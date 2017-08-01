Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 1st, 2017 – Livestream 2:15pm…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for August 1st:
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream – RSBN Livestream
Steve Lockner from RSBN is irritating as he!!. I’m switching to the WH page.
I thought they were the good guys? What is he doing?
He’s reading annoying irrelevant tweets on-air and talking with tech guys about audio problems.
thanks Wyntre,
What do you mean….
I was asking Wyntre what RSBN was doing that was annoying him. Apparently they were filling dead air with irrelevant tweets and tech issues,
I don’t dislike him but I agree.
It’s on FBN
Steve is a good guy. He nneds filler for the 2 hrs he is on before the main event. Just fast forward. Post event is better.
Agree he’s a good guy but it’s about time he had a handle on filling time productively.
Sarah just MOABed the press corps and their “Russia” obsession
Yes she did.
Yes, she did! Today is one of her best days ever on several topics! Go Sarah!
Wasn’t watching, what happened?
She listed all the contacts the Clintons have had with Russia. 🙂
In response to the usual suspects braying about Russia-gate she went on a mini-rant listing many of the CLINTON Russia problems from Uranium 1, Bill C’s half million dollar speech, Podesta involvement, GPS Fusion and the false dossier acting as basis for the Russia with hunt, etc.
Nice.
I just might not be able to stand this today … I’m really trying …
It makes me sorry the pressers are back on camera although it did give Sarah the opportunity to firmly call them out. Its so frustrating watching the press devote all ther efforts to smearing and trying out attack lines on President Trump.
Redlegleader68,
It’s okay, we got this one for you. Go relax and do something that you enjoy, we have your back. I know you would do the same for any one of us.
If you want, I can list all of the articles and send them your way, therefore, you can read what you want and not think you’re missing anything.
You’ve more than earned a day off to do what you like to do, go have some fun alone, with family, or friends. We will hold the fort until you return.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Thank God for Sarah H Sanders!!!!!!!
Awesome fact-stating re. the Dems and Russia!!
Dang, her kids are so lucky to have such a no-nonsense Mom. And this country is so lucky to have her going up to bat for us all!
Sarah slams the fake news Russia reporters with a couple of truth bombs.
Spicy
More than a couple! She.Is.Awesome!!!!
OMG- Russia, Russia, Russia…STILL! I love Sarah, she’s great. But these briefings are useless past her prepared statement. These reporters are idiots. Get rid of WH press briefings.
No to getting rid of the Press Briefings.! Sarah gets the TRUTH out, we *need* that to happen.
So why can’t a prepared statement be released in written or video form? Why entertain this stupid gaggle of reporters? They sit there texting each other on their phones trying to tag team gotcha questions. It’s a waste of time.
Lots of people watch these who would never ever read a transcript. Or watch a video.
Keep ’em on TV, on YouTube, etc. so everyone can see for themselves: 1) How disgusting these Press Peeps are and 2) a Republican (Sarah) who is fighting back for once and is GOOD at Correcting the Lies.
Did you catch the Sharon Stone wannabe in a red dress hiked up to her crotch?
I’ll watch it just for the SLAMS!!! Go Sarah!!! 😀
Wow, the press is getting nastier time to shut down the TV briefings again.
Yes, they never learn
Here comes April.
“Will the president APOLOGIZE for his heartless remarks about the treatment of criminals to the LEO on LI?”
(paraphrasing)il
I find myself disliking this April woman more every time she opens her pie hole.
She and Acosta my least favorite from the very first presser, Sylvia. Smarmy, sarcastic, agenda-driven, and, sadly, lacking in intellect. Low intellect is not a bad thing in and of itself (I’ll lay claim to it regularly); I’m embarrassed for her when she tries to act smart and comes off condescending and clueless. Sorry to be repetitive, but my nickname for her has always been Time Hog.
Have you noticed she never ever smiles? She will smirk, but never smile. She is a nasty, yuckie piece of work.
I know yuckie isn’t really a word, but I cannot think of any descriptive words that wouldn’t be mean on my part. To me, she has a dark heart. Imagine never smiling? Yuck! Thank goodness, we are not related to her, or her neighbors, associates and never could be friends. Eww. Yuck! See what I mean?
Take care hon, and always stay smiling, you’re one of the good ones. 😁
Ma’iingankwe
It’s an inquisition
Go off camera
Scaramucci brought back the cameras, Scaramucci is gone
Love the cameras. Sarah can handle this. Let her do it!
Oh no…leave the cameras. Sarah won BIGLY! That NEEDS to be seen.
Stupid woman quoting WaPo and Lindsey Graham trying to create a “Trump is untruthful” narrative. This is not journalism, it’s a big game of gotcha.
“If this is true it’s a bad thing.” Halle quoting Lindsay Graham on some unverified story from This Morning America.
F**k her. She’s the nasty bytch who was shut down by the Polish press.
Hey, it was Lindsey ho put it out there. What do you expect MSM to do with that kind of Red Meat?
Graham.Must.Go.
BTW, besides the morons in this room (excepting the WH Staff) who really gives one good sh!t who Miss Lindsay Graham says, thinks or does. Geez …
LikeLiked by 7 people
Be nice if that review could be thorough, might take a while but best to be very very very thorough.
John Decker is the most pompous sanctimonious POS with a perpetual derisive sneer on his face.
These presstitutes are just unbearable.
It was particularly awful today, wyntre. Ridiculous, nasty, rude Operatives blatantly pushing their agenda(s), a sign of insufficient and faltering intellect. If Sarah can stand it, and she’s doing extremely well imo, allow them to continue to expose themselves. Only the hardest-core leftists will find it acceptable; normal people with lives, jobs and brains pick up on it instantly.
April defending MS 13
Let her go interview them. 👿
I’m hoping the Dumb-o-crats build a whole platform around rough LEO treatment of MS13’ers. It’ll be another yuge winner for them. /s (obviously)
I love how Sarah is always prepared for possible questions and refers to notes available on the podium.
Lots of practice with her 3 toddlers. And they ask better questions.
Hehe… waaay true.
She is her father’s daughter 🙂
Outcry, April – I must have missed that – this whole briefing is a JOKE!
Why do they still let nasty April in the press corps?
She’s got the look. /s
April.
“Isn’t the president REMORSEFUL over his comments to the LEO’s?”
Can someone put a paper bag over her head, please.
And, stuff a rag in her mouth while you are at it.
Now all we need is someone to light her on fire. 🙂
😯
Then leave her on the porch, ring the doorbell and run away!
Mimbler,
Now that was really mean, but it sure did have me burst out laughing! Shame on me, for shame.
Who IS this dipstick so concerned about people wandering into the Oval Office at will? I liked Sarah’s response about hall passes… Good grief.
Oh, God. April’s back-up, Cn you say whether the President will apologize to the LEO’s offended by his “joke” last week?”
paraphrasing.
It would be a cold day in hades before I would call on her.
Will the President issue an apology for a joke– no it was a joke. A funny one –Unlike the late night tv.
HOW are any of these questions by these STUPID reporters necessary? Sarah is having to tell one of them that no one can just wander into the Oval Office. Good heavens!
It’s beyond ridiculous
I know! I had to stop multi-tasking and look at the screen. WHAT? Sarah is beyond calm, shrewd and quick and may have to add the Soup Nazi to her repertoire: “No more qvestions forrr you!” (Poor attempt at German or Russian accent.)
Buh, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go – What a waste of time!
Sure was. Russia and a joke about “police brutality”.
ARRRRRGH!
Yep!
It’s a joke.
Sarah is doing great but the Fake News reporters are so hostile.
It’s not constructive
Note to COS Kelly: Sir, shut down the on camera briefings; then, schedule perhaps one briefing every 2 weeks with a pre-published agenda; all other questions must be submitted in writing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sara is too nice to the scummy press sometimes. Don’t let them yell out things, don’t call on race baiter April, don’t call on anyone in the first row, don’t call on self-described Podesta DNC Hillary hack – Glenn Thrush.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes but ratings for who? The scum MSM. Why would we want them to get ratings..especially as a result of trying to hurt or attack the administration. Most Trump supporters just end up disgusted by the DNC hacks disguised as press, I do think another possibly even daily visible way to get the message out would be great idea but not these press briefings, I think they need to be lessened.
The American People can see through the lies…President Trump took the Rust Belt and his appearances and interviews were the key. He won White women, and performed better than any republican with blacks. The American People love the underdog and Sarah taking incoming and firing it right back is entertaining for the American People during daytime.
I’m guessing none of this will be played on the MSM today. Sarah made them look like the fools they are,
You’re right. It will not be. Which is why we need to see it LIVE on TV and YT.
Pull the plug on the kiddie pool? If there is anything that must go, this is it. At least remove the so called reporters, (clowns) and replace with a responsible person(s) with a IQ above a rock.
Each time these people on there mouth they expose their stupidity. To believe they get paid…..sick.
You can see the desperation! MSM doesn’t know what to do…the more they fire, the more they get hit. The American People like fair and impartiality; not an inquisition. Keep it up MSM and 2020 will be Reaganesque 👍🏻
LOL
Crunch Time! The President’s time is the key…let CoS deal with day to day…President Trump is about to move to Mach 10…he will supervise the Wall too!
Oohhh… good point, Publius. Media who?
…And the msm very handy as a diversion while he runs circles around them accomplishing yuge, astonishing agenda items. These dolts walk into it every time, every time. Very entertaining and satisfying, once I get over revulsion and disgust, of course. Hehe.
Sarah nailed it on the Russia Con Con….it was verbal Jutsu ( one might think she was encouraging them to dig into the actual facts of the Hillary and Democrats collusion and the fabricated Russia issue, perhaps their questions ( doing their job) are directions that will lead them to the truth…
I noticed not one question on Debbie ( I hate my hair) Wasserman Shultz…..apparently having a staff members arrested is of no interest to them….. weird. If a Trump staffer was arrested and had the history of Imran Awan , the press would be shewing off their own arms to get the story on it. Again weird…..
I like the way she handles the infant repetitious question askers in the playpen…..
They are not interested in the truth, that’s the problem
They should only televise when a cabinet member, White House official, National Security Advisor has an announcement that promotes MAGA. Otherwise restrict to audio or even solely sign language responses.
Why? Sarah is great! So much much better than Spicer.
IKR? We *finally* get a great person who can handle these bozos effectively (SHS) and people are screaming to shut it down. WTH? Makes no sense.
She’s and expert at showing them for the fools they are. What’s not to like?
She is. But this just feeds the fake newsies clips that they edit, they broadcast on their fake shows and feeds their corporate media coffers with programming and advertising revenue. That’s why Jim Acosta howls like a stuck pig when the strobe lights go off.
I like that there was mention of the Seth Rich story. It seems the press today decided to unilaterally “get ahead” of the story by characterizing it as “fake news from the whitehouse.” All I can say is that it will not work. People with average to higher IQs will listen to new facts and change their opinions when those facts are available. To find them, all they have to do is search “seth rich” and set the time to any day before today 01AUG2017. They will get a LOT of truth that way. Without setting that date, however, the media’s flood will dominate the search results.
Sarah has a sweet, down-home flair.
When she informs the obnoxious Russia merchants that perhaps they should change their focus or go F themselves, she does it country-style.
Keep up the good work!
