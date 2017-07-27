Couched Conversation – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses His Feelings With Tucker Carlson…

Tucker Carlson dispatched by Murdoch boys to defend the honor of the Attorney General from the deplorable swamp-drainer bully President.

General Sessions explains to Tucker Carlson that President Trump’s comments are “kind of hurtful”.

.

It’s a little ironic that General Sessions goes on to talk about his understanding of President Trump’s frustration with him not paying attention to domestic corruption issues surrounding Washington DC…. WHILE THE Attorney General IS IN EL SALVADOR !!

Hello?

Anyone ever wonder if people in Session’s inner DOJ policy office are not intentionally keeping their bosses schedule busy with busybody work outside DC in an outcome of their own self-preservation efforts? Or is the AG deciding this far-away policy direction and emphasis of his office all on his own?…

“Kinda hurtful”… Oh dear, now Dana Perino is really gonna be mad. Sessions also makes news announcing that an announcement to announce a leaker announcement could be announced as early as “sometime next week.”

