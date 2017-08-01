“Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5”

The Senate voted today to confirm Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James ‘leaker’ Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump for poor job performance and pushing political objectives through the FBI.
Post firing Mr. Comey admitted to leaking FBI information, including his own notes, to various media sources in an effort to push his own political objectives.
The confirmation vote was 92-5. Mr. Wray had previously represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal. The five senators who voted against Mr. Wray included Democrats Ron Wyden, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.
First order of business, fire McCabe and start an investigation of him, Comey, and Mueller. Go from there, with Brennan, and Clapper.
Yes, get McCabe outta there ASAP. Make him learn about it through the news like they did to Comey. And take his coat!
😉
I didn’t plagiarize your comment below. I guess we’re on the same wavelength.
I do believe that the Senate is about to find out what “The Big Ugly” is about!!! Love the way the worm squirms!!!
Excellent plan phil
Follow Trump’s example when he fired Comey. Pick a time when he’s out of town and tweet him the news, “You’re Fired” and secure his office and all his papers and devices.
And hurry up about it!
92-5 ….does anyone else think that was a little too easy of a confirmation by the obstructing D’s?
No – the past several FBI Directors were unanimous or almost so.
Exactly.
Not a good sign
92-5, Wray must be a rebel
Yes, but those are black hats! (don’t know about Freeh, but definitely do about comey and mueller).
The Democrat opposition is a good sign.
That was absolutely my first though. Those are Rosenstein type numbers,
Right mimbler
My thoughts too, when most of them agree makes you doubt.
Never want to vote against a person who will control your FBI file. 😉
of course – the last vote like that was for dopey thug puppet globalist rosenstein
and wray is clearly more of the same
i have NO idea what the President’s thinking is here
Isn’t that special – why do I have conflicted feelings about this?
Minnie your concerned because of his Senate hearing and his comments made during that hearing. Many felt the same way about Neil Gorsuch when he made a statement that judges should not be talked negatively about when they make a decision.
Neil Gorsuch is going to be an incredible SC Justice cut in the mold of Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas. His first three months on the bench has proven that. Especially since he sided with Clarence Thomas on every decision.
I think Wray will pleasantly surprise us! I think the nomination process was a game to make sure he sailed through. Plus it kills the whole Comey firing given the number of YES votes. Did anyone except Comey’s replacement to have 92 Yes votes.
Thanks Fle, that makes sense 👍
Good thoughts fleporeblog. I can’t imagine that President Donald J. Trump hired Wray without having sought out input about him from people whom Trump trusts.
It’s what he does, seeks out info, never making hasty decisions.
Bottom line, I trust OUR President and will try and remember he has our best interests at heart.
Not easy because of human nature, but Mr. Trump hasn’t let us down, not once!
“Mr. Trump hasn’t let us down, not once!”
Minnie, you are right. Got to thinking about it and the only people that have let us down are people around him. He hasn’t.
🇺🇸🦁❤️
See my post above, FLePore.
Gorsuch’s confirmation vote tally was 54-45. I woulda felt better about Wray if his was more in that ballpark, too. Demonrats are going to need to be beaten far more severely and often, before they learn to behave and properly confirm people and pass legislation that USA citizens actually want/need. No way there are 38 decent, honest, duty-bound Demonrats in the Senate. I will trust PDJT, wait, and see.
Keep in mind that with the whole Garland snub by the left, caused that outcome. Not an apple to apple comparison.
That and the fact the dems will never vote for a conservative SC justice.
Gillibrand always a no vote, the ‘resistance’
Wyden always a no vote and an asshat….
Blah Wyden…not again.
Elizabeth Warren synonymous with all that’s wrong with Massachusetts.
92 to 5 makes me nervous
We shall see… Remember they all said Comey and Mueller were Men of “integrity” too and you see how that turned out…
Put faith in that Trump picked him. Save your worry till there’s proof you need to worry.
I can live with this confirmation as long as we see the hammer brought down on some of the swamp creatures.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok Pam, I will be patient 👍
I’m trying but it is really difficult to believe at this point.
Believe in what. ..?
That a FedGov LEO will actually honor their oath and follow the law, would be my guess–it’s what I’ve had difficulty believing for some time. I’ve met a few locals who’re pretty good guys/gals, but at the DC level, dem swamp spores get in ’em and they’re infected in no time, it seems.
Every senator wants to be friends with the FBI director. Especially now they all know they are spied on.
I’m so cynical about federal law enforcement now. So much corruption in the FBI leadership.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sadly, those at the top of the FBI are not LEO’s – they are politicians.
Rule #1: A politician cannot be trusted until proven otherwise.
Rule #2: Even if proven otherwise, politicians cannot be trusted.
BOTH of the two loony tunes LibTard Senators from the Peoples Republic of Oregon voted nay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You and me both, TreeperOregon. I’ll never get over that Merkley beat Gordon Smith.
Clown car pulls up and right on que Wyden and Merkley roll out.
So very true. MAGA to you fellow Oregonian!
We need to organize a strong MAGA faction in Oregon. We are here!
I agree with you. I just hate to give up on this state. I was born here back in 1960. We want our state back. Make Oregon Great Again!!!!!! MOGA!!!
If you’re on Twitter, there’s a group called “MAGA Meet-Ups”
👍
I hope and pray that the Election Integrity Commission takes a peek here. Would love to know if any rigging is going on with illegal votes.
I wouldn’t doubt it for a second. The Libidiots down in Salem desperately want to emulate the Peoples Republic of Kalifornia in every way possible.
Why not write more about Wray. The fact that he was a member of the Christie team scares me. Christie is as corrupt and RINO as they come. Any pal of Christie is a prime candidate for the swamp.
yup.
He represented Christy legally. Were they friends? I don’t know. But remember, a lawyer is a hired gun, not necessarily a pal.
Christie has recommended eating loaded nachos to deal with life stress rather than using dangerous opioids.
So the polar opposite of how Mitch runs the Senate.
Nobody cares what you have to say. Your words are empty and meaningless. For all we know you made it so some of you would vote for repeal knowing the ones who would not and that it would not pass. I dont believe a word any of you say.
I don’t think that is even a hypothetical Rainy. That is exactly what he did. Remember Sasse and one other didn’t vote when it was their turn to make sure McCain went through with his no vote, and then they voted yes.
Yes in most things but he was a pretty hard nosed Prosecutor…
Is the FBI under the Department of Justice?
Sometimes. 🙂
Does that make the AG the FBI Director’s boss?
Theoretically, Yes. 😉
Only if it’s not about Russia.
😦
You mean not about the campaign!
Wray will report to Rosenstein, if you follow the chain of command.
I hope they will all work together to end the reign of lawlessness that has gripped our nation from elected officials to voter fraud, from high income to low income, elected to street gangs and restore our nation to one of ‘liberty and justice for all’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Lord Jesus, please keep FBI Director Wray on the straight and narrow. Don’t let him succumb to the Deep State and their evil ways. Give him strength of character and the conviction to always do the right thing. May he lead a crusade against the evil doers in our government and give him the victory. I pray this in Jesus precious and holy name. Amen
Amen 🙏
Amen
Amen…..and Lord turn the hearts of the swamp creatures back to You and this country that was dedicated to you at its inception.
Convict their hearts, give them strength to put a stop to their greed and corruption and give them the stones to stand up and say no more….we are so so sorry…..no more.
With G_d all things are possible!!! Matthew 19:26
Praying for their conversion of heart 🙏
The last appointment with more than 80 votes gave us a special counsel to hunt down all independent candidates even thinking about running for office – trolling trump as a sacrifice at the uniparty alter.
Don’t trust it.
I believe we will now see Sessions report(s) on criminal leaking. It may involve McCabe or others in the FBI (such as the Circa report last week about Baker – Comey’s buddy) and Wray’s position as Director may have been part of the plan to have him in place before this happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please G_d let it happen, please some boom!!!!, in your face justice.
About Christopher Wray – http://heavy.com/news/2017/05/christopher-chris-wray-ray-fbi-director-us-attorney-comey-bio/
About Helen Howell Wray – http://heavy.com/news/2017/06/helen-wray-christopher-wife-family-children-kids/
How I feel: “this summbish better not disappoint.”
We all seem to be on the same page here…
Again time will tell.
maybe the WH needs to offer big fat rewards for turning in leakers! I bet this strategy might work.
Wray worked for Comey.
I don’t know why we can’t get anyone other than this group in important DOJ/FBI positions:
Comey
Mueller
Rosenstein
Wray
Maybe Wray will be ok, but I would have gone fishing outside of that particular group of people for FBI director considering how the first three have acted,
Mike
Hopefully, Trump and others have had a good talk with Wray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He may well be great, just seems like a risky pool to go fishing from.
Yup
Uurrgghh Goofy hypocrite fauxchaontus 😝…..
my senator…..another poisonous turd in the swamp……💩.
I stopped calling her office. It was fruitless to say the least…..always another no nothing, young snarky turd on the line.
When I think there’s no hope for my state I recall our own miraculous victory….Scott Brown the 41st vote to stop Otraiter “care”……in the end it didn’t matter but it was a noble effort my Massachusettes brothers and sisters.
Oh well chin up, move on, stay strong and in the words of Winston Churchill, “never never never give up.”
IIRC, you guys were the canary in the coal mine with Romney Care! Your efforts were honorable and appreciated. Wish Scott Brown had made more of the opportunity the real patriots handed to him. Liked the truck, anyway. Whatever happened to him? Why isn’t he MAGAing?
Thanks and yes he sat on the fence a lot. Last I heard he’s in New Hampshire not sure.
Never give up. Never surrender.
I miss Scott Brown.
My son pointed out to me that even if the country gets rid of Obamacare, we in Massachusetts will still have Romneycare.
O joy.
Always happy to read such endless optimism.
Warms my heart.
Maybe this will help:
Cat meme purrfection.
If you mean “cautiously optimistic” you are correct.
Swamp critters can run, hide, slip, and slide, but we’ll still be watching!
I can not help it this conformation scares the crap out of me.
I’ve been on pins and needles all week. I’ve been praying loads. It helps! I trust God and I trust Trump! Come to the branches of the Treehouse to stay out of the heat of confusion and fear. President Trump will make right on everything. He does not hesitate to say, “You’re Fired!”
So which Rs voted against him?
See Sundance’s post up there ^
All 5 nays were dimms.
Oops, wrong.
I read it incorrectly.
Who were they Sundance?
I understand Wray was in charge of criminal investigations of white collar crime and fraud while he was at DOJ previously.
He sure has a ‘target rich’ environment in the DC Swamp.
From 2003 to 2005 he worked under Comey while at the DOJ.
Dang, everybody knows everybody else in the Swamp.
My measure is how long it takes him to fire McCabe. If that happens right away I’ll relax and be a happy camper.
If not…
Mike
Hopefully, McCabe’s gotten word and his resignation is already waiting on Wray’s shiny clean desk!
You know, that might really happen! Thanks for the thought 🙂
92 senators supporting him is a little bit worrying
Evidently it is normal – see previous Director votes above on this thread.
That was uniparty then. This is PDJT now.
“Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5”
that is a VERY bad sign…
The Democrats voting against is a good sign. Previous votes have been unanimous or nearabouts.
respectfully…
92-5? please
just another globalist thug puppet
very bad indication…
Nothing can be done to restore my faith in this institution and doubt that I am alone. End the FBI it’s being used against Americans
