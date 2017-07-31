July 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #193

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45 / Comms: @Scaramucci

145 Responses to July 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #193

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The funds will be used to host a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused camp for students.

    In Quarter 1, President Trump donated his salary to the Department of Interior, and the funds went to the National Park Service to aid in its goal of preserving our country’s national security.

    • Binkser1 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 12:44 am

      What a terrible, evil, homophobic, Islamaphobic man that racist Donald Trump is. He’s probably going to make sure the money is only used to help white, Christian boys._._._what’s sad is there are millions of lunatic Lefty’s out there who think this way.

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:30 am

      Great article!

      From the article linked above:

      1. Trump announces ban on transgenders in military:

      Trump’s decision to ban transgender individuals from the military sends a clear message that the U.S. military should be focused on defending the nation and winning decisive battles, not participating in social justice engineering or experimentation.

      2. Trump reinstates and expands the “Mexico City Policy”:

      The president is implementing his executive order that reinstated what is known as the “Mexico City Policy,” one that prohibits any non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive U.S. aid from performing and promoting abortion overseas. However, Trump also has expanded that policy – called “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance” – by directing the Secretary of State to ensure the ban on taxpayer funds for overseas abortions is in place across most U.S. global health programs that provide assistance.

      3. Trump signs executive order that he intends to “vigorously enforce Federal law’s robust protections for religious freedom”:

      Signed in May, the president’s order also directs the Attorney General of the United States “to guide all agencies in complying with relevant Federal law…interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.”

      4. Trump signs resolution overturning Obama’s Planned Parenthood state funding mandate:

      The president signed a resolution in April that overturned Obama’s rule – enacted during his last days as president – that forced states to provide family planning grants under Title X to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

      5. Trump’s nomination of now-Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:

      Constitutionalists and pro-life leaders celebrated the confirmation of Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and the affirmation of their relationship with Trump.

      6. Trump makes key appointments to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

      In addition to the appointment of former Rep. Tom Price, a pro-life physician, as HHS secretary, Trump tapped several religious liberty and pro-life leaders to top-level positions within that department. HHS was once led by Obama-era secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who administratively implemented much of Obamacare, including the HHS contraceptive mandate, which forced many employers to provide free contraceptives, abortion-inducing drugs, and sterilization procedures to their employees through health insurance plans.

      7. Trump vows to defend law enforcement:

      Last week, the president delivered tough words to gang members and the promise of support to law enforcement, a sign that Trump intends to uphold both the nation’s physical boundaries and its laws – neither of which he wishes to see diminished or undermined through political correctness or social justice activism.

      • psadie says:
        July 31, 2017 at 2:09 am

        #2 the NGOs that get US aid money is where George Soros’ organizations are receiving money but is using it for inciting violence, riots, destruction of property and even funneling some of that money back to the Democrats. This was happening in Europe and he is being investigated.

        • MM says:
          July 31, 2017 at 2:11 am

          Psadie I was shocked to find out we gave Soros money, were U?

          • psadie says:
            July 31, 2017 at 2:53 am

            I wasn’t that surprised because there is NO WAY that Soros is going to spend all HIS money on sedition activities to stir up violence and rioting…it is costly paying off people to riot, protest, murder (police) and he is a cheap POS. The Dems found another way to get the job done while fleecing Americans once AGAIN.

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Obama’s only legacy will be “First Black President of The United States of America”.
      That’s it. Quite an achievement ain’t it.

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:30 am

  6. SR says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Session will be moved to DHS. Session will be replaced by another AG and new independent consul on Hillary, Lynch, Comey, unmaking, Rice and others will be there with all the proof and docs. There will be a deal between fake Mueller or real new consul. RINO, rats and deep state will be ready to make a deal and pull Mueller out otherwise too many will be in prison in previous administration.

    • MM says:
      July 31, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Well as much as I despise Mueller I wouldn’t like that deal. These people need to be hung for their treason/sedition. Mueller was appointed on a fake report so in my mind he should be ran out of town on a rail!

      • SR says:
        July 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

        MM I agree. But in political world people move to next level after win. PTrump has no interest in Hillary, Obama , Comey or anyone previous administration. He is bringing previous admin because deep state and Obama shadow govt are creating problem for PTrump. But He wants to move to MAGA and will be known for MAGA.

        • MM says:
          July 31, 2017 at 1:07 am

          I know what you are saying but it’s just not something I would go along with, these people will not just go away and it would be like making a deal with the devil. I have now worked myself up to a class A migraine! LOL

    • emet" says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:05 am

      I would prefer Sessions stay at DOJ, and Trump eliminate the superfluous DHS, which has messed up everything it touched, costs a lot of money, produces reports nobody wants or needs, and is basically a home and a feeder for friends of the prior administrations

    • Garrison Hall says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

      My guess is a little different. Sessions has been a Trump insider since the very beginning. I think he understood that Trump’s criticism of him was a setup. Trump needs to capture the news cycle and shift media attention away from the endless Russian investigation. People were appropriately shocked at his sudden criticism of Sessions but the telltale is the fact that Sessions has said he isn’t planning to leave. Absent the recusal and Muller appointment, Sessions is actually doing a good job delivering the Trump agenda. I suspect—and I genuinely hope I’m right—that Steve Bannon and the president have constructed a careful bit of dramaturgy—exactly the kind of reality-tv drama that President Trump is very skilled at. Like Sundance, I suspect that something much bigger than what we’re seeing is about to happen.

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:49 am

      You can’t possibly know that. Jus sayin.

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:55 am

      We may well look back on this whole episode and think what a smart move it was to nail Muller and his Clintonite team to the Russia thing. It is going to blow up in their faces once it is proven that it was all a DNC smear campaign from the very beginning. And we are nearing that point.

      • MM says:
        July 31, 2017 at 2:03 am

        Of course it was it was in PODESTA’S emails. DEC. 2015. Now look at date I just typed and think about it. Podesta said he thought “they (CLINTON DNC) should hang Trumps bromance with PUTIN around Trumps neck”. Why hasn’t anyone brought that up? 2015???

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 12:51 am

    • Yadent says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:51 am

      The whole ‘Health care is a right’ stance is somewhat perplexing. Seeing as healthcare is delivered by individuals who are/must be licensed by the state, a license being a state granted PRIVILEGE, thus basing a ‘right’ on a ‘privilege’……..

      Liked by 3 people

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:56 am

      Folks this will scare the “Red Dragon” to death! Made in the USA is literally just around the corner folks!

      https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/

      From the article linked above:

      Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.
      “As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”

      The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.

      Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.

      “Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”

      Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:03 am

  10. New2CTH2017 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Senator Susan Collins bragging about collusion and successful blocking of health care bill. If this is GOP unity while in power, then the future of it is questionable.
    http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/07/30/susan-collins-pence-mccain-healthcare-vote-sotu.cnn

  11. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:07 am

    I originally posted this in Menagerie’s thread, as some “flammables for the zippo”, but I want to drop it here, too, so it gets picked up by those who only check this thread for Trump administration stuff.

    I have some ideas on how to turn Bannon’s thoughts on “regulating Facebook and Google like utilities” into reality. This is based on the actual censorship we experience. I’ve thought of ways to beat it, (some are in comments on the Menagerie thread, FYI), but it all boils down to giving people back their freedom of information by removing the censorship layers BY LAW in both media and social media. So my approach includes both #FakeSocialMedia AND #FakeNews, and actually BUILDS on Bannon. I think all information can be liberated, and that the concept is highly constitutional.

    It’s a bit of an entertainment read, too, plus a bit of gee whiz science to help people understand the importance of both information and its base freedom.

    Key concept: INFORMATION ANTI-TRUST

    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Outstanding Wolfmoon. I hung on your every word. Thanks for the perspective
      👊👊👊

    • Alison says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:46 am

      Yeoman’s work, Wolfmoon! Gonna take me awhile to digest it all.

      On one hand, I hate having gov’t interference or anything regulated and, watching the demise of Old Media paired with the citizen journalists who are speaking Truth to Power, I prefer to let this take its natural course for now.

      OTOH, I do understand the media monopolies, and social media’s prevalence of shadow banning & the nefarious machinations of manipulated algorithms.

      Couldn’t help but remember that during GWBush’s term I (foolishly) thought once the internet hit the Middle Eastern countries, the masses would overthrow repressive regimes & all kinds of good things would happen.

      Ironically, it was then-candidate Trump’s masterful utilization of Twitter, along with intrepid bloggers like Sundance, that caused so many of us to see the light in our own country.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 31, 2017 at 1:55 am

        Yes – I don’t really like regulation either. But here is a key concept that helps solve the problem, and may even have legal utility in the future.

        Governance doesn’t only arise in government – it arises in non-government entities. The left has gaslit us that this is not possible with soothing words like “private sector” and “freedom of employers”, but the reality is that governance can be outsourced from government to almost anything – or it can grow spontaneously outside of government per se. So (and this is the key concept) regulation of the growth of non-government governance IS in fact a kind of deregulation.

        Yeah. Kinda wild. Worth thinking about as part of this fight. The left has been WAY BETTER at hiding control than we thought, and what we are doing now is a key part of deregulation. Beautiful, isn’t it? Part of the Trump agenda, and part of de-Obamatization.

    • wheatietoo says:
      July 31, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Wow.
      Social Media sites are private companies though, and as such, they can engage in censorship if they want to.
      Unfortunately.

      Now Google is another story.
      They are basically doing business under ‘false pretenses’…since they collect data on their users & sell it.
      They also skewer their search results…more ‘false pretense’.

      I think that the President could call for ‘Full Disclosure’ from both Social Media, MSM and Search Engines.

      In the same way that the FDA requires full disclosure of Ingredients in Food…the govt could require Full Disclosure from Information Sources.

      They should Disclose:
      — Their criteria for their Censorship.
      — Their political agenda and political views.
      — Their sources of Income = who they sell your information to.
      — Their methods of skewering their information; their algorithms, etc.

      Google should also have to disclose how much they get Paid to put search results in the first page.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 31, 2017 at 2:13 am

        Utilities is the key. That is the way to get out of “Rand Paul controlled opposition gaslighting” on private enterprise, as I like to call it. The idea that private companies can do whatever they wish is actually problematic because it applies a subset view (a few small players in a large field) to what becomes the opposite situation (one or two large players in a small field). This is why monopoly law developed – these are not mirror image situations but a weird kind of mixed inverse. Indeed, it maps beautifully to an entropy model (this is geek messaging to the 4th wall) where a limited set of possibilities fills up. When the business space is large and company footprints are small, it’s Wild West. But as the space fills up, and monopolies coalesce and form, it’s no longer the same situation. This is where utility law comes in. Bannon is WAY ahead of everybody on this!!!

        I promise you – these companies knew this at their foundings, and THIS is what they wanted to prevent. Obama and the communists took advantage of it, just like the Nazis and other fascists did. But part of making this different – a wonderful FREE American solution – is realizing that these are not regular utilities. The interest of the state is not as much the money as the information – not for the state but on behalf of the People. THAT changes it. In ways that are good for everybody except the commies, who will fight this bitterly. Watch for it.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        July 31, 2017 at 2:15 am

        And I’m not saying these disclosures are bad at all. But we need more – much more. The Euros have their “right to be forgotten” – I am more interested in the “right to remember”. MY DATA. And collectively, OUR DATA.

        Like

    July 31, 2017 at 1:10 am

    The swamp at it’s finest. Poke a bear and see if we can make it to get angry.

    The New Russian Sanctions Bill Is Washington’s Monument To Its Criminality
    http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/07/28/new-russian-sanctions-bill-washingtons-monument-criminality/

  13. wheatietoo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:13 am

    This will cause some splodey heads.

    .
    Dearborn, Michigan…this judge let a muslim guy off who had beaten his wife nearly to death, citing Sharia Law as justification.
    So this judge was practicing Sharia Law in a US court!

    “President Trump used an old precedent and an executive order to remove al Allalawaralahali-Smith from the bench, citing gross negligence of his duties and wanton disregard for the United States Constitution.”

    Thank you, Mr. President!

  14. fleporeblog says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:13 am

    For those that think this will have no effect on the actual 535 members of congress, you might be right! However, for the hundreds they employee, it will be devastating! There is absolutely nothing they can do about it! How could they argue that Obamacare is this gift for Americans yet complain that they are losing their perk that taxpayers cover. Which is 72% of their healthcare costs covered by The DEPLORABLES!

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/07/30/trump-wants-members-of-congress-to-personally-feel-the-pain-of-obamacare-mulvaney-says/?utm_term=.43490674c28a

    Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House budget office, clarified a vague threat issued by President Trump on Twitter on Saturday, saying the president wants members of Congress to bear more of the burden for their heavily subsidized health insurance if they fail to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

    On Saturday, Trump threatened to undo that Obama administration decision, effectively yanking away the federal government’s contribution to the insurance plans of members of Congress and their staff. Currently, their employer (i.e., taxpayers) pays 72 percent of their premiums.

    “I talked to the president at length about that exact issue yesterday,” Mulvaney said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” He continued, “What he’s saying is, look, if Obamacare is hurting people, and it is, then why shouldn’t it hurt insurance companies and, more importantly perhaps for this discussion, members of Congress?”

    “The president appears to be threatening to cut off funding for the health-care plans that members of Congress receive,” host Jake Tapper said in an interview with Collins on Sunday. “Would that kind of pressure change your vote?”

    “No,” she said.

  15. lawrencepaul1 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:15 am

    And nearly half the country will vote for it, and the republicans in Washington are doing their damnedest to convince even more people that it is the only real option.

    Sanders: “I Am Absolutely Introducing Single-Payer Healthcare Bill”
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-30/sanders-i-am-absolutely-introducing-single-payer-healthcare-bill

  16. lawrencepaul1 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:19 am

    When they’ve lost the Washington Post they’ve lost.

    Even The Washington Post Admits “The Quest To Prove Russian Collusion Is Crumbling”
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-30/even-washington-post-admits-quest-prove-collusion-crumbling

  17. lawrencepaul1 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:22 am

    And Stossel is no friend of Trump.

    WSJ Asks “Who Paid For The ‘Trump Dossier’?”
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-30/wsj-asks-who-paid-trump-dossier

  18. millwright says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Its “Fair Week” and that means ” fair food” and some “face time” with my local politicians. I don’t expect anyone I meet will be happy, but I’m gonna ( politely ) deliver this message; I’m favoring a recall of Congress, et al ala Charlie Daniels . I’m also going to strongly suggest and down vote on # 702, And I’m going to inform all parties I will support the President if he decides not to continue subsidies to their staff health care expenses until and unless the hired help gets to work and creates some effective, affordable healthcare legislation ! I may walk out or may be jailed, but I will express my opinions !

  19. Thurstan says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:25 am

    If healthcare is truly a right and everyone agreed, it would need to be equally provided to all citizens around the globe. The costs would be so high that the average level of care would drop precipitously in the USA while rising somewhat in other nations. It is hypocritical to say healthcare is a national right but not a human right. Libs want something for nothing. They would balk at having less healthcare in order to subsidize impoverished nations.

    Like

    July 31, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Don’t be put off by the headline it is worth a read.

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Cites Pew Poll and Declares: ‘AMERICA IS IRRELEVANT’
    http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/07/31/cnns-fareed-zakaria-cites-pew-poll-declares-america-irrelevant/

  21. Joyful Noise says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Thinking hard tonight about some things. For one, I followed the linked supplied by Michael Clarke in the July 30th posts (https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/135558832) from White House Anon. What White House Anon says is to look deeper into Trump’s tweets about AG Sessions, so I did:

    First Tweets:

    Second Tweets:

    The First tweets on July 25th really are talking about Hillary Clinton, Intel leakers, and Andrew McCabe’s wife. Trump asks where are the E-mails and the DNC server…hmmm could they have been picked up recently when the FBI seized the hard drives from Imran Awan a day earlier on the 24th? The MSM went spastic over Trump calling out Sessions, but Trump knew they would harp on it. The 2nd set of tweets on July 26th are about McCabe again and the Clinton Investigation. So what happens, on July 27th, republicans request a second investigation into Hillary and James Comey. If Sessions takes the DHS job, it’s because it was the plan all along. I really believe Trump is working with Sessions to drain the swamp. President Trump is not the type of boss who keeps someone around unless he wants them there. White House Anon suggests that the proof is in facts, Trump has not fired Sessions. This has the definite feeling of a carefully orchestrated plan.

    I can’t imagine how many pressing issues President Trump right now is dealing with at one time. There’s the Russian sanctions, North Korean launches, sneaky China, Venezuela falling apart, trade deals, the FAKE MSM, healthcare, the budget, taxes, the VA, the turncoat republicans, immigration, the military, building the US economy, the Wall, and on and on. He definitely needs Secretary Kelly there. Taking on the elitists, globalists, and Clinton Crime Syndicate is very dangerous. God Bless our President and prayers for him! He is keeping his promises, every one of them!

  22. Ginarocksu says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:28 am

    I wonder how many people know how lucky we all are to have President Trump? Thank you God!

  23. M33 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Just saw this.
    It was so ridiculous!!
    Lefties know not what they speak!

  24. New2CTH2017 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:29 am

    I know SD has written about it. However, I am not confident that Muller will actually be fired. What is the most likely way this moeller investigation ends ? Fired (likely to be chaotic) or he himself comes up with no collusion found result (too optimistic) ?
    By the way, once Russia collusion theory disappears like Washington post predicting now, I would like to see the face of Carl Bernstein and like to knowhow it is similar to Watergate.

  25. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Joanne’s (JK Rowling) twitter feed is thick with virtue-signalling and nothing but Trump hate filled tweets which is concerning because she’s not an American. He lives rent free in her foreign mind! Until someone pointed this out, then she responds with vile debauchery which is also concerning because…this is the mind of a child’s author?

    I guess she thinks her success was based on Brits buying her Quidditch Witchy quaddefry? BOYCOTT THE FLORIDA WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER! Get the message out please.

    Reviews
    Too Crowded

    If you are an avid Harry Potter fan you will probably like it but it is too crowded and expensive. They make you buy tickets for 2 days to get any kind of reasonable price. It is way more costly than Disney.

  26. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Run of the mill books do not become best sellers without a big publishing house’s help. Apparently, the daughter of some big name publisher read Rowling’s manuscript and wanted to read more. Yeah, right. Because..ask yourself..

    Why Did Rowling Make it Big With Harry Potter But Not With Her Pen Name?

    http://jodyhedlund.blogspot.ca/2013/07/why-did-rowling-make-it-big-with-harry.html

    When The Cuckoo’s Calling first hit shelves (in April) nobody knew it was written by Rowling. Instead it came out under the guise of an unknown, supposedly debut author. …
    It joined the millions of other books that wallow in the slough of obscurity. Under her pseudonym, Rowling became like all the other debut and even many seasoned writers out there, who are a piece of plankton in the ocean of books that are now available.

    • Nigella says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:03 am

      The books started out fun and entertaining and ended up dark and frightening… Maybe a window into her soul….

      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        July 31, 2017 at 2:44 am

        Her second book called Casual Vacancy is so full of profanity even potty mouthed guys can’t finish her book. Yuck. Rowling is a creepy stalker.

        Like

  27. Joyful Noise says:
    July 31, 2017 at 1:50 am

    I live in Oregon and my home lies in the total solar eclipse path that’s taking place on August 21st. I came across this video. It’s a little long, but has some interesting ideas. I don’t know if I agree with all of them. Are we in the end days? And is the eclipse a sign from God? Check it out at 39:38, he does a good job explaining Globalism and what Trump is doing. We are witnessing truly amazing events!

  28. JM Covfefe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Not wanting to propagate bad info, is there anything to the rumor about Rinse Public getting canned because he was having an affair?

  29. JM Covfefe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Sound familiar? From the Panda mouthpiece…

    “Departure of advanced manufacturers sends warning to Shenzhen and the nation:
    The problem is not just limited to Shenzhen. It is threatening the entire Chinese economy. Domestic entrepreneurs are rushing into the services sector, especially low-end segments such as take-out and delivery services. This is the wrong approach. No country in the world has relied on low-end services to achieve modernization, and the excessive development of the tertiary industry will only make a country’s economy lose real momentum and become unsustainable.”

    http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1058736.shtml

  30. wheatietoo says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Democrats and their media operatives are feigning outrage over the prospect of a ‘Trade War’ with China…

    But they have no problem with getting us into WWIII with a nuclear power like Russia!

  31. JM Covfefe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:54 am

    Interesting Op-Ed by Dear Panda Leader:

    (excerpt from) “A firm leader crucial for nation’s strength:”

    “While leaders of other countries do everything to look witty and eloquent in front of the camera, a Chinese leader is devoted to real work. It’s clear who knows his country, unites the people and inspires the military.

    China has formidable tasks ahead, which may be completely new to us. Modern countries have all designed a decision-making system that centers on a scientific and democratic approach. But as history proves, none of these can replace the leader’s wisdom. Having a brilliant leader is often a crucial factor in deciding a country’s fate. ”

    http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1058794.shtml

    Not sure if that is a compliment, or swipe, at President Trump. Both?

