Imposter/Fraud Alert – Conservative Tree House is NOT on Facebook…

We received the following email inquiry:

“I need some info. There’s a new FB page calling themselves Conservative Treehouse. Is that The last refuge Conservative Treehouse or has someone taken your name to create a page on FB? Their stories aren’t the same ones I see daily here at CT so thought I’d better check.”

Apparently an individual, or group of individuals, has established a Facebook page fraudulently claiming to be The Conservative Treehouse website (aka: The Last Refuge).

This is fraud.

The Conservative Treehouse Website is NOT on Facebook. No member of this website has established a Facebook page to represent the content of this website; nor would we, or do we, have plans to ever establish a Facebook page. Any claim to the contrary is 100% false.

Apparently an individual, or a group of individuals, in an effort to exploit the name and brand/site reputation for their own personal financial gain, have created a Facebook Page intended to deceive the Facebook community.

After CTH was alerted of the issue via email – the operator of the Facebook Page was politely asked to shut down the fraudulent Facebook page and to cease and desist any reference to this website. They have refused the request. We are reviewing legal options.

For clarity: TheConservativeTreehouse.Com is not affiliated with Facebook. Additionally, the twitter account for CTH website is: [ @TheLastRefuge2 ] This is the only twitter account connected to content within TheConservativeTreehouse.Com.

It is very unfortunate (and frustrating) to spend time dealing with underhanded and manipulative deception.

