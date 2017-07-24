July 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #186

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Folks they can’t break us and they absolutely can’t break our President! Even their dumb bias polls are killing their narrative. The problem for them is that our President is only getting stronger and his train is taking on more and more Americans. Here is the proof no matter how hard they try to hide it or spin it.
That is why Republicans are dying a slow and painful death (especially with our President calling them out twice on Sunday night). They know it and Crying Chuck knows it.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/22/reuters-tries-trash-trump-poll-shows-him-gaining-voter-base/
From the article linked above:
Reuters published a story on Thursday about a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll with this blazing headline: “One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts.”
The more accurate headline, based on the actual Reuters/Ipsos Poll results would be this: “One in twenty people who voted for Trump would not vote for him again, a significant improvement from one in eight back in May.” (One in twenty is five percent. One in eight is 12 percent.)
But the actual data within the poll shows that Trump’s standing with his base actually improved during the past two months.
The Reuters’ story is based on the answers to one question taken in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted of 2016 Trump voters in July. Reuters/Ipsos asked the same question of 2016 Trump voters in a poll in May, and Trump’s standing among those voters during the two months period improved by six percent.
In May, here’s what Trump voters said:
82 percent Would vote for Trump again
9 percent Would not vote
5 percent Don’t know
4 percent Would vote for others (Hillary Clinton, Gary Johnson, or Jill Stein)
In July, here’s what Trump voters said:
88 percent would vote for Trump again
1 percent would not vote
7 percent don’t know
4 percent would vote for others (Hillary Clinton, Gary Johnson, or Jill Stein)
Reuters is the same organization that predicted on November 7, 2016, “With hours to go before Americans vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.”
Here is another example that makes their BS narrative of our President’s approval rating being only 38.6% when combining their garbage together.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/americans-have-never-felt-better-74-very-happy/article/2629235
From the article linked above:
Happy days are here again, and Americans have never felt better about it, according to a new survey.
A new Rasmussen Reports survey said that 74 percent of adults rate the life as good or excellent, the highest level of satisfaction ever recorded by the pollster.
That’s is up from 61 percent in 2010 and 67 percent in 2014. And just 5 percent rate their life as poor.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/343337-schumer-dems-not-russia-are-to-blame-for-loss-to-trump
From the article linked above:
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says that Democrats, not Russia, are to blame for Hillary Clinton’s loss to President Trump.
“When you lose to somebody who has 40 percent popularity, you don’t blame other things — [James] Comey, Russia — you blame yourself,” Schumer said in an interview Saturday with The Washington Post.
