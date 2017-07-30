Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Tom Price -vs- ABC’s Martha Raddatz

Posted on July 30, 2017 by

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price appears on ABC with Martha Raddatz to discuss the collapsing ObamaCare health system, congressional inaction, and the possible action available to the executive branch via HHS regulations.

  1. HBD says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Rats dominate the news networks.

  2. codasouthtexas says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Why of all people raddatz show? Hilary’s buddy!

    • ECM says:
      July 30, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      I actually re-watched the election night coverage from CNN the other day, and even though I knew the outcome, I wanted to grab hold of her and shake her for being a fraud every time she opened her mouth.

      • Joe S says:
        July 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        Isn’t it great re-watching all of the network coverage of the big win? I do it whenever I get depressed. Then I see what depression REALLY looks like!

  3. H.R. says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Rescind all the O-Care waivers, Secretary Price. Go for it!

    • joshua says:
      July 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      and DO IT NOW….RIGHT NOW…..do not pause after the McCain taunt….

    • JC says:
      July 30, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      Agree, H.R. The sooner the better.

      Have reached my wall with Raddatz; can no longer watch interviews with her, unfortunately. The voice alone… full set of fingernails down a blackboard would be preferable. Good for Secretary Price for manning up and taking one for the team, though.

  4. BMG says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Martha Radatz is insufferable.

    Implode, implode, implode.

  5. Mike diamond says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Martha the radical,the news media is becoming more and more unfair and hateful to president Trump, they don’t even try to hide their hate,in the long they will loose millions !!!!people will no longer watch them!!!! We should of bought or own channel years ago,our own sponsors would pay for it!!!! When news is not real news its time for change!!

  6. EbonyRapror says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I like the cut of that man’s jib.

  7. littleflower481 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Price did a good job; he just kept hammering the same point over and over…she is a horrible person.

  8. Mike diamond says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    She is Martha the radical,we have never seen before President Trump this kind of unfair and hateful news media,the american people are sick of the liberal news media.because they are so hateful toward President Trump they will loose millions in the long run,people will quit watching them,we should of bought our own conservative channel years ago!

  9. Jean says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Since the Senate didn’t repeal, what choice does Trump have but to let it implode? It’s not his fault it’s collapsing or that the Senate didn’t repeal. And since when is it healthcare. Call it what it is: insurance? The
    need for the democrats and several republicans to try to damage Trump by sitting on insurance is evidently greater than caring about constituents.

    • mikgen says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      Is little Martha unaware of separation of powers?

    • Kroesus says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      if you want to be accurate it is NOT insurance either……insurance is based on actuarials in a pool of people…..pr-existing conditions stipulation blows that out of the water…..most accurately it is government mandated and funded health care

  10. georgiafl says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Every bill is so deceitfully designed to accommodate graft and so larded with pork for all our politicians and their donors.

    Every benefits program from medicaid to food stamps is exploited by thieves and opportunists.

    Multiply this one example by 50 states and you have a major drain on our economy:

    Grrrr.

  11. carnan43 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    The message should be “turn the xssholes off”. Watching these programs live on the boob tube just allows ad $$$ to pay their salaries.This is just another elitists fraud.

  12. drawfortruth says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    It’s pretty obvious what the media is trying to do. Obamacare is imploding and they are trying to frame it as being Trump’s fault.

