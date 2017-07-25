July 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #187

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

118 Responses to July 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #187

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    POTUS Trump SLAMS “Fake News” WaPo in Fiery Tweetstorm

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Yes, of course it is.

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

      He left out the part about the Amazon CIA Washington Pest being mad about the Syria stuff because their CIA sources lost all that CIA play-money. So fun to play Muzz against Muzz and a few Yazidis and Christians get killed, big deal, right? No problem for satanist Marxist MOLES running the place.

      Has Pompeo rooted them out yet? No?

      Didn’t think so.

      SPIT

      Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:36 am

        Good point. It wasn’t just about arming terrorists. Somebody was making money off it.

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:36 am

        Amazon Pest. Like it.

        Liked by 5 people

      • Sentient says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

        Pompeo won’t root out his fellow scampers. Buchanan has a good column on this http://buchanan.org/blog/americas-wars-just-moral-127383

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:31 am

          Great article.

          This is why I tend to believe that Marxists are in actual charge of the CIA from somewhere in the upper middle and a “deep state within deep state” made up of obscure but effectively positioned non-advancing offices near the top.

          The CIA used to, at least, have a consistent focus in what it did. Now, it seems to simply cause trouble – the exact thing it was accused of (semi-wrongly) to gut it, decades ago. But this randomness and violence is always the sign of Marxists – a rudderless, easily flipped, constantly changing focus, as they follow leftist principles that turn on a dime for silly human reasons. Straight out of the Soviet Union under Lenin and Stalin, the first great laboratory examples of leftist chaos.

          I think Pompeo needs to do a brilliant MAGA cleanup. I know he has to defend the CIA itself to keep morale up, because this close to a Marxist center, the morale fields are flipped 180 degrees (typical Marxist inversion of everything). So just to defend the existing organization, he has to defend what is basically the morality of a Marxist substructure, and that looks terribly black hat. But perhaps he can (and the Marxists will go apoplectic about it) introduce a MCGA concept where they try to get back to the ethics from the days that the LEFT HATED – before they had moled in sufficiently to cause all the damage.

          And of course, this should help locate the problems. 😉

          Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

      It’s starting to look like we could end up having actual debate involved in crafting a significant piece of legislation. Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to work? When was the last time that happened? I mean real debate, not predetermined grandstanding.

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Folks our President truly did an amazing job today with his comments at the WH and in WV telling our Senate Republicans to do the right thing for the American people by tossing Barry’s only major domestic accomplishment back to Kenya with him.

      Some very encouraging news came out this evening that Senator John McCain will be on the Senate floor tomorrow to cast his vote to have the House Republican Bill proceed to the Senate floor for 20 hours of debate. I personally believe there is no way in hell John McCain would fly cross country if the bill wasn’t going to receive 50+ votes tomorrow. This TRULY puts pressure on the Medicaid Whores from AK, NV, OH, ND and WV as well as Mike Lee of UT, John Moran of KS and Bill Cassidy of LA to vote yes tomorrow. I also believe Rand Paul will vote yes tomorrow getting us to 51 YES votes.

      http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/breaking-senator-john-mccain-will-fly-back-dc-vote-obamacare-repeal/

      From the article linked above:

      John McCain is reportedly returning to the Senate to vote on Obamacare repeal less than a week after it was announced that he is battling an aggressive type of brain cancer.

      Less than a week after announcing he has brain cancer, Sen. John McCain will return to the Senate as Republicans prepare to vote on Obamacare repeal and replacement.

      McCain’s absence put the future of the GOP effort to pass a new health care bill in jeopardy because the party cannot afford to lose votes. It needs 50 — Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie — to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with new health care legislation under Senate rules.

      Here is my handicap of what will occur once the House Republican Bill proceeds to the floor of the Senate. Susan Collins, Democrat from Maine, will remain a NO vote no matter what gets offered because her plan is to work with Democrats. She said so this evening.

      https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-senate-healthcare-holdout-collins-015817206.html

      From the article linked above:

      President Donald Trump exhorted every Republican to vote yes on a healthcare overhaul when it comes before the Senate this week, but one of his party’s most vocal opponents of the bill, Senator Susan Collins, said he had made no effort to reach her.

      Collins said lawmakers would first need to address the collapse of insurance markets in many counties across the country. She said Congress should fund cost-sharing subsidies that help keep down consumers’ out-of-pocket costs.

      Collins, who said she had held individual discussions with at least eight Senate Democrats about some kind of bipartisan healthcare effort, said she believed Trump would sign a bipartisan healthcare bill. “At times he called for a bipartisan bill, and so I think he’d be fine with a bipartisan bill.”

      Rand Paul will ultimately vote NO on the BCRA Bill that McConnell will ultimately have them vote on once the 20 hours are up. That leaves no room for error. Mike Lee and John Moran will ultimately vote yes once the Cruz Amendment is proposed and placed as an amendment into the BCRA Bill. Bill Cassidy from LA has been threatened to live for a week in the LA Bayou. He will vote YES to the final bill.

      It ultimately will come down to the FIVE Medicaid Whores! The good thing is they are a block. They will either vote yes or no as a block. I ultimately think that a Repeal Only bill will be pushed by Rand Paul and other Republicans. The Whores will say absolutely NO. The compromise will be that they will vote YES to the BCRA Bill that will have an additional $45 Billion allocated to the Opioid Crisis (especially in states like OH and WV) and the $200 Billion for the Medicaid Expansion states (31 total) that will be used after 2022 to help assist those Americans receiving Medicaid because they qualified under Obamacare.

      They will say to their constituents that they stopped the cruel Repeal Only and got billions of dollars in additional funding for their states. They get to save face and more importantly the BCRA is approved with Mike Pence casting the deciding vote by COB Friday. The House will come back early next week to vote on the Senate Bill and our President will sign the bill into law shortly there after!

      Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Folks I constantly share great stories about Generation Z! I have two great articles that will bring a tremendous smile to your face because the future of this country hasn’t looked this good in decades.

    http://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/eric-metaxas/next-generation-americans-gen-z-may-be-most-conservative-wwii

    From the article linked above:

    Members of “Generation Z” are now beginning to graduate high school, and 2016 was the first time any of them were old enough to vote. At seventy million and counting, they’re also about to outnumber their predecessors.

    So, what’s so intriguing about this new brood? Well, according to a growing body of research, they may be, by certain measures, the most conservative generation since World War II—more than Millennials, Generation Xers and even the Baby-Boomers.

    These young people are products of conflict and recession. They can only remember a news cycle “marred by economic stress, rising student debt … and war overseas.” As a result, they’ve taken on what one team of Goldman-Sachs analysts called a “more pragmatic” and conservative outlook on the world.

    Of course, generalizations at this stage are very early and very subject to development. But according to polling in the wake of the 2016 election, Gen Z Americans didn’t vote like their Millennial predecessors. Eight out of ten of these kids identify themselves as “fiscally conservative,” and they prefer saving to spending—at rates not seen since the Silent Generation.

    Also I shared the following (from the tweet below) with our President who had an opportunity this evening to speak to 40K+ boys that are part of Generation Z. They loved and adored him and he feed off of their energy.

    ERIE, Pa. — Max Bloomstine has a positive view of the nation’s growing diversity, believes the American dream is attainable (but doesn’t believe he’s entitled to it) and is more into the “we” instead of the “me.”

    “Gen Z actually like and trust their parents, who have been transparent with them, much more than any generation before”

    Generation Z is a product of 9/11, global terrorism, school shootings, perpetual wars, the Great Recession, high unemployment and constant budget cuts. Because of all that, they are cautious, even fearful, of an uncertain world and economy. Security and safety are very important to them, as they have grown up in such an unstable society.

    Generation Z is also more religious than preceding generations — attending organized weekly church services at about twice the rate of millennials, Generation Xers and baby boomers.

    The Republican Party, if it plays its cards right, could make lasting inroads with this generation, even at an early age — something the GOP has struggled with for decades.

    Had he been able to vote last November, Bloomstine definitely would have picked Donald Trump for president.

    “I was not old enough to vote for him, but I was very engaged and informed all throughout the election,” Bloomstine said. “I liked most his independence from the political parties and his willingness to challenge them when he felt they were not serving the American people.”

    HERE IS THE PART IN THE ARTICLE THAT MADE ME NEARLY CRY WITH JOY!

    Brauer explains that, from 2012 to 2016, Democratic candidates lost 5 percent of the youth vote nationally (down from 60 percent to 55 percent). In Florida, Democrats’ margin of victory among the young dropped 16 percentage points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, 20 points.

    “It is unlikely that such significant drops were simply due to the more liberal millennial generation changing their minds from one election to the next,” said Brauer.

    “It is much more likely the precipitous drops were due to the more conservative Generation Z being able, for the first time, to express their political inclinations, especially in the economically hard-hit swing states.”

    Therefore, Generation Z possibly had a major, yet completely overlooked, impact in this historic election. “Generation Z voters were likely attracted to Trump because of his strong stances on national security and economic recovery — the main concerns of that generation,” said Brauer.

    Folks 2018 and 2020 will be a blood bath because many more of those 70 million Generation Z men and women will be voting and they will ABSOLUTELY be voting to MAGA!

    Reply
    • shannynae says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Flep, I am such a huge fan. Thank you so much for all that you do Wonderful and uplifting. That picture says it all. It’s like PTrump is their favorite GrandDad.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Love this part of the article the best, too. Been a bit worried cuz a lot of North Easterners are moving to my area. But some of ’em have kids in this age group. Thank. God.

      “…….Democratic candidates lost 5 percent of the youth vote nationally (down from 60 percent to 55 percent). In Florida, Democrats’ margin of victory among the young dropped 16 percentage points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, 20 points.”

      16-20 points is a nice hefty chunk.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    With President Trump we can move mountains.

    M A G A

    Liked by 5 people

  8. Pam says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 7 people

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Christmas in NYC was pretty darn uplifting when it was actually a full throated celebration of Christmas.

      Must have been hard for New Yorkers to watch that go by the wayside with the Happy Holidays BS and tip-toeing around.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

      I loved seeing Perry and Zinke standing behind our President like that.
      Very cool.
      Both of those guys have been active in the Scouts as adults.

      Perry looked like he wanted to break out and lead some cheers…veteran cheerleader that he is.
      Heheh.

      Sec Price joined them at some point, too, which was nice.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Why get rid of Sessions when you still have Rod Rosenstein as Deputy? Rod Rosenstein hired Mueller. Rod Rosenstein is the Deep Swamp hold over person. He has run the DOJ for the last couple months and will be AG till you get another AG confirmed by the Senate which would probably take 3 months. Just get someone who you trust a Deputy.

    Liked by 4 people

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

    “Buying uniforms for our Afghan partners, and doing so in a way that may have wasted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars over a ten-year period, must not be seen as inconsequential in the grand scheme of the Department’s responsibilities and budget,” Mattis added.

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis slammed the Pentagon for wasting $28 million on Afghan army uniforms following the release of an accounting report.

    Mattis scolded the Pentagon for “cavalier” purchases of forest-camouflage uniforms that have continued since 2007, despite the fact that only 2 percent of Afghanistan consists of wooded areas

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:36 am

      So, now what? Deduct $500 pay per Pentagon staff member as clawback? Do we have oversight or hindsight?

      Liked by 1 person

      • Bull Durham says:
        July 25, 2017 at 1:02 am

        The Pentagon has an accounting system that no one can audit.
        In fact, I think there are several systems used.
        Big, bloated, wasteful.
        They need to have their budgets cut, and they have way too many officers for a military that is incapable of winning or even planning a victory.

        Our fighting force is really a huge JSOC. Special Forces. However, when you scale that to war zone, you lose all effectiveness. We wind up using proxies, nazis and jihadis. Before that, contras. And we wind up with long wars, waste, massive destruction and loss of life, millions of people hating us.

        And for 16 years, how is the fight against radical Islamic terror going?

        I rest my case.

        We should hook up with Russia to win this war around the globe against the Wahhabis.

        It’s long past time for common sense and accountability in our Military. Our patriots’ lives are precious, and we have misspent them like they are dollars.

        Liked by 1 person

        • WSB says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:23 am

          A military mess to be cleaned up for certain. How did our country become such a shell of itself? Don’t answer that…I know. Just wathed a show on LBJ.

          Like

      • blognificentbee says:
        July 25, 2017 at 1:34 am

        Maybe we will at least have foresight now.

        Like

  13. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Need to add contact info for Mr. Scaramucci AKA scare a mushy republicrat

    Liked by 1 person

  14. trumpfan1 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:38 am

    trump bashing of session is very strange. A decoy or what?

    Like

    • growltiggerknits says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Don’t know but I hate it. Hope Sessions doesn’t let it distract him!

      Liked by 1 person

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Definitely a decoy. WWE style storyline for misdirection play. Shhhhh! Don’t tell anybody.

      Liked by 3 people

      • bbred says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

        The way to get rid of Rosenstein is by Sessions resigning, Rosenstein goes with him. Now Trump gets to decide who takes over Mueller! Seems kind of obvious. The president should never leave his fate in some uncontrolable entity like Mueller.

        Like

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

        By the way, people are acting outraged over Trump saying Sessions is beleaguered. Doesn’t anybody know what the word means? It means under seige, which he is.

        Liked by 5 people

        • Ivehadit says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:04 am

          Oh yeh, we’ll be seeing “under seige” shortly but it won’t be Jeff, imho! I could be wrong but it feels right.
          Winter is coming!!

          Like

        • palafox says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:09 am

          He’s under siege from the president. Is there someone else bashing Sessions publicly?
          This is not a smokescreen. Frankly it looks more and more like Sessions is a DC ball-player. And why be surprised? He’s been doing it for years. Reminds me of the Mary Warren character from Arthur Miller’s play, The Crucible. She tries to come clean and end the madness, but when Abigail and the other wailers turn on her, she goes running back into the arms of the accusers and continues on with the charade. To Proctor she says “”ll not hang with you!” and to Abigail, the lead fraudster: “Abby, Abby, I’ll never hurt you more!” she says. And she is welcomed back into the fold with open arms.
          Yes, he’s done some good things like rounding up pedophiles and MS-13 members. But those are not direct attacks on the swamp. He essentially recused himself from all things relating to the swamp.
          Trump calling him beleaguered and downgrading the swamp to a sewer is very telling in my opinion. I think even Trump is shocked at the depths of the sewer.

          Like

        • bkrg2 says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:16 am

          Thank you Joe! It’s weird how everyone assumes Trump meant “beleaguered” as a slam against Sessions. The only person more beleaguered than Sessions is Trump!

          Like

          • bkrg2 says:
            July 25, 2017 at 1:18 am

            And I forgot to mention that I am hoping this “Trump vs Sessions” stuff is all a calculated ploy for something big coming our way.

            Like

    • John Huxley says:
      July 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Either a huge ploy, or he is keeping Sessions on his toe’s and reprimanding him for a massive mistake.

      People seem to forget that Trump has called out even Manafort in the past and replaced key personnel in his campaign when he felt they weren’t performing.

      Liked by 1 person

      • SandraOpines says:
        July 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

        There is a lot of folks upset with Sessions too cuz he doesn’t appear to be doing investigations folks want to see… And Sessions caused a lot of issues by recusing. I have been hearing screams about Sessions for a couple of months.

        Yet we see Trump investigations everywhere over BS.

        Liked by 1 person

        • keebler AC ovfefe says:
          July 25, 2017 at 1:28 am

          This isn’t a good sign if Chaffetz is saying Sessions is reluctant to investigate Clinton and refused Chaffetz subpoenas of her records. Oh, no!

          Liked by 1 person

    • WonkoTheSane says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

      I don’t pretend to know. Long battered conservatives and libertarians like myself want to see the swamp creatures prosecuted yesterday. There are two possibilities that I can see.

      First, Sessions is working hard to build a rock solid case. All the noise is a smokescreen and the hammer is going to drop.

      Second, SessIons looks good compared to the rest of the creatures, but he’s been playing by swamp rules for too long and doesn’t know anything else. No prosecutions are forthcoming. I’ve looked at it from many angles and just can’t figure it out.

      Liked by 2 people

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:04 am

      I wouldn’t worry about it. Sessions has signaled through recusal that he is an AG acting independently of the President. He created this arms length relationship albeit at the behest of leftover Clintonistas and Obamists hold overs like Rosenstein and Comey telling him he must recuse. Well, Sessions, an honest man did not know these two as Republicans were so far gone to the Democrat swamp. Sessions being new to a President’s cabinet while they were old hats, black hats, pranced about as trusty advisors. It’s done. But the good news is Trump and Sessions are no longer considered brothers in arms, and whatever Sessions does now is pure independent AG. I heard he recused from Clinton investigations too but I haven’t seen proof of this. If so, that is too bad. If not, then good news. The Clintons are a scourge. They need to be dealt with if there is to be any MAGA. The bodies dropping around them continues unabated. The body count will stop as soon as Hillary is found guilty and there are no more secrets to hide through murder. The young WSJ writer is yet another link in the chain. The longer Session waits, the fewer witnesses left.

      Liked by 1 person

      • psadie says:
        July 25, 2017 at 1:28 am

        I believe it was Sen. Grassley who asked Sessions during his confirmation interviews if he would recuse from the Clinton investigations. Interesting that he asked that!

        Like

  15. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Liked by 4 people

  16. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Liked by 2 people

  17. blognificentbee says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

    🇺🇸🇺🇸Rally Day! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
    Treepers that are so lucky to be attending the OH rally, please check in when you can so that we may live vicariously through you for a couple of hours.

    Liked by 5 people

  18. Arjun says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Now that Democrats are raising their price for ‘protection’, will Bezos pay up or try to get cozy with PDJT?

    Like

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Liked by 2 people

  20. millwright says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    As I’ve stated before, we’re sailing dangerous waters with a mutinous crew ! We need to make it “transparent” to the crew ( Congress & the bureaucracy ) we have our Captain’s back and watching their every move, fully cognizant any of us can – and will – replace them at the first sign of them shirking their sworn duty ! Outside the Oval Office its increasingly apparent our elected representatives are contemptuous of their electors. We need to inflict an attitude change inside the Beltway if our nation is remain a “beacon of hope” for future generations.

    Liked by 2 people

  21. Ivehadit says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Niki Haley upset about Sessions “treatment”. Sundance tweets “Tell Nicki to relax.”
    Yes, indeed!!
    Can you feel it?! Winter is coming!

    Liked by 4 people

  22. citizen817 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:03 am

    A few President Trump Retweets

    Liked by 1 person

  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:07 am

    The White House for days has suggested scrutiny be applied to speechmaking money former President Bill Clinton made in Moscow and other connections.

    https://ilovemyfreedom.org/president-trump-got-moral-upper-hand-isnt-ag-jeff-session-investigating-hillary-clinton/

    Like

  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Like

  25. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Is this one true?

    Like

  26. Albertus Magnus says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Something was said by Mooch on Friday that I have been pondering all weekend. It was his comment about he was going to fire the leakers if they did not stop.

    Makes me think he IS going to replace Priebus.

    I could be wrong about the Communications department, but I have to think the WH doesn’t think the leaks are coming from there…or at least 2 many of them. If so, Mooch would do it on his first day in office.

    And he didn’t say that PDJT was going to fire the leakers if it didn’t stop. He said that HE would.

    Wouldn’t only the President and Chief of Staff have that authority for positions outside of the Communications Office?

    Just thinking that Mooch knows what is coming and he is setting the tone for it.

    Just pondering out loud.

    Like

  27. psadie says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:19 am

    GREAT article of Mattis explaining Trump’s “secret” meeting with Putin at G20. This is one smart man and that is why McMasters is not on the same level as Sec. Mattis…quality, strength, whip-smart and I love his Churchill quote. “Jaw jaw is better than War war.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/24/defense-secretary-jim-mattis-defends-trump-talking-to-putin-at-g-20-dinner/

    Like

  28. Bull Durham says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Let’s think strategically about DOJ investigations.

    Say, there are pedophilia investigations ongoing. We know there are. And what if some of them come up the back way into the world of Clinton-Podesta. Fair game for Sessions.

    Say, there are corruption investigations around bribes by foreign actors. And what if some of them come up the back way into the world of Clinton. Fair game for Sessions.

    He can’t go frontal on a direct investigation of Hillary. But he could wind up there by using another route.

    All these cases are that way. More than one route to the target.

    Murder, bribery, pedo, corruption, money laundering, national security breeches. All have many paths to the targets.

    Patience, friends. Sessions is a superb prosecutor. No one ever called him soft.

    He took over a corrupt DOJ allied with a corrupt FBI.

    I believe he will nail some very big scalps.

    Like

    • psadie says:
      July 25, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Bingo…I think you hit it on the head for you never know what you will find during an investigation. Sessions is so quiet I think he wants it that way so as not to give anything away. That Clinton Foundation is like a spider’s web of crime.

      Like

  29. SR says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:20 am

    6 months a long time for smart and quick decision maker like PTrump what to do or not. There are many theories around Mueller, Session, DAG and now Cruz but only PTrump knows what will happen. It’s all game plan for Hillary or distraction for rats or real trouble for PTrump. Time will tell and I still do not believe that Session make decision for rescuing himself from all major investigations or working behind scene .

    Like

  30. sundance says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Liked by 1 person

  31. wheatietoo says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:33 am

    I was hoping that there would be a ‘drone camera’ taking footage of the crowd at the Boy Scout Jamboree.
    That would be so cool and show the size of the huge crowd.

    Has anyone seen any overhead footage?

    Like

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Like

