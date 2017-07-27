July 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #189

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
The Democrats booed God at their convention.
I’d forgotten about that. Makes me want to repeat I’ve been led to pray for over a year:
Lord, let their evil words and schemes (continue to) boomerang back on their own heads, and let them (continue to) fall into the traps they themselves have set. Amen.
The Dems booed the Boy Scouts, too…back in 2000.
Yeah, because scouting teaches duty to God and country, the 2 things leftists hate the most.
That should be added to the thread header!
His move today disallowing in transgenders in the military took the moral courage of a prophet in the Hebrew scriptures.
At this point the last option on the table that will be voted on tomorrow is the Skinny Repeal Bill. The Senate tried to pass the BCRA Bill on Tuesday and failed with a final vote of 43 to 57. They tried to pass the Repeal Only Bill that was vetoed by Barry from Hawaii in 2015 and failed by a tally of 45 Yes to 55 No (the following Republicans voted against it {those with an asterisk voted for the same bill in 2015} *Shelly Moore Capitoto of WV, *Dean Heller of NV, *Rob Portman of OH, *Lisa Murkowski of AK, *John McCain of AZ, *Lamar Alexander of TN and Susan Collins of ME).
The Democrats asked the CBO to score the Skinny Repeal Bill this evening. They CBO stated that 16 million Americans would be left uninsured. THAT IS A FALLACY (see article below)!Those 16 million Americans will be grateful they don’t have to buy the shit called Obamacare. The only reason they bought it was because of the individual and employer mandates. They will see this as a liberation.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2017/07/22/cbo-three-fourths-of-coverage-difference-between-obamacare-gop-bills-driven-by-individual-mandate/#1f63486f3627
From the article linked above:
For years, the CBO has been convinced—despite real-world experience to the contrary—that Obamacare’s individual mandate is the biggest reason why that law has increased the number of Americans with health insurance.
When Senator Barack Obama ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008, he mocked Hillary’s insistence on an individual mandate. “If a mandate was the solution,” he said at the time, “you could try that to solve homelessness by mandating that everybody buy a house. But the reason they don’t have a house is they don’t have the money.”
After Obama became president, the CBO told him not having an individual mandate would mean his health reform plan would cover 16 million fewer people. So Obama relented, and included an individual mandate in what we now call Obamacare.
And there’s a more fundamental question: if Obamacare’s insurance is so wonderful, why do millions of Americans need to be forced to buy it? By definition, you haven’t been “kicked off” your insurance if the only reason you’re no longer buying it is that the government has stopped fining you.
But buried within the CBO’s reports is a key fact: the vast majority of those coverage “losses” occur because the GOP bills repeal Obamacare’s individual mandate. In its July 20 estimate of the most recent version of the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, or BCRA, CBO says that in 2018, 15 million fewer Americans will have health insurance under the bill, two years before its repeal of Obamacare’s insurance subsidies takes effect.
Why? It’s “primarily because the penalty for not having insurance would be eliminated.”
Ok. But here’s the curiosity. The CBO has refused to disclose the specific, year-by-year impact of that thing that it says is the primary reason that people will go uninsured in 2018 and beyond.
This is a critical omission.
The Medicaid Expansion states (31 total) would not be harmed by this. Medicaid funding would remain in place for the expansion and their won’t be a drop dead date. There are only 1.5 million Americans that could be possibly harmed because they want Obamacare either because of pre-existing conditions or because they are elderly and don’t yet qualify for Medicare because they have yet to reach 65. The CBO has said that premiums for them will increase by another 20% on top of whatever increase would have occurred if those 16 million stayed in Obamacare.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/26/skinny-obamacare-repeal-may-leave-16-million-more-uninsured-cbo-estimates.html
From the article linked above:
A version of the Obamacare repeal plan the Senate could pass this week may leave 16 million more Americans uninsured over a decade, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate requested by Senate Democrats.
Here are those provisions, according to a Democratic spokesperson:
A repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate, which requires Americans to have coverage or pay a penalty
Scrapping the employer mandate requiring employers of a certain size to provide coverage
Getting rid of the medical device tax
The CBO also projected premiums would be 20 percent higher than under current law, the spokesperson said. That piece of the estimate was not included in the report the CBO released publicly on Wednesday night.
Final Analysis by me:
Those 6 Republicans are the biggest and I mean biggest POS made to man because they LIED to their constituents! When they knew the previous moron would veto it, they voted yes because it was only symbolic. At least one of those POS has limited time left on this earth because he is going to die of brain cancer. The other five should never be allowed to continue in the Senate. They need to be primaried when they come up for reelection.
Tomorrow night we will know the faith of the Skinny Repeal. God willing the Medicaid Whores come along and vote yes. If we get 50 Yes votes, it will be the accomplishment for now. As much as they say they will work with the House afterwards, we will never have 50 Republican Senators vote yes! Meaning at some point the House will vote on the Skinny Repeal Only.
We now have 45 Yes votes for Repeal Only! We have a really good chance to pick up 5 more Republican Senators in 2018. I actually think we can win 8 to 10 seats. If we get those 5 and they most likely will run to get rid of this shit called Obamacare, we will have the 50 votes. The other good news is that MCCAIN will be dead! His replacement will most likely be Kelli Ward. That actually means 4 would do because MCCAIN would be replaced before November 2018.
In case you want to tweet my post above, you can find it here.
McCain had the gall to say he needed to start a new healthcare bill from scratch, but then could not vote for straight repeal?
Hes just throwing molotovs in every direction. All the anger, bitterness, hatred, and cancer activated ugliness has been cut loose. I have a feeling he is going to say something really nasty or really revealing and suddenly be gone back to AZ in forced retirement.
He just wants to stall.
The CBO is staffed by a pile of sewer dung dimms. The CBO will always score a dem. bill way under budget, and score a pub. bill way over budget. The CBO is a swamp rat. Just look at how they score all pub. bills vs. dem bills. Pubs know this and it is part of the game. It gives them cover to not vote for legislation based on CBO scoring. It’s all a game.The CBO has never been anywhere close to correct.
Thank you flep for all the great insights, links, and analysis!
What I can’t fathom is how this piece of crap Republicans can just lie and keep getting elected. Also, how can anyone suffering through Obamacare continue to vote for the “resisting” Demonrats? I can’t believe not one of these azz wipe Demonrats won’t do the right thing for their people.
Oh, and my favorite part of your prediction is the imminent death of McCain.
Flep,
While I’m certainly in favor of getting as many Rs in as possible, I think this is a coordinated effort to obstruct. No matter what, just enough senators will pop up and vote no.
PT had a lot of fun with the kids today! Nice to know!
Bill is back in classic style, with some more truth for the libs.
Laura Ingraham forgot to add Dean Heller and Shelly Moore Capito!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is an AMAZING ARTICLE on Imran Awan his ties to a Muslim Spy Ring connected to the Muslim Brotherhood. DWS may have been blackmailed by Awan due to her iPAD he had access to because the rigging of the Democrat Primaries for HRC was on it. The FBI “smashed the hard drives” not the Awans and the FBI admitted to it. OMG this is just the tip of the iceberg along with ESPIONAGE during the War on Terror and OBL.
https://thehornnews.com/busted-huge-arrest-made-democrat-spy-ring/
The story is not that Dem congresspeople hired bad people, and got spied on.
The story is, somehow, that the awan bro access was THE reason to hire them and keep them on!
Thus far, across years, have they ever betrayed?
13 years is a long time.
I think there is some agreement/deal happened between PTRUMP and Session or just some kind of plan. PTrump never fire someone with public insults and Session will not like public insult every morning. PTrump can ask resign in so many ways without asking directly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people should never be allowed to work in politics again. I hope their constituents have taken notice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good grief – is that Lamar Alexander top row, far left? He looks likes he’s ready for a nursing home. Such an embarrassment. Pathetic.
Why? Why did they vote no? Why did they destroy what little credibility they had remaining? Why did lie to their constituents? These six Politicians are nothing but whores.
Especially Portman. What a lying sack of crap he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have silly question. Many are suggesting that Awan bros are Wikileaks source. But why Awan will do as he never do anything in free and love legal illegal money so much. He is making so much easy money then why create problems for DWS which is basically their employer.
I agree, SR. I still think it was Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seth, for sure. But maybe these traitorous grifters have some new info that Wikileaks has been siting on until this guy hit the kill switch. All it takes is a few taps on a phone. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As bad as CNN is it’s still fun to mock the other networks that masquerade news outlets. Here’s a little example of how ridiculous MSNBC is on a nightly basis. I honestly don’t know how people watch this stuff unless they’re looking for a good laugh…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are supposedly leading in ratings. Unbelievable.
Fake News supported by Fake Ratings?
Fox is taking a dive with The Five in prime time. Is Murdock trying to boost MSNBC?
John Mccain and his whole story is going to lead the Swamp attack on President. When Trump fights back poor Mccain with video of Trump saying not a war hero.
President Trump don’t care. Lol
I sincerely hope DJT signs an executive order eliminating the “special” subsidy Congress and their staff get for healthcare. Force those folks into Obamacare and it won’t be long until they vote to dump that system.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, just do it!
Folks the Uniparty is DEAD and they are starting to see and feel it slapped right across their faces! Our President is growing and growing more support than what he had on November 8, 2016. Also a great reference to a Generation Z young lady at the end of the article.
http://nypost.com/2017/07/25/why-the-rust-belt-just-gave-donald-trump-a-heros-welcome/
From the article linked above:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — This town was on fire.
By 1 in the afternoon on Tuesday, every main thoroughfare downtown was filled with happy people heading toward the Covelli Centre. Folks dressed in red, white and blue crisscrossed the main grids as vendors sold “Make America Great Again” ball caps, American flags and bottles of water.
Six months after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, he received a hero’s welcome in this town. The festive scene made a counter-visual to the daily nonstop press reports about investigations into members of his inner circle, Russian interference in last year’s election and the debate over ObamaCare.
On Monday, police said the advance ticket request of over 20,000 had exceeded the 6,000-seat capacity of the center, prompting the event coordinators to put a large screen outside the center for the overflow crowd.
Torrance, who is black, says he gets his fair share of criticism from folks when they find out whom he supports. He got more when he told them he was driving to see him in person at the rally.
“They don’t understand why I think he is doing OK,” he said. “They don’t think because I am black that I should support him. I am polite about it, but I tell them that politics isn’t about color, it is about accomplishments, and I think Trump is doing the right things.”
His friend Roxanne Jewell, of Orangeville, Ohio, is tired of all the news focused on Russia.
“Yes, of course we need to look into things, but I am tired of the information being delivered in a way that says to me the only reason you voted for Donald Trump was because the Russians interfered,” she said. “That is so far from true. I had made my mind up on my own, not by any misleading internet ads.”
“Coming here is not just about Youngstown. This is a small city, but Youngstown symbolizes sort of that blue-collar working-class community that has seen better days. When Trump comes here, he’s not only talking to voters here. He’s talking to similarly situated voters across the country,” Sracic added.
Trump did not win Mahoning County last November, but he made it shockingly close; Hillary Clinton received 49.3 percent of the vote to Trump’s 46.4 percent. He didn’t make the country red, but he took a solid blue county and turned it purple.
Barack Obama won here big in both 2008 and 2012; he beat Republican nominee John McCain by 30 percentage points in 2008 and Mitt Romney by 28 points four years later.
One of the last people in line before the event began was Annie Rose, 16, with her mother, Mary.
“We traveled all the way from Defiance, Ohio,” she said of the four-hour trip across the state.
“My daughter wanted to see the president,” Mary said. “She is so excited about him and politics, I thought it was important.”
They both slipped quickly into the event, the daughter’s jeans hand-decorated neatly with Ohio, America and Trump decals, two broad smiles on their faces.
Scaramucci’s strong denunciation of White House lekers coincides with the president’s open criticism of Attorney General Sessions. By Washington rules Sessions is supposed to be gone by now. Only he isn’t and, instead, has stated that he has no intention of leaving. This is curious until you realize just how skilled the president is in manipulating the media. By criticizing Jeff Sessions the president once again took over several news cycles.
Now we hear that Attorney General Sessions is readying federal indictments of bureaucrats who have leaked sensitive information. And in addition we have Scaramucci doing similar work within the White House. Put all the together and you have—and I sincerely hope this is true—a finely planned and executed piece of political performance art where both the president and his attorney general adroitly played contrasting roles which were intentionally constructed to hold the news medias attention so that the Big Message—dealing with leakers—could get maximum media attention..
So of course kids would think it’s ‘cool’ to be Trans.
They see that being black gets you special treatment, aka Affirmative Action…and if anyone says something about you that you don’t like, you can call them “racist”.
They see that being gay gets you special treatment too…and if anyone says something you don’t like, you can call them “homophobic”.
So now there’s another ‘cool’ special interest group you can join…and you don’t have to be black or gay — Trans!
Saw this one 100 miles away. Attention seeking behavior. Remember when it was turning you music up too loud or wearing some crazy outfit to school? Now they want to cut up their ding dings and hoo hoos!!!(my kiddo’s words)
I think that being a member of a ‘protected class’ is the biggest lure.
Just a little item to keep in the back of your minds. Elijah Cummings had “minimally invasive” heart surgery on May 25th,2017, and was expected back at work within a “few days”.
Cummings sits on the House Oversight Committee, you know, the Committee that Chaffetz chaired until his sudden resignation….well, It has now been two months and Elijah Cummings has still not returned.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/md-politics/rep-elijah-cummings-expected-to-return-to-normal-schedule-after-heart-surgery/2017/05/25/4f69a81e-416a-11e7-8c25-44d09ff5a4a8_story.html?utm_term=.be0ddad430be
Scarramuci Full Interview Hannity (11min)
Did he slip or was it on purpose that he said “arrest” and then quickly changed to “execute” the president’s agenda?
HatTip: The-Donald Very, very funny and well done – “CNN finds out they lost the MEME war”
Sweden, AKA the Lefty Paradise. WARNING: This video is so very sad. It’s about the Swedish Gov. goal of raising “genderless” children.
The good news is that, by the looks of the comments, it seems to be waking some up to the true madness. Once again, Sweden serves as an example to Americans of where NOT to go:
