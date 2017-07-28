July 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #190

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a pretty good article summarizing a lot of what is now known about the whole nasty Russian conspiracy. There are a couple of things that SD has brought up that are missing, but it’s all very telling. The Russians were actually the ones colluding with the DNC. Once again they accuse others of what they are doing.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/confirmed-shady-research-firm-fusion-gps-produced-fake-trump-dossier-linked-dnc-russia/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many readers here would have preferred (at the time) to think that Putin would have favored Trump in the election. While there are some legitimate reasons to respect Putin, the idea that his agenda would benefit from Trump’s election is counterintuitiive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
#Moochmemes contest Cernovic is offering $1000 to the winner
LikeLiked by 3 people
sorry I posted it later. Did not see yours.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder why they want to give him 10 million dollars to write a book?
LikeLike
UNITED STATES SPECIAL COUNCIL/PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE HAS HAPPENED:
About 50% of the Corruption for the past 8-years is officially going to be investigated…Including the power of Grand Jury Investigations. FINALLY
Same Special Council/Prosecutor that investigated Watergate (Nixon)
We are winning the Civil War…MAGA may never be Reversed in 8-Years.
UNITED STATES SPECIAL COUNCIL/PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE:
1. Then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch directing Mr. Comey to mislead the American people on the nature of the Clinton Investigation:
2. The shadow cast over our system of Justice Concerning Secretary Clinton and her involvement in mishandling classified information;
3. FBI and DOJ’s investigative decisions related to former Secretary Clinton’s email investigation, including the propriety and consequence of immunity deals given to potential Clinton co-conspirators Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, Bohn Bentel and possibly others;
4. The apparent failure of DOJ to empanel a grand jury to investigate allegations of mishandling of classified information by Hillary Clinton and her associates;
5. The Department of State and its employees’ involvement in determining which communications of Secretary Clinton’s and her associates to turn over for public scrutiny;
6. Wikileaks disclosures concerning the Clinton Foundation and its potentially u nlawful international dealings;
7. Connections between the Clinton Campaign, or the Clinton Foundations, and Foreign entities, including those from Russia and Ukraine;
8. Mr. Comey’s knowledge of the purchase of Uranium One by the Company Rosatom, whether the approval of the sale was connected to any donations made to the Clinton Foundation, and what the role Secretary Clinton Played in the Approval of that sale that had national security ramifications;
9. Disclosures arising from unlawful access to the Democratic National Committee’s (DNE) computer systems, including inappropriate collusion between the DNC and the Clinton campaign to undermine Senator Bernie Sanders campaign.
10. Post-Election accusations by the President that he was wiretapped by the previous Administration, and whether M. Comey and Ms. Lynch had any knowledge of efforts made by any federal agency to unlawfully monitor communications of o then-candidate Trump or his associates;
11. Selected leaks of classified information related to the unmasking of U.S. person identities incidentally collected upon by the intelligence community, including an assessment of whether anyone in Obama Administration, including Mr. Comey, Ms. Lynch Ms. Susan Rice, Ms. Samantha Power, or others, had any knowledge about the “unmasking” of individuals on then candidate-Trump’s campaign team, transition team, or both.
12. Admitted leaks by Mr. Comey to Columbia University Law professor, Daniel Richman, regarding conversations between Mr. Comey and President Trump, how the leaked information was purposefully released to lead to the appointment of a special counsel, and whether anyh classified information was included in the now infamous “Comey memos”
13. Mr. Comey’s and the FBI’s apparent reliance of “Fusion GPS: in its investigation of the Trump campaign, including the company’s creation of a “dossier” and the intelligence sources of Fusion GPS or any person or company working for Fusion GPS and its affiliates; and
14. Any and all potential leaks originated by Mr. Comey and provide to author Michael Schmidt dating back to 1993.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok so who said Sessions was not doing ” anything”……give the man a chance to do his job Look at this list. I may be wrong… but what other Attorney General has been faced with this kind of work load his first months in office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions has done a Great Job in Conservative Value, Crime, Illegal Immigration etc…problem solved because of “Special Prosecutor”. He was supposed to Step-Up for Leaks and all of the above…but problem resolved. I do not understand it all…I have no answers.
The entire Alleged Criminal Organization is starting to be brought down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, this had nothing to do with Gen. Sessions…this was all Republicans on the Judiciary Committee requesting that Gen. Sessions appoint a special counsel. We have to wait and see if the DOJ complies.
LikeLike
BREAKING:
Jay Seklow (Not Exact Words)
This Goes beyond the Deep State; this puts the Entire National Security Apparatus of the United States of America at Risk
Mr. Baker of the FBI Chief Lawyer for the Federal Bureau of Investigations; if he leaked information, National Security information or anything else, he needs to be Prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Sara Carter
FBI Lawyer allegedly under investigation for leaking classified information….
LikeLike
I foresee another unforeseen suicide on the horizon.
LikeLike
I read the Lead Counsel for FBI suspected for leaking is the guy in charge of FISA warrants.
And, Awan dude connected to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Swamp is getting stirred up.
LikeLike
FBI Director Wray will be working with the Appointed Special Prosecutor. There will probably be several hundred FBI Agents working on this. If the alleged crimes rise to the level of Treason/Sedition/Espionage/Subversion/Racketeering; they will need at least 100 Attorney working with the Special Prosecutor
LikeLike
$$$ Breakdown of Each Democrat who had Awan Brothers on their payroll…
http://www.pacificpundit.com/2017/07/27/total-breakdown-of-each-democrat-house-member-who-had-awanbrothers-on-payroll/
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow…..just wow…..
LikeLike
Folks everything from Muh Russia to Sessions to Comey to the rest of the POS is just white noise. Including Mueller and all his HRC hires! This unmasking under Barry is the entire house of cards! Nunes told you there was no justification for 99 percent of requests. Samantha Powers will be the one that takes down the Obama cabal! There is no excuse or reason she should have requested one unmasking let alone 100+ of them!
This would be the equivalent of Nikki Haley making requests. Her ass is in NY to play with the useless UN! Barry will be leaving the country again for an extended vacation. His ass is fuc…ked because Nunes see this as a golden opportunity to make a name for himself and our President will reward his loyalty big time! His recusal was the only one that made sense because Muh Russia isn’t going anywhere.
The anticipation of DEATH is far worse than Death itself!
LikeLiked by 1 person
fle: What do you think of the letter from House to Sessions/Rosenstein July 27th?
http://www.judiciary.house.gov/press-release
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point given the whole Russia angle with FusionGPS, Rosenstein and Sessions will have no choice in creating a second special prosecutor. Even the Republican swamp creatures realize that they can’t hide it anymore because the smell is killing people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, but this one seems way more all encompassing; to include all of Comey/Clinton/Lynch. I’m starting to get excited again! I’m going to go make a double scoop with hot fudge. I ran out of popcorn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Following up on my q’s about Samantha Powers in earlier post (thanks, Wolfmoon for response with thoughts), I still think it is very fishy that our UN rep – a diplomat – would be requesting unmaskings ‘for nat’l security purposes’.
Reading her in on certain nat’l security issues – certainly – but her being privy to anything related to FISA warrants, surveillance & need to unmask??? I’m not buying it.
If Samantha needed that info, surely someone higher up – aka Rice or Rhodes – would have needed it & asked for it. Why do records show Samantha asking so many times?
And yes, she was one of the Triad of Traitors, aling with Rice & Clinton, who cooked up the whole Libya fiasco.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Powers sat on Obama’s National Security Council. That may have been her excuse used for unmasking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DO IT NOW…
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/ice-considers-charging-sanctuary-city-leaders-smuggling?platform=hootsuite
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller may have been illegally appointed to job!
http://lawnewz.com/legal-analysis/legal-analysis-legal-analysis/mueller-may-have-been-illegally-appointed-to-job-legal-expert-says/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q&a
Ms Wasserman, when did you stop having sex with Mr Awan? Before or after he killed Seth?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
A nice positive summary of economic gains since Trump’s election
5 Tough Facts That Should Really, Really Scare Democrats in 2018
http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/07/930095-5-tough-facts-really-really-scare-democrats-2018/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=Owned&utm_term=ijamerica&utm_campaign=ods&utm_content=Politics
LikeLiked by 2 people
q&a
Mr. Scaramucci, has the President been asking for legal opinions about pardons?
Nah. He’s asking them about suspending the writ of habeous corpus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it is kinda precious how many people are having a cow over what Scaramucci said to the reporter…..”colorful language” ?…. who cares….when a man is ticked off he is ticked off, and I for one, am glad he sides with the President . ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so sick of PC BS –
Scaramucci a fighter/ that’s what
I want for President Trump.
LikeLike
Interesting……..!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s about time.
LikeLike
Time to move to Illinois and collect this salary…outrageous!
https://www.illinoispolicy.org/illinois-has-63000-government-workers-making-over-100k/
LikeLike
obama is from this place
LikeLike
You know there has been so much back and forth on President Trump on what he is doing, what he should not be doing, what he isn’t doing etc etc ect opinions galore run a muck…..
I would not want to be in President Trump’s shoes… that is a thankless job. But I am glad he is our President.
I feel like like Melanie Wilkes ( Gone with the Wind) when Rhett brought the wounded Ashley home and apologized that he had to use Belle as an alibi. Miss Mellie looked into his face, “This isn´t the first time you have stood between me and disaster Captain Butler. I will not question any devise of yours.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting on Brietbart their going full-on attack on Scarramucci.
It confirms my suspicions that Bannon has long used Brietbart as his personal arm against anyone, which we saw with Kushner and Ivanka.
With the release of that silly book that tries to give Bannon the credit for the entire Trump movement, i sure hope the truth isn’t that Bannon has been positioning himself to take credit for the entire phenomenon at the expect of Ivanka, Kushner and Scarramucci.
Don’t think Trump will be happy at all.
LikeLike
Great interview with Dr. Gorka.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gorka is a political stud…. just saying…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gorka is a mensch. He
doesn’t take any BS from the MSM.
It’s a beautiful thing to watch. FINALLY
LikeLike
Time to boycott KFC…halal chicken, blah!
http://www.barenakedislam.com/2017/07/27/unlike-in-britain-kfc-in-america-will-not-allow-its-muslim-franchisees-to-sell-islam-approved-halal-chicken/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Proctor and Gamble goes the BLM “let’s talk about bias” route, with an ad presupposing the danger of getting killed by police for just driving down the street:
P&G brands: http://us.pg.com/our-brands
LikeLike
Christ on roller skates. So what products does P&G have? We’re running out of stuff to eat, walk in, drink etc. These companies are idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good one!
LikeLike
Oh the burn. 🌶🌶🌶🌶
LikeLike
Lollololololololol….deep breath….lololololololol
LikeLike
Eric Bolling goes off on his colleagues about Trump’s economy…
http://www.mediaite.com/tv/eric-bolling-scolds-panel-while-touting-trumps-economy-what-in-the-hell-do-you-guys-want/
LikeLike
LikeLike
What a difference a day makes, eh?
Special Prosecutor requested for all the Dem crimes; Smooch lets rip; Comey’s pal and legal advisor under investigation for illegal leaks; MS-13 being routed; Repeal & Replace underway; “muh Russia” totally collapses after Browder testimony; Wasserman-Schultz a mess of nerves after her IT dude is arrested…
Oh, and Sessions is still AG and Trump is still President 😀
LikeLike
Trump should not waste time with these people for they just give “lip service” and have NO INTENTION of wanting peace in the Middle East.
http://www.thetower.org/5263-abbas-defies-u-s-demands-to-reduce-tensions-over-temple-mount/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
LikeLike
Earth to Sessions—– do something major——–Appoint a SC to investigate Clintons and Obama
WE ARE TIIRED OF WAITIING
LikeLike
After all these new DOJ requests from house for investigation of democrat stars and their liberal gods, there will be a call soon to withdraw Mueller investigation. We need to move forward, we need to work as a team, Hillary lost is a past, we still hate PTrump but no Russia collusion. The fake msm will also start talking same.
LikeLike