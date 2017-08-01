President Trump Joins Director Linda McMahon For White House Small Business Event…

Earlier today President Donald Trump joined Director of Small Business Administration Linda McMahon and Ivanka Trump for an event discussing administration policy toward supporting U.S. small businesses.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Donald Trump joined Director of Small Business Administration Linda McMahon and Ivanka Trump for an event discussing administration policy toward supporting U.S. small businesses.
Honestly, I had forgotten all about Mrs. McMahon, and what she had been doing for MAGA.
Great to know another She Lion is Working for America First too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s very active on twitter and she’s always on the go. She’s doing a great job for the administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PT has such Great optimism for our country and people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Good. Small business is the bread & butter of our economy. It’s local economy, local power & local community building
Perhaps when we straighten this trade / economic mess out & prices for products are more even across the board, we can begin to see small business once again thrive & local economies become self sufficient
The big box stores & global corporations have created a stranglehold on local business & care nothing about American communities & the people who live in them
Small business creates real jobs, local jobs, & with enough supply & demand, can reinvigorate entire communities
This global economy nonsense is just another way to sap our economic strength & turn us into serfs working service jobs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. The globalists seek to destroy their competition, and use government to do so. It’s the little guy who gets hurt by this, with businesses suffering and profits and offerings curtailed. A level playing field means corporate welfare isn’t just for Goldman Sachs’ clients, but for all corporations. The welfare of all is important, not just the select few. Regulation and tax reforms should be focused on small business to a great extent, and the corporate welfare to the big boys should be cut.
LikeLike
Very interesting Q & A with Director McMahon and Ivanka
They did very well
LikeLike