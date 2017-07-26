Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 26, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for Wednesday July 26th.

WH Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

UPDATE: Video Added

POTUS Today:

10:30 AM Receive daily intelligence briefing – Oval Office
3:00 PM Deliver remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation – South Portico
5:00 PM Participate in a jobs announcement – East Room

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

89 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. The Drake says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Will Sanders call on the Conservative media, and they ask about the Awan Brothers and Debbie Wasserman Schultz? And how does Trump feel about this case?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. darnhardworker says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    SHS has more fight in her than SS; just what we need now.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. justme928 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    This should be an interesting briefing considering the the Twitter bomb Trump dropped today.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • coveyouthband says:
      July 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      Gee, I wonder why he would do that ? The msm are the greatest bread crumb trail followers in the universe. They are sufficiently stupid to ying PDJT’s yang. This is getting too easy to spot. Life w/PDJT is an armchair these days…….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    It will be Sessions and Trans military ban…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Bull Durham says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    OAN’s Trey Yingst gets called on regularly. He should bring it up if no one else does.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. justme928 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Are they getting a late start or is it just me?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. carterzest says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Boom….100k salary donated to DOE!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. G3 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I love Sarah’s introduction.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. snarkybeach says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    these same “reporters” would be ranting about the rights of Muslims to pork processors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. SR says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I tried to watch but can not watch these prestitute in anger mode and attacking all the time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. duchess01 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    They have no legitimate questions – she answers them – and obviously – they don’t like the answers!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. SandraOpines says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Gosh these briefings are painful!!!!!!!!!!

    Reporters are STUPID STUPID STUPID

    Thank you for letting me vent!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. duchess01 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Who said – Sessions and Transgenders? Fortunately, the Department of Education was the beneficiary of the President’s quarterly salary – they just cannot get over the Transgender issue!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Well this looks like the last on camera for a while. The “reporters” are even more rude than they were a few weeks ago.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. redlegleader68 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Love that: If you don’t have any other questions (not trans) I’ll call it a day!!! Hahahaha

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. G3 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Spit it out April

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. janc1955 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Predictably, the liberal left media is oh-so-very-concerned about the 2,450 transgenders in our 1.3 million strong armed forces. Never mind the mental and physical health of the 1.3 million, we need to be oh-so-very-worried about the transgenders. For the record, I think Sarah is being too nice with the jackals. Answer the first question on this topic and simply refuse to answer it again. If that’s all they got, end the briefing.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  23. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I seriously doubt any transgenders are service overseas.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. okapisage says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    What I loved was when Sarah said, if all of the questions are going to be this topic that I already answered, then that’s it, I’m going to call it a day. She’s doing a great job!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  26. duchess01 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies – Gotta Go!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. redlegleader68 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I’m thinking Tony just might have a review of the video with Sarah (in a very productive and supportive way) and advise her that shutting them down will serve a greater purpose.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. janc1955 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Idiot April is terribly concerned about the fee-fee’s of the in-transition transgenders in the military. How will they pay for the rest of their surgeries and all their hormones and other drugs? Oh my! Can’t make this stuff up. I can’t join the military because I’m too damned old and would present a risk on multiple levels. Transgenders and their bleeding heart supporters need to grow up and wise up.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      July 26, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Spent many years working with breast cancer patients who had mastectomies. Many were not covered for reconstructive surgeries, could not afford it privately and had to live their lives not only with fear of recurrence but with being disfigured. Cannot begin to tell you the effects that had on their lives.
      I don’t give a crap what people want to do, as long as I don’t have to foot the bill.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        July 26, 2017 at 3:20 pm

        One of women I know who worked and prayed and wept their way through breast cancer, opted NOT to have reconstruction. She had several good, sensible reasons for her decision. The primary one being – she did not want to hide any lumps that may come with recurrence.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      Back when I was growing up, transgender surgery was considered plastic surgery and not covered by insurance. No wonder our premiums are through the roof if expensive stuff like this is covered.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. Bull Durham says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Sarah gets a A. Hard jabs scoring points continually. Excellent footwork. Made them swing and miss wildly. Commanded the middle of the ring. Didn’t even break a sweat. Then rang the bell and left them crying.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. georgiafl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    AFAIK – There is NO RIGHT to serve in the Military. The Military can reject or eject anyone they deem not to be an asset.

    Since the repeal of DADT – male on male sexual assaults have increased and are now more frequent than male/female sexual assaults. One CTH commenter, a military nurse, said they had nursed one of those male victims and it was a horrific recovery. (an4l tears, etc.)

    Moreover, there are costs and considerations of surgery, hormone therapy and a generally unstable person to deal with.

    Correlated with this condition are high rates of assault, suicide, HIV and prostitution:
    http://anglicanmainstream.org/largest-transgender-survey-ever-in-u-s-reveals-high-rates-of-sexual-assault-suicide-hiv-prostitution-2/

    In addition there may be a national security issue, as recent traitors, Berghdal and Manning were both afflicted by two types of sexual identity disorientations.

    Both these types of disorders are high risk in both health costs, spread of disease, and national security, plus their attitude and emotional fragility distracts from military readiness and discipline.

    MSM (males having s3x with males)
    – have 40-80 times greater incidence of all STDs – including the incurable 4H diseases (HIV, HPV, Herpes and Hepatitis). The list of diseases found with extraordinary frequency among male homosexual practitioners as a result of anal intercourse is alarming:
    Anal Cancer
    Chlamydia trachomatis
    Cryptosporidium
    Giardia lamblia
    Herpes simplex virus
    Human immunodeficiency virus
    Human papilloma virus
    Isospora belli
    Microsporidia
    Gonorrhea
    Viral hepatitis types B & C
    Syphilis25

    Then there is the high correlation of MSM with
    – Early death.
    – Relational instability.
    – Addictions to substances (drugs and alcohol) and behaviors (porn, self-stimulation, dangerous sexual practices).
    – Other health issues such as meningitis, bowel syndromes as well as increased mental health issues such as, anger, violence can all interfere with military discipline and readiness.

    Why should the military open itself up for all this?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Georgiafl, thanks for a really interesting an informative post.

      “Berghdal and Manning were both afflicted by two types of sexual identity disorientations”

      I haven’t heard about Bergdahl’s issue. Can you tell us what that was? Thanks again for taking the time to educate us.

      Like

      Reply
  32. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Perhaps people doing twitter could ask these WH reporters how many transgenders their companies employ, transgender news anchors, transgender WH correspondents etc. I don’t see any in the WH press corps

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  33. fleporeblog says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The Skinny Repeal is actually a brilliant idea that will basically kill Obamacare. It eliminates the individual and employer mandates as well as the taxes on medical devices.

    This frees up every American to leave the exchange and its ridiculous premiums and deductibles without paying a penalty to the IRS. It also liberates employers to higher above the magical 50 employees without worrying about providing Healthcare. Approximately 15 million Americans will get the HELL out once and for all. Yes, they don’t have Healthcare but they can still pay cash for appointments etc.

    For the 1.5 million Americans that can’t leave because of age or preexisting conditions, you are still protected from the fact that Obamacare restricts insurance companies for ratings those policies at 3:1 ratio versus 5:1.

    This means insurance companies will get screwed because the money from the healthy and the employers mandates are gone! You will see a mass exodus in September/October leaving multiple states with no insurance options. This is fine because Dr. Price and Seema will allow for options outside of this madness!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      July 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      Honest question here –

      If Repubs pass a law that eliminates the individual and employer mandates as well as the taxes on medical devices, wouldn’t this be evidence that the Repubs helped cause the downfall of Obozocare by eliminating a funding source, thereby making them ‘to blame’ for its failure?

      And, yes, I know anybody opposed to Obozocare will be accused wrongfully of any number of things.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 26, 2017 at 5:13 pm

        Even the folks that wanted to keep Obamacare wanted the mandates and taxes gone! Keep in mind in 2016, 6.5 million Americans paid the IRS not to have it. That number will go up to about 15 million Americans next year because they aren’t forced to purchase it or pay the penalty. This also will free up employers to hire above 50 employees because they aren’t going to be forced to buy them insurance.

        The Medicaid Expansion states (31 total) would not be harmed by this. There are only 1.5 million Americans that could be possibly harmed.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Felice, thanks so much. I have really come to rely on your following the Obamacare maneuverings and reporting on them in a way that makes sense. I surely do appreciate it. Obviously it is a ton of work. I’m sure I’m not the only one who is grateful, either.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    LOL!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • kyasgrandma says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Sarah is a credit to her upbringing.
      She was “raised right” and it tells on her.
      I don’t tweet but I read tweets occasionally. The responses to this tweet are rude and condescending.
      In my opinion, the majority of those responding are “low-lifes.”
      I have no use for these people and I certainly would pay them no mind.

      Like

      Reply
  35. John Doe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I saw Mooch’s hand in that introduction of a mini Sarah biography and the letter from the 9 year old.
    Not one question about Imran Awan or DWS. Pathetic.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. alligatriot says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    The President released twin squirrels this morning, “Sessions” and “Transgender”. True to form, they were chased all around the press room today.
    Makes one wonder what “real news” our Leader is making …

    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • janc1955 says:
      July 26, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      I swear this has GOT to be what he’s doing. Nothing else makes sense. He’s making himself a bigger-than-ever target for his enemies in congress + the media. There’s got to be a reason.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  38. georgiafl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Sarah Huckabee has the perfect personality for this job. She is so unemotional, unflustered, cut and dried, so unimpressed with the leftists plaintive whiny attempts to state their little SJW mantras and memes to Trump look bad.

    As we say in the South, “Miss Sarah don’t take no s–t offa nobody.” She looks at them like she’s saying, “I ain’t studying you.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  39. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    She looked very nice today. Liked her dress, very professional looking JMO

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Why does Major look so worried

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. dianeax says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I wish SHS would tell those press morons that she will never comment on the President’s tweets because they are direct communications from him to the American people and her interpretation is not required.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. Red says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    The trans still in should serve out their time in Saudia Arabia.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. buckweaver27 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    The most interesting question and answer today was near the end when one reporter asked about President Trump’s Sunday tweet about “carrying them over the line on my back”. Sarah’s answer was that she was not going to name which “Senators” Trump was referring to in that tweet. Interesting. So, he was not talking about Reince Priebus.

    Like

    Reply
  44. History Teaches says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    The transgender topic should have been saved for another day.

    The existential priorities are about squashing the Russian witch hunt and turning the narrative to the DNC crimes. Two fronts have now bigly come into focus with the Ukraine lawyer and the “Blabbermouth” Schultz IT crime family. Stunning refutations of the witch hunt potential.

    Now the fringe social garbage is once again in the spotlight. Even if the correct policy, it is a distraction at the worst time. The snowflake universe is melting into a tidal wave and the self righteous media can spin this forever.

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      It really doesn’t matter. The MSM will never focus on what would harm dems or help repubs. If they had nothing else, they would go back to russia or sessions or a host of other “concerns”.

      That’s propaganda the MSM puts out when they say they are “forced” to cover x instead of covering y like they would like to.

      It’s another way to blame PDJT for something they would be doing anyway,
      Mike

      Like

      Reply
  45. Matt712 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    I am so disappointed in Sarah. She missed a golden opportunity. She is like the bad parent who keeps telling her unruly child, over and over again, “Do that one more time and I will punish you!” How many “ONE MORE TIME”‘s do these media punks get? When are we going to get a Press Secretary who will say, “ENOUGH!”, and mean what they say?
    Matt

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s