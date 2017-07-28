President Trump Speech About MS13 Gangs in Long Island New York – 2:00pm Livestream…

President Trump is giving remarks today in Long Island New York discussing MS-13 Gangs with Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream link – Alternate Livestream
Hey! NY LEO aren’t turning their backs on POTUS! they’re smiling and clapping!
That got a huge laugh from LEO.
When it comes to illegal alien gangs we have to give credit to Pres Trump and AG Sessions. Nobody else would have cared or done anything about it.
Sessions is an opportunist, it’s not the DOJ who is enforcing border security
But it IS the DOJ who is sending out the legal guidance on enforcement and sanctuary city policy. They have also gone into court an fought for tough illegal alien enforcement.
Let’s just see what happens. In the meantime I remain cautiously optimistic.
Bedlam was originally an insane asylum. Apt description.
Trashing Sanctuary City Mayors now. BIG applause and “Yay!!”
I immediately thought of Chicago
So did I and then remembered he is in LI and then thought maybe he was referring to de Blasio
Pretty much any area of town with streets named after Civil Rights Leaders.
Appeasement streets. Not nearly as important as SAFE STREETS.
Unfortunately, tuskyou, RINO Gov. Rauner (best buds with Rahm Emanel) turned our state into a sanctuary STATE. We’re bankrupt but apparently can afford to take care of illegals. The law the legislature secretly passed over the Mem. Day Holiday and quickly signed by Raun is called the Illinois Trust Act. This will only encourage more of them to migrate here as other cities/states vote to end this travesty for their constituency.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/25/secret-sanctuary-state-bill-set-to-pass-illinois-legislature/
Thank you, Mr. President!
My Department standing strong Behind the President. So jealous I have another detail.
Oh no, Sgt! Looks like a great place to be right now.
looks like it has been taken down.. #sad
Simple messsage for the criminal alien = Get The Hell Out !
“I want a rich guy at the head of Treasury…and Commerce.”
“Chicago. We have to send some of you guys to Chicago.”
His Chicago story—–he cracks me up with the way he tells a story. Damn shame it’s a story with an unhappy ending.
It’s getting better and the DimDems ain’t gonna admit it.
I love the police- women over President Trump’s shoulder– She is enjoying his speech. What a great smile.
The don’t-protect-the-head thing is just a joke, I think, but it also sends the message that lawbreakers are no longer the special snowflakes they’ve been for the last 8 years, law and order is back in town, and cops and law-abiding citizens have resumed their rightful place ahead of criminals.
So much of what PDJT does is messaging, intentional or otherwise, and it’s extremely effective. Illegal border crossings are a good example.
Hmm. very interesting speech. Never once mentioned AG Sessions!
Sessions is bad cop! Doing NOTHING! Only DEMOCRATS support Sessions.
😉
Not.
Yup.
LOL! If the Dems ever figure out what is going on, they’ll never believe it.
Ok Wolfie, you had me worried for a minute there 😊 Thought you’d been Howied!!
How do we know Howie hasn’t been Wolfed? 😉
Or maybe Wolf got Howied, and not being as cautious of a soldier, is whistling back to the rest of the platoon, that Howie has a plan.
Fog of war. I have NEVER seen anything like this. All I can tell you is stay loose. Even the REAL may be fake. Yes – the play is THAT intense. Real blood with a different real purpose than we see on the surface. We, of all people, should realize what that means.
Big ugly is here. Bigly. It’s just that weird quiet before the storm, when the wind blows wrong.
Glad I’m not the only one who feels that most of what we are seeing is part of one big kaibuki theater. From the infamous POTUS/AG rift to even some of the infighting among the staff, it’s getting harder to determine what is real and what is staged.
I think the image with the redhead starting at the approaching storm captures the current mood perfectly. Something is brewing.
staring* (good grief -_-)
Totally with you. Out of the nearly infinite complexity of what we see, reality will emerge at the right time.
I know what you’re doing. You crack me up Wolfie!
I will admit I’m having a good time, but dang these guys are good. I am at the point of admitting that I can’t keep up.
It’s like trying to watch a trick-shooter firing from the hip and spinning his revolver back into the holster. Total WTF, and at some point you just say “He did it. I think. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t an illusion.”
Trump said MAGA, and I believe it. He said too much winning, and I gotta believe that, too. We’re seeing it. But DANG. This play is way above my level. I can’t actually follow all of it – only parts. And I’m pretty sure that’s a good thing, too. I just patch the parts I don’t understand with faith in God. The other side – critically – doesn’t have that.
It does get mentally taxing watching the entire chess board…lol
It’s EMOTIONALLY taxing for me, too. And then trying to “ride along” with both the real and the fake – very taxing. But fun! Kinda like a great movie. Like I said elsewhere, I sometimes check my pulse, in an idiot way, to make sure I didn’t get hit by a truck so I could go to political junkie heaven.
huh?
We are in uncharted waters. Hold onto your MAGA hats, mateys! 😉
Wrong
Couldn’t let this occasion go without spreading a bit of crap?
Your /sensors are down in the fog of war, I see! 😉 <— WINK
I think Linda McMahon wrote the script for them….lol
LMAO. Actually, you may have a point. 😉
I noticed that. He is not happy with Sessions role-playing a traffic cop in El Salvador instead of dealing with the corruption in the DC swamp.
Why should he mention Sessions? DHS, ICE, and Border Patrol agents protect our border under President Trump. Sessions is not the border security. That stunt with shill Carlson in S. America exposed Sessions. He should be in the U.S. doing his job.
Some days it looks like the UniParty globalists let criminals into the country knowing full well the left would ultimately sympathize with the “humane plights” of the groups as a whole. Makes you wonder if UniParty viewed bad elements coming in as potential shock troops to terrorize regular folks to distraction.
Dick Morris hopes Trump will replace Sessions with Rudy during the recess. Must see!! He’s got a scoop on the active Obama war against Trump:
I ain’t studying Clinton’s campaign manager.
This monkey will dance for every is turning his crank and paying the most.
I don’t trust Morris because he crossed the Clintons and remains alive.
bouchart…interesting observation!!!!
Dick Morris? Is he still around…never been right about anything…just wants folks to buy his books or pay him to go on TV and blab….total fat loser….sorry Dick..you time came and went with the Clintons….go get a job.
Every time he comes on just remember that is “toe sucker” and that will put everything in the proper perspective.
LOOOOOL!
Of course, once that got out, he was off the hook with the Beast! With the Clintons, sometimes the sideshows are the best entertainment!
That’s exactly what the commies did in St. Petersburg (Leningrad). They opened up the jails and deputized the criminals, and then sent them out to terrorize the citizen population, home invade, torture, and confiscate all valuables.
I hadn’t heard specifics on Obama’s war room was in operation even though we’ve clearly sensed 100% media coordination 24/7 since before Inauguration. Thought it worth knowing even if source has tainted past. It’s not the sort of detail Morris is going to lose “muh credibility” over -he is very likely to be right on nuts and bolts that are likely to come out eventually.
“Take the hand away”…yes, no more freebie she for illegals!
Freebies
I noticed that too. I think the rift is very real.
I have the impression the police like Trump a lot more than a lot of the mayors. Particularly Deblasio
Definitely.
He kinda did reference Sessions – not in a good way. P Trump said he “WANTS tough mean guys…even ROUGH! “
oopps…response to above post by Curry W.
It’s one thing for your boss to be dissatisfied with your performance, it’s an entirely different thing for him/ her to regret hiring you and want you gone. I’ve lost a lot for respect for Session. I couldn’t imagine Tillerson, Wibur Russ and Gen. Kelley accepting that humiliation. The would resign immediately. I think Sessions is rather pathetic for staying on.
Trump will fire him at the right moment, when it becomes clear to everyone that low energy Jeff is not up to snuff and won’t drain the swamp. Hopefully, it will happen before Mueller decides to arrest Ivanka.
Let us see what kind of announcement about announcement he will make “some time next week.”
Loved the story about the motorcycle escorts for our POTUS. Didn’t know they were volunteer basis. He said sometimes he had as much as 300!
President Trump has me smiling like the Treehouse cat today. He says he WANTS tough mean guys…even ROUGH!
Law and Order! Then I think about the words and actions of “The Mooch”…and I am smiling from ear to ear. 😀
We don’t know everything yet. I keep saying it…it will all come together and make much more sense at some point in the near future.
Well where does that put Jeff Sessions? The AG should be the toughest of the toughest in the Trump Administration, don’t cha think?
LikeLike
Quite honestly Bob…I don’t know and don’t pretend to know. I cannot read minds…I can only read, collect information and data, analyze and speculate like everyone else who is not in the know.
“I keep saying it…it will all come together and make much more sense at some point in the near future.”
This is so amazingly true, I almost can’t wait to tell you how, but I simply can’t say. I can only offer these tips:
(1) Believe in Trump
(2) Follow Trump’s lead, but sometimes
(3) Follow sundance’s lead
If we do these things, MAGA and too much winning are in store. But we are entering a real “fog of war” phase. Incoming from everywhere and nowhere. Sometimes the smoke is there to help us. Even the fire. Trust that. Stay loose. If Trump needs us to move, we move.
Well, Trump’s lead and Sundance’s lead tells me Sessions needs to go. Nice guy but not tough enough and not focused on the right problems.
Is that your understanding of following Trump’s lead and Sundance lead?
btw, totally agree = Trust In Trump ! Even when the fog of war gives you that queasy feeling….
That move is three levels above my comprehension. Br’er Sessions is the smartest fox in the forest. Only Br’er Lion is smarter. What they have or haven’t cooked up is beyond my understanding. If he has to go, he has to go.
To go from Congress saying you’re a KKK racist to Sessions is a man of integrity and there will be trouble if you fire him in just 6 months. Is truly the greatest mind game I’ve ever seen played.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I almost feel like Bannon got to 6 months and said “OK. That was fun. Now let’s try something REALLY fun.”
Congress gave Sessions full credibility to burn and slash the Uniparty and they have no clue that Trump herded them like cattle to do that and they still don’t. In the next few weeks, it’s going to be “No, wait”
I trying to tell me that you won’t LEAK to a fellow Treeper? Come on…you can trust me. 😉
Uuugh. Are you trying to tell me…
During the campaign I recall how Rudy G would talk about how much the NYPD loved Trump; Trump and Rudy would get together to watch football games and Rudy’s NYPD security detail loved hanging with Trump…..
Just finished watching — love this man! What a leader! He doesn’t make down and he keeps his energy up. Excellent speech today. Almost rally’ish. The Wall, security, call the violent criminals animals again, praising our police, etc. Telling truth, finding solutions and making great things happen. One set back is not the end for all of the agenda or any of the agenda. Progress is being made and will continue.
I am still in righteous cold anger toward Congress but I am not discouraged. WWII didn’t end at Dunkirk. DDay had horrible mistakes, terrible losses and was followed by progress but also set backs. The ACA will end, better will be put in place and many other fronts are making progress. Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead and We have only begun to fight this political fight!
President Trump has stopped and neither should we. Call our elected officials, email, be active on social media, write hard copy letters and get involved locally. So much depends on this and we have put a leader in to lead us but he can’t and shouldn’t need to do it all on his own. Stay involved and follow our leader! Chanel the passionate response we feel toward last night and to so much else about the swamp and the last 8, 16, 30 yrs into action that matters.
With President Trump in office we really are making progress and have a chance to drain the swamp and MAGA!!
Nice one Katherine………………….good way to end the week.
We should all be on 3 other social media/political web sites…….see a comment, POV or bit of information you like; copy and paste it to those 3 sites…..keep spreading the word (the love) !
What a pump up to hear this GREAT President talk common sense.
When I’m down, he’s the tonic to get my head straight.
Whoever leaked that needs to be out.
good point
LOL…………so right WoWAL….
Hasn’t Bannon leaked to him in the past? I wonder if he still is.
They will be…lol
Wonder if the big O is somewhere weeping for his unaccompanied minor migrants?
Raises the question = who steps in to the COS position……
