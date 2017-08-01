Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5

Posted on August 1, 2017 by

The Senate voted today to confirm Christopher Wray to lead the FBI, replacing James ‘leaker’ Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump for poor job performance and pushing political objectives through the FBI.

Post firing Mr. Comey admitted to leaking FBI information, including his own notes, to various media sources in an effort to push his own political objectives.

The confirmation vote was 92-5.  Mr. Wray had previously represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal.  The five senators who voted against Mr. Wray included Democrats Ron Wyden, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Dept Of Justice, FBI, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5

  1. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    First order of business, fire McCabe and start an investigation of him, Comey, and Mueller. Go from there, with Brennan, and Clapper.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. cdnintx says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    92-5 ….does anyone else think that was a little too easy of a confirmation by the obstructing D’s?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Isn’t that special – why do I have conflicted feelings about this?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      Minnie your concerned because of his Senate hearing and his comments made during that hearing. Many felt the same way about Neil Gorsuch when he made a statement that judges should not be talked negatively about when they make a decision.

      Neil Gorsuch is going to be an incredible SC Justice cut in the mold of Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas. His first three months on the bench has proven that. Especially since he sided with Clarence Thomas on every decision.

      I think Wray will pleasantly surprise us! I think the nomination process was a game to make sure he sailed through. Plus it kills the whole Comey firing given the number of YES votes. Did anyone except Comey’s replacement to have 92 Yes votes.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  4. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Gillibrand always a no vote, the ‘resistance’

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lulu says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    92 to 5 makes me nervous

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I can live with this confirmation as long as we see the hammer brought down on some of the swamp creatures.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. wjb105 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Every senator wants to be friends with the FBI director. Especially now they all know they are spied on.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Chickficshun says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I’m so cynical about federal law enforcement now. So much corruption in the FBI leadership.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. stillers213 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Rule #1: A politician cannot be trusted until proven otherwise.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    BOTH of the two loony tunes LibTard Senators from the Peoples Republic of Oregon voted nay.

    I cannot begin to describe the venom I have for those two right now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Waco Bob says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Why not write more about Wray. The fact that he was a member of the Christie team scares me. Christie is as corrupt and RINO as they come. Any pal of Christie is a prime candidate for the swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • ECM says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      So the polar opposite of how Mitch runs the Senate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • rainy973 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Nobody cares what you have to say. Your words are empty and meaningless. For all we know you made it so some of you would vote for repeal knowing the ones who would not and that it would not pass. I dont believe a word any of you say.

      Like

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        August 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

        I don’t think that is even a hypothetical Rainy. That is exactly what he did. Remember Sasse and one other didn’t vote when it was their turn to make sure McCain went through with his no vote, and then they voted yes.

        Like

        Reply
  13. Nigella says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Yes in most things but he was a pretty hard nosed Prosecutor…

    Like

    Reply
  14. georgiafl says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Is the FBI under the Department of Justice?

    Like

    Reply
  15. stillers213 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    He has throw back hair so maybe he is a throwback Republican from the oldschool?
    🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Dear Lord Jesus, please keep FBI Director Wray on the straight and narrow. Don’t let him succumb to the Deep State and their evil ways. Give him strength of character and the conviction to always do the right thing. May he lead a crusade against the evil doers in our government and give him the victory. I pray this in Jesus precious and holy name. Amen

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Peter says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    The last appointment with more than 80 votes gave us a special counsel to hunt down all independent candidates even thinking about running for office – trolling trump as a sacrifice at the uniparty alter.

    Don’t trust it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. kriseton says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I believe we will now see Sessions report(s) on criminal leaking. It may involve McCabe or others in the FBI (such as the Circa report last week about Baker – Comey’s buddy) and Wray’s position as Director may have been part of the plan to have him in place before this happens.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Joyful Noise says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      This is absolutely a Trump timing (just like Comey’s demise). Sessions has been laying low in El Salvy until Wray was confirmed? Boy, this is getting interesting…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. MIKE says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    How I feel: “this summbish better not disappoint.”

    Reply
  22. peace says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    maybe the WH needs to offer big fat rewards for turning in leakers! I bet this strategy might work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. mimbler says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Wray worked for Comey.

    I don’t know why we can’t get anyone other than this group in important DOJ/FBI positions:

    Comey
    Mueller
    Rosenstein
    Wray

    Maybe Wray will be ok, but I would have gone fishing outside of that particular group of people for FBI director considering how the first three have acted,
    Mike

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. rainy973 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Uurrgghh Goofy hypocrite fauxchaontus 😝…..
    my senator…..another poisonous turd in the swamp……💩.
    I stopped calling her office. It was fruitless to say the least…..always another no nothing, young snarky turd on the line.
    When I think there’s no hope for my state I recall our own miraculous victory….Scott Brown the 41st vote to stop Otraiter “care”……in the end it didn’t matter but it was a noble effort my Massachusettes brothers and sisters.
    Oh well chin up, move on, stay strong and in the words of Winston Churchill, “never never never give up.”

    Like

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      IIRC, you guys were the canary in the coal mine with Romney Care! Your efforts were honorable and appreciated. Wish Scott Brown had made more of the opportunity the real patriots handed to him. Liked the truck, anyway. Whatever happened to him? Why isn’t he MAGAing?

      Like

      Reply
    • abstain says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      Never give up. Never surrender.
      I miss Scott Brown.

      Like

      Reply
      • abstain says:
        August 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

        My son pointed out to me that even if the country gets rid of Obamacare, we in Massachusetts will still have Romneycare.
        O joy.

        Like

        Reply
  25. tom f says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Always happy to read such endless optimism.
    Warms my heart.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Betty says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I can not help it this conformation scares the crap out of me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Joyful Noise says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      I’ve been on pins and needles all week. I’ve been praying loads. It helps! I trust God and I trust Trump! Come to the branches of the Treehouse to stay out of the heat of confusion and fear. President Trump will make right on everything. He does not hesitate to say, “You’re Fired!”

      Like

      Reply
  27. Eastwood says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    So which Rs voted against him?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I understand Wray was in charge of criminal investigations of white collar crime and fraud while he was at DOJ previously.

    He sure has a ‘target rich’ environment in the DC Swamp.

    From 2003 to 2005 he worked under Comey while at the DOJ.

    Dang, everybody knows everybody else in the Swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  29. mimbler says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    My measure is how long it takes him to fire McCabe. If that happens right away I’ll relax and be a happy camper.
    If not…
    Mike

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Just Sayin' says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    92 senators supporting him is a little bit worrying

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. blessdog says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    “Senate Confirms Christopher Wray as FBI Director 92-5”

    that is a VERY bad sign…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Pigg says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Nothing can be done to restore my faith in this institution and doubt that I am alone. End the FBI it’s being used against Americans

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s