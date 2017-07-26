Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for Wednesday July 26th.
POTUS Today:
10:30 AM Receive daily intelligence briefing – Oval Office
3:00 PM Deliver remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation – South Portico
5:00 PM Participate in a jobs announcement – East Room
Will Sanders call on the Conservative media, and they ask about the Awan Brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz? And how does Trump feel about this case?
only the conservative media is talking about it. from the MSM, crickets.
President Trump will shine the spotlight on the Awan Brothers when the time is right.
SHS has more fight in her than SS; just what we need now.
Diamond and Silk should have been picked instead of Spicer. That would be awesome TV!
I would pay to see that. 😉
People can’t help what their voice sounds like but in my opinion Spicer never had the bass required for public speaking.
A voice such as Sebastian Gorka’s would be ideal for that position, especially when dealing with “snowflakes”.
This should be an interesting briefing considering the the Twitter bomb Trump dropped today.
Gee, I wonder why he would do that ? The msm are the greatest bread crumb trail followers in the universe. They are sufficiently stupid to ying PDJT’s yang. This is getting too easy to spot. Life w/PDJT is an armchair these days…….
It will be Sessions and Trans military ban…
OAN’s Trey Yingst gets called on regularly. He should bring it up if no one else does.
Real News.
Are they getting a late start or is it just me?
Not just you – late start, just – lol
Boom….100k salary donated to DOE!
I love Sarah’s introduction.
these same “reporters” would be ranting about the rights of Muslims to pork processors.
*work at
I tried to watch but can not watch these prestitute in anger mode and attacking all the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have no legitimate questions – she answers them – and obviously – they don’t like the answers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gosh these briefings are painful!!!!!!!!!!
Reporters are STUPID STUPID STUPID
Thank you for letting me vent!
Who said – Sessions and Transgenders? Fortunately, the Department of Education was the beneficiary of the President’s quarterly salary – they just cannot get over the Transgender issue!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well this looks like the last on camera for a while. The “reporters” are even more rude than they were a few weeks ago.
We can hope
Love that: If you don’t have any other questions (not trans) I’ll call it a day!!! Hahahaha
They can’t let it go … shut it down Sarah…
Yep three more questions after she said it.
Yes she should have walked
Yes, like with children, you must back it up. Her only mistake.
Sarah fired a warning shot. She let it go cuz she knew time was short. I bet next warning the propagandanistas comply or Sarah walks.
Spit it out April
Predictably, the liberal left media is oh-so-very-concerned about the 2,450 transgenders in our 1.3 million strong armed forces. Never mind the mental and physical health of the 1.3 million, we need to be oh-so-very-worried about the transgenders. For the record, I think Sarah is being too nice with the jackals. Answer the first question on this topic and simply refuse to answer it again. If that’s all they got, end the briefing.
Agree agree agree
$20K for one person’s hair removal? Dayam! We gots some hairy damned transgenders! Grab a razor, guys and gals.
Please explain. If transgenderism is no longer considered a pathological state/disease why would the military have to pay for any “treatment”? Since it is not defined as a malady then it is a choice, and it would be up to the individual to pay for any procedures. Seems to be another one of those both eat and have the cake situations.
I seriously doubt any transgenders are service overseas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I loved was when Sarah said, if all of the questions are going to be this topic that I already answered, then that’s it, I’m going to call it a day. She’s doing a great job!
Buh, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go!
Waste of time
I’m thinking Tony just might have a review of the video with Sarah (in a very productive and supportive way) and advise her that shutting them down will serve a greater purpose.
Sorry, I should have mentioned that in Mrs. RedLeg’s ITALIAN family, “Anthony” was always “Tony” if not some other nickname. The only one calling him “Anthony” was his Mom or Grandmother. Just sayin’ … 🙂
In our neck of the woods (jersey) it was Antnee
Sopranos flashback!
That’s my dad. He felt lucky to be called Antnee. Tradition had it he was to be named Enrique. Since he wa born on the Feast of St. Anthony my grandparents “Answered to a Higher Tradition”.
Idiot April is terribly concerned about the fee-fee’s of the in-transition transgenders in the military. How will they pay for the rest of their surgeries and all their hormones and other drugs? Oh my! Can’t make this stuff up. I can’t join the military because I’m too damned old and would present a risk on multiple levels. Transgenders and their bleeding heart supporters need to grow up and wise up.
Spent many years working with breast cancer patients who had mastectomies. Many were not covered for reconstructive surgeries, could not afford it privately and had to live their lives not only with fear of recurrence but with being disfigured. Cannot begin to tell you the effects that had on their lives.
I don’t give a crap what people want to do, as long as I don’t have to foot the bill.
One of women I know who worked and prayed and wept their way through breast cancer, opted NOT to have reconstruction. She had several good, sensible reasons for her decision. The primary one being – she did not want to hide any lumps that may come with recurrence.
Back when I was growing up, transgender surgery was considered plastic surgery and not covered by insurance. No wonder our premiums are through the roof if expensive stuff like this is covered.
Sarah gets a A. Hard jabs scoring points continually. Excellent footwork. Made them swing and miss wildly. Commanded the middle of the ring. Didn’t even break a sweat. Then rang the bell and left them crying.
Perfect.
AFAIK – There is NO RIGHT to serve in the Military. The Military can reject or eject anyone they deem not to be an asset.
Since the repeal of DADT – male on male sexual assaults have increased and are now more frequent than male/female sexual assaults. One CTH commenter, a military nurse, said they had nursed one of those male victims and it was a horrific recovery. (an4l tears, etc.)
Moreover, there are costs and considerations of surgery, hormone therapy and a generally unstable person to deal with.
Correlated with this condition are high rates of assault, suicide, HIV and prostitution:
http://anglicanmainstream.org/largest-transgender-survey-ever-in-u-s-reveals-high-rates-of-sexual-assault-suicide-hiv-prostitution-2/
In addition there may be a national security issue, as recent traitors, Berghdal and Manning were both afflicted by two types of sexual identity disorientations.
Both these types of disorders are high risk in both health costs, spread of disease, and national security, plus their attitude and emotional fragility distracts from military readiness and discipline.
MSM (males having s3x with males)
– have 40-80 times greater incidence of all STDs – including the incurable 4H diseases (HIV, HPV, Herpes and Hepatitis). The list of diseases found with extraordinary frequency among male homosexual practitioners as a result of anal intercourse is alarming:
Anal Cancer
Chlamydia trachomatis
Cryptosporidium
Giardia lamblia
Herpes simplex virus
Human immunodeficiency virus
Human papilloma virus
Isospora belli
Microsporidia
Gonorrhea
Viral hepatitis types B & C
Syphilis25
Then there is the high correlation of MSM with
– Early death.
– Relational instability.
– Addictions to substances (drugs and alcohol) and behaviors (porn, self-stimulation, dangerous sexual practices).
– Other health issues such as meningitis, bowel syndromes as well as increased mental health issues such as, anger, violence can all interfere with military discipline and readiness.
Why should the military open itself up for all this?
Georgiafl, thanks for a really interesting an informative post.
“Berghdal and Manning were both afflicted by two types of sexual identity disorientations”
I haven’t heard about Bergdahl’s issue. Can you tell us what that was? Thanks again for taking the time to educate us.
Perhaps people doing twitter could ask these WH reporters how many transgenders their companies employ, transgender news anchors, transgender WH correspondents etc. I don’t see any in the WH press corps
They represent a tiny percentage of the population as a whole. That’s why all the bending over backward to accommodate them at the expense of everyone else is ludicrous.
If the press cares so much about transgenders they should hire them instead of putting the burden on the military
The Skinny Repeal is actually a brilliant idea that will basically kill Obamacare. It eliminates the individual and employer mandates as well as the taxes on medical devices.
This frees up every American to leave the exchange and its ridiculous premiums and deductibles without paying a penalty to the IRS. It also liberates employers to higher above the magical 50 employees without worrying about providing Healthcare. Approximately 15 million Americans will get the HELL out once and for all. Yes, they don’t have Healthcare but they can still pay cash for appointments etc.
For the 1.5 million Americans that can’t leave because of age or preexisting conditions, you are still protected from the fact that Obamacare restricts insurance companies for ratings those policies at 3:1 ratio versus 5:1.
This means insurance companies will get screwed because the money from the healthy and the employers mandates are gone! You will see a mass exodus in September/October leaving multiple states with no insurance options. This is fine because Dr. Price and Seema will allow for options outside of this madness!
Honest question here –
If Repubs pass a law that eliminates the individual and employer mandates as well as the taxes on medical devices, wouldn’t this be evidence that the Repubs helped cause the downfall of Obozocare by eliminating a funding source, thereby making them ‘to blame’ for its failure?
And, yes, I know anybody opposed to Obozocare will be accused wrongfully of any number of things.
Even the folks that wanted to keep Obamacare wanted the mandates and taxes gone! Keep in mind in 2016, 6.5 million Americans paid the IRS not to have it. That number will go up to about 15 million Americans next year because they aren’t forced to purchase it or pay the penalty. This also will free up employers to hire above 50 employees because they aren’t going to be forced to buy them insurance.
The Medicaid Expansion states (31 total) would not be harmed by this. There are only 1.5 million Americans that could be possibly harmed.
Felice, thanks so much. I have really come to rely on your following the Obamacare maneuverings and reporting on them in a way that makes sense. I surely do appreciate it. Obviously it is a ton of work. I’m sure I’m not the only one who is grateful, either.
LOL!
Sarah is a credit to her upbringing.
She was “raised right” and it tells on her.
I don’t tweet but I read tweets occasionally. The responses to this tweet are rude and condescending.
In my opinion, the majority of those responding are “low-lifes.”
I have no use for these people and I certainly would pay them no mind.
They are paid opposition.They are scum
I saw Mooch’s hand in that introduction of a mini Sarah biography and the letter from the 9 year old.
Not one question about Imran Awan or DWS. Pathetic.
Really, what had you expected?
The Awan brothers will be a complete non-issue until DWS is arrested.
😡
The President released twin squirrels this morning, “Sessions” and “Transgender”. True to form, they were chased all around the press room today.
Makes one wonder what “real news” our Leader is making …
MAGA
I swear this has GOT to be what he’s doing. Nothing else makes sense. He’s making himself a bigger-than-ever target for his enemies in congress + the media. There’s got to be a reason.
Sarah Huckabee has the perfect personality for this job. She is so unemotional, unflustered, cut and dried, so unimpressed with the leftists plaintive whiny attempts to state their little SJW mantras and memes to Trump look bad.
As we say in the South, “Miss Sarah don’t take no s–t offa nobody.” She looks at them like she’s saying, “I ain’t studying you.”
“take no SASS offa nobody”? 😜
She looked very nice today. Liked her dress, very professional looking JMO
Why does Major look so worried
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The trans still in should serve out their time in Saudia Arabia.
The most interesting question and answer today was near the end when one reporter asked about President Trump’s Sunday tweet about “carrying them over the line on my back”. Sarah’s answer was that she was not going to name which “Senators” Trump was referring to in that tweet. Interesting. So, he was not talking about Reince Priebus.
The transgender topic should have been saved for another day.
The existential priorities are about squashing the Russian witch hunt and turning the narrative to the DNC crimes. Two fronts have now bigly come into focus with the Ukraine lawyer and the “Blabbermouth” Schultz IT crime family. Stunning refutations of the witch hunt potential.
Now the fringe social garbage is once again in the spotlight. Even if the correct policy, it is a distraction at the worst time. The snowflake universe is melting into a tidal wave and the self righteous media can spin this forever.
It really doesn’t matter. The MSM will never focus on what would harm dems or help repubs. If they had nothing else, they would go back to russia or sessions or a host of other “concerns”.
That’s propaganda the MSM puts out when they say they are “forced” to cover x instead of covering y like they would like to.
It’s another way to blame PDJT for something they would be doing anyway,
Mike
I am so disappointed in Sarah. She missed a golden opportunity. She is like the bad parent who keeps telling her unruly child, over and over again, “Do that one more time and I will punish you!” How many “ONE MORE TIME”‘s do these media punks get? When are we going to get a Press Secretary who will say, “ENOUGH!”, and mean what they say?
Matt
