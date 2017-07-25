Tuesday July 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Tuesday July 25th – Open Thread

    • Garrison Hall says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:57 am

      The “Palestinians” are a made-up people, no more legitimate as a people than “Kwanza” is a substitute for Christmas. They were/are citizens of Jordan which along with other Arab armies lost their land in a series of ill-advised wars with Israel. The results of these wars was that, Jordan, Egypt, and Syria lost control of the lands adjacent to Israel. Jerusalem, the West Bank,Gaza, and the Golan Heights are no more Palestinian or Arab than Texas or Arizona is Mexico.

  2. nimrodman says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    In Denmark your friends set you on fire if you’re unmarried at 25.

    Nah – they usually just cover you in cinnamon – hey, that’s expensive, have you priced cinnamon at the store?

    But this guy’s knucklehead friends did light him up.

    Danish man, 25, is accidentally set on fire by friends after milestone tradition of covering his body in CINNAMON goes horribly wrong
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4724088/Danish-man-set-fire-traditional-prank-goes-wrong.html

  3. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Need to add contact info for Mr. Scaramucci AKA scare a mushy republicrat

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:40 am

  5. millwright says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

    From the Curmudgeon’s Notebook : Why are the same people so adamant about foreign intervention in the 2016 election cycle, equally opposing investigating fraudulent voting/voters in the same time frame ? And why has our own government’s history of such interventions become a taboo subject in the LSM ?

  6. Lucille says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

    For those Treepers who have lost loved ones in recent days…

    “I’ll See You Again”
    Westlife

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:26 am

