Sunday July 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Sunday July 30th – Open Thread

  1. jackphatz says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:20 am

    This time last week began our family nightmare. Today we had a wonderful celebration of my Granddaughter Adelaide’s life with family and friends. So much kindness and prayers have been bestowed on our family. This is something one can not adequately thank because it came from so many. All I can say is everyone’s kindness has greatly lifted our spirits this week. Now starts the most difficult part of relearning life without someone so integral to the family structure, a child of only 22 months. This is very painful, it makes no sense. It is a reality that we have to acknowledge but never fully accept.

    Thank You all for your blessings and prayers.

    Jackphat (Brenda)

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • Gil says:
      July 30, 2017 at 12:38 am

      I have a question or two for you, if you dont mind. What is a good age and temperament to start a child with guitar lessons? I actally thought I would start him in classical guitar. How should I find a good teacher, and criteria? Ty!

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.
    Matthew 5:14,16 NIV

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:50 am

    May you awaken to the mystery of
    being here and enter the quiet
    immensity of your own presence.
    May you have joy and peace in
    the temple of your senses.

    John O’Donohue

    Irish poet and priest

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:57 am

    This is my favorite Irish poet (and priest) John O’Donohue.
    I hope he is considered an Irish Blessing 🙂

    May I have the courage today
    To live the life that I would love,
    To postpone my dream no longer
    But do at last what I came here for
    And waste my heart on fear no more.

    and this one too:

    “Each of us is an artist
    of our days; the greater
    our awareness, the more
    creative our time will
    become.”

    John O’Donohue

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:19 am

  7. rashamon says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Kudos to the Treepers who answered my questions on feral kittens. I asked MUCH better questions today with the various groups who foster such tykes. You are a special gang of experts! Thanks for taking the time.

