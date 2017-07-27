Overnight Livestream – Senate Healthcare Debate and Upcoming “Skinny Repeal” Vote…

The Senate is Debating the “Skinny Repeal” (full pdf below) bill to reform ObamaCare. A vote is anticipated around 12:00am EDT to 1:00am EDT. The bill is below so you can review the language.
The “skinny repeal” plan would eliminate the individual mandate (requiring nearly all Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty), and repeals the employer mandate (which obligates larger companies to provide affordable coverage to their full-time workers). The plan would also get rid of the Obamacare tax on medical device makers. The senate debate is ongoing.
Here’s the bill:
Trump sounds confident!
Repeal and replace… not chop off its head and see what happens.
It’s going to committee, so this is nowhere near what the bill will become. This is just a way to keep the ball moving.
Sorry, to conference… getting late for me.
This is a make or break moment for the GOP. I know they think we are stupid and will keep voting for them anyway.
We won’t.
I see McCain is a no… Can’t say what I want to because I don’t want to be banned here…
So McTumor voted No?
McNasty has not voted yet
The picture of lightning reminds me of the beginning of “Young Dr. Frankenstein”.
Maybe if they didn’t waste so much time, every day, and go on recess they wouldn’t have to work past their bed time.
I am mighty confused right now. How can the senate do this when all the senate democrats will vote against it? Seems like a ploy to fool us again.
Will Rand Paul vote Yes for this?
