Couched Conversation – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Discusses His Feelings With Tucker Carlson…

Tucker Carlson dispatched by Murdoch boys to defend the honor of the Attorney General from the deplorable swamp-drainer bully President.
General Sessions explains to Tucker Carlson that President Trump’s comments are “kind of hurtful”.
.
It’s a little ironic that General Sessions goes on to talk about his understanding of President Trump’s frustration with him not paying attention to domestic corruption issues surrounding Washington DC…. WHILE THE Attorney General IS IN EL SALVADOR !!
Hello?
Anyone ever wonder if people in Session’s inner DOJ policy office are not intentionally keeping their bosses schedule busy with busybody work outside DC in an outcome of their own self-preservation efforts? Or is the AG deciding this far-away policy direction and emphasis of his office all on his own?…
“Kinda hurtful”… Oh dear, now Dana Perino is really gonna be mad. Sessions also makes news announcing that an announcement to announce a leaker announcement could be announced as early as “sometime next week.”
What a pansy wimp
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Alabama Scammah!
LikeLike
The leaks about leakers leaking leaks from leaks is kinda humorous.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I need to take a leak…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it wasn’t so serious mazzi.
LikeLike
I for one am not impressed.
wonder how many more will jump off the Trump train because President Trump was mean to someone I did not vote for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. This is not something for the AG to take care of. This is cr*p law enforcement/ICE can deal with. He should be after the Awans and Wasserman-Shultz. That’s the big story. He should be in the country enforcing the laws here. Get WS.. Get Comey…the rest will start to tumble.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Feelings, wo-o-o feelings…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Jeff Sessions, but he said he hasn’t been speaking to the President.
That is just pathetic, and it cannot endure.
He really should resign.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can not stand the sight of him myself.
LikeLike
What the hell is going on with Jeff Sessions? There is no way that I could have predicted all of this when he was campaigning with our President. He allowed the Great, Stephen Miller, to work with our President throughout the lead up to the election and afterwards. This man would have been my number 1 guess as the most loyal cabinet member.
Yet it seems we as well as our President were fooled? I can tell you that if I were DJT, I would be beyond pissed off with where the relationship has gone to.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The question I have is “when will this nonsense stop”?
He may be loyal, but he may have made the wrong choice and is too adjusted to the swamp to know which way is right.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m glad you mentioned Stephen Miller…
Because that’s who I think PDJT and Sessions are using to communicate with each other.
This leaves both of them free to say…”We haven’t spoken.”
Remember when PDJT once talked about hacking and privacy…and said “Nothing is private anymore, with emails & phone calls.”
He went on to say that the ‘only way to communicate privately’ with someone, is to write it down and send it by courier.
Stephen Miller is the perfect courier between them.
He’s an old friend of Sessions.
No one would think a thing about him visiting his old boss.
Anyway, that’s my theory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a Deep State Mole.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s also possible that Sessions is there on matters related to the continued arrests of MS-13 gang members, whose home base is in El Salvador.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Criticism isn’t meant to make you feel the warm fuzzies Mr. Sessions. Prewident Trump is your boss so pay attention and do the right thing. Start off by firing Andrew McCabe, clean house in the DOJ. Equal justice for all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump, not Prewident lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truthfully Fe, sometimes I want to yell Thufferin’ Thucotash!
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The part of the interview that really bothered me the most was his explanation about the advice he received which caused him to recuse himself. I realize that the clock can’t be turned back and that we all make mistakes but if he is really serious about this job, then this means no more stalling and let’s get down to business and round up the Obama/Clinton cartel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why is he holding his hands like that? /semi-sarc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the Merkel SOS signal
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m disgusted with Tucker and the way he’s taken up the charge of the light brigade to save poor little Sessions. He’s losing viewers, I for one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep he is now dead to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just go back to when Tucker wore a bow tie. Had lots of squirrelly views. He’s not a conservative champion.
LikeLike
I keep saying, Sessions is a total dud. He doesn’t want to get his hands dirty or risk tarnishing his reputation by draining the swamp, even though he knew that the job of AG was going to be exactly that.
It’s not hard to see how a tough New Yorker like Trump would be totally irritated by this whining pansy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He comes off as very low energy.
Geez i hate typing that. I love Sessions.
LikeLike
Why El Salvador = The Savior?
Is Session Swamp/Sewer? Is Sessions America First?
LikeLike
AG Sessions is deporting hordes of gangsters to El Salvador and may have received a panic call from authorities in that country in need of additional jails.
A commenter on Conservative Treehouse has suggested that President Trump’s “negative” tweets about AG Sessions are communication across the swamp — focus on this / higher priority on that — between the two, communication which would NOT be described as “collusion” by the swamp MSM.
Furthermore, all sorts of Republican and Democrat Senators have rushed to the microphone to pledge full support for AG Sessions. What happens if / when the DOJ drops the boom on Hillary / Loretta / Comey et al ?
When AG Sessions was interviewed by Tucker this evening he did not seem particularly worried as he stressed his commitment to the President’s agenda.
A farfetched notion ? Perhaps, but I wouldn’t put it past our President.
LikeLike
Very interesting, food for thought, nice post 😀
LikeLike
Rush’s theory today was that Sessions might actually be investigating Hillary and friends as we speak, and this is a cover to throw everyone else off the scent.
Seeing that they fall for Trump’s misdirection EVERY SINGLE TIME I can’t say it’s unlikely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uhhhhhh. No.
LikeLike
Gethimout.
LikeLike
I’ve had enough and so has my friend Abe. Good night Treepers!
http://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/img/media/icons/cache/264-f6f9ece5b844ab15dbcf6459587dfce7
LikeLike
Combatting this gang is highly important it’s understood. I was in El Salvador…What a real cesspool and I mean dangerous and that was years ago. Civil war created MS13 and training in military. These days they are drug thugs and can be seen all around close by here where I live. They are heathens but there are 100 more street gangs just as bad here… I said just as bad. They are all run from prisons here and drugs and human smuggling and extortion and kidnap is their game……When you listen to a sanctuary city lib these are the guys they are protecting………I wish Sessions well in that place it’s a hot zone to say the least……
LikeLike
This has GOT to be a set-up, a head-fake, part of a misdirection plan so silly that no one would ever believe it, before springing a trap so big it takes down EVERYBODY.
Because if it’s not…
We-um in heap-um big trouble!
LOL!
.
LikeLike
“Sessions also makes news announcing that an announcement to announce a leaker announcement could be announced as early as “sometime next week.”” That won’t cut it for long, better put your foot on the gas. Lol
LikeLike
While in El Salvador the Salvador government charged and arraigned 113 members of MS-13 with the help of programs set up by the FBI and the DOJ. There is a damn good reason Sessions is there! ALSO, the quote from sessions is:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has admitted that President Trump’s criticism over his recusal from the Russia investigation has been “kind of hurtful,” but insists he will continue in the job.
“The President of the United States is a strong leader,” Sessions told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in El Salvador. “He has had a lot of criticisms and he’s steadfastly determined to get his job done, and he wants all of us to do our jobs and that’s what I intend to do.”
and on the leaking: “It cannot continue. Some people need to go to jail,” warned Sessions, who vowed, “If we can make cases, they are going to jail … The president has every right to ask the Department of Justice to be more aggressive in that, and we intend to.”
He does NOT sound pathetic to me but is DOING HIS JOB. He understand why the President is frustrated but he is NO WIMP. He has thick skin (much needed according to The Mooch) and in my opinion he is going nowhere and is the BEST CHOICE for AG at this time!
LikeLike
Talk about clueless….
But that’s one helluva announcement waiting to be announced.
LikeLike
I’m sorry Session supporters. WTF is going on???
The Awan Bros. and the connect to the DNC and all the Dems is the biggest thing not being reported or looked into and this AG allows Debbie Blowhard Shultz’s brother to be assigned as lead investigator/prosecutor? WTF???? WTF????
ENOUGH OF THIS BULLS#it protecting Dems and the rest of the Swamp.
LikeLike
I can’t help but think this is a ruse, a red herring. It makes no sense to me that PDJT would publicly admonish AG Sessions and continue to praise Reince without a method to his madness
LikeLike
I’ll actually let you in on a secret, the most effective way to be AG is not solely your ability to investigate crimes.
But to scare the pants off criminals.
This is why immigration is down, not even so much the improved actions of ICE or even John Kelly, but (as has been reported) illegals are not even trying to come in now because they are scared of TRUMP.
Every public appearance Sessions has, he cannot display himself as timid congenial gentleman, he needs to be such a force that even the interviewer is shaking in their boots.
Ohwell, i continue to hope things will turn around for Sessions.
LikeLike