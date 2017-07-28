President Trump Speech About MS13 Gangs in Long Island New York – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 28, 2017 by

President Trump is giving remarks today in Long Island New York discussing MS-13 Gangs with Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream link Alternate Livestream

113 Responses to President Trump Speech About MS13 Gangs in Long Island New York – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Hey! NY LEO aren’t turning their backs on POTUS! they’re smiling and clapping!

  2. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

  3. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

  4. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

  5. Warrior1 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    When it comes to illegal alien gangs we have to give credit to Pres Trump and AG Sessions. Nobody else would have cared or done anything about it.

  6. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:19 pm

  7. sunnydaze says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Trashing Sanctuary City Mayors now. BIG applause and “Yay!!”

  8. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:22 pm

  9. helmhood says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President!

  10. sgtrok13 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    My Department standing strong Behind the President. So jealous I have another detail.

  11. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

  12. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm

  13. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:25 pm

  14. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:27 pm

  15. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:29 pm

  16. Bob Thoms says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Simple messsage for the criminal alien = Get The Hell Out !

  17. Curry Worsham says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    “I want a rich guy at the head of Treasury…and Commerce.”

  18. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:31 pm

  19. Curry Worsham says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    “Chicago. We have to send some of you guys to Chicago.”

  20. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

  21. G3 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I love the police- women over President Trump’s shoulder– She is enjoying his speech. What a great smile.

  22. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    • janc1955 says:
      July 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      The don’t-protect-the-head thing is just a joke, I think, but it also sends the message that lawbreakers are no longer the special snowflakes they’ve been for the last 8 years, law and order is back in town, and cops and law-abiding citizens have resumed their rightful place ahead of criminals.

      So much of what PDJT does is messaging, intentional or otherwise, and it’s extremely effective. Illegal border crossings are a good example.

  23. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

  24. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:41 pm

  25. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:42 pm

  26. iamanamericanblog says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Hmm. very interesting speech. Never once mentioned AG Sessions!

  27. Pam says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:44 pm

  28. Apfelcobbler says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Some days it looks like the UniParty globalists let criminals into the country knowing full well the left would ultimately sympathize with the “humane plights” of the groups as a whole. Makes you wonder if UniParty viewed bad elements coming in as potential shock troops to terrorize regular folks to distraction.

    Dick Morris hopes Trump will replace Sessions with Rudy during the recess. Must see!! He’s got a scoop on the active Obama war against Trump:

  29. Publius2016 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    “Take the hand away”…yes, no more freebie she for illegals!

  30. Publius2016 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Freebies

  31. Curry Worsham says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    No mention of Sessions? Hmmm…

  32. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I have the impression the police like Trump a lot more than a lot of the mayors. Particularly Deblasio

  33. Amber says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    It’s one thing for your boss to be dissatisfied with your performance, it’s an entirely different thing for him/ her to regret hiring you and want you gone. I’ve lost a lot for respect for Session. I couldn’t imagine Tillerson, Wibur Russ and Gen. Kelley accepting that humiliation. The would resign immediately. I think Sessions is rather pathetic for staying on.

    • Summer says:
      July 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Trump will fire him at the right moment, when it becomes clear to everyone that low energy Jeff is not up to snuff and won’t drain the swamp. Hopefully, it will happen before Mueller decides to arrest Ivanka.
      Let us see what kind of announcement about announcement he will make “some time next week.”

  34. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Loved the story about the motorcycle escorts for our POTUS. Didn’t know they were volunteer basis. He said sometimes he had as much as 300!

  35. jwingermany says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    President Trump has me smiling like the Treehouse cat today. He says he WANTS tough mean guys…even ROUGH!

    Law and Order! Then I think about the words and actions of “The Mooch”…and I am smiling from ear to ear. 😀

    We don’t know everything yet. I keep saying it…it will all come together and make much more sense at some point in the near future.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 28, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Well where does that put Jeff Sessions? The AG should be the toughest of the toughest in the Trump Administration, don’t cha think?

      • jwingermany says:
        July 28, 2017 at 3:53 pm

        Quite honestly Bob…I don’t know and don’t pretend to know. I cannot read minds…I can only read, collect information and data, analyze and speculate like everyone else who is not in the know.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      “I keep saying it…it will all come together and make much more sense at some point in the near future.”

      This is so amazingly true, I almost can’t wait to tell you how, but I simply can’t say. I can only offer these tips:

      (1) Believe in Trump

      (2) Follow Trump’s lead, but sometimes

      (3) Follow sundance’s lead

      If we do these things, MAGA and too much winning are in store. But we are entering a real “fog of war” phase. Incoming from everywhere and nowhere. Sometimes the smoke is there to help us. Even the fire. Trust that. Stay loose. If Trump needs us to move, we move.

      • Bob Thoms says:
        July 28, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        Well, Trump’s lead and Sundance’s lead tells me Sessions needs to go. Nice guy but not tough enough and not focused on the right problems.

        Is that your understanding of following Trump’s lead and Sundance lead?

        • Bob Thoms says:
          July 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

          btw, totally agree = Trust In Trump ! Even when the fog of war gives you that queasy feeling….

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          July 28, 2017 at 4:09 pm

          That move is three levels above my comprehension. Br’er Sessions is the smartest fox in the forest. Only Br’er Lion is smarter. What they have or haven’t cooked up is beyond my understanding. If he has to go, he has to go.

          • irvingtwosmokes says:
            July 28, 2017 at 4:21 pm

            To go from Congress saying you’re a KKK racist to Sessions is a man of integrity and there will be trouble if you fire him in just 6 months. Is truly the greatest mind game I’ve ever seen played.

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              July 28, 2017 at 4:27 pm

              And once you get to that level, why becomes an enigma, because there are hundreds of amazing plays in every direction, even jumping off the cliff and flying UP.

              I almost feel like Bannon got to 6 months and said “OK. That was fun. Now let’s try something REALLY fun.”

              • irvingtwosmokes says:
                July 28, 2017 at 4:34 pm

                Congress gave Sessions full credibility to burn and slash the Uniparty and they have no clue that Trump herded them like cattle to do that and they still don’t. In the next few weeks, it’s going to be “No, wait”

      • jwingermany says:
        July 28, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        This is so amazingly true, I almost can’t wait to tell you how, but I simply can’t say. I can only offer these tips:

        I trying to tell me that you won’t LEAK to a fellow Treeper? Come on…you can trust me. 😉

  36. Bob Thoms says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    During the campaign I recall how Rudy G would talk about how much the NYPD loved Trump; Trump and Rudy would get together to watch football games and Rudy’s NYPD security detail loved hanging with Trump…..

  37. Katherine McCoun says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Just finished watching — love this man! What a leader! He doesn’t make down and he keeps his energy up. Excellent speech today. Almost rally’ish. The Wall, security, call the violent criminals animals again, praising our police, etc. Telling truth, finding solutions and making great things happen. One set back is not the end for all of the agenda or any of the agenda. Progress is being made and will continue.

    I am still in righteous cold anger toward Congress but I am not discouraged. WWII didn’t end at Dunkirk. DDay had horrible mistakes, terrible losses and was followed by progress but also set backs. The ACA will end, better will be put in place and many other fronts are making progress. Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead and We have only begun to fight this political fight!

    President Trump has stopped and neither should we. Call our elected officials, email, be active on social media, write hard copy letters and get involved locally. So much depends on this and we have put a leader in to lead us but he can’t and shouldn’t need to do it all on his own. Stay involved and follow our leader! Chanel the passionate response we feel toward last night and to so much else about the swamp and the last 8, 16, 30 yrs into action that matters.

    With President Trump in office we really are making progress and have a chance to drain the swamp and MAGA!!

  38. mo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    What a pump up to hear this GREAT President talk common sense.
    When I’m down, he’s the tonic to get my head straight.

  39. NYGuy54 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:03 pm

  40. janc1955 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Wonder if the big O is somewhere weeping for his unaccompanied minor migrants?

  41. Bob Thoms says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Raises the question = who steps in to the COS position……

