Attorney General Jeff Sessions Swears In New FBI Director Christopher Wray…

Posted on August 2, 2017 by

(Via DOJ) Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the following statement on the swearing in of the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray:

“Moments ago I had the honor of swearing in Chris Wray as our new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Chris has the experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI Director and I congratulate him for being overwhelmingly confirmed to that post and look forward to working with him every day to keep America safe.

“As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals. He has earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ, receiving our highest honor, the Edmund Randolph award, and bipartisan support in the Senate.

“I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm.” (link)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions today also issued the following statement on the RAISE Act:

“This proposal will help the Department of Justice perform its duties to uphold our nation’s immigration law and end the unlawful abuse of our public benefits program that undermine U.S. taxpayers. The higher entry standards established in this proposal will allow authorities to do a more thorough job reviewing applicants for entry, therefore protecting the security of the U.S. homeland. The additional time spent on vetting each application as a result of this legislation will also ensure that each application serves the national interest.

“The American people deserve a lawful immigration system that promotes our national interest. The RAISE Act would give us a more merit-based immigration system that admits the best and the brightest around the world while making it harder for people to come here illegally. The bill would end programs known to be rife with fraud and abuse and finally improve the vetting process, making our country–and working-class wages–much safer and stronger.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

99 Responses to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Swears In New FBI Director Christopher Wray…

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I hope he isn’t another immoral, unethical weeny.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:02 pm

      Otherwise known as a swamp creature.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • massivedeplorable says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      Sadly that’s a high probability. He rose up through ranks of a leftist, untouchable, superiority complex bureaucratic mind-set swamp. I wish these were the good guys, but 99% of them are self-serving perverters of justice. Quite frankly from J. Edgar Hoover onward. That shifty sodomite really compromised the bureau. Come to think of it why do we need a FBI anyway? Where in the constitution does it say States and citizens must submit to Federal Police?

      Like

      Reply
    • willvecchio says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      me too

      Like

      Reply
  2. Summer says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Now please fire McCabe and Rosenstein. Thank you.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. ALEX says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    This is a huge victory for the President. The FBI was badly compromised by Comey and I can’t see it ever being worse. I can only hope for the best….

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Unless and/or until Director Wray proves otherwise, he has my support.

    I trust OUR President 🇺🇸

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. yakmaster2 says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Wray should have the authority to fire the Assistant FBI Director, correct? If it takes Rosenstein’s authority to do it, I’m thinking it won’t happen as I bet McCabe has been butt-kissing Rosenstein ever since Comey was fired. In McCabe’s position that’s what most bureaucrats would do. But, if Wray wants him out, then maybe McCabe will resign after Wray gets acclimated.
    I dunno, just speculating.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      The newsweek article says McCabe is not eligible to retire, so he will probably be transferred to another post until he can retire. It says the director typically appoints his own deputy after a couple of months to have continuity.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      I think even without the sucking up, rosenstein and mccabe play for the same team, but luckily you are right and it is Wray’s decision.

      And even without problems, the FBI director typically replaces the deputy to have his own man in; so this shouldn’t even be controversial.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    I would humbly suggest his first order of business should be to hire a professional, non-governmental security firm to search his private office for concealed listening devices.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. dekester says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    This appears to a major piece of PDJTs puzzle.

    Your Lion has known for months( or longer.) that Comey was dirty. PDJT just had to bide his time.

    It is likely that there will be a noticeable shift in the narrative moving forward.

    It was no accident that S. Miller was out front today. Was he not a loyal employee to Sessions, and here is AG Sessions swearing in a new FBI director.

    Tomorrow is a big PDJT rally, the RINOS are out there flailing and looking like the deceivers and frauds that they are.

    Things are looking good.

    My PDJT supporting neighbour called me out a few minutes ago, and asked ” did I hear the Acosta smack down” I answered in the affirmative and we both laughed.

    We are up here in Canada, so my guess this kind of humiliation of the media is going on in much of the free world.

    Take heart, Yea of faint heart. PDJT has this..drip, drip, drip.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. Kaco says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Just praying this one works out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. youme says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Good article on Wray as a white collar defense attorney which was 70 percent of his working career.
    The writer slants left but facts are facts. His biggest white collar defense work was for Credit Suisse, a bank that busted sanctions and aided Americans in hiding assets.

    https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/07/28/no-wray/

    I love Trump but people like Wray should not be in charge of the FBI.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      August 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      Wray is also an expert prosecutor. It’s good he knows what the defense is going to do/say/tricks they will try. He will be formidable and lethal!

      As a prosecutor he won the DOJ’s highest award in a short while.

      The man is extremely sharp.

      Just hope he’s as good as he is smart.

      And has never, ever, ever, had any dealings with the Arkansas Criminal Horror Show.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      He knows all their tricks.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Carolina Kat says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    When the Democrats support somebody I automatically get the nervous nellies. I hate to say that the only reason Wray has me worried is that Democrats voted for him. But there it is – He starts with two strikes – let’s see whether he attaches himself to the truth or to the villains.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. georgiafl says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Thank you so much, AG Sessions – I know you and Stephen Miller helped President Trump to frame this BILL!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      August 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      Many people don’t realize that Sessions has been advocating for reduced legal immigration for a long, long time. Practically the only Senator who did so. He has long had close ties to the Center for Immigration Studies, Numbers USA, and Federation for American Immigration reform.

      The left and most of Sessions’ former senate colleagues referred these as “fringe groups”.
      Hahahaha! Not any more, baby.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  12. georgiafl says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    As for Wray – only time can prove whether he is a White Hat or a Black Hat.

    I’m hoping beyond hope that the new FBI Director Wray and Past Director Mueller are going to really uphold the Constitution and the Laws of our land and prosecute the BIG and Well-known criminals as well as the small and unknown ones – NOT – play partisan politics like the past regimes have done.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. emet" says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    The FBI has been misused for decades. Building arrest stats by going after small fry, taking major cases and investigating them into oblivion. Time to dust of the files on cases that were closed at the request of the Whitehouse. Epsein did not traffic child prostitutes by himself. Drugs could not have been smuggled into Mena without Governor Clinton saying OK. Ditto murdering those boys on the railroad tracks. Organize a Clinton task force, Obama task force, etc. All of these crooks stole a yon of money. Big assers forfeiture cases. BTW, let the Capitol Police chief make the Wasserman arrest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. mcclainra says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    A little cause for concern that he was overwhelmingly confirmed………………

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. georgiafl says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    No video to be found. I guess after the press showed its rear ends, they weren’t invited to this special event. Or…maybe there are super-secret vows for the FBI Director. ;8->

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Yankee Lawyer says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I prefer Trump appointees who are narrowly confirmed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Keln says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    “As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals.”

    I’d also point out that Chris Wray has worked for years defending those charged of white-collar crimes as well. I’m not saying his clients were guilty or that he is a bad guy, but rather pointing out that he knows well both sides of the system. That can be an asset when it comes to taking out large organizations.

    The Clinton Foundation in particular comes to mind, but so do a lot of corporations whose fingerprints are all over our political system.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. MAGA! says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I wish he’d swear to do his job.

    Like

    Reply
  19. MVW says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    The policy of ‘DC Untouchables’ has to end, massively. It is completely demoralizing to see the Giga billion dollar thieves and organized political violence against America and Americans publicly get a pass.

    It is incomprehensible.

    I thought Sessions would be effective. All I see are Obama and NeverTrump saboteurs. John Kelly is now responsible to deal with this directly as Sessions now reports to him.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Deb says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    St. Michael the Archangel
    Please pray for Director Wray, that God will protect him from the slings and arrows of the evil one
    May the Lord guide him in the pursuit of justice.
    Amen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. cdnintx says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Pres. Trump didn’t go to the swearing in ceremony…is that unusual or no?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sedanka says:
    August 2, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Little trust or hope for Wray, but I’d love to be proven wrong.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s