White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for August 1st:

103 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – August 1st, 2017 – Livestream 2:15pm…

  1. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Steve Lockner from RSBN is irritating as he!!. I’m switching to the WH page.

  2. snarkybeach says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Sarah just MOABed the press corps and their “Russia” obsession

  3. redlegleader68 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I just might not be able to stand this today … I’m really trying …

    • growltiggerknits says:
      August 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      It makes me sorry the pressers are back on camera although it did give Sarah the opportunity to firmly call them out. Its so frustrating watching the press devote all ther efforts to smearing and trying out attack lines on President Trump.

    • maiingankwe says:
      August 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Redlegleader68,
      It’s okay, we got this one for you. Go relax and do something that you enjoy, we have your back. I know you would do the same for any one of us.

      If you want, I can list all of the articles and send them your way, therefore, you can read what you want and not think you’re missing anything.

      You’ve more than earned a day off to do what you like to do, go have some fun alone, with family, or friends. We will hold the fort until you return.
      Be well,
      Ma’iingankwe

  4. sunnydaze says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Thank God for Sarah H Sanders!!!!!!!

    Awesome fact-stating re. the Dems and Russia!!

    Dang, her kids are so lucky to have such a no-nonsense Mom. And this country is so lucky to have her going up to bat for us all!

  5. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Sarah slams the fake news Russia reporters with a couple of truth bombs.
    Spicy

  6. parteagirl says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    OMG- Russia, Russia, Russia…STILL! I love Sarah, she’s great. But these briefings are useless past her prepared statement. These reporters are idiots. Get rid of WH press briefings.

  7. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Wow, the press is getting nastier time to shut down the TV briefings again.

  8. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

  9. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Here comes April.

    “Will the president APOLOGIZE for his heartless remarks about the treatment of criminals to the LEO on LI?”

    (paraphrasing)il

    Liked by 2 people

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      August 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      I find myself disliking this April woman more every time she opens her pie hole.

      • JC says:
        August 1, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        She and Acosta my least favorite from the very first presser, Sylvia. Smarmy, sarcastic, agenda-driven, and, sadly, lacking in intellect. Low intellect is not a bad thing in and of itself (I’ll lay claim to it regularly); I’m embarrassed for her when she tries to act smart and comes off condescending and clueless. Sorry to be repetitive, but my nickname for her has always been Time Hog.

      • maiingankwe says:
        August 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Have you noticed she never ever smiles? She will smirk, but never smile. She is a nasty, yuckie piece of work.

        I know yuckie isn’t really a word, but I cannot think of any descriptive words that wouldn’t be mean on my part. To me, she has a dark heart. Imagine never smiling? Yuck! Thank goodness, we are not related to her, or her neighbors, associates and never could be friends. Eww. Yuck! See what I mean?

        Take care hon, and always stay smiling, you’re one of the good ones. 😁
        Ma’iingankwe

  10. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    It’s an inquisition
    Go off camera
    Scaramucci brought back the cameras, Scaramucci is gone

  11. parteagirl says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Stupid woman quoting WaPo and Lindsey Graham trying to create a “Trump is untruthful” narrative. This is not journalism, it’s a big game of gotcha.

  12. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    “If this is true it’s a bad thing.” Halle quoting Lindsay Graham on some unverified story from This Morning America.

    F**k her. She’s the nasty bytch who was shut down by the Polish press.

  13. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:41 pm

  14. redlegleader68 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    BTW, besides the morons in this room (excepting the WH Staff) who really gives one good sh!t who Miss Lindsay Graham says, thinks or does. Geez …

  15. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm

  16. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    John Decker is the most pompous sanctimonious POS with a perpetual derisive sneer on his face.

    These presstitutes are just unbearable.

    • JC says:
      August 1, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      It was particularly awful today, wyntre. Ridiculous, nasty, rude Operatives blatantly pushing their agenda(s), a sign of insufficient and faltering intellect. If Sarah can stand it, and she’s doing extremely well imo, allow them to continue to expose themselves. Only the hardest-core leftists will find it acceptable; normal people with lives, jobs and brains pick up on it instantly.

  17. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    April defending MS 13

  18. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I love how Sarah is always prepared for possible questions and refers to notes available on the podium.

  19. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:44 pm

  20. duchess01 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Outcry, April – I must have missed that – this whole briefing is a JOKE!

  21. kittytrump84 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Why do they still let nasty April in the press corps?

  22. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    April.

    “Isn’t the president REMORSEFUL over his comments to the LEO’s?”

    Can someone put a paper bag over her head, please.

  23. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Who IS this dipstick so concerned about people wandering into the Oval Office at will? I liked Sarah’s response about hall passes… Good grief.

  24. wyntre says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Oh, God. April’s back-up, Cn you say whether the President will apologize to the LEO’s offended by his “joke” last week?”

    paraphrasing.

  25. parteagirl says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    HOW are any of these questions by these STUPID reporters necessary? Sarah is having to tell one of them that no one can just wander into the Oval Office. Good heavens!

  26. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:48 pm

  27. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  28. duchess01 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go – What a waste of time!

  29. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    It’s a joke.
    Sarah is doing great but the Fake News reporters are so hostile.
    It’s not constructive

  30. redlegleader68 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Note to COS Kelly: Sir, shut down the on camera briefings; then, schedule perhaps one briefing every 2 weeks with a pre-published agenda; all other questions must be submitted in writing.

  31. starshollow88 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Sara is too nice to the scummy press sometimes. Don’t let them yell out things, don’t call on race baiter April, don’t call on anyone in the first row, don’t call on self-described Podesta DNC Hillary hack – Glenn Thrush.

    Yes, I get it’s to expose them and she can more than handle them but ugh they get their ratings and to push the DNC talking points/narrative and I get raised blood pressure as a result.

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      This is ratings gold and President Trump is the King of Ratings now. He’s had number one shows, books, deals and now, the greatest show on daytime. Let the MSM commit hari kari…they are desperate: his name was Seth Rich!

      • starshollow88 says:
        August 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

        Yes but ratings for who? The scum MSM. Why would we want them to get ratings..especially as a result of trying to hurt or attack the administration. Most Trump supporters just end up disgusted by the DNC hacks disguised as press, I do think another possibly even daily visible way to get the message out would be great idea but not these press briefings, I think they need to be lessened.

        • Publius2016 says:
          August 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

          The American People can see through the lies…President Trump took the Rust Belt and his appearances and interviews were the key. He won White women, and performed better than any republican with blacks. The American People love the underdog and Sarah taking incoming and firing it right back is entertaining for the American People during daytime.

        • mimbler says:
          August 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

          I’m guessing none of this will be played on the MSM today. Sarah made them look like the fools they are,

  32. litlbit2 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Pull the plug on the kiddie pool? If there is anything that must go, this is it. At least remove the so called reporters, (clowns) and replace with a responsible person(s) with a IQ above a rock.

    Each time these people on there mouth they expose their stupidity. To believe they get paid…..sick.

  33. Publius2016 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    You can see the desperation! MSM doesn’t know what to do…the more they fire, the more they get hit. The American People like fair and impartiality; not an inquisition. Keep it up MSM and 2020 will be Reaganesque 👍🏻

  34. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

  35. Sayit2016 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Sarah nailed it on the Russia Con Con….it was verbal Jutsu ( one might think she was encouraging them to dig into the actual facts of the Hillary and Democrats collusion and the fabricated Russia issue, perhaps their questions ( doing their job) are directions that will lead them to the truth…

    I noticed not one question on Debbie ( I hate my hair) Wasserman Shultz…..apparently having a staff members arrested is of no interest to them….. weird. If a Trump staffer was arrested and had the history of Imran Awan , the press would be shewing off their own arms to get the story on it. Again weird…..

    I like the way she handles the infant repetitious question askers in the playpen…..

  36. colmdebhailis says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    They should only televise when a cabinet member, White House official, National Security Advisor has an announcement that promotes MAGA. Otherwise restrict to audio or even solely sign language responses.

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Why? Sarah is great! So much much better than Spicer.

      • sunnydaze says:
        August 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

        IKR? We *finally* get a great person who can handle these bozos effectively (SHS) and people are screaming to shut it down. WTH? Makes no sense.

        She’s and expert at showing them for the fools they are. What’s not to like?

      • colmdebhailis says:
        August 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        She is. But this just feeds the fake newsies clips that they edit, they broadcast on their fake shows and feeds their corporate media coffers with programming and advertising revenue. That’s why Jim Acosta howls like a stuck pig when the strobe lights go off.

  37. Daniel says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I like that there was mention of the Seth Rich story. It seems the press today decided to unilaterally “get ahead” of the story by characterizing it as “fake news from the whitehouse.” All I can say is that it will not work. People with average to higher IQs will listen to new facts and change their opinions when those facts are available. To find them, all they have to do is search “seth rich” and set the time to any day before today 01AUG2017. They will get a LOT of truth that way. Without setting that date, however, the media’s flood will dominate the search results.

  38. JoD says:
    August 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Sarah has a sweet, down-home flair.
    When she informs the obnoxious Russia merchants that perhaps they should change their focus or go F themselves, she does it country-style.
    Keep up the good work!

