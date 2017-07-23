Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- Chris Wallace…

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appears on Fox News Sunday for an interview with DC’s primary swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace.

  1. mimbler says:
    July 23, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I caught the last minute or so of this on Fox, and loved the way he subtly told Wallace that they didn’t need the press any more. It was clear to me but I don’t think Wallace caught on to what he was being told!

  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Mr. Scaramucci was quoted from de-Face the Nation this am saying that he’s going to get all the WH staffers together on Monday and tell them that they have to work as a team and that if the leaks don’t stop he’s going to fire everybody. Everybody. I think that’s awesome. How much do you want to bet the leaks stop immediately?

    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      I’ll bet $50 they don’t. Self destructive behavior is self destructive behavior and “I’m above the law because the NYT deserves to know” isn’t a rational, well-thought-out behavior.

      Don’t get me wrong, I hope you’re right and they do stop. I would give $50 to be wrong.

      I deal with these type of people (the kind what would leak) and my prediction is at least one of them is thinking “I dare you. Fire us all. You’ll never do it.”

      Damn I apologize for being disagreeable on a Sunday.

    • Ned says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      He needs to fire them. I think eventually it will get to that.

  3. imprimipotest says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    You bet, I’ll definitely ‘stay tuned’ to the White House … but not to Chrissy Wallace.

  4. patrickhenrycensored says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    If the reset mechanism is a ball bat, it’s got potential.

  5. Takeadeepbreath says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    How was it? I know I could watch myself, but it’s the devil himself. I can’t describe how much I hate Chris Wallace. I want to enjoy my day

    He brings out every unchristian pore in my body. I just can’t watch him. He is terrible at his job, a job he only got because of Daddy. He voice makes me go into an internal hysteria. He is rude, aggressive, and thinks the sun shines out of his behind. I just can’t watch him. He is a big swamp gate keeper. What a little maggot.

    So, how did Scaramucci do? Anyone like to give a paraphrase of what was said? Even a transcript would put me into a position where I can hear his whiny little beta male voice in my head. A summary would be great. I can deal with the other swamp monsters, just not him.

    I don’t think I’m alone. I am sure others would like that service too.

  6. quintrillion says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Anthony is sooo likeable; he does a great fandango.

  7. buckeyejames says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Youse done real good, Ant’ny. Real good.

    I could not even begin to watch Scaramucci with Tapper and Dickerson. Somehow made it through this whole bit with the insufferably smug and smarmy Wallace. Scaramucci more than held his own, IMO.

    Some here question this appointment because Scaramucci apparently isn’t a conservative ideologue. He says that doesn’t matter because he now works for Trump. I will take him at his word until he proves otherwise.

    To me, this looks like another great hire. Go Anthony! God bless America and God bless our fantastic President Trump. MAGA!!

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      And PDJT IS a conservative ideologue???

    • Alexsandra says:
      July 23, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Alpha Scaramucci is like the little brother of Alpha President Trump, underling the strength of both POTUS and his presidency. He also verbally reminds people that he loves POTUS, as do we.

      One thing I noticed at the end of the interview was that he made an interesting comment something to the effect of that he had not discussed this with POTUS yet but he had a radio statiion, a TV station, and a movie studio in his pocket (at the White House) and to stay tuned. That would be great, POTUS in action more.

      Yes, we will stay tuned. — Sundance, do you have the right cat look for this? Kind of a professorial scratch the goatee very interesting, hmmm cat look? 🙂

    • Deb says:
      July 23, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      Conservative “pundits” are always putting people through purity tests. Much like what the left does. They wan up purging a lot of good and talented people because they don’t have the correct opinion about this or that. It’s why they can’t win. This last election removed the mask on the right and the left. We found out the virtue signaling is just as much a problem on the right, and that plenty of “conservatives” care more about looking “smart” than actually winning elections.

  8. MIKE says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    The FNG did much better versing Wallace than he did, tapper. May be a quick study. I hope so. My President needs loyal allies, NOW.

  9. snaggletooths says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    “I will take dramatic action to stop the leaks.”

  10. abigailstraight says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Anthony did a great job; that I can tell you!

    Liked by 2 people

    July 23, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    I can’t watch, but these Spicey quotes are everywhere ATM.

    I just don’t get why Smooch is implying the comms team is the issue regarding leaks? That’s actually the last place they are likely coming from, IMO.

    what am I missing?

    • Paula Daly says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      They actually could be coming from there, or he’s just laying down his game plan.

    • mimbler says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      I think he is saying the com area is his only area of responsibility and he will insure no leaks come from his area.

      But…I’m sure Trumps people have analyzed the leaks and determined what departments they came from, and I suspect the com area was the source of at least some of the leaks.

    • joshua says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      how you get attention in a business turn around situation with a bunch of rebellious employees.

      pick a visible group who everyone thinks have cushy guaranteed jobs, but who are easily replaceable….set the scene where you announce publicly that they are going to do something your way or get fired. and then you fire them all if ANYONE challenges or goes against the deal. does not matter how many nice folks get canned…especially if it is a STAFF and not a LINE function.

      Make a big deal about how they had a chance and failed the simple test of doing what they were told to do with advance knowledge of consequences.

      Then your boss the CEO declares that it was what had to be done, and he announces the next group to be “tested” with others to follow. And that anyone that thinks that they cannot do their job in this way may step forward now and resign without any adverse consequence.

      The groups will fall in line…because any rebel will get outed cause the others don’t want to get fired for non performance, which makes it damn tough to get another job elsewhere….and they are fired for cause, which breaks up severance and benefits

    • Curry Worsham says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      I think he was speaking for the President in reference to the White House as a whole but didn’t want to say that.

    • snaggletooths says:
      July 23, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      he means the WHOLE WH.
      Scaramucci said he would be working on changing the culture inside the White House to stop the practice.

      “What happens to leakers on your watch?” Dickerson asked.

      “They’re going to get fired,” Scaramucci said.

      Scaramucci said he would hold a staff meeting on Monday and make it clear that anyone who wants to stay on will not leak private conversations to the press.

      Like

  12. snaggletooths says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    ” We are going to reinvent the way we deliver our information out of the WH because the world has changed.”

  13. NYGuy54 says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    That was the most effective put back of Chris Wallace I have ever seen. Smooch put on a clinic on how to respond. This guy is going to be a hero in the Trump administration. A velvet hammer.

    • ALEX says:
      July 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Yes.It was excellent…You can see why he is a billionaire and runs in big circles…

    • mimbler says:
      July 23, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Yes, I finally steeled myself to watch the whole thing and he was great.

      If you are only half listening you would think he’s very friendly with Wallace, but that is just his delivery.

      He is really quick with his thoughts, and can’t be verbally pushed around.

      My favorite was the lightning round where he was crushing Wallace with a reply and Wallace reminded him he only had 15 seconds to respond. He fired back with something like: “Well, Chris, 15 seconds isn’t much time to respond to a loaded question like that” Chris wasn’t expecting that one!
      Mike

  14. Suite D says:
    July 23, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Sonny, never let them know what you’re thinking, er, Anthony, tell them exactly what you’re thinking. MAGA!!!

  15. georgiafl says:
    July 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Here’s a little Chris Wallace antidote:

    Liked by 1 person

    July 23, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Excellent…I could care less about the semantics of these shows I don’t watch, but I was laughing by the end of this interview…He has a plan and it will work…I look for many more changes…

    The part about former Mayor Koch saying if you agree with me nine out of twelve times then vote for me, but if you agree twelve out of twelve see a shrink was classic…Great stuff…

