Overnight Livestream – Senate Healthcare Debate and Upcoming “Skinny Repeal” Vote…

The Senate is Debating the “Skinny Repeal” (full pdf below) bill to reform ObamaCare. A vote is anticipated around 12:00am EDT to 1:00am EDT. The bill is below so you can review the language.

The “skinny repeal” plan would eliminate the individual mandate (requiring nearly all Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty), and repeals the employer mandate (which obligates larger companies to provide affordable coverage to their full-time workers). The plan would also get rid of the Obamacare tax on medical device makers. The senate debate is ongoing.

