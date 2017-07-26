WH Communications Director Scaramucci Requests FBI Investigation of WH Leaker (Priebus?)…

Interesting development. If you follow the nuance within twitter-speak it would appear that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is flagging Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as a potential leaker. At least that’s the juicy narrative angle clutched upon by the always sketchy, and easily distracted to the ‘shiny thing’, WHCA (White House Correspondents Association) membership.

Or it could be far more innocuous in that Mr. Scaramucci was just notifying Mr. Priebus of the issue by adding his twitter address to the tweet. You decide.

WASHINGTON DC – […] While it’s unclear why Scaramucci tagged Priebus, Priebus has been named as a potential leaker by some Trump supporters, like Roger Stone. Ryan Lizza, Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, tweeted that he can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Priebus for leaking. The “leak” Scaramucci is referring to is likely a reference to a Politico report Wednesday evening, which details Scaramucci’s financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

The report picks apart Scaramucci’s wealth, including assets worth as much as $85 million. It also discusses the millions of dollars Scaramucci is positioned to obtain from his ownership stake in his investment firm SkyBridge Capital. The report says Politico reached out to White House spokeswoman Natalie Strom for comment on Scaramucci’s SkyBridge investment to the Treasury Department, and that a Treasury spokeswoman, Marisol Garibay, did not immediately return requests for comment. (read more)

Leakers? Suspicious cat shall remain,.. well, suspicious…

