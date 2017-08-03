Shifting Expectations – Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Announce “Discussion” of Intelligence Leaks…

The ongoing saga of intelligence community and DC government official leaks targeted to undermine the presidency of Donald Trump has created a large group of people wondering why Attorney General Jeff Sessions has done nothing about it.
In an effort to respond to the growing voices of inquiry the Attorney General and those who advocate on his behalf, has been teasing out a “leak investigation” announcement for approximately three weeks.
The latest “DOJ announcement” date was established as tomorrow, Friday August 4th. However, on the eve of the announcement the Department of Justice is positioning a lowering of expectations.
WASHINGTON – […] Sessions will be joined by Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina on Friday in Washington to discuss “leaks of classified material threatening national security,” the Justice Department said Thursday afternoon. (read more)
Tomorrow’s pending discussion marks the possible announcement that might actually lead to a future briefing wherein the DOJ could announce the potential for a formal investigation into a series of leaks that have damaged the Trump administration since he took office in January. Fingers crossed.
[…] The Washington Post reported last week that a formal investigation was expected to be launched soon, but the Department of Justice declined to comment further on the Friday briefing. (read more)
Is is too much to ask for an AG that shows up with a scalp in each hand?
Jeff to announce, after consultation with DOJ Obama holdover ethical experts, he is recusing himself on all matters pertaining to leaks. He is deferring to his deputy, Rosenstein. He will further announce his duties as AG will focus on procurement of DOJ office supplies with investigatory authority over pilfering of same.
Don’t think that isn’t possible. I want a special prosecutor announced tomorrow. Anything less won’t do.
Unless of course, a russian, someone associated with the campaign or Hillary are pilfering the supplies, in which case he has previously recused himself.
It seems that Sessions may be being black mailed by Denorats and rhinos. Could it be Sessions has sold his soul and became an instrument of evil. A weaponized merchant ruled by evil masters. Could it be Jeff has decided that the only way to survive is to drink from the swamp and to willingly live infested with parasites. Something has gone wrong with this man. If you read this AG Sessions you need to look in the mirror and see who you are. A mans soul can be found only by reflection and honest assessment who we are and what we want to be. Jeff come clean and cleanse your soul we will understand and support you. Trust us so we can trust you.
Signed by a concerned citizen
You know what to do. You have 2,000 characters to express yourself.
If you are disappointed, tell him. If his actions have been hurtful, tell him. He needs to know if he let us and OUR President down. He took a job without disclosing VERY important facts to his prospective employer, OUR President.
https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
With grand jury, I think the deep state and swamp is doing everything they can to get a hot war going.
