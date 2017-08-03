Imposter/Fraud Alert – Conservative Tree House is NOT on Facebook…

We received the following email inquiry:
“I need some info. There’s a new FB page calling themselves Conservative Treehouse. Is that The last refuge Conservative Treehouse or has someone taken your name to create a page on FB? Their stories aren’t the same ones I see daily here at CT so thought I’d better check.”
Apparently an individual, or group of individuals, has established a Facebook page fraudulently claiming to be The Conservative Treehouse website (aka: The Last Refuge).
This is fraud.
The Conservative Treehouse Website is NOT on Facebook. No member of this website has established a Facebook page to represent the content of this website; nor would we, or do we, have plans to ever establish a Facebook page. Any claim to the contrary is 100% false.
Apparently an individual, or a group of individuals, in an effort to exploit the name and brand/site reputation for their own personal financial gain, have created a Facebook Page intended to deceive the Facebook community.
After CTH was alerted of the issue via email – the operator of the Facebook Page was politely asked to shut down the fraudulent Facebook page and to cease and desist any reference to this website. They have refused the request. We are reviewing legal options.
For clarity: TheConservativeTreehouse.Com is not affiliated with Facebook. Additionally, the twitter account for CTH website is: [ @TheLastRefuge2 ] This is the only twitter account connected to content within TheConservativeTreehouse.Com.
It is very unfortunate (and frustrating) to spend time dealing with underhanded and manipulative deception.
Wow! I had left comments there!
Ad Rem and I both tried to leave comments there to inform people, but they were deleted. They accused me of “spamming” their page. I did DM some people who left comments there that referred to this website.
I know I have seen people posting comments here and mentioning the FB page. I had not gotten around to checking it out as I’m not on FB much. Thanks for the heads up.
The gall….
You should be Ashamed, for Spamming the Spammers. /s
If I were you, I would go to sleep with a smile on my face, and dream of sprinkled unicorns.
Please report back and relate your experience.
We have each other’s backs here in the one and ONLY Conservative TREEHOUSE.
Thanks for the heads-up, Sundance.
And another reason why I am not on FB and learned that immediately I started studying to be a computer person (did IT) as not safe nor open-minded, want to much information on you, etc. Doesn’t surprise me about any phonies on FB as it seems to be against us and Trump in any case. Bunch of trivia and little of consequence.
Yikes! Sorry about that Sundance. Best of luck with the case. I’m not on Facebook but it’s just shameful how many scam artists are in this world.
Yes, Pam, it’s also a shame Sundance has to deal with this crap, now.
Sundance, Please tell us how we all can help? Contacts? What would be good talking points, how to address, where to send? I don’t use facebook much, and my page is mostly not accessible, only go to a group, sometimes to commercial sites to see what people say about products. So annoying for you, and more faux. Thanks.
Sincere comment here – I thought facebook was instituting some kind of real name policy.
They did. Sundance or one of the CTH Administrators should be able to contact Facebook and inform them of this.
Real name is only for individual accounts. This is a group.
Didn’t realize that it was only for individuals.
Oh, and this is small consolation but I guess this is how you know you’ve made it.
I was thinking the same thing. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery? Ok … it was a thought.
If you have a copyright on the name CTH – Last Refuge – I would think Facebook would want to honor it. Or you could sue them for copyright violation.
I was also wondering about copyright laws regarding websites.
Do they exist? I sure hope so.
I’ve never had a fb account, nor will I ever. I don’t do twitter either.
Facebook ’em, Dano.
Faceplant is more effective…
That brings back memories of the original Hawaii Five-O!
So the Globalists are on to us. Wonder how many paid Trolls are sent to watch us? Creepy….
This site, some I have had and still do other than not working them anymore, along with plenty of others are routinely visited by the major alphabet agencies. That in itself is sickening and tyrannical for us in a constitutional republic, but it SHOULD also be quite illegal. But we know “they” don’t follow the same rules they would have us follow…
I abhor farcebook. I hope this is resolved rapidly. It’s maddening to have to deal with these things.
I don’t do Facebook either and I am sorry that something like that happened to the CTH. At least I hope those folks don’t post completely ridiculous stuff that would cause damage to the reputation. If the “CTH” is not protected by copyright, I really don’t know what can be legally done.
I’ve noticed it on FB for about two weeks now. It was pretty obvious the content wasnt even close to CTH standards.
I suspect discovering who was doing this on FB might prove instructive. We ( or most of us ) know there’s lots of ways for malicious operators to open “bait” sites as an avenue to install targeting bots and other sorts of covert malware targeting our site to unwary CTH residents ! Thanks SD for the heads up even though I don’t FB !
I’m not on Facefook either.
Plus Side
I don’t have to bite my tongue when reading someone’s stuff that I know is a lie.
I don’t have to manage who can see what.
I get to be all me all the time.
Even though I’m single I’m not eligible to be on Tinder because it actually requires having Facefook.
I don’t have to be fake with anyone.
I don’t cringe when I get friend requests.
I actually have things to say when I run into old friends.
Down Side
I’ve gotten invited to nothing since MySpace was cool.
I spend more weekend nights in than a single kidless guy should spend.
I’m shocked who I thought was my friend but actually wasn’t.
My dating pool isn’t getting any bigger.
I still refuse to take the mark of the beast.
Bahahaha
If lots of CTH commenters who have FB accounts one by one leave a comment regarding their fraudulent activity it would make a difference. Yes they will block us, but not until 1000+ comments were made.
Would this help?
They would delete the comments. They deleted mine, and Ad Rem’s.
#FAKENEWS
I’ve reported them and will continue to.
They’ve already blocked me. Lots of links to God Emperor Trump and several other FB meme pages I follow(ed). This is completely unacceptable.
The galll…
Dindunuffins
Face book what’s that?
This must be truly maddening. So unfair. I hope it gets resolved quickly and decisively.
I hadn’t been there in weeks. They Changed the graphics but originally they has the exact same atr work as this site. I was suckered but after a while stopped going and defeated all of my comments. On June 6 they asked what this site meant to people and how the readers thought they should update the graphics. Frustrated that I wax so fooled!
Maybe we can get a cached page on the Wayback Machine showing the artwork. I believe that was made specifically for the Treehouse. There’s your proof of intent to deceive.
Hi Sundance and Stella,
Are you aware that there are two different Facebook pages using the name “Conservative Treehouse”?
One is in the Facebook Community section and the other is in the Facebook Group section. They appear to be independent of each other, so there’s at least two fraudsters out there.
I’ll check. Thanks!
Do you have a link? I can’t find the second one.
;-).
Is this the one?
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1029647720464103/
That’s the Group page.
Here’s the Community page:
https://m.facebook.com/TheConservativeTreehouse/
The Community page is the one that Sundance is referring to. The other one doesn’t have many followers, or much activity, although they do use the same artwork, which is owned by Oleg at People’s Cube, who gave us permission to use it.
Hi Stella, Just to be clear here, the Group page which only has about 186 followers (and is using the same artwork) is also the page that has copied verbatim Sundance’s “About Us” summary.
The following is copied from the Facebook Group page:
The Conservative Tree House may be called a Last Refuge for each of us for different reasons. Whatever trail through the woods brought us here, we have shared the turmoil of storms as we have been finding our voices as individuals in this growing community.
I saw that. They shouldn’t use the about us or the artwork, but they don’t have many followers. The other group is run by a bunch of creeps.
That ones using CTH cover page “I want you to be Andrew Breitbart”
Then that’s copyright infringement and actionable. Send FB a DMCA takedown request.
Technically, the artwork is owned by Oleg at People’s Cube, who gave us permission to use it. Anyway, they aren’t the group that we are worried about at the moment.
I don’t know if this is the same thing you were looking at, but I see that they have made a Facebook Group, status is set to Public. They have 182 members. With a group, normally the only ones who see the content in their feed are group members. They have actually used your Breitbart picture for their group header. Nasty. I haven’t read any of the postings yet.
That’s one. There is another one that has many more followers.
Facebook is poison. It is literally satanic.
I see they are threatening to sue you of “defamation” if you don’t take down this post. If any of you have a personal facebook page you can request facebook remove it because they are stealing your intellectual property by using the same moniker.
It’s worse than that, Sundance. They are copying many of your posts and putting their FB tag on them. Many people, including Bill Still/friend and Mike Posobiec may think it is really your FB page.
This Facebook account has been around for months and only now Sundance has felt the need to tell us he has no ties to Facebook while at the same time he is all over Twitter. Though I have followed this FB acccount for a while and felt it was not officially affiliated with Sundance and CTH web site, nothing on this FB site is too different with the views of Sundance. Sundance should have set up a FB account in my opinion if he was worried about importers.
Let’s remember that The Conservative Tree House was not the preferred name of this web site. Sundance has said he had wish to have called it The Last Stand.
Imitation is the best form of complement. So I am not taking any sides.
I think you miss the point. JMO.
Sorry, “The Last Refuge”.
I have no idea who you are or what your continued mission is here. Perhaps you are just one of those arbitrary people who enjoy being argumentative for the same of itself.
However, that said, you have no idea what CTH is about, nor did I ever say I wished to call it “The Last Stand”. I have repeatedly stated the unfortunate reality that almost every popular social media platform is controlled and originated by ideology that is antithetical to conservative content. Unfortunately, in order to reach the maximum audience, in the battle of ideas, we are forced to present our views on that hostile geography.
Lastly, I became aware of the Facebook Page only after an email was received. Yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be very careful of Farcebook.
A few days ago a customer put up too much information on their page. Someone posed as my business and got them to send a money order to pay for my services in advance. They then called my business and CANCELLED our services.
The customer managed to get back in touch with us but by that time the prepaid phone used for contact had been tossed. I doubt anything can be done to track down and recover the money.
I just looked at Facebook. There is a Conservative Treehouse page AND a Conservative Treehouse group. I’m using my cell phone so I can only post only one link at a time. I will post the group page in a moment.
This is the Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/TheConservativeTreehouse/
This is the Facebook group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1029647720464103/
Someone already pointed that out, but thanks anyway!
Thanks. I avoid FB anyway. I have a GAB account as a backup should Twitter close me down.
FB can shut you down at any time for any reason. Avoid FB.
