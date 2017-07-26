Morning Interview – Eric Trump Debriefs on Ohio Rally

Eric Trump appeared on Fox-n-Friends to discuss the Youngstown Ohio MAGA rally last night and the current status of White House policies and objectives.

  1. stillers213 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Our President sure did raise some fine kin.
    🙂

  2. Question Everything says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Gino!! lol

    I’m already for the next rally. Could watch at least one a week.
    Oh and this morning on Fox.. Scaramucci said that people in D.C. are nice to your face then stab you in the back to which he said, “I’m more of a front-stabbing person.”
    I really, really, really LIKE Scaramucci.

  3. smiley says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Eric Trump is sharp as a tack.

    REALLY like him, what he has to say and how he says it.

    impressive guy.

    🙂

  4. conservalicious says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Eric was very well spoken and expertly called out the hypocrisy of the situation. Thanks for sharing!

  5. Andrew says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    So proud of the First Family.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    The Trump kids are always impressive in interviews. Nice job by Eric.

  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Good interview and great rally last night. More covfefe please.

    M A G A

  8. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    POTUS has raised some fine children. I can’t believe it’s almost time for this baby! Lara and Eric will be wonderful parents.

  9. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

  10. John Doe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    One of the best moments for me during this awesome campaign and saving of our country. Lara Trump is one of the most down to earth ‘regular’ famous persons I’ve ever met. Great day! Love and blessings to her, Eric, their baby and the whole fam damily!!! (Yeah, that’s me, aka John Doe and Plain Jane!)

  11. magagirl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I think I will suggest Mr President to write a book on parenting.

  12. Sunshine says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    A great interview, a really likable and sincere guy. The entire family is down to earth. It’s a pleasure to watch.

  13. Truthfilter says:
    July 26, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Unbelievable the beatings that President’s family is getting on Twitter on a daily basis. I hated Obama’s policies and ideologies. I know that some people made terrible and degrading statements toward him and Mechelle. But our side never acted with as much spite and hate as the left has leveled against the Trumps on social media. We would have violence in the street if we didn’t have social media. But I doubt the haters would be so brazen without the convenience of hiding behind computers and smartphones.

  14. ruralnc says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Whenever I see Eric, I always smile as I remember what his father said many times about him prior to the election: “He’s such a good boy.” He certainly is.

  15. quintrillion says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Loved this interview with Eric Trump. Right-on Eric….Truth.
    God Bless your baby & your beautiful, intelligent wife, Laura Trump.

