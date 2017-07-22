Saturday July 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Sloth1963 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Saw a bumper sticker earlier today that said FREE THINKER. I thought to myself for a second and blurted out “At least I get paid for thinking. What do you get paid for?” I suppose I completely missed the point, huh?

  2. Bakokitty says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Happy Caturday Treepers

  3. 4sure says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Here’s a song to get us all working for what is important.
    Jesus Use Me.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I think this piece by Thomas Newman is about the bitter-sweetness of a love that wasn’t meant to be. We’re probably better off not having sent that letter . . . but we’re always left with the question of what might have happened had we sent it. It’s better that way, I think.

    • Invisible Mikey says:
      July 22, 2017 at 2:42 am

      One of our very finest film composers, from a family with several generations of them including Alfred, Lionel and Randy Newman. It’s the main recurring theme from the 2004 “Lemony Snicket’s An Unfortunate Series of Events”. In this clip it starts at 1:53, as the boy turns over the envelope.

  5. Bakokitty says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:50 am

    This wee child who knows it’s Caturday

  6. realgaryseven says:
    July 22, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Eternal God, Heavenly Father, whose Son our Saviour Jesus Christ inspired Mary Magdalene to turn from sin to righteousness, we pray for Thy presence with all penitent sinners; support and encourage us as we reform, forgive us when we founder, and guide us towards the path of justice and mercy; in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. AMEN.

  7. Harry Lime says:
    July 22, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Oh my dog! It’s Caturday! All the live long day!

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 22, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Oil Painting-Time Lapse- of a Cat
    Enjoy!

  10. millwright says:
    July 22, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Our household had a quiet and refreshing Friday thanks to a MVA on the other end of town killing our electric power for seven hours ( a most unusual event both in happening and duration ) . Aside from some refrigeration concerns, it was a peaceful day topped off by take-out dining “al fresco” on the patio . Seems everything is running OK now and wife is scheduled to pick up youngest sister and visit oldest to get a better appreciation of her medical situation in the a.m.

    Holly, bless her heart , doesn’t deal well with technology or factual information. She’s told the son living on the West Coast one tale of her condition, another to the one living nearby, and an admixture to her sisters and cousins. Adding to the confusion is the sudden death of an uncle at a hotel in MS . Things are going to get interesting shortly !

  11. hugofitch1 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:05 am

    One of the songs that separates those who have taste in music from those who do not.

  12. Harry Lime says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Lovely…

  13. nwtex says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Oh, boy!
    ~~~

    Renee Baio‏ @MrsScottBaio 4h
    Many thanks 4 well wishes & prayers.I’ve been living with brain tumors 4 a few years.Wait/Watch list 4 me 4 now.Far more aren’t so lucky.
    —————————————-

    Infidel Dave‏ @dave_infidel 3h
    I’d give up a leg if it would cure you. God bless
    —————————-
    Renee Baio‏ @MrsScottBaio
    Replying to @dave_infidel
    ,@dave_infidel Let’s not get carried away. Give it up for a child with cancer. I’m a tough beech. Don’t worry! Xo
    ———————–

    Scott Baio‏Verified account @ScottBaio 3h
    Another reason why I married @MrsScottBaio . Selfless, kind soul.

  14. dogsmaw says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:47 am

    LONDON (AP) — Traffic on a major highway in England has been disrupted for hours after a truck laden with chocolate bars burst into flames.

    Drivers faced long delays after parts of the highway in Kent, southern England, were closed Thursday as fire crews put out the blaze and road workers tried to clear the debris.

    A Highways England spokeswoman said the fire occurred in early Thursday, saying: “Some of the chocolate had melted onto the road. There were lots of chocolate bars everywhere.”

    No injuries were reported and all lanes on the highway reopened Thursday afternoon.

    Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze was not known.

    The chocolate bars were reported to be Lion candy bars made by Nestle.

    Cuppa Nestle Hot Chocolate anyone? 😛

  15. nimrodman says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:05 am

    Europeans imported the Third World to work and pay for Euro elders’ socialist pension pyramid scheme …

    … only to find the Third World will instead sit comfortably on their a$$es on welfare benefits, actually costing Europe more in the long run and putting Europeans in an even worse predicament.

    Life comes at you fast … especially when you’re a liberal / Socialist / progressive / whatever it is that you call yourself …

    Sweden:
    Efforts to Educate Migrants Stall as Just Three Per Cent Want to Try Learning
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/07/21/almost-no-educated-migrants-want-attend-school-sweden/

