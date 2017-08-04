August 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #197

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

68 Responses to August 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #197

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    More Winning!

    • Bull Durham says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

      MAGA magic.

    • Gil says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

      If lousy Jerry Brown had not intentionally encouraged toyota to leave California, hurting 1000s of people in the process, this would not be bittersweet. Toyota wants to bring in jobs, so thats great.
      I heard of a city called Detroit. Supposedly wants to be known as a “motor city”.
      They might want to look into it.

      • dilonsfo says:
        August 4, 2017 at 1:07 am

        The amazing thing is that Toyota vehicles are 100% made in America. Honda is #2. American branded cars….getting better…but no so much American made at this time. This is mainly because of Detroit based auto unions and the democrat politicians that run Detroit and the surrounding areas.

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:23 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

  5. nimrodman says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I dunno, I’m just sayin’

    But this interview doesn’t to me portray a very forceful personal bearing or strategy by Sessions. I’ve refrained from Sessions-bashing, but this isn’t the forceful hand I’d wish for.

    Sessions describes how DHS will hand over illegals to HHS who then “take them to the city they want to go to.”

    At 1:10 –

    “And we have to end this policy of taking unaccompanied minors … and turning them over to Health and Human Services and they take them to their destination city … and it’s just a part of the previous administration’s policies …”.

    Fair enough. But then he gives no sense whether or not that can all be shut down by the President (Chief of the Administrative Branch) sending orders down thru these Administrative agencies to halt or modify those practices, re-writing agency rules, whatever is with Administrative purview.

    Instead, Sessions then goes on to waffle around about Congress:

    “Congress has steadfastly refused to close these loopholes”

    My main point is that Sessions doesn’t appear to portray that these are Administrative agency policies subject to the authority of the Administrative Branch, thereby the President.

    Maybe I missed it and what he’s framing is illegals claiming “asylum” or “refugee” status.
    Or maybe there’s specific legislation about unaccompanied minors.

    But this interview just didn’t give me a sense that strong Administrative marching orders are being sent down the chain of command.

    Maybe these policies actually ARE written in legislation. But if they’re simply Obama admin Administrative policies, can’t they be undone like executive orders?

    Later he goes on to disparage lefty attitudes regarding immigration and Congress inaction and stuff, but if these policies are within Administrative Branch purview the time for that kind of talk and generalizations is over – you’re in charge now, Pres Trump is in charge of all Admin agencies. Send orders down the chain now.

    If it truly IS a problem written into legislation, then we need a very bright and specific spotlight on that legislation and that merits PresTrump shining that spotlight at high-profile events like today’s West Virginia rally.

    Somebody fill me in, please.

    I don’t know enough to answer my questions, only to pose them hoping for some discussion by those more knowledgable. I know we’ve got an immigration attorney who comments here sometimes.

    Jeff Sessions on the fight against MS-13
    ‘Hunting MS-13,’ Part 4: Tucker speaks with the Attorney General about combating the violent gang #Tucker
    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5531110885001/?playlist_id=2280180753001

    • nimrodman says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:27 am

      … 6th par: “… whatever is within Administrative purview

      • trialbytruth says:
        August 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

        The unaccompanied minor law was enacted after a bust of a Russian sex ring in Detroit during the Obama years. It was suppose to get kids who were being trafficked get assistance rather then simply being immediately deported. It has to be minors from a country other then a border country. It was designed and sold as a simple act of humanity get medical and mental assistance, find relatives to return them to many like the girls who work the streets here have no family to return them to

        That is what was used to bring in the Central Americans.by the train load “victims” of human trafficking. Law has to be modified.

    • dilonsfo says:
      August 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Jeff Sessions is a good man…no doubt. But, he is not a forceful personality and appears to be easily influenced by those around him. He is surrounded by legalese jackasses at the DOJ and seems to be easily dissuaded from doing anything against the Clinton gang. He is old and acts his age…especially when compared to the energetic President Trump. Jeff Sessions wanted to be Attorney General and asked President Trump for the job as a reward for his work on the campaign trail…I believe that President Trump believed he would be a very gung ho and aggressive AG….not so much to see so far.

  6. SR says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:25 am

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ThomasWictor
    Pls read Thomas Victor and all makes sense.

  8. fleporeblog says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Folks after getting over feeling depressed about the news on Mueller and the grand jury, I realized watching the rally a second time that they don’t realize the ramifications of what they just did. The have awoken the MONSTER! The Establishment watched that rally and realized the President is so LOVED that by going after him and his family it will come back to destroy them in 2018.

    You had the Governor of WV come to the mic where he was booed. The man was sweating up a storm because his worse nightmare was coming true right in front of his eyes. To his credit he was able to win the crowd over when he talked about his parents that were Reagan Republicans being extremely happy that their son finally saw the light. He talked about his relationship with Eric. He talked about hunting with Don Jr. He talked about how good of a man our Lion is and how great of a President he is. They went nuts for him at that point.

    Joe Manchin realized that he is a DEAD MAN walking. I read an article this evening that stated three Democrat Senators would not sign a pledge to vote against Tax Reform if it isn’t bipartisan. Mr. Manchin, Joe Donnelly of IN and Heidi Heitkamp of ND. The good news is that they will vote with Republicans on a reconciliation Tax Reform Bill in the Senate. That allows us to lose 5 Republicans and still be in great shape to get it passed.

    https://www.winknews.com/2017/08/01/senate-dems-spell-out-conditions-on-bipartisan-tax-reform/

    From the article linked above:

    GOP leaders also intend to reject another Democratic demand: advancing the measure under regular legislative procedures instead of through the planned fast-track path.

    Three Democrats from states easily carried by President Donald Trump – Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota – did not sign the letter. Each of the three is up for re-election.

    For the three of them, it is to little to late! Their refusal on the Healthcare Bill has killed their chances in their states.

    I also decided to find this nugget that came out of that BS ABC/WAPO poll from July. Imagine what the percentage of Trump voters that will definitely vote in 2018 will be. Prior to tonight, the percentages were really in our favor (see image below). After tonight, the MONSTER VOTE is going to devour them in the Senate and the House!

    http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/07/poll-showing-republican-and-trump-voters-more-motivated-for-2018-has-dems-worried/

    From the article linked above (keep in mind the poll was disproportionately in the Democrats favor by +12 {35% D versus 23% R}

    A new Washington Post-ABC News poll, as Mike DeBonis and Emily Guskin report, presents a pretty mixed bag for Democrats. It shows that registered voters say they want Democrats to control Congress to be a check on Trump by a 52-38 percent margin, but it also shows Democrats are — rather remarkably — less enthusiastic about voting than Republicans are. While 65 percent of Republicans and GOP-leaning adults say they are “almost certain to vote,” just 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults say the same.

    • Ace says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

      It doesn’t matter when they’ll just be voting for the loser Republicans. If you don’t get now that they are just as, if not MORE corrupt than the democrats, you never will.

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

        I am talking about the 13 vulnerable Democrats/Independent that we will look to flip with TRUMP Republicans in 2018!

        PA – Lou Barletta
        FL – Governor Rick Scott
        ME – Governor LePage
        MI – Kid Rock or Lena Epstein
        OH – Josh Mandel
        WV – Patrick Morrisey
        IN – A Brown Paper Bag
        MO – TBD
        MT – TBD
        WI – TBD
        ND – TBD
        VA – TBD
        NJ – TBD

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 4, 2017 at 1:05 am

        I forgot to add the cherry on the sundae!

        Jeff Flake will absolutely be primaried by Kelli Ward or Jeff DeWit and if Lucifer passes before November 2018, we will be able to replace him with either Kelli Ward or Jeff DeWit since his seat will be put up for election!

        AZ will be saved with Senators DeWit and Ward!

    • Ghostrider says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

      This, sir, is your finest work by far. Well done.

    • nimrodman says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Wait until PresTrump gets a slate of Trump-endorsed America First primary challengers in the running in 2018 and beats the campaign trail firing up voter excitement about them.

      I believe then we’ll see Phase 2 of MAGA enthusiasm.

      Or, if it’s truly too risky for PresTrump himself to endorse or campaign on their behalf (legislative revenge of a winning incumbent), all he’s got to do is stump on his MAGA and America-First principles and for the primary challengers to loudly espouse those same principles. People will get the picture.

      • G. Combs says:
        August 4, 2017 at 1:15 am

        That is what VP Pence is for. To be a stand in for the president. If Pence goes to rallies for MAGA candidates it will send a very clear picture.

        I really do not like President Trump out in the open at rallies. I lived through JFK and Dallas.

  9. nimrodman says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Re leaked White House calls with Mexico and Austrlia:

    On Tucker Carlson show, Brad Blakeman, former GW Bush White House staffer being inverviewed by Ed Henry who looks to be sitting in for Tucker.

    Says there’d typically be a handful or two of people at NSC and White House comms office who would have been involved in setting up the call and later transcribing it.

    “Go down the list, line ‘em up, polygraph them … you’ll find who had access and who leaked” – approximate paraphrase.

    Aug 3 show, about 20 minutes in. Several Aug 3 clips at Fox page but this isn’t one of them.
    http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/tucker-carlson/

    • Bull Durham says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

      General Kelly should take charge of tracking down everyone and getting them polygraphed. Make it a military thing, not FBI. The phone system for the calls is military.
      Armed Marines escorting everyone to the polygraph room.

      There’ll be a need to call ServicPro to clean up the piss puddles.

      • nimrodman says:
        August 4, 2017 at 12:52 am

        Yes, in the interview, Blakeman remarked that the phone system is military, I caught that mention specifically.

        Plus, under your proposal, the added ‘splodey-head screaming about “Military taking over the gummint” and “Generals running things” and “Facist junta” yada yada.

        That’d be endless entertainment.

    • Charlie says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

      These leaks could be coming from Senior Slim’s camp in Mexico and Australian president doesn’t like POTUS so this may be an UN silent coup. They’re following lead of American press. After the white house cleaning in August perhaps they may find more “gold”.

    • tax2much says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Fire them all. Start with a fresh crew. Repeat as needed.

  10. Brant says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Fascinating, a couple weeks ago, BooHoo had a thing where you had to download their app to post a comment. I wasn’t going to do it. A few minutes ago, that little requirement was gone. Perhaps they have noticed the comments were looking rather circular. I still won’t post, because I can’t seem to see the previous posts or comments of mine like there used to be. Just a give comment and post. Or maybe it’s just my very limited techno knowledge. I will continue to hold out from comments though.

  12. Alexsandra says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Good night, may God bless President Trump and you, each and every one.

  13. Ace says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Apparently, 8 years of “Obama” has turned many of you into pearl clutching Nancy boys. You should turn off your internet!

  14. starfcker says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:39 am

    TAKE THAT, all you people who thought Jeff Sessions was sleeping on the job. Oh, wait…..

    https://mobile.twitter.com/dcexaminer/status/893129602620588032

  15. Bull Durham says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Fill the night with prayers for America. It’s how we won. It’s how we’ll win again and again.

  17. Garrison Hall says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

    We’ve often talked about how the UniParty, the DeepState, and the national media are cooperating in a “soft coup” against President Trump. That implies a pretty far reaching conspiracy that reaches deep into, not only government and media, but the American body politic itself. If this is true or even partly true then this means that the institutions of our government have been rendered dysfunctional or nearly so—-and what **that** means is that they—DOJ comes to mind—can no longer be fully trusted. I don’t think something like this has happened in our history and the possible consequences are very disturbing. What can be done put things right?

    • Gil says:
      August 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

      It has not happened, or cynically, no one noticed in large enough numbers to fight back savvy, smart, and quick? I would think we have to shut down lots of federal offices and scale back to basics. The fewer tendrils the easier to control. POTUS next big fight is the budget. Shut down the federal government unless congress works, and cut off their healthcare subsidies as a budget matter at the same time.

  18. Harry Lime says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Well, based on Mueller’s track record doing high profile investigations such as the IRS scandal, the Fort Hood shooting, and the Boston Marathon bombings, to name just three (the Russians had warned FBI about the Tsarnaev brothers), it doesn’t appear that he’s very good at it. Maybe this time he’s gonna try really, really hard.

  19. The Drake says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The Senate voted UNANIMOUSLY to block Trump from any recess appointments in August.
    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/345261-senate-blocks-trump-from-making-recess-appointments-over-break

  20. citizen817 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Drug Cartels Fuming at New U.S. Policy Screening 100% of Mexican Cargo Trucks

    Excerpt:
    Because cartels move the drugs through the Southwest border, western states have become part of what’s known as the “heroin transit zone,”

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/08/drug-cartels-fuming-new-u-s-policy-screening-100-mexican-cargo-trucks/

  22. Godzilla says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Mike Cernovich says Mueller empaneled a grand jury because it’s Mueller’s only play left. He hasn’t found any evidence. Watching PT tonight and how he went off on the fake collusion story I have to agree. We are almost through this BS.

  23. sunnydaze says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:01 am

    After this hysterical BS re. the Grand Jury today, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump just picked up a few more Really.Pissed.Off.New.Voters.

    These people are nuts and making a mockery of America.

  24. Brant says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Holding on to all hope for a good Sessions session, but here is a prediction. If they succeed in taking Trump out, I predict the 2018 election will look like Venezuela’s. Every republican voter will boycott it. There will be 100 Dem senators and 435 Dem reps. That’s one way to clear out the RINO chaff. Trump will have gotten us a Supreme Court and if he can hold out for one more it might save the country.

    I know for myself, that if they take him out, I will probably not vote at all. I will only vote if he is still POTUS. They want to be like Venezuela, then we may very well vote like Venezuela. This country will spiral quickly to ruin, but perhaps that’s what it will take.

  25. rjcylon says:
    August 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

    When major corporations decide to build billion dollar manufacturing plants in the United States, they don’t do so lightly. I highly doubt all this investment would be happening if the people making the decisions thought President Trump would be removed from office.

    All the noise we are exposed to every day in the media is the swamp losing, knowing they are losing, and trying to convince us that they haven’t already lost.

