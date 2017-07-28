Friday July 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
VERY good article:
DUNKIRK: “People Should Be Hung From Lampposts, They Should Be Burned Alive, For What They’ve Done To Britain”
http://www.vdare.com/articles/dunkirk-people-should-be-hung-from-lampposts-they-should-be-burned-alive-for-what-theyve-done-to-britain
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Poison Papers
‘Documenting The Hidden History Of Chemical And Pesticide Hazards In The United States’:
“The ‘Poison Papers’ represent a vast trove of rediscovered chemical industry and regulatory agency documents and correspondence stretching back to the 1920’s. Taken as a whole, the papers show that both industry and regulators understood the extraordinary toxicity of many chemical products and worked together to conceal this information from the public and the press. These papers will transform our understanding of the hazards posed by certain chemicals on the market and the fraudulence of some of the regulatory processes relied upon to protect human health and the environment.” …
https://www.poisonpapers.org/
LikeLike
I hope I won’t bore you with another piece by Astor Piazzolla. I found this video only after I posted last night’s Piazzolla performance. I include it now because of the stunning virtuosity of these two guitarists. Guitar playing just doesn’t get any better than this. Sigh.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Not sure this made the thread the other day:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/eu-court-rejects-apos-open-113428732.html
LikeLike
Thought the article lede would pop up. EU court says it’s OK for member states to deport asylum seekers — the “open door” policy has been rebuked.
LikeLike
Funny that HRC has a new book coming out titled “What Happened”…nothing but bs.
This would make an appropriate cover!
LikeLike
A beautiful and wholly truthful quote:
LikeLike