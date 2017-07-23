Sunday July 23rd- Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

6 Responses to Sunday July 23rd- Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    July 23, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂

  2. Ad rem says:
    July 23, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Dear Treepers….

    “Jackphatz” has just suffered a terrifle family loss. He has left a brief note on our Prayer Thread. If you should feel so inclined, I’m sure he would appreciate your condolences. Thank you…..

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    July 23, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I’m sorry for your loss, Jack. Especially in times of great loss, our Lord is always with us. His Grace is healing.

  4. solomonpal says:
    July 23, 2017 at 12:27 am

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo remains inconsolably hostile toward whistleblower organization WikiLeaks, insisting they are a “non-state hostile intelligence service” and are plotting to “take down America any way they can and find any willing partner to achieve that end.”
    Oh my…more deep state

  5. BakoCarl says:
    July 23, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Cold sweeps Southern Hemisphere – Huge crop losses
    Early estimations of crop losses nearly 100% for fruit in Southern Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Where is the coverage on this in the main stream media?????????
    It was -8C in areas where average temperatures for this time of year are 17C.
    https://www.iceagenow.info/cold-sweeps-southern-hemisphere-huge-crop-losses-video/

    . . . and . . .

    There we have it: ice cover in Greenland is steadily increasing, in defiance of rising carbon levels and even greater levels of green rhetoric.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/07/greenland_turns_against_mother_gaia.html

    . . . and . . .

    21 July 2017 – The Emergency Situations Ministry extended an emergency warning including the collapse of trees, damage to power transmission lines, damage to the roofs of houses and unstable structures.

    https://www.iceagenow.info/moscow-hit-bt-snow-rain-hail/

    Oooohh! Global warming . . . er, um . . . climate change. Yeah, that’s it. Now, don’t all you climate deniers out there wish that PTrump had stayed in the Paris Accord?

