Attorney General Jeff Sessions Swears In New FBI Director Christopher Wray…

(Via DOJ) Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the following statement on the swearing in of the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray:

“Moments ago I had the honor of swearing in Chris Wray as our new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Chris has the experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI Director and I congratulate him for being overwhelmingly confirmed to that post and look forward to working with him every day to keep America safe.

“As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals. He has earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ, receiving our highest honor, the Edmund Randolph award, and bipartisan support in the Senate.

“I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm.” (link)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions today also issued the following statement on the RAISE Act: “This proposal will help the Department of Justice perform its duties to uphold our nation’s immigration law and end the unlawful abuse of our public benefits program that undermine U.S. taxpayers. The higher entry standards established in this proposal will allow authorities to do a more thorough job reviewing applicants for entry, therefore protecting the security of the U.S. homeland. The additional time spent on vetting each application as a result of this legislation will also ensure that each application serves the national interest. “The American people deserve a lawful immigration system that promotes our national interest. The RAISE Act would give us a more merit-based immigration system that admits the best and the brightest around the world while making it harder for people to come here illegally. The bill would end programs known to be rife with fraud and abuse and finally improve the vetting process, making our country–and working-class wages–much safer and stronger.”

Advertisements