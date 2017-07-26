Report: White House To Announce $10 Billion Foxconn Manufacturing Investment in Wisconsin…

Various business news media are reporting the 5:00pm White House announcement on jobs and manufacturing in the U.S. will center around a $10 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing by Foxconn, most noted as the production company for Apple iPhones.

In the larger picture the anticipated announcement is further evidence in the flow of capital into a U.S. manufacturing economy being resurrected by the America-First economic policy of President Trump.

Additionally, there is a political win for DC professional GOPe politicians like Paul Ryan as the manufacturing hub is anticipated to be located in Ryan’s district and hometown.

(Via Bloomberg) President Donald Trump will announce Wednesday that Foxconn Technology Group plans a new factory in Wisconsin, fulfilling the Taiwanese manufacturing giant’s promise to invest in the U.S.

The factory will open in the home district of House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, who personally lobbied Trump and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to help secure the plant. It’s expected to employ about 3,000 people at first and, after an initial $10 billion investment, the facility is scheduled to expand over a 2 1/2-year period, according to a person familiar with the plans who requested anonymity to discuss the announcement before it was made.

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou plans to join Trump, Ryan, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House to make the announcement.

The company has said it hopes to increase its investment in U.S. manufacturing, with a focus on building flat-panel screens. Economic development officials from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin have all vied for Foxconn’s attention.

[…] Trump had noticed vacant land during an April visit to Kenosha County.

“He said, ‘That land should be used.’ So when Foxconn came into the White House, into the Oval Office, the president said, ’I know a good spot that you should go to, that place in Kenosha,’” Priebus said. (read more)

61 Responses to Report: White House To Announce $10 Billion Foxconn Manufacturing Investment in Wisconsin…

  1. meadowlandsview says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Thank you Mr. President.

  2. sundance says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    • Daniel says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Oh geez. How to we separate this president’s achievements from Paul Ryan!? That pig swooping right in trying to claim credit for it.

      If I were the president, I would “disinvite him” because he had nothing to do with it.

      • stats guy says:
        July 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        some people say pig, some say snake….but what’s in a name? Backstabbing, self-dealing, pos RINO….and i would add #nevertrusthim and #unworthyoftrust

    • darnhardworker says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      I hope president Trump got/gets something out of Ryan for bringing this to Wisconsin,

      Ryan is a snake and will use this accomplishment by President Trump to get re-elected by taking credit for it.

    • Ziiggii says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      sad that the President is throwing this Eddy Munster look alike a bone! But, I get it, our President is honorable and just loves to kill them with niceness. Even when these jackals should be eaten alive.

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Speaker Ryan, you owe us deplorables. Let’s get to work.

    • fleporeblog says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      This POS that said the other day that his job was not to defend the President seems really happy to accept this gift. We all know that if our Lion hadn’t won the WH, Foxconn wouldn’t be opening up this plant in Wisconsin or any other part of the US.

      I am so sick of these RATS! I pray that I never happen to see one because my cold anger will go hot and God only knows what I would do!

  3. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

  4. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    And like that, Trump wraps up Wisconsin in 2020!

  5. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Sorry about that Sundance, just a little too quick on the trigger.

  6. Dreadboi says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Guess Paul Nehlan can pretty much shut dwn his campaign to take out Ryan now???

  7. In Az says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Paul Ryan, the typical communist liberal that he is, takes credit for what President Trump did.

    And Ryan will bring in even more foreign workers and illegals for the factory claiming American citizens are not trained to do the work.

    • H.R. says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      In AZ: “And Ryan will bring in even more foreign workers and illegals for the factory claiming American citizens are not trained to do the work.”

      Nahhh… just robots and techs to fix robots. There will be a lot of support staff. Probably not a lot of line workers.

      The real worry is if they are going to let the robots choose one of 57 genders. I see trouble ahead 😜

  8. H.R. says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I suppose “Master of The Deal” Paul Ryan guaranteed that the taxpayers of Wisconsin would make up any shortfalls in Foxconn revenues should there be an operating loss? Maybe throw in no state income taxes on the Foxconn executives to sweeten the pot?

    Of course there is the bog-standard property tax relief for 25 years. Every taxing district throws that in when trying to attract business.

    Still, it’s good news for the techs that needed to keep the robots up and running.

  9. Oldskool says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Good news for the folks in the Kenosha area, bad news though for the rest of us in the country with Ryan cementing his seat.

  10. sundance says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:42 pm

  11. Owlen Rose says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Wisconsin is now a red state for decades. We’re talking Alabama Crimson Tide red.

  12. tampa2 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    CNN will report: Land in Kenosha Tied to Russia and Trump Family!

  13. liberty2828 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    How come locals and other Americans won’t be getting these jobs?

    Could it be that Trump and maybe Paul Nehlen will gain 3,000 new voters?

  14. Athena the Warrior says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    President Trump is doing this for the people of Wisconsin but Ryan the snake will make it about him. McCain is out there saying not so fast on the trans ban in the military even after PDJT is gracious to him. He also voted NO on the repeal.

    It doesn’t matter how good PDJT treats the swamp creatures, they will always be rats.

    • Angry Dumbo says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Yes you are right. I think the best way to look at this development is that PDJT put a coin in the grinder monkey’s hat. Time for Ryan to dance. FoxConn does not come to Wisconsin without PDJT. Ryan’s district cries out for lost manufacturing. If MAGA has any meaning, it lives in rust belt districts such as Ryan’s. Ryan is now tied to PDJT. PDJT gave to Ryan expecting nothing in return. I expect PDJT to campaign in Janesville within the week. This is a very big MAGA win.

      Liked by 1 person

    • decisiontime16 says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Ryan is no friend to American workers.

      “Then in 2008, Janesville saw 5,000 jobs at GM and other auto-related companies disappear from the community, the Journal Sentinel reports.

      Last November, Oscar Meyer announced that it was shutting down its headquarters in Madison, “wiping out hundreds of jobs at a company that has been a part of the community’s fabric since 1919,” the Associated Press wrote.

      Yet Paul Ryan has been one of Congress’ leading champions for globalist trade policies that impact American jobs and American workers.
      Last year, Ryan served as President Obama’s “partner” in his effort to fast track the Trans-Pacific Partnership— even though Wisconsin suffered a net loss of nearly 40,000 jobs in 2015 alone due to the U.S. trade deficit with TPP countries, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

      In 1999, the year Paul Ryan took office, the U.S. trade deficit in goods with China was $68.7 billion. By 2015, our trade deficit in goods with China had ballooned to $367.2 billion.

      In 2015, Ryan pushed to fast track the Trans-Pacific Partnership even as President Obama was indicating that China could eventually join the TPP.

      As the elected representative of Wisconsin’s first Congressional District, Ryan has presided over the shuttering of factories that had previously been fixtures of the community for decades. Ryan watched as many of these companies shipped his constituents’ jobs overseas.

      http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/07/11/janesville-gm-worker-urges-wisconsin-to-retire-ryan/

      Like

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    And…

    Walmart unveils manufacturing plan to create 1.5 million new jobs
    http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-manufacturing-plan-to-create-1-5-million-new-jobs.html

    And…

    Small businesses increasing pay to stay competitive
    http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5522015246001/?playlist_id=3166411554001#sp=show-clips

  16. Joe Blow says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Look at that picture. It’s eating him up inside.

    I guess middle class prosperity is hard on the stomach.

  17. Chris Geddes says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I actually trust Trump / Pence on this one . As in , keep your friends close , and your enemies closer .

  18. Harry Lime says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Just imagine how many more jobs would be created under the Trump Administration if the obstructionist Dems & Repubs would allow him to pass his tax reforms…

    • Harry Lime says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      I should say, “how many more jobs would be created in addition to the jobs that are already being created now…”

      It would be even more WINING for America!

  19. Peter says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Ryan will be speaker for the next 20 years.

    He may go for the presidency, but after Trump – I see the business of a Ryan type going bankrupt. Still. 10 billion is a lot of votes in his district. He ain’t going anywhere.

  20. BillRiser says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Hope Foxconn leaves thier suicide nets at home, but this plant will be robotized.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      So they can ship the tech back to China! BINGO! That’s the plan.

      Gotta stay WAY ahead of the ChiComs on this.

      • BillRiser says:
        July 26, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        They will be making Sharp LED panels. Would not have happened under Obama. LED’s have nitrogen trifluoride gas a highly environmental unfriendly gas that stays in the environment for 550 years. Glad to see the jobs but thought you would like some back ground.

  21. Abster says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Paul Ryan is disgusting. If he can’t back PTrump, he shows he doesn’t care about our country or its people. Screw Paul.

  22. Big Jake says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Ugh……… A win for Ryan who sells us out daily. SMH.

