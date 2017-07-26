WH Communications Director Scaramucci Requests FBI Investigation of WH Leaker (Priebus?)…

Posted on July 26, 2017 by

Interesting development.  If you follow the nuance within twitter-speak it would appear that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is flagging Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as a potential leaker.  At least that’s the juicy narrative angle clutched upon by the always sketchy, and easily distracted to the ‘shiny thing’, WHCA (White House Correspondents Association) membership.

Or it could be far more innocuous in that Mr. Scaramucci was just notifying Mr. Priebus of the issue by adding his twitter address to the tweet.  You decide.

WASHINGTON DC – […]  While it’s unclear why Scaramucci tagged Priebus, Priebus has been named as a potential leaker by some Trump supporters, like Roger Stone.  Ryan Lizza, Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, tweeted that he can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Priebus for leaking.

The “leak” Scaramucci is referring to is likely a reference to a Politico report Wednesday evening, which details Scaramucci’s financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

The report picks apart Scaramucci’s wealth, including assets worth as much as $85 million. It also discusses the millions of dollars Scaramucci is positioned to obtain from his ownership stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital. The report says Politico reached out to White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom for comment on Scaramucci’s SkyBridge investment to the Treasury Department, and that a Treasury spokeswoman, Marisol Garibay, did not immediately return requests for comment.  (read more)

Leakers?  Suspicious cat shall remain,.. well, suspicious…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, FBI, media bias, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

119 Responses to WH Communications Director Scaramucci Requests FBI Investigation of WH Leaker (Priebus?)…

  1. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. Sanj says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Mooch is wealthy, what is the issue…I mean other than the illegal disclosure. Finding the sources of these leaks should be easier now that Mooch is looking for them, as opposed to the GOPe staffers

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. dadawg says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:04 am

    If it is meant to collar Priebus, why would he put it in a public tweet…? The rabid media is already running with the other interpretation. LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ALEX says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Interesting..So many angles on this…Without a doubt the fired Walsh and Short were Preibus people…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. SR says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Today is good day for WH regarding Foxcom then another leak. They never allow fake msm to cover good news then leaks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Alexsandra says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:10 am

    A week on the job and already his personal info is leaked. He was already motivated, but now it will be quite interesting. And quickly. I agree with suspicious cat.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. Venus says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:10 am

    or maybe Mooch is effing with the press just like his boss does. Things are so crazy no one knows what’s true or not — just the way Trump likes it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Roozter says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

      They NEED to get on it then!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Alexsandra says:
        July 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

        However long Scaramucci lasts in the White House, whether just short time or years, in his very short tenure there he has turned into a great Robin for our Batman. 🙂

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        July 27, 2017 at 1:04 am

        Yes – I am sick and tired of hearing about these leaks day after day, week after week and absolutely nothing happens!!!! What am I missing here?? Why aren’t there some arrests, firings, anything??? Very frustrating stuff.

        Like

        Reply
      • scott467 says:
        July 27, 2017 at 1:12 am

        “They NEED to get on it then!”

        ______________

        Exactly.

        This is a farce.

        It’s like the movie “Ten Little Indians”.

        There’s only so many suspects, and stars of our little melodrama aren’t idiots.

        You have what, 20 or 30, maybe 40 people working in close proximity around the president. Leaks are happening every single day.

        And nobody saw nobody do nuffin.

        We have the NSA capturing every communication on the planet in real time, but all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t figure out who spilled the beans again?

        Come on…

        LOL!

        It’s just not credible.

        .

        Like

        Reply
    • Jlwary says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

      Dun, dun, dun…. will reince get rinsed?? 🤔😂🤗

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:18 am

      They have messed with the wrong person! I hope it is Reince Preibus so that he isn’t just fired but thrown in jail as well! The games are over! Anthony is an old school NYer! Leave the gun and grab the cannolis will become the new motto for Anthony as he cleans these POS out once and for all!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        July 27, 2017 at 1:06 am

        Flepore, I truly hope so. Something needs to be done and I mean right now! No more stalling – get this problem fixed!!!

        Like

        Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Can we trust the FBI to do a damn thing about this?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Woah…”they’re asking Junior people to leak for them.”

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • madelinesminion says:
        July 27, 2017 at 1:11 am

        Again Obama holdovers. These people should have been gone a long time ago.

        From the article: “We’re going to let the people go if we have to,” he said. “Unfortunately, we let somebody go yesterday. I’ve told people that if there’s a civil war, and people are fighting internally, we have to dial that down.

        Sounds like some are running scared and pointing fingers all over the place.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Southern Son says:
        July 27, 2017 at 1:33 am

        Great!
        This Doubles the Prosecutions for Each Leak.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Roozter says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I don’t give a rodent’s backside if he’s richer than Croesus if he legally worked for it and is an asset to the admin!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. RedBallExpress says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I get it. Snowden is a traitor. The swamp has a “Leak”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Sentinel says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Big Ugly = Bigly
    This seems like an overture to an interesting symphony.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. NJF says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Statement.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. jefcool64 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:19 am

    This has a sort of Trump style twitter message doesn’t it?
    He puts Priebus name after #swamp. Now I’m not saying that means anything but…
    Let’s just say someone is going to have a rough night of sleeping.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. bkrg2 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:19 am

    So I have to admit that I was a bit startled by the Spicer resignation and Scary coming on board. Never heard of him before (other than the fake news stories).
    Well, just a few days into the job and I am totally blown away by this guy. He’s like KellyAnne on steriods with the MSM. Razor sharp on most questions. Committed to MAGA. And quite good at the economics (listen to him explain to the idiot on CNN how decentralizing healthcare is like deregulation of airlines and telecoms – awesome and inspiring).
    I’ve been taking a break for past couple days. Still a bit rattled by the Sessions drama. But the news on T-Rex and Scary’s thunderbolts and lightning got me back on track.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • bkrg2 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

      Should have also mentioned that I’m still not clear on Reince.
      He’s definitely a “politician”, so I’m pretty sure he can’t be fully trusted.
      I said on an post a couple days ago – if Trump is not happy with him as chief of staff, then he would be fired. I’m thinking their might be another possibility: maybe Reince just stays out of Trumps way and follows orders? Regardless, Reince has always been supportive in interviews, so I hope this is just a CC: on the tweet…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. trialbytruth says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Is it just me or is anyone one else noticing it is getting harder to read tea leaves for everyone.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Whether or not Priebus is among them, the leakers must really be worried now. AG Sessions should take notes!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

      Shame they I am sure more afraid (quaking) of Scaramucci than of Sessions or FBI. Well really not a shame — they’ll be smoked out by one of them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Ziiggii says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:21 am

    RINSE MAH PRIUS!!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Jlwary says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    on a side note, I wish I was smart enough to make myself 85 million dollars…. eh, nothing beats staying home with my kids! Good for Scaramucci! Give it to them, Scamooch!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I have never trusted Reince Priebus. He always seemed slimy for some reason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. distracted2 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Considering Priebus has leaked information to discredit Scaramucci in the past, I’m going with putting Priebus on notice.

    Add to that Scaramucci’s statement today that superiors have been directing their subordinates to leak for them, I’d have to say winter is coming indeed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Bazza McKenzie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

    This guy is not pussyfooting around. Straight for the jugular.

    He’s not standing around complaining. As the victim of a crime he is taking it straight to the cops, who have an obligation to investigate and their investigation will be under very public scrutiny.

    Clearly whoever leaked the info paid no attention to the way he forced CNN to fire 3 dishonest staff who published false info about him.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. DoggyDaddy says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I wish Scarramucci would hang up his Inspector Clouseau hat and spend more time implementing a strategy for his staff to do a better job of getting the President’s message out to the American people and especially to the folks on Capitol Hill. He’s in danger of making himself to be as farcical a figure as Alexander “I’m in charge here” Haig.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Your concern is duly noted!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Jlwary says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

      I see scaramucci as commanding the media. His tweet was anything but a farce… it was serious, imo.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Wish is a word that is always part of the phrase wishy-washy.

      Wishy-washy people are often concerned and afraid,

      Like

      Reply
    • bkrg2 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Is there a “Don’t Like” button?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • distracted2 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:49 am

      I completely disagree. Until the misinformation and leaking is stopped, it is impossible to get the President’s message to the American people.

      First one, then the other. Patience is necessary.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • OnlyInAmerica says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:55 am

      Take a hike.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:01 am

      DoggyDaddy…
      if there was ever an example of someone not getting it, your post wins, hands down

      Like

      Reply
    • BabyBoomer says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:07 am

      You may possibly be a day late and a dollar short on your wish. Inspector Clouseau has already had private – one on one – interviews with each and every person in the communications department, starting this past Monday. And he has already had the meeting with all where he laid the rules down on no uncertain terms. Remember he gave a total amnesty to past behavior but let the hammer down “from this day forward.” I have a sneaky feeling that he already has a plan in mind for messaging and he is into the fine tuning phase. Scarramucci appears to be a person very much like President Trump – ability to work many fronts simultaneously. His right hand appears to know very well what his left hand is doing.

      Like

      Reply
    • mysticrose80 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Nope. Let Mooch be Mooch.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cboldt says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:29 am

      Asked why he thought the report had been leaked illegally, Mr. Scaramucci responded by text: “They aren’t in process yet.” But when told his form could be released on July 23, he did not respond further.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Lovearepublican says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Rush Limbaugh thinks that Scaramucci is Donald Trump’s “Tom Hadden”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Ziiggii says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    This is it that start of the great 27th habbening of our life time!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Scare a moocher, the swampland creatures, knows who had access to what data, so Priebus is a dead ringer in this one. Priebus wants Pence as president. The losers are scared to fight Democrats, who can’t win on their own, have to ride PDJT’s risk, hard work, and intelligence to get GOP to the White House Oval Office and like the cheaters they are, raising racist issues too in the Cochran race, want to steal the presidency. How extraordinarily swampish, moldy and devious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. blognificentbee says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

    The Smooch was on Hannity tonightand rocked it! For those brave ones that have cut the cord, please go find the clip on YouTube. On point, factual, engaging, at ease – but deadly – just the way I like my Trump Admins!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. SR says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:48 am

    When you are not working for money and no future political inspiration then you can flush swamp and PTrump is bringing those successful people from corp world. Very soon WH will be a company.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Gil says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I said many weeks ago I thought rinse was working with ryan, and I was pooh poohed over it. It was before the Pence issues. I would only see it as uniparty controls Pence, puts Paul Ryan as VP, then boots Pence and places Mr. Uniparty Ryan as the shoo in for POTUS at subsequent election.
    Shudder at the thought!!!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Owlen Rose says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. KittyKat says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I think the cc to Reince is a courtesy, and what anyone would do in the early days of a new position like his. He is demonstrating that his management style is open and inclusive and he want to alleviate fear that he’s crowding anyone out, which perception would make his mission a lot harder. It would not be cool at all to keep Reince out the loop

    The printing of the leaked information should be a crime as well. I see no difference between that and a “fence” buying and selling stolen goods.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:19 am

      The WH should make up a list of “authorized” communicators and notify all media that if they don’t get their news from an “authorized” source they are dealing with information obtained illegally.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Ziiggii says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Oh nice twist!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. MAGADJT says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:58 am

    You said it SR! Great take on the situation. I truly feel that Trump invited the swamp into the administration thinking he would use it as a bridge to get things done with congress. I truly don’t think he ever anticipated the petty and deranged lengths that they would go to in order to stop him from MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:04 am

    I know it is a felony; but what could be the motivation of leaking the financial disclosure form which simply shows Scaramucci is bigly wealthy?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. free73735 says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:12 am

    “Luv” the cat pictures on Sundance’s articles. Finding myself having to admit, I was wrong concerning Jeff Sessions. He probably does support Trump, but doesn’t appear to have the personality required for this job, especially as corrupted as the DOJ has become over the last 8 years specifically. (sigh)

    Like

    Reply
  36. blognificentbee says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Hannity showed a clip from a ComedyCentral Daily show that syncs PDJT’s hand gestures with Scaramucci’s . It is well done.

    Lib viewers will see it as Daily Show making fun of stupid Trump and his followers. I see it as a sign that we have one more person on our team that channels and supports the president’ s vision. #MAGA

    Gotta love the blown kiss at the end. Scmooch is fighting the good battle, his interview skills are beyond impressive to me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. cboldt says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Maybe this was an unforced error …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s