6%. I point the U-6 out because you will hear the Lindsey’s, McCain’s and open border folks talk about the need for cheap labor to do jobs that the Americans don’t want to do. That is complete BS! There are millions and millions of Americans that need to still find jobs.
From the article linked above:
The U.S. economy beat expectations by adding 209,000 jobs in July, as robust hiring continued to encourage new job seekers.
The labor market has gained steam over the last two months. June brought 231,000 new jobs, up from an initial count of 222,000, and July job growth easily kept pace above the first-half monthly average of 180,000 jobs. Hiring in the last month was strong enough to absorb new entrants into the workforce. The labor force participation rate ticked higher to 62.9% from 62.8%, but the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4%, tying a 16-year low.
Sameer Samana, global quantitative strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said the unemployment rate’s decline amid a rising participation rate is a positive sign for the U.S. economy.
The underemployment rate is another sign that the labor market has room to grow. The U6 rate, which includes part-time workers looking for a full-time job, didn’t budge from 8.6%. It also remains above the pre-recession low of 8%. Underemployment indicates that there’s a mismatch in skills between what the workforce offers and what employers are seeking, Davis said.
They’re scared, Flep. They’re flat-lining!
MAG they are beyond scared! They realize their Luciferian Reign on US Americans is over! Their BS polls mean nothing to the realities of the economy. Consumer Confidence at all time highs, GDP in the 2nd quarter reaches 2.6% (which if our President was honest, he would admit he didn’t expect that so quickly). Look at the trade deficit numbers from today:
Our President is totally DESTROYING the Global Cabal and we still haven’t renegotiated NAfTA or with China and sales of LNG to Poland and now the Three Seas Eastern European countries (11 total) just began and also beef to China isn’t factored in as well as coal to Ukraine and LNG to South Korea!
http://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-trade-deficit-narrowed-436-billion-june-49031342From the article linked above;
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports hit the highest level in 2 years.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the trade gap slid 5.9 percent in June to $43.6 billion.
Exports of goods and services rose 1.2 percent to $194.4 billion, the highest amount since December 2014 on higher foreign demand for American soybeans, computer accessories and other products. Services exports reached a record $65.4 billion.
MAG they are SCREWED because the Economic Train has left the station! If they were serious in “taking Trump down” do you think the stock market would have gone up again today? Do you think Mazda would announce a new $2 Billion dollar plant? Do you think Foxconn would invest $10 Billion dollars in Wisconsin?
Money talks and BS WALKS! These corporations and Wall Street are telling these scumbags that not a hair on this President better be touched.
Great point, Flep.
Market is not buying “Muh Mueller”
That is the greatest indicator in my mind! These people invest by the billions and they are as happy as pigs in a barn with feed all around them.
It was even the headline on CNN a little while ago. I almost had a heart attack.
It’s an “unexpected surge” of jobs 🙂
An unexpected surge of jobs due to Trump45’s magic wand 🙂 LOL!
What makes this number so MASSIVE is the fact that only 900 jobs were added in retail! The fact that Brick and Mortar stores are closing left and right, these numbers are staggering! under Barry, this would have been cut by at least 100,000 if not more because of retail!
We are winning like it isn’t anyone’s business!
So they will be saying people are unexpectedly happy
How do you like Trump45’s tone now, Cryin’ Chuck?! LOL!
