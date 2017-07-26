WH Communications Director Scaramucci Requests FBI Investigation of WH Leaker (Priebus?)…

Interesting development. If you follow the nuance within twitter-speak it would appear that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is flagging Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as a potential leaker. At least that’s the juicy narrative angle clutched upon by the always sketchy, and easily distracted to the ‘shiny thing’, WHCA (White House Correspondents Association) membership.
Or it could be far more innocuous in that Mr. Scaramucci was just notifying Mr. Priebus of the issue by adding his twitter address to the tweet. You decide.
WASHINGTON DC – […] While it’s unclear why Scaramucci tagged Priebus, Priebus has been named as a potential leaker by some Trump supporters, like Roger Stone. Ryan Lizza, Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, tweeted that he can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Priebus for leaking.
The “leak” Scaramucci is referring to is likely a reference to a Politico report Wednesday evening, which details Scaramucci’s financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics.
The report picks apart Scaramucci’s wealth, including assets worth as much as $85 million. It also discusses the millions of dollars Scaramucci is positioned to obtain from his ownership stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital. The report says Politico reached out to White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom for comment on Scaramucci’s SkyBridge investment to the Treasury Department, and that a Treasury spokeswoman, Marisol Garibay, did not immediately return requests for comment. (read more)
Leakers? Suspicious cat shall remain,.. well, suspicious…
LikeLiked by 22 people
Save that one for All Hallow’s Eve.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s summertime, so that’s a dead tree. Bleak.
However, I, for one, feel pretty good about things.
Trust Trump. He knows exactly what he’s doing.
And Scary is a pit bull. That’s good, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The scary isn’t for Trump or us….it’s for the swamp……
A mood.
Impending doom.
I like it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bad Moon arisin’, doesn’t have to be full.
And That New Moon won’t hold water either.
So Leakers be a Cryin’ Soon!!
And hopefully a Bunch of Traitors…
Miss Ya, Bluto.
Press ON!
LikeLike
Mooch is wealthy, what is the issue…I mean other than the illegal disclosure. Finding the sources of these leaks should be easier now that Mooch is looking for them, as opposed to the GOPe staffers
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rats seem to like a nice smelly Italian cheese in the trap. That I can tell you…..
Parmigiano Reggiano Scaramucci perhaps?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Mooch has done more in a week than the entire WH staff has done in six months. I love this guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it is meant to collar Priebus, why would he put it in a public tweet…? The rabid media is already running with the other interpretation. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
To scare the pooey out of the other leaksters?
The object is to make them stop, right?
Then fire and prosecute.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think it’s very intentional ambiguity. Street fighter for sure.
LikeLiked by 9 people
and Wolf, don’t you love it!!!!!!! I do!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need street fighters turning K-street into a no-man’s-land!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scaramucci tweets not Reince. (Hope I got the tweet link right!)
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, sorry Treepers, I got the embed or whatever wrong – but text is perfect! Here’s the direct link to the tweet:
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fscaramucci
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting..So many angles on this…Without a doubt the fired Walsh and Short were Preibus people…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Start here and read through my and Wolf’s comments
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/26/trumps-disappointment-an-example-of-what-ag-jeff-sessions-refuses-to-address/comment-page-1/#comment-4186884
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. Another angle for tagging Reince could mean, “You better get this under control or your going out with them.”
Reince would have to be a very sick in the head to pretend loyalty to President Trump, even during the campaign, to only work behind his back trying to destroy his presidency by leaking classified information.
I don’t know Reince but crazy or vindictive (over what?) doesn’t come to mind, this is the only reason why I don’t think Reince behind the leaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s friends with Ryan, who once wanted badly to be VP. Caution and suspicious cat eyes needed, just in case.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not just friends… they grew up together and started politics together.
Make the Foxxcon bone the President pitched Eddy Munster earlier such an epic Alpha move!
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump just helped Ryan get Foxconn to manufacture in Wisconsin.
“Additionally, there is a political win for DC professional GOPe politicians like Paul Ryan as the manufacturing hub is anticipated to be located in Ryan’s district and hometown.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/26/report-white-house-to-announce-10-billion-foxconn-manufacturing-investment-in-wisconsin/
This would never have happened without President Trump removing business regulations and restrictions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/135086819
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today is good day for WH regarding Foxcom then another leak. They never allow fake msm to cover good news then leaks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is absolutely deliberate. They do this so that the WH can’t get traction, keep momentum. Every. Fricking. Time.
LikeLike
A week on the job and already his personal info is leaked. He was already motivated, but now it will be quite interesting. And quickly. I agree with suspicious cat.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.bing.com/search?q=scaramucci+finacial+leaked+priebus&form=EDGEAR&qs=PF&cvid=a4aab72b9ad345c7a3a856467ec01798&cc=US&setlang=en-US&PC=LCTS
I do like it that the combo of Scaramucci’s mission and his love of talking to the press (and them loving to listen) has worked to deflect the anti’s time spent on POTUS. I do believe that Scaramucci serves another purpose — he is POTUS’ new shiny thing, look here look there, see that shiny thing (while POTUS does what he wants). Ho ho.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, this ticks me off but it also says to me that the Left is scared of Scaramucci and is desperately trying to sandbag him.
I doubt there is a single person within The Deplorables who gives a rat’s behind that Scaramucci is really rich. So what? That’s not the kind of thing that we get worked up over. The Left are the ones that are insanely jealous over other people’s money.
LikeLike
or maybe Mooch is effing with the press just like his boss does. Things are so crazy no one knows what’s true or not — just the way Trump likes it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
They NEED to get on it then!
LikeLiked by 3 people
However long Scaramucci lasts in the White House, whether just short time or years, in his very short tenure there he has turned into a great Robin for our Batman. 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes – I am sick and tired of hearing about these leaks day after day, week after week and absolutely nothing happens!!!! What am I missing here?? Why aren’t there some arrests, firings, anything??? Very frustrating stuff.
LikeLike
“They NEED to get on it then!”
______________
Exactly.
This is a farce.
It’s like the movie “Ten Little Indians”.
There’s only so many suspects, and stars of our little melodrama aren’t idiots.
You have what, 20 or 30, maybe 40 people working in close proximity around the president. Leaks are happening every single day.
And nobody saw nobody do nuffin.
We have the NSA capturing every communication on the planet in real time, but all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can’t figure out who spilled the beans again?
Come on…
LOL!
It’s just not credible.
.
LikeLike
Dun, dun, dun…. will reince get rinsed?? 🤔😂🤗
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy handcuffs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have messed with the wrong person! I hope it is Reince Preibus so that he isn’t just fired but thrown in jail as well! The games are over! Anthony is an old school NYer! Leave the gun and grab the cannolis will become the new motto for Anthony as he cleans these POS out once and for all!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Flepore, I truly hope so. Something needs to be done and I mean right now! No more stalling – get this problem fixed!!!
LikeLike
Can we trust the FBI to do a damn thing about this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Wray arrives, yes.
LikeLike
Woah…”they’re asking Junior people to leak for them.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Again Obama holdovers. These people should have been gone a long time ago.
From the article: “We’re going to let the people go if we have to,” he said. “Unfortunately, we let somebody go yesterday. I’ve told people that if there’s a civil war, and people are fighting internally, we have to dial that down.
Sounds like some are running scared and pointing fingers all over the place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great!
This Doubles the Prosecutions for Each Leak.
LikeLike
I don’t give a rodent’s backside if he’s richer than Croesus if he legally worked for it and is an asset to the admin!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I get it. Snowden is a traitor. The swamp has a “Leak”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Big Ugly = Bigly
This seems like an overture to an interesting symphony.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wasn’t she Carly Fiorina’s campaign manager? Sarah Isgur Flores
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of Lyin’ Ted’s alleged lovers, actually.
LikeLike
This has a sort of Trump style twitter message doesn’t it?
He puts Priebus name after #swamp. Now I’m not saying that means anything but…
Let’s just say someone is going to have a rough night of sleeping.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed. He came out later and spun down the rumors, but not until they reached a boil.
Crafty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I have to admit that I was a bit startled by the Spicer resignation and Scary coming on board. Never heard of him before (other than the fake news stories).
Well, just a few days into the job and I am totally blown away by this guy. He’s like KellyAnne on steriods with the MSM. Razor sharp on most questions. Committed to MAGA. And quite good at the economics (listen to him explain to the idiot on CNN how decentralizing healthcare is like deregulation of airlines and telecoms – awesome and inspiring).
I’ve been taking a break for past couple days. Still a bit rattled by the Sessions drama. But the news on T-Rex and Scary’s thunderbolts and lightning got me back on track.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Should have also mentioned that I’m still not clear on Reince.
He’s definitely a “politician”, so I’m pretty sure he can’t be fully trusted.
I said on an post a couple days ago – if Trump is not happy with him as chief of staff, then he would be fired. I’m thinking their might be another possibility: maybe Reince just stays out of Trumps way and follows orders? Regardless, Reince has always been supportive in interviews, so I hope this is just a CC: on the tweet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a lackey, a doofus, a “Fredo”.
LikeLike
Is it just me or is anyone one else noticing it is getting harder to read tea leaves for everyone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unpredictable. Gotta remember Trump likes that! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
msm cretins cannot begin to keep up.
their solution?
BREAKING NEWS: Trump WH in chaos !!
LikeLike
On purpose! BIG UGLY in coming!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nope…not just you. It’s good, though, because if we (supporters) are finding it challenging, then it must be pure hell for the enemies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whether or not Priebus is among them, the leakers must really be worried now. AG Sessions should take notes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shame they I am sure more afraid (quaking) of Scaramucci than of Sessions or FBI. Well really not a shame — they’ll be smoked out by one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RINSE MAH PRIUS!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
on a side note, I wish I was smart enough to make myself 85 million dollars…. eh, nothing beats staying home with my kids! Good for Scaramucci! Give it to them, Scamooch!
LikeLike
I have never trusted Reince Priebus. He always seemed slimy for some reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Considering Priebus has leaked information to discredit Scaramucci in the past, I’m going with putting Priebus on notice.
Add to that Scaramucci’s statement today that superiors have been directing their subordinates to leak for them, I’d have to say winter is coming indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scaramucci’s conversations with the press save POTUS some twitter time. He’s like Trump’s mini-twitter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This guy is not pussyfooting around. Straight for the jugular.
He’s not standing around complaining. As the victim of a crime he is taking it straight to the cops, who have an obligation to investigate and their investigation will be under very public scrutiny.
Clearly whoever leaked the info paid no attention to the way he forced CNN to fire 3 dishonest staff who published false info about him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wish Scarramucci would hang up his Inspector Clouseau hat and spend more time implementing a strategy for his staff to do a better job of getting the President’s message out to the American people and especially to the folks on Capitol Hill. He’s in danger of making himself to be as farcical a figure as Alexander “I’m in charge here” Haig.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your concern is duly noted!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I see scaramucci as commanding the media. His tweet was anything but a farce… it was serious, imo.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wish is a word that is always part of the phrase wishy-washy.
Wishy-washy people are often concerned and afraid,
LikeLike
Is there a “Don’t Like” button?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I completely disagree. Until the misinformation and leaking is stopped, it is impossible to get the President’s message to the American people.
First one, then the other. Patience is necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take a hike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DoggyDaddy…
if there was ever an example of someone not getting it, your post wins, hands down
LikeLike
You may possibly be a day late and a dollar short on your wish. Inspector Clouseau has already had private – one on one – interviews with each and every person in the communications department, starting this past Monday. And he has already had the meeting with all where he laid the rules down on no uncertain terms. Remember he gave a total amnesty to past behavior but let the hammer down “from this day forward.” I have a sneaky feeling that he already has a plan in mind for messaging and he is into the fine tuning phase. Scarramucci appears to be a person very much like President Trump – ability to work many fronts simultaneously. His right hand appears to know very well what his left hand is doing.
LikeLike
Nope. Let Mooch be Mooch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Asked why he thought the report had been leaked illegally, Mr. Scaramucci responded by text: “They aren’t in process yet.” But when told his form could be released on July 23, he did not respond further.
LikeLike
Rush Limbaugh thinks that Scaramucci is Donald Trump’s “Tom Hadden”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is it that start of the great 27th habbening of our life time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was going to go to bed, but dang, the party has just started! Lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was saying the same thing about an hour ago!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tomorrow is gonna be hard
LikeLiked by 1 person
why, what’s going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything!
AND staying up way to late with the start of this great draining of the swamp habbening…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can tell our ages. We go to bed early, get up at 12 midnight because the bladder needs emptying. Then can’t get back to sleep. That’s why I turned up!!!
I’ll get some tea going. A sort of tea party!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Except I just FINALLY got my preschooler to go to sleep(even in CA its late) and Ive got to do some housework and get ready to do homeschool in am….but I need time in the treehouse too!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scare a moocher, the swampland creatures, knows who had access to what data, so Priebus is a dead ringer in this one. Priebus wants Pence as president. The losers are scared to fight Democrats, who can’t win on their own, have to ride PDJT’s risk, hard work, and intelligence to get GOP to the White House Oval Office and like the cheaters they are, raising racist issues too in the Cochran race, want to steal the presidency. How extraordinarily swampish, moldy and devious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The knowledge that Ryan and Priebus are BFF was all I needed to know as to Priebus’ trust worthiness. Nyet.
LikeLike
The Smooch was on Hannity tonightand rocked it! For those brave ones that have cut the cord, please go find the clip on YouTube. On point, factual, engaging, at ease – but deadly – just the way I like my Trump Admins!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this guy – just from the few clips I’ve seen. He shines.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wouldn’t want him on the other side, for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard Hannity tonight was a tapped show…. they are all at the WH (Hannity included) having a Twitter party.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ryanlizza/status/890403810182561793
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine the discussion?! Fly on the wall would be best seat in the house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How I imagine things in the West Wing right about now
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you are not working for money and no future political inspiration then you can flush swamp and PTrump is bringing those successful people from corp world. Very soon WH will be a company.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I said many weeks ago I thought rinse was working with ryan, and I was pooh poohed over it. It was before the Pence issues. I would only see it as uniparty controls Pence, puts Paul Ryan as VP, then boots Pence and places Mr. Uniparty Ryan as the shoo in for POTUS at subsequent election.
Shudder at the thought!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Puts away popcorn bowl…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Left that one hanging, Smooch did!
LikeLiked by 2 people
For now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the cc to Reince is a courtesy, and what anyone would do in the early days of a new position like his. He is demonstrating that his management style is open and inclusive and he want to alleviate fear that he’s crowding anyone out, which perception would make his mission a lot harder. It would not be cool at all to keep Reince out the loop
The printing of the leaked information should be a crime as well. I see no difference between that and a “fence” buying and selling stolen goods.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The WH should make up a list of “authorized” communicators and notify all media that if they don’t get their news from an “authorized” source they are dealing with information obtained illegally.
LikeLike
Oh nice twist!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t stand that phony, self righteous DB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a classic example of facts being twisted into fake news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not really, but I get how one would feel like that.
What’s it called; a “hanging participial”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know what you’re talking about, but I was talking about how Politico skewed its reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now worries!
LikeLike
A “hanging participant”. No pun intended on either word. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m tired… I knew it wasn’t a good joke. Made me laugh though
LikeLike
You said it SR! Great take on the situation. I truly feel that Trump invited the swamp into the administration thinking he would use it as a bridge to get things done with congress. I truly don’t think he ever anticipated the petty and deranged lengths that they would go to in order to stop him from MAGA.
LikeLike
I find it hard to believe that Trump made an error of this magnitude.
I will wait at least until the curtain rises.
LikeLike
I know it is a felony; but what could be the motivation of leaking the financial disclosure form which simply shows Scaramucci is bigly wealthy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Diminish him. 1000 cuts, and one of them has to be first. Typical commie methodology.
A good player like Trump builds on hits against him. Smooch should be fine, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Luv” the cat pictures on Sundance’s articles. Finding myself having to admit, I was wrong concerning Jeff Sessions. He probably does support Trump, but doesn’t appear to have the personality required for this job, especially as corrupted as the DOJ has become over the last 8 years specifically. (sigh)
LikeLike
Hannity showed a clip from a ComedyCentral Daily show that syncs PDJT’s hand gestures with Scaramucci’s . It is well done.
Lib viewers will see it as Daily Show making fun of stupid Trump and his followers. I see it as a sign that we have one more person on our team that channels and supports the president’ s vision. #MAGA
Gotta love the blown kiss at the end. Scmooch is fighting the good battle, his interview skills are beyond impressive to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love this. Thanks blognificentbee
LikeLike
Maybe this was an unforced error …
LikeLike