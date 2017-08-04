Friday August 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Friday August 4th – Open Thread

  1. georgiafl says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. dogsmaw says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

    KJV
    1Co 9:24 ¶ Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain. 25 And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible. 26 I therefore so run, not as uncertainly; so fight I, not as one that beateth the air: 27 But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway.

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Very good article by Sally Zelikovsky, founder of Bay Area Patriots/SF Tea Party:

    Cooler Heads and Chaos

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/cooler_heads_and_chaos.html

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Sorry the volume is a bit low on this one.

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:12 am

    It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.
    Psalm 118:8

    Irish Blessing

    Bless us oh Lord, You who are
    the peace of all things calm
    the place to hide from harm
    the light that shines in dark
    the heart’s eternal spark
    the door that’s open wide
    welcoming all to come inside.
    We ask this blessing
    God be willing

    Missed Smiley yesterday, if she shows up tonight here’s a BIG shout-out 🙂

