Sunday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
This time last week began our family nightmare. Today we had a wonderful celebration of my Granddaughter Adelaide’s life with family and friends. So much kindness and prayers have been bestowed on our family. This is something one can not adequately thank because it came from so many. All I can say is everyone’s kindness has greatly lifted our spirits this week. Now starts the most difficult part of relearning life without someone so integral to the family structure, a child of only 22 months. This is very painful, it makes no sense. It is a reality that we have to acknowledge but never fully accept.
Thank You all for your blessings and prayers.
Jackphat (Brenda)
LikeLiked by 3 people
You and your family continue to be on my heart and in my prayers. May the Peace that passes all understanding surround you and hold you close. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless You! We Treepers love you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We lost a child at 25 months. It was devastating, so nothing I can say will repair the sorrow anyone in this position experiences. After a few months the hospital asked me to confer with other parents going through similar circumstances. That was a good move and switched my brain to helping others.
God bless you and your family and all those who have aided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think of your family daily and pray the Lord will continue to sourround you with, love peace and healing. Bless you Brenda.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a question or two for you, if you dont mind. What is a good age and temperament to start a child with guitar lessons? I actally thought I would start him in classical guitar. How should I find a good teacher, and criteria? Ty!
LikeLike
“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.
Matthew 5:14,16 NIV
LikeLiked by 1 person
May you awaken to the mystery of
being here and enter the quiet
immensity of your own presence.
May you have joy and peace in
the temple of your senses.
John O’Donohue
Irish poet and priest
LikeLike
This is my favorite Irish poet (and priest) John O’Donohue.
I hope he is considered an Irish Blessing 🙂
May I have the courage today
To live the life that I would love,
To postpone my dream no longer
But do at last what I came here for
And waste my heart on fear no more.
and this one too:
“Each of us is an artist
of our days; the greater
our awareness, the more
creative our time will
become.”
John O’Donohue
LikeLike
LikeLike
Kudos to the Treepers who answered my questions on feral kittens. I asked MUCH better questions today with the various groups who foster such tykes. You are a special gang of experts! Thanks for taking the time.
LikeLike