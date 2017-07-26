President Trump Welcomes American Legion Girls and Boys Nation To The White House…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump joined the American Legion Girls and Boys Nation organization in the Rose Garden.    After spending time taking pictures and meeting the individual members and leaders, President Trump delivered remarks to the group:

There’s great raw feed video from earlier in the event below. Looks like everyone participating was having a grand time at the White House, the president included.

Here’s the video from the picture taking and meet and greet.

9 Responses to President Trump Welcomes American Legion Girls and Boys Nation To The White House…

  1. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I happened to catch this FBN in real time. There is an older gentleman who is the volunteer head of the organization and PDJT invited him to come up on the stage.

    He cautioned him to be careful, and then he went over and gave him his hand to help him up the step. I watched that human moment and remembering the previous WH inhabitant, I am sure I caught a whiff of sulphur. I remembered scenes like the Marine holding an umbrella for BO.

    You could die of old age waiting for just a simple, human moment like PDJT demonstrated today from that one.

  2. kyasgrandma says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    This deeply warms my heart.

  4. canadacan says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    moments like this give me hope

  5. sundance says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:02 pm

  6. liberty2828 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    That was great! Our President is so genuine and connects with these young people.

    Loved the look on his face at the end when they were singing Patriotic songs.

    Pride in our country on display and a bright future.

  7. CharterOakie says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Wonderful and spirited event.

  8. WSB says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Heard this on the car radio. Sounded like the last five minutes of last year’s Super Bowl! I have never heard a more enthusiastic crowd of kids!

