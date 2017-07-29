July 29th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #191

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
First?
What a time to be alive 😝
On a more serious note, I’m glad Priebus has been reinced out. The time to do things DC’s way has passed
I wonder what will happen today!!!!!!
Winning
Winning
I have not the faintest idea…..But I’m sure it will not be boring……
With President Trump every day is an adventure.
Commissioned Cartoon for good buddyMike Cernovich
Oh no, can’t we just have tonight to sleep peacefully?
Does anyone have input on the existing relationship between Kelly & McMaster? Heard it was close, but aren’t all mil guys at that level “close” It’s a small club, right?
Actually, when Sundance posted that McMaster may be considered for the DHS job, I thought it had merit. His experience in Iraq and amazing success with his strategy parallels the fight against criminal gangs and the hostile and fearful communities that are coerced into subservience. A very transferable skill set.
I do not think that there is any daylight between the Generals, both outstanding public servants. Remember it was Gen McMaster and Stephen Miller who drafted the President’s Warsaw speech.
Well, you had me at Stephen Miller. 😍
Your words are comforting as vibe from most comments here on th CTH on McMaster skew negative. I have not researched McMaster so I rely on Treeper’s input as to his leanings. I will, now, give some dedicated reading time to both gentlemen.
This was a good day for the administration- offense!
There are ill-intentioned and naif individuals who agenda driven (for a variety of reasons) will diss and post here. The truth about Gen McMaster, and for that matter all of the President’s top cabinet members, gets distorted, much like the MSM and the fakery that goes on.
Trust the President, trust your instincts and look at the record.
He wrote a magnificent book called “Dereliction of Duty” about LBJ and McNamara’s Vietnam war criminality. Hey…Vietnam also gave us another monster, McStain!
Bee, there can be simmering rivalries and animosities between military guys…just like in civilian life.
It is frowned upon to let those out on display, so they stow those feelings.
But to answer your question…no, they’re not all “close”.
For example, brown-nosers & butt-kissers are usually hated by the other guys.
Great analysis.
Kelly will is better than Reince.
Will read up on both.
Will sleep well knowing that POTUS won the day.. again!
Kelly is a god. I am so happy he and Scaramucci will be with PDJT.
And we will keep winning. Keep the faith.
Very true and McMaster is a neocon warmonger. Just another McCain, Cotton or Graham.
A lot of the presidents early appointments were obviously GOPe recommendations.
Now that there is one less GOPe insider in the white-house things should change.
Funny that analysis because the criticism of McMaster has been from his appointment is that he is ‘soft’ and not tough enough. That he wants to be an appeaser.
Well, tell us. Which is it?
I am re-posting so everyone can see how McCain gave the “thumbs down” on ACA like a Roman Emperor…this should be made into an ad for 2018 and shown repeatedly now to Americans.
LOOK AT THIS VIDEO of McCain giving his vote on ACA…if is stunning. Staffers reported he said “Let’s see Donald make America great now.” That rotten SOB. This video should played over EVERY CONSERVATIVE TV and radio and this b**tard should be called out on it!!! CONGRESS is the problem not President Trump!
Every American should be calling his office and tell him to RIP. Low life MF’er.
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=88413
McCain is malignant tumor. He has given America a massive headache for way too long.
LikeLiked by 10 people
BOR says McCain did the “thumbs down” for REVENGE against Trump’s comment about him being a War hero…
http://www.independentsentinel.com/bill-oreilly-says-mccains-vote-against-repeal-was-for-revenge/
LikeLiked by 3 people
But the revenge was personal and he took it out on millions of Americans that are suffering because of this shi!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolute revenge against our POTUS – not just for Trump’s comments, but for all that he represents. McCain thinks he runs DC. He made that grand entrance to the Senate floor with applause and cheers. What a piece of B-rated drama. I hope he enjoyed this little folly, because Karma is biting as his heels (and other parts).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bee read my response to psadie below! Your final three words will begin on Monday!
He covered for a bunch of chicken $h1+ repubes who are afraid of their constituencies also. They could vote yes knowing he would vote no.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This!!!
We need strong patriots to stand up in the primaries against these incumbents, I will support every one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep we need to have posters and ads to break through and let people see what our elected R’S are doing to us. The ones who have betrayed us and spit on us need to be called out in public. If they are being challenged by a Trump R. Just go rabid on them, full assault.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time you get a call from the RNC repeat what you just wrote because I’m going to get in their faces!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s another malignant narcissist-his narcissism is as malignant as his tumor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Psadie our LORD works in mysterious ways! Yahoo decided to write a story about the “Maverick” that saved Obamacare and destroyed our Lion’s first chance at a major piece of legislation. Checkout the last sentence in the article.
Starting Monday, July 30th, the Luciferian known as the “TRAITOR” will begin having his mind and body eaten by radiation and chemotherapy. We will never ever again see this creature on the floor of the Senate. Monday begins the countdown to his last breathe on this Earth before he joins his father, Lucifer, for the rest of eternity!
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/one-more-maverick-moment-mccain-040001233.html
From the article linked above:
Vice President Mike Pence tried to sway McCain. Pence had been in the chamber in hopes of casting the tie-breaking vote to send a scaled-back repeal bill to the House.
Collins and Murkowski at one point huddled around McCain protectively, and then an assortment of other senators approached McCain to try and flip his vote.
All to no avail.
First Collins voted no. When McCain’s name was called, he didn’t answer. Murkowski voted no. Then McCain, with all eyes on him, walked to the well where McConnell stood, tense, arms crossed, waiting. McCain gave a thumbs down to gasps from Democrats and disbelief from Republicans.
The senior senator from Arizona later walked out of the Capitol as reporters scrambled for a quote, to a hail of cheers from opponents of the health-care bill.
Hours later, McCain announced he’d start radiation and chemotherapy on Monday.
My girlfriend had chemo for almost a year. She’s in her early 40’s and in great overall health-so she came through relatively well. Now, compare with a very beat up 80 year old man…chemo is awful.
Wend yes it is! My dad had chemo for two years before passing from sepsis in the hospital! It is terrible for the people we love! In this case I consider it to be sweet revenge!
Remember revenge belongs to God not us 🙂 I HAAATE what McCain has done throughout his career, but knowing how I have done wrong in life, I don’t feel great about judging him, even though I REALLY want to do so 🙂
OMG I am so sorry-how awful. What a nightmare for you.
Flep this POS is going to suffer like he has never suffered. I hope he can’t stop throwing up and can’t eat…he deserves only the best that radiation and chemo can buy!
Maybe we should just limit our wish to a fervent hope that he elects to resign soon and that the AZ governor appoints a MAGA Senator immediately
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know as we all do that he will not unless he is ensured that his wife or daughter take his place. Or at least someone of his choosing. He is going down in history as a man who could have been a hero but chose to be despised by millions of people at the end of his life. I don’t think we will mourn his passing.
fleporebog—–
“…will begin having his mind and body eaten by radiation and chemotherapy”
I pray that anyone who will be beginning or currently going thru those treatments don’t
read what you wrote.
What was even worse than the thumbs down action was the entrance, then the out stretched hand to quiet everybody and get their full attention prior to the thumbs down motion, like he’s a God or something. Wow.
He actually wants to be remembered for this hopefully last dramatic gesture. He’s proud of himself. His hatred of our President and us is off the charts. I hope the Devil has a special place arranged for him because that is surely where he is headed.
McLame hates us deplorables, whom he called whackobirds, and of course we listen to the insufferable blowhards on radio and the internet. McLame is the typical globalist who wants to belittle the populace and feed it the information (and disinformation) he deems it needs, to dumb it down, and to give the populace a false choice, as in the choice between Obama and McLame in 2008.
That is seriously scary. I am so glad I didn’t watch. I love scary FICTION and read a lot of true crime but even I couldn’t handle that.
Surprised McCain didn’t follow up his thumbs down with a middle finger to the American people. We got the message loud and clear.
http://hotair.com/archives/2017/07/27/unions-finally-getting-tired-democrats/?utm_campaign=socialflow_hotair&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social
Excerpt:
The leader of Pennsylvania’s largest labor union said that his union will re-think its close ties to the Democratic Party.
Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale said the group did a poor job of listening to its members in the recent past, according to WSKG News. Bloomingdale embarked on a “listening tour” across the state following President Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the state, which was in part inspired by blue collar workers. Bloomingdale said that his members feel “alienated” by liberalism.
“We may have gotten too close to one party,” he said. “We should be for people who are for us, regardless of party label.”
The rank and file saw through the Unions long ago and vote for whomever they choose for they have had enough of the BS.
The Trump Effect, policy not party
The Democrats have played the biggest part in driving jobs away.
That’s why it has made no sense for Unions to blindly ally themselves with the people who have done the most to destroy Union Jobs.
Tick Tick Tick
Someone made a comment a few months ago to the effect that Obamacare has so totally screwed up the health insurance market that single payer may now be inevitable. I’ve been thinking about that, but I come at it from a different direction. This is going to take a while so settle in.
First, over the past decades blue collar and middle class American workers became accustomed to receiving health insurance coverage for their families as a cornerstone of their benefits package at work. What began as an optional insurance benefit nearly 70 years ago was eventually automatically included in everyone’s benefits package so that virtually everyone with a full time job had health insurance, union or no.
Second, and as a result of the first, American healthcare became commoditized. Every American came to accept as a fact of life that they could walk (or be carried) into any emergency room anywhere in America and be treated for any illness or injury that befell them, at home or on vacation, at little or no out-of-pocket cost to them. For working Americans, covered medical care was like clean drinking water. It was everywhere and it was free to them when they needed it. There was always a hospital nearby that your insurance recognized and that took your insurance.
Third, and as a result of the first two, American medical technology and pharmaceuticals advanced phenomenally over the past 50 years. This was at least in part due to health insurance being ubiquitous in America. As this insurance money flowed into the medical industry, treatments became better, and the better treatments were more expensive. An Xray and an aspirin were replaced by a CAT scan and a cocktail of new miracle drugs.
Fourth, the deindustrialization of America decoupled health insurance from employment for 94 million Americans, and decoupling their health insurance decoupled healthcare itself. As a result of globalist policies manufacturing employment in America crashed, going from 19.5 million in 1979 to 11.5 million in 2009. Between 1998 and 2008 America closed 51,000 manufacturing plants. With the multiplier effect, each of those manufacturing job supported as many as 15 other jobs, comprised of not just the suppliers and vendors for the factory, but also employees of local businesses where workers spent the manufacturing payroll on clothing, appliances, food, entertainment, and so on. So as a result of losing those 8 million manufacturing jobs, 94 million Americans were driven out of the work force because their jobs just evaporated, leaving no other jobs for them to look for. When they lost their jobs, they lost their health insurance, and when they lost their health insurance they couldn’t afford medical care. (Don’t bring up COBRA. If you don’t have the income to pay for your former share of insurance premiums you certainly can’t afford to pay both yours and your employer’s share. It’s a rich man’s benefit cruelly touted to middle class workers. “Free parking for your Bentley”)
Combining the above, we are now faced with a monstrously large disconnect. We Americans now expect excellent American health care, the best in the world, to continue to be available to us on demand everywhere in America, at no out of pocket cost to us, just as it has been for the past half century. But the cheap health insurance that paid for it is gone. It left town with the manufacturing jobs the globalists shipped overseas.
The problem we are facing in healthcare, the ONLY problem we are facing in health care, is how to bridge this gap between expectations and funding that was created by globalist industrial policies. So, how to solve it? I have my own thoughts, but any solution should NOT include either dialing back or failing to meet Americans’ healthcare expectations. Nor should anyone have to live in a hollow tree and eat worms in order to afford exorbitant health insurance premiums.
Until we acknowledge as the problem the gap between expectations and funding, and identify who caused it and how, we will not be able to craft a solution that will meet Americans’ expectations for free excellent healthcare on demand. We will just keep spinning our wheels over silliness like “skinny repeal” or “repeal and replace” or other schemes that just reduce taxes for the globalists who got rich shipping American jobs overseas, and cut Medicaid for the formerly-middle-class, formerly-employed Americans who have been forced by the globalists to depend on Medicaid for their healthcare.
Nice exposition, trapper. Many truths. Thx.
Yes, excellent, thanks.
IMO there’s a lot of merit in your analysis. The loss of the industrial base reduced the size of the insured pools which is the killer element. Over the last 20-30 years insurance benefits became increasingly more restricted as the pool of contributors (premium payers) shrunk while the number of chronically ill people in the pool did not. Consequently it became ever more difficult to fund the care of people receiving it leading to policy restrictions, high co-insurance and deductibles and premium cost going through the roof.
The remedy seems self-evident. As manufacturing and industries in general rebound, the return of good-paying jobs and robust levels of employment should follow. In principle that would allow the reemergence of health insurance as a financially feasible proposition. Furthermore when that happens it alleviates much of the necessity for government involvement in providing health insurance.
Of course there are flies in the ointment. In today’s world people don’t typically work for one employer for decades, instead moving among jobs frequently in order to “move up” in their careers. That complicates the insurance picture particularly if a person needs ongoing care for self or family member. Also the number of people on disability and receiving other government health benefits is probably much greater than in the past. We know it won’t be easy to dislodge the potentially employable among them from the programs that serve them now.
Finally, it will probably be difficult to persuade insurance companies to let go of the draconian “managed care” bureaucracies they’ve created—virtually an entire industry in its own right. These “managed care” practices are a “gateway drug” to a government controlled system. Health care excellence can’t return until health care providers are free to innovate, and by and large are fully capable of cost-efficient operation in the face of competitive market forces.
Yes, also people are living so much longer.
This nicely sums up how insurance became a “need”. It is deep in the American psyche. I’ve posted my idea before that if enough healthy people were to cancel their health insurance policies that it wood get the the powerful’s attention. It would work. Stop billions of dollars flowing. It’s the only idea I have for peaceful revolution. I hear a lot of “what if I get sick. .. It’s so expensive” scenarios. Well, General George Washington’s troops didn’t whine “What if I get shot?”, now did they?
P.S. Insurance is the problem, not the solution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m hoping Roberts growsacet and comes clean with PDJT about what happened, I bet my last dime he was blackmailed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL cute Citizen817
Awwww…puppy is “dreaming.”
So precious!
Folks, is it true? John M said after his vote “let me see how Trump will MAGA “. He is full of hate like other RINO and rats against PTrump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mail a cup of piss to that sob
If that’s verified he’d take a broadside torpedo. Would make him REALLY OBVIOUSLY what a vengeful, hateful, narcissistic psycho he is.
His body will begin to be eaten by Chemo and Radiation on Monday! In six months this animal will be feed to pigs as feed! God works in mysterious ways!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, don’t do that to the pigs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope this prediction works out as well as the ones you made during the Primaries and General.
Well….maybe not the part about the pig feed, but I’m good with the rest of it.
Poor piggies. 😉
You know I have a very good friend and an Aunt on chemo right now, your comment is disgusting
How on Earth does this happen in America? DWS is a flight risk!
(This is long, but, oh so worth watching when you get a chance)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Harry/TY
Your Welcome.
This scandal, along with all of the Hillary scandals, including Seth Rich, should never be swept under the rug. The EVIL that is the Clintons (and Uniparty/Obama) will be exposed one day! People will look back in astonishment at what was allowed to occur.
Watch the left attack this. I am just retweeting and picked up an immediate confusion troll comment – never happens normally. NOBODY comments on my Wictor retweets.
Wictor is saying that we’ve been gaslit on Trump’s options to kill Obamacare. I’m starting to believe it. His list of precedents is strong. Very worthwhile to open your mind on how feeble Ocare really is.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why doesn’t PTrump’s people tell him this or don’t they know…YOU should tweet Trump and make it “urgent.”
They follow Wictor very closely, like everybody. But this is so simple, I am still horrified nobody saw it until now.
I wouldn’t know how to find the comment, but remember reading if the repeal vote failed, the President would be meeting with Roberts on Saturday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like PTrump will discuss what Wictor is suggesting. That would be fantastic!
Renee Baio, (THAT Baio’s wife) tweeted this out early yesterday. Think she beat Thomas.
Good. I’ll just invoke Reagan – success is always possible if we don’t care who gets credit! If she said it, great! 😎
I just realized today that “my” ideas about something got scooped by none other than Bannon, but I do have a twist I need to get out there in a bigger way so he’s aware. That has to do with the idea of INFORMATION ANTI-TRUST. I think THAT is the key concept to making his idea of “regulation of things like Google and Facebook as utilities” succeed. We are not so interested in regulating business – we are interested in preserving, sharing, and not hiding information. So, for example, requiring search engines to make their data available to other engines without filtering or hiding [politically undesirable information, cough, cough] would be something we could require. THAT would prevent Google from stiffing DuckDuckGo, by giving them pre-censored information, which the do now.
And notice that Google has “hidden” my ENTIRE Twitter history, which I used to be able to find and search through them. Yeah. So if I was, perchance, run over by a truck, all of my information wouldn’t DISAPPEAR, like, say, Hillary Clinton might like.
See where I’m going? INFORMATION ANTI-TRUST. Not regular anti-trust.
yep we talked about that last night.
Now I’ll tell you why I despise ERIC SCHIMT I was lamb blasting him via email, twitter and in a blog when he started that nonsense during 2015 so he could get Hill elected and within an hour of me doing so I started having computer problems I went to settings and I had some kind of jet pack that had been installed on my computer, I was hacked my bank accounts were compromised. I had a computer tech on stand by during the GE and would have to call him all night every night to get me back online. After the election it all cleared up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally believable. The connections are loose – it’s not like the guy ordered it – but you go attacking Mr. Hillary Supporter #1 himself, who donated all kinds of stuff to her campaign, and surely some minions are going to go after you and feel totally justified.
It will be nice when rule of law is fully restored. Let’s just put it that way.
My friends thought it was strange also it was minutes after I did those things that crap started happening, IT guys are like what the heck when I called at 3 in the morning with this crazy jet pack which was installed on my computer and was logged in with me?? IT STOPPED AS SOON AS THE QUEEN LOST!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I have some stories, too. And once she’s in jail and the gang is on the run, I’ll share a few!
can’t wait i’ll hold you to it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be one HECK of a party after The Hag is sentenced, you can bet! I won’t mind it “atall”! 😀
My friends worried about my safety because I kept waving a red flag at these fools but what the He!! did we have to lose? Nothing if Trump lost we were all screwed (the ones that backed Trump) I would screw with them on one computer and then had another computer on a different line via dial up so when they would come back at me I’d laugh because I knew I was still good to go on another computer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We dodged a real bullet, that’s for sure.
The secret to opposing the commies is to be non-violent and mean it. You can rant off at them, but you really have to make sure that you mean them no harm, and are willing to suffer harm (but maybe not stupidly) to oppose them. Do that, and they can’t activate the forces of the state against you. At least, only within limits.
But do worry about your safety. They’re sly. Most of us are safe, but beware their favorite trick – DISCREDITING. They LOVE that one. Best thing to do is turn it around and discredit them. Always push back until that is accomplished.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG Wolfie that would put a “stake” in that low-life McCain’s heart so he could die sooner!
I hope it can be done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just follow the thread. It’s mind-boggling, but almost every EO listed makes relieving a barely-constitutional “tax” look like removing a type of traffic ticket.
I like to follow Wictor I enjoy his threads
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. And they’re saying a President can’t remove a FAILED program?
GASLIGHTING!
Go Get EM Wolf we need to be relentless!
I agree. This option NEEDS to be on everybody’s table. I am going to push it out there like crazy! I’m not saying it’s right – but the high-level argument is DYNAMITE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thomas Wictor is a stone genius.
Yes. So much that Obama did was psy-op, and Ocare was a brilliant one. We worried about the constitutionality of it (barely), and never realized that the irreversibility of it was an order of magnitude sketchier. Indeed, by a kind of logical reverse, the takedown of it should be constitutional by MULTIPLE arguments, meaning it is most easily DESTROYED by an EO which almost HAS to be found constitutional.
And I argued that it is almost a CERTAINTY that multiple EOs could turn it into exactly what Trump wants.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
In a sense, what Trump did was let them play out their psy-op gaslighting act until we saw who all the traitors were.
SMILE! YOU’RE ON TRUMP CAMERA!
SAY HELLO TO 2018, 2020, 2022!
I’m with you WOLF
I’ve been thinking of ways to do fund raisers for 2018 and 2020 here at my farm. I’ll be maxed out soon so I thought if I had skeet shoots, pig roast, and hay rides the admission could be when people arrived they could go in my office and get on one of my computers and make a donation to Trump and others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good thinking. Get it in writing and you’re good, IMO. IRS is actually pretty fair-minded when not ordered to do bad things. I admire their intellectual honesty and logic, TBH. Much like mathematicians, only they seem to want to err on the side of intent of law, often generous.
If you don’t have twitter just scroll down until you get to this tweet.( you will have to hit “load more tweets” a couple of times to get there) and then read up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
He can instruct Price to issue Waivers…Obama had Sibelius issue waivers to people/companies, and no one challenged the legality of it.
So the precedent is there.
But!
The ACA is a law, and until it is repealed…it can be reactivated later if the Dems get power again.
The Waivers that Obama issued were temporary; they had expiration dates.
The EO’s that Pres Trump issues can be overturned later by subsequent presidents.
So again, the Ocare law must be repealed.
Pres Trump could issue waivers now, that expire Dec 2018…and stress that fact, so that people will see the need to elect some Repeal-Oriented Senators in 2018.
It is going to be a big campaign issue in 2018.
And adding some expiring Waivers to it would emphasize the fact that PDJT is at least trying to ease people’s pain in the meantime.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clearly, we have options. MANY options.
Like I was saying:
THE BIG UGLY – IT’S BEAUTIFUL! :COOL:
The fly in the ointment of the EO route is the 9th circuit.
SC decision in favor of EO has to be a lock, IMO, or it will backfire horribly.
Argument justifying an EO put forth by some is that the ‘tax’ part of OCare was done by an Obama EO, which a POTUS is not entitled to levy. I Don’t know enough about it to be sure if that’s accurate or not.
Considerations are wait until cadillac tax part of OCare comes online (2018 ?) and the people who still have good policies start to scream.
Also, was Roberts surveilled, unmasked? Will that come out in a investigation of Obamacare unmasking subterfuge?
Still, very interesting angle and discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say BRING ON THE 9TH CIRCUS!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scheduled for August 3rd
President Trump will return to West Virginia next week for a campaign-style rally, his re-election campaign announced Friday.
The event will be held at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, on Thursday.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-to-rally-supporters-in-west-virginia-on-thursday/article/2630000
LikeLiked by 7 people
Me too.
LikeLiked by 11 people
This is pretty funny. Al Sharpton is sticking up for Irish Americans and doing what he does best: Slapping the race card down – well sort of. I guess in the is case it’s the ethnic background card.
Apparently, Al feels that Trump’s use of the term “Paddy Wagon” at the LEO gathering yesterday is a UUUUUGE insult to the Irish.
I’m thinking the Dem Party is getting a bit nervous over losing more and more of the Black American vote so guess what you Irish Americans? The Dems are coming after you! Watch out!
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/28/al-sharpton-is-protesting-trump-over-anti-irish-racial-slur/
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m Scots-Irish. This means I want a drink but I’m too cheap to pay for it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. What a conundrum.
So are you at least HALF tempted to vote Dem, given your background?
I think Al miscalculates that white people and Irish overreact to minor, minor identity-politics-slights the same way blacks and Democrats do (“microagression” anyone?).
Go into any Irish bar and ask around if anyone’s crying into their Guinness about the term “paddy wagon”.
Yeah. I didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, most black people didn’t used to be so sensitive about stuff. They’d just come back at people with wit and sarcasm, and generally WIN on coolness. I remember those days. Even TV was great because of it. The level of humor was miles above what we have now.
Hell yes. Kick PC out, and KEEP ITS DANG COAT!!! 😎
In the NE, everyone I knew said Paddy Wagon. I didn’t even KNOW it had anything to do with the Irish. Thought Al was a NYer. Surprised he thinks anyone but him would be offended by that.
Maybe it was an insult when the Irish were discriminated against a hundred years ago, but it certainly was not by the 60’s.
Pretty sure the Irish are over the prejudice they lived thru over 100 years ago. Well, maybe there are still some Dem SJW Irish Americans who have revived it just for old times sake. In that case, have fun with that and Al’s coming to your rescue!
Most of the police force was made up of “Irish flat foots” and I have always assumed the term Paddy wagon was due to that. I’m Irish and never thought it a problem. Even if it was because they hauled off the drunk Padraics and Sean’s to jail, it was the Patricks doing the hauling!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
resist we much…we must…and we will do such..a thing
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG – dying of laughter – woke up the wife! 😀
It’s over for PC. Some of the people I respect most on the web now are people who carelessly throw razzy terms against my backrounds, religious beliefs, groups I support, and the whole works. I’ve simply learned to put stuff in perspective. I’ve learned to agree or disagree with VIEWPOINTS.
PC is gone. IT’S DEAD. Sharpton can’t save it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah. It’s pretty hilarious! TAKE OFFENSE! PLEASE, IRISH PEOPLE! “PADDY WAGON”!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m pretty certain they have no idea how comedic they come off to those who can see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is what is killing them US LAUGHING at them.
Hey – Trump is gonna make COMEDY great again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
Just the other day I was thinking ‘How nice, we haven’t heard much from Al Sharpton since Trump was elected’, and looky here. Oh jeez. I remember from the Freddie Gray riot/trial that ‘paddy wagons’ is a trigger phrase for BLM/progressives. I googled to see what came up, and the first headline was from Think Progress.. “Trump Praises Police Violence to Audience of Laughing Cops”. Similar articles from Baltimore Sun, Philly.com, Washington Post, US News and World Report, The Atlantic, and Yahoo News.
PTrump knows RINO are lying about Obamacare from last 7 years and it will not be repealed. But Obamacare failure will make these RINO naked and before mid term they need something. PTrump is not going anywhere as RINO were waiting so tax cuts is looking real now. I think PTrump is going to purpose Australia style mix healthcare before 2020 election or when Obamacare brings rats on table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Mitchell is absolutely right!
We were 0.4% away from achieving 3% GDP this past quarter!
We reached 2.6% GDP for the second quarter and we haven’t renegotiated NAFTA or with China yet! Once that occurs we will be humming at 3% even if taxes never get done! That is what is about to slap the CoC, Big Club, Uniparty, MSM, Globalist and Barry’s legacy in the face! That additional 1% GDP our President has produced on his OWN will generate over a trillion+ dollars in additional revenue for the federal government.
Without any “major legislation”, our Lion took the normal 1.8% GDP for the past 8 years and turned it to 2.6% GDP by deregulation, stopping TPP, bilateral trade agreements, killing the Paris Accord, finishing the Dakota pipeline, getting the Keystone pipeline ready to go, wanting to create 7 additional pipelines, one of which will run through the WALL and into Mexico, allowing our land and off shore waters to be liberated by Barry’s land grab over the last 8 years to be available to be leased for fracking and allowing the USA to become energy independent and Dominant!
The best part of everything I listed is that there is SHIT that a dying Lucifer or Lying Ryan or Mitch the Bitch or the rest Congress can do to stop it!
That is winning on steroids!
Fellow Treeper, Joe Knuckles, also shared another interesting piece of information concerning the Federal Reserve:
It’s also with fed rate increases and without quantitative easing. It’s amazing that the economy still sucked so bad under Obama even with unlimited QE.
“amazing that the economy still sucked so bad … even with unlimited QE”
None of it reached the “economy”. It all went into Wall Street and the markets.
And pockets and offshore accounts, I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle, we have absolutely got to get the Corp Rate decreased down to 15%.
This is crucial.
And also the repatriation exemption.
If we don’t get that…then all these plans for factories coming back, will fizzle.
This is what has been fueling the Stock Market going up — the anticipation of a 15% Corp Rate & repatriation of trillions of dollars.
Just the talk of it.
And people talking like “It’s gonna happen.”
If it doesn’t happen, then we’re screwed.
Again.
Mueller is the last piece left in this whole Russia crap. Politicans and fake msm do not seem too much interested into Russia as their leakers are getting fired. Their dream of putting Pence as president through their leaks and Russia is dead if Mueller is out.
Single Payer System Won’t Work. Period.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/a_singlepayer_system_wont_work_period_.html
TheHumanCondition shared the newest Intellectual Froglegs with me this evening.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/ Tar & Feather
Wow offline all day. Gotta catch up.
Starting w/ a laugh.
He almost let that gun get away from him and shot himself in the foot when he told that reporter someone had cock blocked him and he had to get back to twitter to hound someone some more. I thought it was funny but some were sucking for air when that came out!
So for the next seven years, we will have a trainwreck of a health care system, but not actually single payer, since President Trump would never allow something like that.
We’re going to have an economy roaring back to life, and at the same time, a third world health care system… how is that supposed to work?
I’d like to think that people will take their premium dollars and start putting them in medical co-ops. Physicians are not at all happy with Obamacare and they are looking for alternatives to provide quality care and still make a profit.
Doctors are retiring and fewer are studying medicine so it won’t be long before there is a full-blown shortage of doctors. So I’d like to see the market respond to the demand with innovative ideas that completely cut out the insurance companies.
The Swamp is hated more than they know. All are waiting to see if the MAGA dream is real and if the Swamp is really going to be destroyed. The witnesses wait for that sign. They wait patiently.
Once the first slap down occurs it will be like dominoes. Proof and evidence will be given at a steady pace. MAGA 🙂
Uniparty problem is they can lie like hell on offense and get away with it. Plausible deniability. Decrying What ‘may’ happen can be passed off as over zealousness.
Lying on defense is another thing.
Skirting what may happen questions doesn’t work for skirting what did happen questions. If the other guy has the evidence to counter what you have claimed to be true or claimed to have have done you’re dead in the water.
Uniparty is not used to playing defense and they’re screwing up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m wondering where the term “single payer” comes from? Shouldn’t it be called “single provider” since the treacherous uniparty wants the government to be the sole provider of Health insurance?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The term “single payer” is designed to be misleading!
It is Govt Controlled Healthcare…and govt control of our lives.
Insurance?
Forget insurance…why would you need it anymore if the govt is paying for everyone’s healthcare.
Health Insurance will be a thing of the past.
That is why all the big name Health Insurers are buying up Hospitals and Clinics…so that they can pivot to that, if we get so-called ‘single payer’.
I hate that term, ‘single payer’.
It is designed to make it all seem so innocent and benign.
You are right to call them “treacherous”, Binkster…and you can add “sinister” and “evil” to that too.
My Department, SCPD, conducting a traffic detail as the Presidents motorcade passes by in Suffolk county.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Outstanding, Sgtrok! Thank you.
So very cool.
Sorry but I DO NOT agree with this. Russian sanction thing…no not at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope he changes his mind on that.
I so want to attend rhe Froglegs event….but sigh…..underemployed.
Great show.
Lots of CTH representing. BigMamaT, Sundance and the others….. thanks so much.
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/tar-and-feather/
Woot!
#WOLVERINES
I’d love to play some music at the cookout. Shared with him an original song. Would love it to make a Froglegs episode….
Love you guys!
#Wolverines
A corrupt and loathsome as the republican party is, the democrats are far worse. There are a few good republican lawmakers who are on the presidents side, and republican voters want the best for the country but have been conned by their party for decades.
The democrats on the other hand are in a different league altogether. They really have a mental illness.
Serious Question: What the Heck is Wrong with Democrats?
http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/07/28/serious-question-heck-wrong-democrats/
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that is why she is divorcing him so early in a marriage then I think he’s lucky to be getting out early!
Needed a pick-me-up and someone posted this the other day and I’ve had it open in one of my browser tabs a couple days and just now getting around to watching.
Worth a viewing if you need a boost. Cheers!
The moment ABC NEWS realizes Donald Trump has WON THE ELECTION!!
this one followed and is a little peppier as they call state by state. you can scroll along the bottom timeline to look for the state calls to speed thru it even more. delete the leading star that I’ve put in the link so the video doesn’t embed here
The moment HORRIFIED CNN projects Donald Trump winning KEY SWING STATES
*https://youtu.be/Wl-XfTaXRyg
Posted at http://iotwreport.com/it-was-50-years-ago-today/
About a year ago I posted about going to the Orange County Ca courthouse to do some research’ Had not been there for about 10 years and I was shocked at what I saw. I had to go from one building to another and the stench and the filth was unbearable not to mention the vagrants that were all lying around. They are doing nothing to clean this up and instead they are putting more money into accommodating this BS. I have posted on many occasions at what we “good” California residents have to put up with. We need help….we need an intervention here. So many financial crimes against taxpayers.
https://www.infowars.com/shock-video-massive-migrant-settlement-outside-courthouses-in-major-ca-sanctuary-city/
