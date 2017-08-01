“Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5”

The Senate voted today to confirm Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James ‘leaker’ Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump for poor job performance and pushing political objectives through the FBI.

Post firing Mr. Comey admitted to leaking FBI information, including his own notes, to various media sources in an effort to push his own political objectives.

The confirmation vote was 92-5. Mr. Wray had previously represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal. The five senators who voted against Mr. Wray included Democrats Ron Wyden, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisements