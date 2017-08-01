President Trump Joins Director Linda McMahon For White House Small Business Event…

Posted on August 1, 2017 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump joined Director of Small Business Administration Linda McMahon and Ivanka Trump for an event discussing administration policy toward supporting U.S. small businesses.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Education, energy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to President Trump Joins Director Linda McMahon For White House Small Business Event…

  1. Southern Son says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Honestly, I had forgotten all about Mrs. McMahon, and what she had been doing for MAGA.
    Great to know another She Lion is Working for America First too!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    PT has such Great optimism for our country and people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Good. Small business is the bread & butter of our economy. It’s local economy, local power & local community building

    Perhaps when we straighten this trade / economic mess out & prices for products are more even across the board, we can begin to see small business once again thrive & local economies become self sufficient

    The big box stores & global corporations have created a stranglehold on local business & care nothing about American communities & the people who live in them

    Small business creates real jobs, local jobs, & with enough supply & demand, can reinvigorate entire communities

    This global economy nonsense is just another way to sap our economic strength & turn us into serfs working service jobs

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • railer says:
      August 1, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      Amen. The globalists seek to destroy their competition, and use government to do so. It’s the little guy who gets hurt by this, with businesses suffering and profits and offerings curtailed. A level playing field means corporate welfare isn’t just for Goldman Sachs’ clients, but for all corporations. The welfare of all is important, not just the select few. Regulation and tax reforms should be focused on small business to a great extent, and the corporate welfare to the big boys should be cut.

      Like

      Reply
  6. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Very interesting Q & A with Director McMahon and Ivanka
    They did very well

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s