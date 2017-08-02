Attorney General Jeff Sessions Swears In New FBI Director Christopher Wray…

(Via DOJ) Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the following statement on the swearing in of the new Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray:
“Moments ago I had the honor of swearing in Chris Wray as our new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“Chris has the experience and the strength of character that the American people want in an FBI Director and I congratulate him for being overwhelmingly confirmed to that post and look forward to working with him every day to keep America safe.
“As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals. He has earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ, receiving our highest honor, the Edmund Randolph award, and bipartisan support in the Senate.
“I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm.” (link)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions today also issued the following statement on the RAISE Act:
“This proposal will help the Department of Justice perform its duties to uphold our nation’s immigration law and end the unlawful abuse of our public benefits program that undermine U.S. taxpayers. The higher entry standards established in this proposal will allow authorities to do a more thorough job reviewing applicants for entry, therefore protecting the security of the U.S. homeland. The additional time spent on vetting each application as a result of this legislation will also ensure that each application serves the national interest.
“The American people deserve a lawful immigration system that promotes our national interest. The RAISE Act would give us a more merit-based immigration system that admits the best and the brightest around the world while making it harder for people to come here illegally. The bill would end programs known to be rife with fraud and abuse and finally improve the vetting process, making our country–and working-class wages–much safer and stronger.”
I hope he isn’t another immoral, unethical weeny.
Otherwise known as a swamp creature.
Sadly that’s a high probability. He rose up through ranks of a leftist, untouchable, superiority complex bureaucratic mind-set swamp. I wish these were the good guys, but 99% of them are self-serving perverters of justice. Quite frankly from J. Edgar Hoover onward. That shifty sodomite really compromised the bureau. Come to think of it why do we need a FBI anyway? Where in the constitution does it say States and citizens must submit to Federal Police?
me too
Now please fire McCabe and Rosenstein. Thank you.
Especially McCabe…
And especially McCabe. Sorry Nigella, I just really like the sound of that. The sooner the better!
If I’ve got this right, Wray reports to Rosenstein so he won’t be firing his boss.
But McCabe? I’m definitely on McCabe watch. The sooner the better.
Grain of salt…
https://www.google.com/amp/www.newsweek.com/christopher-wray-fbi-director-andrew-mccabe-deputy-645600%3famp=1
On the bright side, the article basically says that McCabe will probably be transferred to another post until he is eligible for retirement.
Those paperclips aren’t going to count themselves you know,
Thats what i thought too. Going to sit in a closet until retirement. Fitting embarassment unless he quits
Would like to see him moved today. There is a lot of damage he can do in his current position over the next several weeks.
If true, that is disappointing. It isn’t just that PDJT makes these claims but it is the result of an Inspector General investigative report. Of course, newsweek wouldn’t care to actually substantiate claims about McCabe.
Wray would be a direct report to the AG, not the Deputy AG. Rosenstein reports directly to the AG. McCabe reports to Wray. Trump ultimately should be able to fire any of them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was directed at Sessions, since the blog entry is titled “AG Sessions swears in…”
Obviously Wray cannot fire Rosenstein.
Be ready for many disappointments. It’s already been announced that McCabe remains in place.
Why doesn’t Trump fire McCabe himself? Why is McMaster still on the team? These things make no sense at all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Source?
It must be a living hell for McCabe at the FBI..isn’t he under 3 investigations already?..he’s really under a microscope now
Once McCabe is clearly shown to be a swamp weasel by the investigations, it will be easier to cut him loose. Up to that point, the left will say he was fired due to Trump’s paranoia.
Let him stay where he is, under watchful eyes and see if he leaves on his own accord before the hearings and investigations.
He can be ordered to testify about events if he is still working for the FBI.
And shady McMasters
He can’t fire the Deputy AG. Only Sessions and Trump can do that.
Cant fire Rosey.
This is a huge victory for the President. The FBI was badly compromised by Comey and I can’t see it ever being worse. I can only hope for the best….
It will get worse. It’s been completely hijacked by Clintonistas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. Now, as others here have suggested, if we rid the FBI of McCabe, then it gives me some glimmer of hope for the future of the FBI.
Unless and/or until Director Wray proves otherwise, he has my support.
I trust OUR President 🇺🇸
What Minnie sez!!
Minnie, you always cut to the chase. Thank you for that. I go chasing down all kinds of rabbit holes at times, but yes let’s trust Trump’s judgment.
Wray should have the authority to fire the Assistant FBI Director, correct? If it takes Rosenstein’s authority to do it, I’m thinking it won’t happen as I bet McCabe has been butt-kissing Rosenstein ever since Comey was fired. In McCabe’s position that’s what most bureaucrats would do. But, if Wray wants him out, then maybe McCabe will resign after Wray gets acclimated.
I dunno, just speculating.
The newsweek article says McCabe is not eligible to retire, so he will probably be transferred to another post until he can retire. It says the director typically appoints his own deputy after a couple of months to have continuity.
Retire? McCabe and Comey need to be in prison.
True but placed inside a hamster ball in an obvious demotion and snub sends a message to those underneath, and if he quits, no martyr complex.
Can we put the hamster ball in Guentanamo?
I’m with you Phil, but if it is easiest to shuffle him off to the side while they build their case, I’m good with that.
The lateral transfer till retirement in the article was expressed as the norm (i.e. when the dirty rat isn’t a criminal! 🙂 )
Okay. Okay. I know. I gotta take it easy. This is just the beginning. We want to see justice now. But, even if he were charged and arraigned today, it would be a long time before the legal process is finished.
In the meantime, I would just like to see some action against these ‘Swamp Critters”.
I know you would too. 😉
The FBI Announce a New Resident Agency Office in North Dakota in 2015. Send McCabe there.
And keep his coat!
Why transfer, McCabe can be fired, or resigned.
I’m for firing, but I’ll settle temporarily for anything that takes him out of power till he’s fitted for his cell.
I think even without the sucking up, rosenstein and mccabe play for the same team, but luckily you are right and it is Wray’s decision.
And even without problems, the FBI director typically replaces the deputy to have his own man in; so this shouldn’t even be controversial.
I would humbly suggest his first order of business should be to hire a professional, non-governmental security firm to search his private office for concealed listening devices.
I bet you some traitors are wearing a mic… MCMASTERS
LikeLiked by 5 people
This appears to a major piece of PDJTs puzzle.
Your Lion has known for months( or longer.) that Comey was dirty. PDJT just had to bide his time.
It is likely that there will be a noticeable shift in the narrative moving forward.
It was no accident that S. Miller was out front today. Was he not a loyal employee to Sessions, and here is AG Sessions swearing in a new FBI director.
Tomorrow is a big PDJT rally, the RINOS are out there flailing and looking like the deceivers and frauds that they are.
Things are looking good.
My PDJT supporting neighbour called me out a few minutes ago, and asked ” did I hear the Acosta smack down” I answered in the affirmative and we both laughed.
We are up here in Canada, so my guess this kind of humiliation of the media is going on in much of the free world.
Take heart, Yea of faint heart. PDJT has this..drip, drip, drip.
God bless PDJT.
Ya’ll are enjoying this from afar, eh!
I wish I lived in your neighborhood; it is lonely here in the jungle.
I’m in the same jungle..sigh….
Strange as may seem fellow PDJT supporters, your lion has many supporters up this way.
We have all been duped by globalists the world over.
Your lion has shone a powerful searchlight over the whole rotten scheme. None have been more blinded than your RINOs.
They truly are a pathetic lot.
Come up for a visit..we can have a Trumpfest at the border. ( We live a five minute drive from the I 5 Border crossing.
We will get the media out, maybe send a few grand RSBNs way and fly them up.
A Trump hands across the border celebration..then watch heads go BOOM!
“then watch heads go BOOM!”
No kidding!!
I nearly always think of this as an American battle for liberty. Our last stand. But I know, although I forget, it is bigger than that. This is the last chance for freedom vs. global slavery. If we win this, there is hope for the rest of the world.
Can we trade one leftist for a Trumpeteer Canadian? …2…3?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Hosehead.
Just praying this one works out.
Good article on Wray as a white collar defense attorney which was 70 percent of his working career.
The writer slants left but facts are facts. His biggest white collar defense work was for Credit Suisse, a bank that busted sanctions and aided Americans in hiding assets.
https://www.the-american-interest.com/2017/07/28/no-wray/
I love Trump but people like Wray should not be in charge of the FBI.
Wray is also an expert prosecutor. It’s good he knows what the defense is going to do/say/tricks they will try. He will be formidable and lethal!
As a prosecutor he won the DOJ’s highest award in a short while.
The man is extremely sharp.
Just hope he’s as good as he is smart.
And has never, ever, ever, had any dealings with the Arkansas Criminal Horror Show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
He knows all their tricks.
When the Democrats support somebody I automatically get the nervous nellies. I hate to say that the only reason Wray has me worried is that Democrats voted for him. But there it is – He starts with two strikes – let’s see whether he attaches himself to the truth or to the villains.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He works for President Trump now.
Thank you so much, AG Sessions – I know you and Stephen Miller helped President Trump to frame this BILL!!!
Many people don’t realize that Sessions has been advocating for reduced legal immigration for a long, long time. Practically the only Senator who did so. He has long had close ties to the Center for Immigration Studies, Numbers USA, and Federation for American Immigration reform.
The left and most of Sessions’ former senate colleagues referred these as “fringe groups”.
Hahahaha! Not any more, baby.
As for Wray – only time can prove whether he is a White Hat or a Black Hat.
I’m hoping beyond hope that the new FBI Director Wray and Past Director Mueller are going to really uphold the Constitution and the Laws of our land and prosecute the BIG and Well-known criminals as well as the small and unknown ones – NOT – play partisan politics like the past regimes have done.
Wray, maybe; will have to see. Mueller- Not a chance!
I’m still hoping they are investigating HRC and BHO, et al, not Trump in the special counsel committee.
leaks and information requested shows they are investigating PDJT and his associates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
1) He had a conflict of interest due to his history/friendship with Comey which is specifically disallowed, and
2) He took a job that is only authorized to investigate a crime, and no crime has been specified. He is investigating a person. Even an extreme liberal like Prof Dersowitz has said that even if collusion with Russia was found to be true, it is not a crime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m hoping beyond hope that justice and law will reign over this country again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll join in and hope the same,
To paraphrase DJT “If you’re gonna hope, hope big!!!”
👍
I’m with you Georgia 👍
Using the same basis for AG Sessions’s recusal, Mueller must also recuse. Besides there’s Federal code which demands him to do so.
It’s beyond beyond hope. For sure with Mueller.
I sometimes feel that mueller and crew are the cleaning crew after Clinton and Obama.
Now that would be a joke on the DOJ and legal system.
Mueller is turning the wrong stone if he is after Trump. Only a Banana republic , Nazi or Stalinist country does what Rosenstein allowed.
What a set up well thought out perfect for Comey trying to entrap Trump making up fake notes getting fired on recommendations from the DOJ. The rest is living history. I hope history will record this.
People just think about this it makes my skin crawl from the evil spirit that is attached to those people.,
The FBI has been misused for decades. Building arrest stats by going after small fry, taking major cases and investigating them into oblivion. Time to dust of the files on cases that were closed at the request of the Whitehouse. Epsein did not traffic child prostitutes by himself. Drugs could not have been smuggled into Mena without Governor Clinton saying OK. Ditto murdering those boys on the railroad tracks. Organize a Clinton task force, Obama task force, etc. All of these crooks stole a yon of money. Big assers forfeiture cases. BTW, let the Capitol Police chief make the Wasserman arrest.
A little cause for concern that he was overwhelmingly confirmed………………
No video to be found. I guess after the press showed its rear ends, they weren’t invited to this special event. Or…maybe there are super-secret vows for the FBI Director. ;8->
Well, sure – when he gets his secret decoder ring. (“drink more ovaltine”!)
You gave away your age. Captain Midnight!
Unfortunately in more ways than one!
I prefer Trump appointees who are narrowly confirmed.
“As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals.”
I’d also point out that Chris Wray has worked for years defending those charged of white-collar crimes as well. I’m not saying his clients were guilty or that he is a bad guy, but rather pointing out that he knows well both sides of the system. That can be an asset when it comes to taking out large organizations.
The Clinton Foundation in particular comes to mind, but so do a lot of corporations whose fingerprints are all over our political system.
This is exactly Mueller’s background. The lobbyists do not have the only set of revolving doors.
I wish he’d swear to do his job.
“I wish he’d swear to do his job.”
Well said. Sessions too.
The policy of ‘DC Untouchables’ has to end, massively. It is completely demoralizing to see the Giga billion dollar thieves and organized political violence against America and Americans publicly get a pass.
It is incomprehensible.
I thought Sessions would be effective. All I see are Obama and NeverTrump saboteurs. John Kelly is now responsible to deal with this directly as Sessions now reports to him.
No, Sessions reports directly to PDJT. J Kelly is COS and the white house staff report to him,
I don’t believe cabinet members report to COS, just White House personnel.
Wrong. AG does Not report to WH chief of staff.
St. Michael the Archangel
Please pray for Director Wray, that God will protect him from the slings and arrows of the evil one
May the Lord guide him in the pursuit of justice.
Amen.
Pres. Trump didn’t go to the swearing in ceremony…is that unusual or no?
Little trust or hope for Wray, but I’d love to be proven wrong.
