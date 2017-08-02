August 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #195

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Guess that answers the question as to whether Kelly might attempt to get Trump to take his foot off the gas…
Thank God we now have Trump to put a stop to Obama’s Cycle.
The countdown for McMaster should begin for he is firing Trump loyalists and keeping Obama’s folks…still think he is so solid? Naught! He wants to send many more troops into Afghanistan…for what? He is part of the globalist team time to cut the cord on him.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/lt-col-tony-shaffer-exposes-hr-mcmaster-not-fired-obama-ben-rhodes-white-house-staffers-video/
Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer Exposes HR McMaster: He Has Not Fired Obama and Ben Rhodes White House Staffers
McMaster ousted Trump Advisor Derek Harvey who tried to fire the Obama holdovers. General Michael Flynn’s people are getting forced out and replaced with establishment zombies. McMaster is keeping the Obama lackeys on board while purging the office of Trump loyalists.
On Tuesday night he told Lou Dobbs that this was exactly the case, that McMaster is holding onto Obama lackeys in the White House. In fact those who worked for some of the staffers, Ben Rhodes for example, well Ben Rhodes has got, his staff is still there.
Sweet Lou is going to take out Casey in PA come November 2018!
From the article linked above:
Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a Pennsylvanian who is one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest congressional allies, appears to be close to launching a U.S. Senate challenge to Democrat Bob Casey.
Casey, from Scranton and first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, enters next year’s re-election race favored by a voter registration advantage for Democrats. But Trump was able to overcome those statewide odds, and the incumbent Democrat — and vocal Trump critic — will be among 10 Senate Democrats defending seats in states that Trump won last year.
Barletta was a visible supporter of Trump during his presidential campaign last year, and having the president’s support could be significant in an expensive statewide contest. He endorsed Trump a month before the Pennsylvania primary, when few congressmen were doing so. Barletta and U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-10th District, became campaign surrogates, with Trump nicknaming the duo “Thunder and Lightning.”
He’s remained a vocal critic of illegal immigration, and has been supportive of Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
This would be the same state that has seen an explosion when it comes to coal production!
Look what state is benefiting from the Ukraine deal! Hint: From the TRUMP BELT.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-07-31/ukraine-coal-exports-part-of-trump-bid-to-counter-russian-energy
From the article linked above:
A Pennsylvania company will send 700,000 tons of coal to Ukraine in a deal the administration of President Donald Trump heralded as an important tool to undercut the power Russia has over its European neighbors.
At a ceremony in Kiev Monday, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC announced an agreement with Ukraine power generator Centrenergo PJSC to supply the 700,000 tons for this winter season. Ukraine’s initial purchase for 210,000 tons will be at a price of $113 a ton, Oleh Kozemko, acting chief executive officer of Centrenergo, told reporters during a press conference in Kiev.
“Russia makes its money through selling of oil, and we’ve got underneath us more oil than anybody, and nobody knew it until five years ago,” he told reporters earlier this month. “And I want to use it.”
The contract represents the first time U.S. origin thermal coal has been supplied to a customer in Ukraine, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal said in a statement. The deal will create and sustain hundreds of jobs for Pennsylvania coal miners, it said.
“The U.S. coal will replace Russian origin coal at existing thermal power plants, i.e. energy security and diversification,” Ernie Thrasher, Xcoal’s chief executive officer said by email.
Here is the link!
http://www.mcall.com/news/breaking/mc-nws-pa-lou-barletta-senate-bob-casey-20170731-story.html
Good for Senator Casey must go…people are sick of him here in PA and would love to see him out along with Gov. Tom Wolf (D) another loser!
Reposting from the end of yesterday’s thread.
I love this!
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly preparing to clamp down on universities that employ affirmative action admission policies that discriminate against white potential students.
The New York Times, citing an internal announcement to the DOJ’s civil rights division, states that the department is presently seeking “lawyers interested in working for a new project on ‘investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.’”
The Times goes on to quote former Reagan and George Bush administration civil rights official Roger Clegg as praising the move, stating, “the civil rights laws were deliberately written to protect everyone from discrimination, and it is frequently the case that not only are whites discriminated against now, but frequently Asian-Americans are as well.”
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/08/affirmative-action-be-gone/
I read somewhere Ben R did not have security clearance and power for unmasking but he still did. He was Obama’s political hit man and do his dirty work.
This is an under reported story, a true win for the administration and tax payer. It’s time to restore fiscal responsibility in the federal government.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/columnists/ct-myra-accounts-killed-by-treasury-0729-biz-20170728-story.html
We need a Scaramucci type to enter the FBI swamp, get the holdovers fired, and then quit! I miss him, lol.
