July 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #184

watching Trump honor those great veterans yesterday was awesome. one can notice his love of the country –and as i’ve said before he seems like he was born for this role.
I wish Mattis would drop a MOAB on the Deep State. I am so ready for President Trump to trigger The Big Ugly.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/deep-state-drops-new-leak-sessions-juice-russian-hysteria/
He’s part of the Deep State.
But the idea is damn good.
What a ridiculous statement. If I understood your comment, Gen Mattis is not ‘Deep State’.
Look up DYNCORP pedophile
No. Why don’t you make yourself clear. Say it in print. Enlighten us all.
Deep State is the permanent shadow government.
Mattis, lifetime in DOD, then as retiree to General Dynamics, then Theranos which was trying to get a big defense contract.
He is as permanent as anyone. From 1960- 2017 except for Big Business board seats linked back to DOD, he’s been permanent. Sat on board of Hoover Institute.
Total Deep State operative.
Sorry if facts upset your comment.
Your Facts? They mean nothing. Gen Mattis was protecting your sorry ass before you could properly spell Putin.
LOL. Mattis is a good guy, but you don’t rise in the military without the MIC (military industrial complex) getting at least some hold on you. But frankly I think he’s done a great job of keeping them at bay. I’m sure the MIC is on viagra to weaponize AI, and yet our generals are keeping sane (with some exceptions) as far as not letting SkyNet into the plans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Everybody drifts into Deep State. People don’t get that. Even the good guys get hands in their pockets when they don’t look. Washington is ugly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s true….POTUS may be the only exception to the rule. I have watched so many good people enter Washington and then watch the corruption slowly take over like a terrible cancer. It is hard to stay apart from all of it, nearly impossible. It’s a whole other planet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can be “in the deep state” without being “of the deep state”.
Mattis is bringing our military back and has given permission to our soldiers to fight. Imagine that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those who criticize Gen Mattis have no imagination. BS Durham and his fellow travelers have crapped on every Pres Trump appointment at one time or the other (they switch hit when they face criticism). If Bull had his way, he would be the only Trump appointment and advisor.
Now have a laugh.
SD, should update Sarah at Press Sec. if she has a twitter acct. there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bull, I followed you since the beginning. How bad is this for Trump and Sessions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fresh (friendly) blood. Part of the swamp draining plan. Spicer seemed genuine and sincere. He did the best he could in the time he had. Just remember 3D Chess.
#WOLVERINES
It’s just more of the same. Nothing is changed.
I think a strategy could be to bring RR in and ask him to limit Mueller to Russian government meddling with the election, and to limit it to Dec.1 Reasonable request.
The Mueller investigation is leaking, it’s loaded with adversaries not impartial investigators.
RR can write parameters.
If he doesn’t, ask him to resign. If he won’t, fire him.
There are a lot of moves that could be made.
Sessions can drop his recusal. He can say, honestly, that there is a cabal on and he needs to protect the duly elected President and the honor of the FBI and DOJ.
There is no law that says he must stand by and watch injustice, a witchhunt and a coup.
And the President can open his income tax returns to a select group from the Intel committees who can come comb through them and see there is nothing there. They won’t be able to transcribe or copy them, but look for any Russian income.
There’s a lot that can be done to put out the fire.
Bannon and his followers should have been using social media to document all the lies and the leaks and the probably culprits.
There has been a paltry effort to own the messaging on this.
The President says he’s a counter puncher. But he’s allowed too many punches to land.
I agree with this analysis. It would seem to me that what could and should be done is for Rosenstein to strictly limit the scope and length of the investigation. Period. I don’t know why that didn’t happen at once, frankly.
And the communication from the WH has been amaturish, I think. I hope Anthony is able to get that running smoother. There are lots of good things going on, but there are a lot of missed opportunities so I look forward to big improvements.
But I am just one of the Monday morning quarterbacks that BakoCarl wrote about, so take it for what it’s worth!
It’s war. The anti Trump/anti America haters are out full force. No strong message from White House Communications and the President cannot do it ALL by himself. Almost, but he does need a strong messaging team that can set the perimeters for this battle.
We will win they will not turn us or take our God given joy.
Read a lot and watch the western channel.
Just a thought you know when Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson want to get the bad guys they stage a fight between themselves to give comfort to a bad group they can now confide in them . Set em up joy.
set em up joe
One of my favorite songs. Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer.
I like this addition of Scaramucci. My girlfriend just texted to ask if he’s single.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol I like him too. Knew something was going on when he decided not to sue CNN. What a guy.
Um, I noticed a ring, think it was the wedding ring finger. Truthfully, I was only checking to see if he was wearing a pinky ring. You know. Like the guys on the Sopranos. But he is a fine looking man.
The switch that I was once desperately waiting for, will never get flipped. I used to wake up every day and wonder “Is today the day they like us?” Every single time I clicked on a link or watched the news or even turned on a sitcom, part of me was desperate to see an indication that our views weren’t mocked or held up as the something evil. Every joke by a late nite comedian or every time I checked my email on Yahoo and saw a hundred gaslighting articles was like a small cut. Each slice was cutting me off the rest of my country, my home. Every second of every day hammered the idea that the longer I held onto out-of-date views, the further I was away from acceptance. The longer I held those views, the more evil and alone I was. That couldn’t last, could it? Eventually, they’d see that I’m nice and start to like me again, right? I thought it just was not possible that they would be so blind as to forever think that way. As sure as the sun rises, they had to come around. Fool.
That switch will never get flipped. The last six months have proven that will never happen. They will never accept this president or us. Any sweet promise they pretend to offer us is a lie and a trap.
I still think it’ll happen. BUT! I’m not holding my breath til it does, cuz clearly, it’s gonna be a while and is a ways off.
So I just ignore these peeps and laugh/smile silently to myself.
Wheat and the tares. Take heart. It is in God’s hands. They hate Him also.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We know tares by their bitterness. They are not of our Father.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One way to look at it is they wouldn’t say that garbage if they didn’t feel they needed to. If they believed they were “mainstream” or in the majority, putting us down wouldn’t even cross their minds. They are very loud because they are trying to convince themselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. There are more of us than them. It only seems the opposite because they have the megaphones.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was one of the things that stood out to me today about Scaramucci. He kept repeating that “Americans love Trump, even if you (those fool “reporters”) refuse to see it”.
Seemed a really good, totally relevant message to get out there, that NO ONE has done yet.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. One thing they can’t deal with is that….As if the America First candidate was a traitor…Scoramuchi owns his language and it’s very good thing…Spicer didn’t have that and many republicans seem embarrassed or just waiting for affirmation..Confidence and Love/belief go a long ways…
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s BECAUSE they see it that they do what they do, because they want to stop it.
The switch may get flipped in the upcoming generation, like my boys. Flepore will clue you in on Gen Z. However, we have to take back our educational systems if we want long term change! They’ve infiltrated everything, can’t even trust the AAP.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No trusting no one, Kaco. No one.
AMEN! This is why DeVos is critical. The rad left has been trying to love-bomb her into accepting their cray-cray orthodoxy, and she is standing up lately, which is awesome. But freeing America from the leftist indoctrination camp that DoEd created is a PRIORITY.
Gender engineering is the big thing that needs to be 100% gotten out of schools. NOTHING has undermined schools that much, except possibly Common Core (although removing prayer from school was a huge part of youth violence, IMO).
Put in a winning way, there is a difference between defending kids who are “different”, and trying to analyze, modify, engineer and tinker with those differences. Kids “gender” is not something teachers or school administrators should be messing with. Treat it as a civil right, in that the state may not mess with it, just like it can’t change kids’ races, ethnic identities or religions. Schools have to BTFO on gender, and leave it to parents. Otherwise, they will NEVER restore faith in public schools. The radical left has harmed public schooling STRONGLY and INTENTIONALLY by driving people away from public schools.
Kaco, this is huge on my list. They started with the colleges and then came for the High Schools and now the indoctrination and dumbing down is in the grade schools. The most expensive commodity that we have in America is ignorance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are all about opposition, hatred, power, manipulation and destruction of anyone or anything that is good. Sucks for them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They will never accept this president or us. Any sweet promise they pretend to offer us is a lie and a trap.”
Well-said, Unified.
“You like me … You REALLY LIKE ME !!!” is best left to Sally Field, thank you very much.
Unified American, boy did your post hit me where I live. I could have written that. I feel that. Every single day. The only difference is I came to this realization a little earlier. It wasn’t too long after the Inauguration that I realized it won’t change. They hate us, they really, really hate us.
I’m starting to realize I hate them, too. I’m sorry to say that because I know Jesus asks more of me. I don’t quite know how to reconcile that, but that’s just part of my personal struggle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful post.
A (conservative) friend once described it as “wanting to eat lunch with the cool kids”. But WE’RE the cool kids. Ain’t it cool?
We worry all day and evening about the coup against POTUS, and fail to see the giant steps that he has taken to MAGA. Trade, foreign relations, regulation rollbacks are not felt yet, but they are enormous shifts. The internal resistance and the organized troublemakers are feeling the power of Trump’s ideas. Liberalism has a massive terminator to deal with.
Six months and they know they cannot defeat him. They must terminate his administration.
We are winning in big ways and hundreds of small ways.
Keep POTUS and America in prayer. There hasn’t been a force like this in the WH since Teddy Roosevelt.
LikeLiked by 17 people
It is quite amazing. There is no one else who could have stood up to all this. Keep him in prayer, as God is with us and him so long as we are with Him.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s campaign Bull. Keep us positive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that is funny, Bull, I mean George.
Teddy Roosevelt speech on immigration…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. This is why all this hyphenated-American stuff has got to stop.
‘Diversity’
‘Multiculturalism’
Hyphenated-American
These are all things that were designed to fracture us and destroy this country.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Absolute truth and agree 1000%!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a difference between having some pride in one’s heritage, and setting that before citizenship (the latter of which, of course, Obama simultaneously DEVALUED).
LikeLiked by 2 people
That all sucks.
My pastor says that a lot. The hyphenation has to go!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tribalism.
Teddy got that absolutely on the money, didn’t he?
we do not fail to see Trump’s many successes.
The presstitutes are the ones who refuse to report on the successes.
That’s exactly what Scaramucci said in his little talk today.
This is going to change in a way that we may not understand today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If I understood Scaramucci he wants them to learn to love PDJT, too. Well, that might not happen but at least he hopes to narrow the gap. It is a great goal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scaramucci is a shrewd dude.
He is fluent in weasel-tongue…but he isn’t one.
I expect he will be holding up their false narratives and setting fire to them, with a smile.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice!!!
Shhhhhhhhh….
Ladies and gentlemen – Here’s a product from Harvard -: America’s absolute dumb person. Make Harvard Great Again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This reply was funny:
LikeLiked by 3 people
She certainly qualifies to run as Maxine Waters VP candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Retard she much
LikeLiked by 9 people
The gene pool is being drained.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
These POS are being eradicated the same way ISIS is in Iraq, Syria and other parts of the world. The only difference is they aren’t killed but shipped the hell out of our country!
Our President said recently that he and his administration are liberating cities. He referenced Long Island, NY which is 15 minutes from where he lived in Queens as a kid. I chuckled at first and then became very saddened because he was right and what makes those cities that are being liberated any different than Mosul or Raaqa.
Barry is the most vile creature on the earth because he allowed these areas in our beloved country to be infested with these ISIS type thugs.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Just like WaPo and the NYT; nasty ink jobs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
hahaha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the greatest lies perpetuated upon the American people, namely all the poor refugee children.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barry didn’t just allow these bad boys in , he allowed it with great joy. Obama is evil through and through.
It is time for Sessions to resign.
He appointed Rosenstein right before he recused himself leaving our President vulnerable to Mueller appointment. How could Sessions allow this arthrocity happen to our first outsider president facing this massive swamp? Every day that passes I hate Sessions more.
Trump needs a bulldog AG very hands-on without any campaign or Russia baggage so he can fire Rosenstein and take over this mess with Mueller.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You “hate” Sessions?
That isn’t healthy.
Firing Sessions would be seen as a victory for the “resistance.” Sessions needs to deliver, let’s give him a chance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am sorry, but you have been hood winked. Yes, he is a nice man, but he has loyalties to the deep state and not DJT.
I am sorry. It hurts me as much you. I know your angst. It isn’t nice. But the fact is, he is not on our side. He just wants us to think he is on our side.
Troll much?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey Takeadeepbreath…you’re back! You do know that we see you Trolling behind the curtain don’t you?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, Sessions is weak.
More image than guts for a real fight with the big dragons.
LikeLike
another unknown ?
A.K.A. Pos.
True Deb. Actually, (comment directed to Raffaella) Pres Trump’s interview with the NYT gave AG Sessions a halo. A man who follows the Law and is not swayed by the political. As a well documented supporter and advocate for the President during the campaign, Pres Trump has played on the prejudices and indeed hatred of those particular reporters and turned them upside down. That allows the AG to carry on the MAGA agenda and avoid the well planned nefarious political gamesmanship that fuels their objective of taking him down.
There are many fronts in this battle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sessions is already delivering. Dang. People are too impatient.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He didn’t appoint Rosenstein, the President did Raffaella.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like many people, I suspect that you will regret doubting Sessions and demanding he step aside.
You don’t understand what’s been going on for some 6 months now. Trump is preparing the ground for an epic battle that he must win.
The current situation is unsustainable. It is preventing the rollout of Trump’s MAGA platform. The long awaited battle between Obama/Clinton, both criminals and traitors & Trump, a patriot is about to start.
One of Trump’s most important generals will be his AG, Jeff Sessions. It is extremely important that Sessions, who will be launching and then managing the Obama & Clinton investigations, is independent and squeaky clean.
Because of Sessions close relationship and very public support of Trump through the campaign, he is vulnerable to being attacked as partisan/not independent. It is critical that Sessions is insulated from the inevitable attacks that will come his way from Trump’s (and America’s) enemies. So:
1. The recusal was deliberate. It had Trump & Bannon’s stamp all over it.
2. Rosenstein’s appointment was deliberate. Ditto on Trump/Bannon.
3. The NYT article, where Trump criticized Sessions, was deliberate.
4. Leaks about Sessions being under pressure/ considering investigation. Deliberate.
And Sessions would have known about all of the above, well before it happened.
Think of it as Trump handing Sessions a weapon. The weapon? The ability to defend his independence and integrity.
Trump will win. He wouldn’t start the fight unless he was 110% certain of victory. However, as SD has been warning us, it is going to be extremely ugly. Sessions will be one of the key generals that the enemies seek to bring down, hence the need to make sure he can protect himself. Trump (& Bannon) have prepared the battlefield and the roles of the key people for a long time.
May God be with them on the battlefield.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I am with you again, Jim! Thank you for your strategical expertise!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought that Sessions recused himself from HRC’s email issues? Although presumably he could still go after the Clinton Foundation etc?
LikeLike
Agree ….Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson became enemies to take down the bad guys. just sayin 🙂 Hang on for the ride treepers.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Watching the press conference today, what really bugs me is that there is not one positive, uplifting question about the good things happening in America. It’s all gotcha stuff and playing to the camera. (they don’t like the cameras off). These press conferences are a waste of time. If they are going to persist, I’d recommend all the questions to come from Skype reporters in fly-over news rooms. Screw the DC press and no more cameras for the DC press.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I understand how important it is to have a free press and all that but good grief, there is not one honest-to-goodness journalist in that room and I hate catering to them. I wish Sarah would just walk out of the room a few times.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Today was the first time I saw a press briefing. I couldn’t believe how stupid the reporters were – dumber than dog shit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is an eye opener, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of us ladies would prefer poo or crap please but I get your point although I am not sure that they are stupid, they know exactly what they are doing. That is why I find them so disgusting, conniving, corrupt and dishonest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are morons. I used to work with journalists and had lots of friends in that business. Like most other liberal arts professions they have gotten very dumbed down. And they are unbelievably immature and rude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all think that they rule the world and without them the world would implode. You are right.
LikeLike
But they think they are very important.
I’m actually encouraged.
I do not believe that these cretin reporters are going to be tolerated and pandered to after today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BS, I hope there is a gutting of the press passes for White House access. A true bloodbath and final re-adjusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What struck me is their ghoul-like countenance that a good dose of sunlight might remedy. Never saw a worse gaggle of ghouls, pasty-faced whiners with halitosis. No cameras would be a blessing.
Firing people in the Administration only makes the media/GOP elite think they are getting Trump. The only way to beat these people is to convene grand jury investigations on the Obama Administration and start prosecuting people are leaking intel info…once and for all
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is going to convene a grand jury to investigate/prosecute Obama Administration/Clinton Mafia? Sessions, who is afraid of his own shadow?
I have long given up that dream. As long as Sessions is AG, that will never ever happen.
The NEW FBI Director (Wray) will ….he has experience in taking down Crime Organizations…which he will enjoy taking down the Biggest Criminal Organization in United States History and be known thought-out history for saving the Rule of Law and the United States.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think Sessions is afraid. I think there are several different things in play.
We need to get the new FBI director on board to get an accurate evaluation of where the various investigations are and what needs to be reopened, if closed. Once investigations are complete they can be brought to the DOJ for prosecution. If a grand jury is sought, we wouldn’t know about that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
C’mon, President Trump has been in office only 6 months (1/20-7/20) and his AG Sessions was not confirmed & installed until well after that.
If you can’t wait any longer than 6 months for your #MAGA criteria to come to fruition, I question if you are riding the #TrumpTrain!
Uh oh did I just hear your Treehouse branch splinter?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure if she is a regular with a branch of her own? I suspect a new visitor but I don’t know for sure.
Sessions doesn’t do the investigations. You have to have an investigation & gather enough facts to present to a grand jury. FBI does that part. Sessions can’t prosecute anyone until a case is built so get after Trump to get McCabe & his team on the case.
I have a feeling Trump’s priority is not Obama & Hillary. I believe Trump wants to get the ones like MS-13 that are actually killing people first & to get law & order re-established.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt there is much going on at the FBI with McCabe in charge. I thought he would be fired right away, and I don’t understand why not but clearly there is some plan in play.
It may be let Wray deal with it, they may be waiting for an investigation to be completed, I don’t know. I’m sure his days must be numbered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe would hide the file on Hillary. lol. I know he wouldn’t want to turn it over to Sessions.
My reply was because the same person has repeatedly ragged Sessions about not prosecuting Obama/Hillary but Sessions can’t just walk in a courtroom & say “Judge, I want them prosecuted” with no case file. People must not know how the system works or they are just spouting off.
(I think I have troll fatigue lol).
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂 I get suckered by them every darned time.
O dear, you must get a recharge fast or you will become so negative that we will just have to pat you on the head and wish you well on your journey cause its going to get shortened…oops forget all this and continue on 😛
YES! President Trump will than Win the Civil War Immediately, insure MAGA in 8 years will never be Reversed, and capture 20 million more voters for 2020 election…. 83 million votes to Trump against 45 million. AND he will save the Rule of Law, Constitution and the United States. This is the only Weapon to actual Win the War forever….Grand Jury Investigations and Indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. Let them think that all they want.
It is getting more interesting by the day:
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearly Vault8 is the alien cookbook that the CIA swears isn’t a cookbook. 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see what you did! One of my all-time favorite ‘Zones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! I knew somebody would get it!
LOL, Great Twilight Zone reference! Cue Rod Serling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE ARE PROGRESSIVES. WE WANT TO SERVE MAN! AND WO-MAN! AND ALL 57 OTHER FLAV…. I MEAN GENDERS!
Cernovich (periodically reliable) tweeted that the Sessions “leak” came from McMaster and McCabe
How is that possible?
SD said that there is no middle ground, we either WIN or lose.
How will we know that we have won?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We win when Congress passes the repeal and tax reform, and the budget. We know we’ve won when PDJT is reelected in 2020.
Keep calling everyone in Congress and tell them to stop the coup, get to work and MAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Say it again Deb.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cerno gets fed bad stuff, but I think he’s been shoring up his sources, and he claims to have some great ones in the WH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The McMaster thing is going to rip open, me thinks.
There is talk not just leaks about him. He really wants that fourth star, and shutting down wars means he might not get one.
He was boxed out of meeting Putin, and keeping Trump from a two hour meeting with Vlad.
He just lost the “rebels” in Syria now that CIA is not allowed to train and arm those terrorists.
Trump won’t turn loose the Ukies in Donbass.
McMaster is very steroided on his “theories” of war.
And probably, Trump really doesn’t trust his briefings. Flynn warned him for five months about the IC and MIC briefings. Trump probably has tested the truth and reliability of what he is being told. He’s met with 60 foreign leaders. He’s a great questioner and listener. Even Putin said Trump gets it fast and asks great followups.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“He’s a great questioner and listener.” One of the reasons he has been such a great success for sure. Good comment.
I’d like to see Seb Gorka get that job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have been ragging on McMaster for a long time. You called him many things like ‘weak sister’.
A reminder, it was Flynn who was fired. By the President.
And your understanding of the Ukraine debacle is straight from the Russian salad dressing bottle and grievance collectors. Putin should fire Lavrov and hire you.
LOL.
Think Cernovich missed it this time. SD said FBI leaks to NYT & CIA to WaPo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
On Lou Dobbs tonight, I thought the first 10 min. or so very negative against Trump. Of course they had the Fox WH reporter giving a very negative picture of Trump. Maybe Lou has to pacify his bosses a little bit. I’ve seen this before and I don’t think it’s his choice. Seems to usually happen on Friday that they (mgmt) twist his arm to go negative on Trump. As the hour moves along he seems to recapture the Trump spirit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was watching. The first segment was all John Roberts reporting, and yes I thought John was noticeably coloring his word choices and phrasing to cast shade on PDJT. Blech.
But Lou is reliable. He stands up for Trump.
Just a friendly reminder for those who have not done so or missed this!
I also mentioned the many conflict of interes.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks Kaco! We need to be flooding the phones.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree. It may not help, but it sure can’t hurt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will probably take the phone off the hook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me and Hubby both called. I also sent messages to both Rosenstein and Sessions. Here is the link to send messages
https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
LikeLiked by 7 people
TY, I will get on this, also.
Hate to say it if he is on Trump train, but Rod looks like Leonard Zelig.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nosferatu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he’s another Zelig, we need to keep him surrounded by true MAGA types at all times. Don’t let him near swamp creatures. (I fear it may be too late for him)
Thanks Kaco, I’m drafting up a brief and direct statement that I can read to the voice mail. I may write a letter, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is our next board meeting with our Commander in Covfefe.
Cant wait.
Ill bring my coke zero and his diet coke, and as usual the popcorn for the post rally pundit meltdown.
Oh, and Kasich isnt going. I think hes going to eat a sandwich or something.
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/ohio/articles/2017-07-19/trump-to-rally-in-ohios-blue-collar-youngstown-on-tuesday
LikeLiked by 5 people
Funny stuff!
The Justice Dept. Dd hit back at the WaPo for it’s leaked story on Sessions and the Russian Ambassador…. That’s a good thing…
LikeLiked by 5 people
PTrump keeps the card till end and then boom. The fake msm hates it as people are not getting any WH news from them anymore except Russia crap. I am sure PTrump’s team already crafted a solution of Mueller and backup plan. I am hoping Obamacare vote next week then Mueller boom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK – this is interesting. Neera Tanden (Cankles’ Twitter presence) versus Jill Stein, and a lot of this seems to be hidden messages. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
NT is very important to watch – she is Cankles’ connection to her operatives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JIll Stein was at that dinner table with Putin and Flynn.
Are they investigating her campaign?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That explains it. Cankles throwing Stein to the wolves ( said Wolf! 😉 ) Yes, Cankles is just using Stein to keep the myth against Trump going. Wild.
This could be good. Any logic that gets close to the Bernista brain has a chance to get in. Can’t be good for Cankles.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wild Wolf!
LOL!!!
She was? Wow. I liked her until those recounts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmm….No idea but it is very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is Stein’s tweet in more detail. Looks like the Canklebots have been going piranha on her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Wolfmoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that all about?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stein is a bit of an opportunist and a scavenger. Just as she tried to scavenge on Trump’s victory in November 2016, she is now scavenging on the demise of Cankles, as Russiagate folds and (hopefully) charges are brought against the Clinton Empire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As far as I’m concerned she’s welcome to anything she can get if the Clinton empire crashes and burns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What’s this? An L-dopa pump, and only slightly singed by brimstone! This will fetch a pretty penny on D-bay!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, ha! As long as the left is eating itself, I say HooRay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I hate you Wolfman. 😀 Just kidding. I read through Jill Stein’s tweets to get up to speed on what the heck was going on. From there followed her links to the left sites (MSNBC producers, etc). Reading through all their posts made me sick. It’s all hate and negativity.
They also want to take Jill Stein out.
I’m telling you….if you are not one of them, they want you in prison.
I think the leak re Sessions is gonna be another nothing burger. Notice they didn’t say what was actually said.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure you’re right. There has been heavy misleading on all things “Russia”, where they basically throw a wrench at the person so that it looks like they did something. Later inspection shows it was undeserved, but the damage is done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the WaPo, so we know the intelligence sources were CIA. “Former Officials” means Brennan, that snake. I wish we could drone him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bring the garlic and the silver bullets, and I’ll bring the hawthorn stake and we can take care of him right quick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“‘Obviously I cannot comment on the reliability of what anonymous sources describe in a wholly uncorroborated intelligence intercept that the Washington Post has not seen and that has not been provided to me, but the Attorney General stands by his testimony from just last month before the Senate Intelligence Committee when he specifically addressed this and said that he ‘never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election,'” Flores said.
The Post noted that Russians and diplomats from other countries have reported false information in the past to impress their bosses or confuse the intelligence agencies listening in on conversations.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/21/russian-ambassador-claims-and-sessions-discussed-presidential-campaign-report-says.html
I was reading the “comments” about the article on AG Sessions and the “new” conversations with the Russian ambassador on Breitbart and one stood out that was quite interesting about what is happening to regular people who are not “politically” tuned into what has been going on:
Middleman • 11 minutes ago
“I didn’t even know about the deep state until DJT was elected, now many like me are aware of the media, bankers etc running this country and world for their benefit! They’ve finally exposed themselves and that’s going to cause this ghostly bunch alot of problems from here on out. Thanks DJT for knowingly or not knowing for exposing to the politically naive people, whose numbers are in the millions to the realities of the world! I feel like God was involved!”
I hope the Democrats/Globalists/Progressives continue their attacks on PTrump for they are understanding how much is at stake and will continue to be until the swamp is drained and Americans get their country back. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. People after the election tried to make sense of it. The only people who saw it all coming were – drumroll – US. Breitbart, Coulter, Sundance, Bannon, GWP, Drudge, Mitchell, Cernovich, Posobiec, /r_TheDonald, /4chan, /8chan, /pol and the Pepes. The Fake Media saw it coming and lied to people.
So now it’s here. The Great Turning of Attention. So it’s time to give ’em Truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
wolfie, don’t forget Scott Adams. He was one of the first to see it coming.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES. Absolutely.
From the article linked…
“Happy days are here again, and Americans have never felt better about it, according to a new survey.
A new Rasmussen Reports survey said that 74 percent of adults rate the life as good or excellent, the highest level of satisfaction ever recorded by the pollster.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
It would be about 80 if the MSM would finally shut their stupid mouths.
The other 20 are perennially miserable liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 Can’t wait for Trump45 to see this one! He’ll be happy that he’s making everyone happy 🙂
Sessions is looking like a pitiful hire more by the day. He should have appointed 2-3 special counsels/special prosecutors to go after Lynch, Rice, Power, Hillary, Huma, etc by now. Once again, the GOP allows our people to get railroaded while we stand around picking our noses. It’s unconscionable.
LikeLike
When you appoint a special counsel, you lose control of managing him/her.
And you don’t know if there aren’t investigations and secret grand juries on all those cases.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Special Counsels can still be named to look into those things, if desired.
I have taken so much grief on this site. I’ve been told some pretty rotten things. I’ve gone against the grain. But I think I am gaining traction. The main cause of grief towards me is that I claim that Sessions is a deep state operative.
I love and respect our president as much as anyone.
I can’t tell you how sad I am to know that Sessions is a deep state operative. It hurts my soul. The real pain comes from the realization that ALL of Washington is corrupt. All of it, and that includes Sessions. Jeff is a deep state man.
Trump needs to eject him.
Why is Trump unique? Because he has not been vetted by any deep state machinery. EVERYONE. Yes, EVERYONE in Washington DC, from both parties, has been vetted by the deep state except him. Even Sessions. Don’t forget, they want to give the impression of variety, whilst hiding the fact that they are the uniparty.
Who selected your choice of Republican candidate? Did you? Or were you given the binary choice of just dem or gop? I know the answer. You selected a preordained candidate. The deep state is deep. And, I am so sorry to say, Sessions is part of it. He plays a convincing role.
Trump needs to kick him to the side. I’ll even go as far as saying that he is the most dangerous man surrounding him. We all know our enemies. It is the enemies you don’t know who are most dangerous. I am glad Trump is smart enough to be onto him.
I am afraid that ALL of government is deep state. Even Jeff.
“Et tu Brute”, should be titled “Et tu Jeff”.
But it wont get that far. I hope.
Next week. Fire Sessions, and replace.
Fire Mueller, and abolish this witch hint.
Get the FBI to investigate the real crimes.
Ignore the MSM squeals.
MAGA.
We will not have another chance like this. Trump knows this too. It’s now or never.
Would it soothe you if I told you that your are totally wrong?
Sessions is as pure a public servant as they come. Examine his entire life and his efforts from the start of the Trump campaign. Judge him by the totality of his efforts.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry – I just don’t see it that dire. I think Sessions has been doing a good job, but his recusal was a gentleman’s response to trickery. It’s time for Sessions to get angry and un-recuse himself, then END the nonsense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Before y’all pile on…..I have always liked Sessions but I wondered if he was too nice. This is a tough, dirty business and you have to have the guts to not be afraid of rubbing people the wrong way including those close to you when they are wrong.
One of the things that bothers me most when listening to the bombastic speeches on the floor of the Senate is when they call each other My Good Friend and all that genteel nonsense. I keep hoping that he left all that behind, I don’t want a gentleman for Attorney General, I want a street fighter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Sessions’ niceness was used against him. I truly believe that.
Communists make people jump in the ways they predict. That is simply how they operate. Sessions was very predictable. Predictably nice.
I have seen him mad before, a couple of times, and I think he needs to be mad now. THINK how they abused his honor.
He needs to feel like they slapped Lady Liberty, pulled down her robes, and spat in her mint julep. Time to show them that gentlemen know how to defend a lady, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Concur!
He should talk to Zell Miller. Remember after that amazing speech he gave at the 2004 GOP convention he called Chrissy Matthews out for a duel because he (CM) was giving Michelle Malkin a bad time? Now THAT was some righteous Southern anger!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I just re-watched that stuff. BOOM!!!
Well, his niceness brought down the KKK in Alabama & he has the nickname of He-Man for defeating the Masters of the Universe. (Congress & their puppet masters are the Masters of U ).
You want a street brawler but I want Sessions just like he is.
All that you have stated is true but that was a different time and Universe. The game is completely different now and very dangerous. I hope he proves me wrong…I really do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Were you around in 2006 to 2007 when Sessions single-handedly led the fight against the McCain-Kennedy Comprehensive Amnesty bill pushed by the Chamber of Commerce, Deep State, and G. W Bush himself –THREE TIMES (once in 2006, and TWICE in 2007) ??? Didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am afraid that ALL of government is deep state. Even Jeff.
“Et tu Brute”, should be titled “Et tu Jeff”.
You’re not gaining traction at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fire Sessions. Fire Rosenstein. Fire Mueller. Sure. That’d make Deep State lay off Trump.
Do I need to add /s to that?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here is what’s really happening. SH*TS GOING DOWN SOON. (imgur.com)
submitted 18 hours ago by Shea_bob
660 commentssharereport
[–]GoingFlyFishing 26 points 16 hours ago
If this goes down in a positive way, I feel like Rosenstein, Comey, Sessions, and Mueller will turn out to actually be Patriots. My guess is Comey knew damn well that he couldn’t do anything by himself when he let Hillary off the hook, because the DOJ was completely corrupted. So it was planned that he would do some shady stuff publicly, to get fired. This allows him to hide behind the scenes, and Rosenstein appoints Mueller.
Now Mueller was tasked with investigating ALL ties to collusion with foreign governments that effected the Election. That would include the Democrats ties. He brings in people that appear to be friends of the Democrats to join his team. The whole deck appears to be stacked against President Trump.
Sessions recuses himself since he was a firm Trump supporter. Even Rosenstein says uninvolved in the investigation. This may be done so whenever Mueller holds a press conference to reveal his findings, that the President is clean, and actually he recommends charges be brought against members of the past administration, nobody can claim that it was political.
This is my hope. No idea if it will play out this way.
I just keep thinking back to Trey Gowdy saying that history will be kinder to James Comey. At one point Mueller and Comey had to be honorable men of the law. Let’s hope they still are, and want to drain the corruption out of our Government.
pray4trumpNY 15 points 14 hours ago
and Hillary’s lawyers are part of Mueller’s team and conflict of interest bars her from hiring them to defend her
[–]rightsouthern 9 points 14 hours ago
Very interesting thought on this. Just have to make sure the lawyers keep their mouths shut. If there are leaks, guess one could tell where it is coming from.
[–]pray4trumpNY 2 points 12 hours ago
I’m sure at least some of them are sick of the corruption and the deaths and the evil and so fucking relieved that finally the Clinton reign of terror is over.
[oad more comments (1 reply)
[–]dparks2010TX 13 points 15 hours ago
Now Mueller was tasked with investigating ALL ties to collusion with foreign governments that effected the Election. That would include the Democrats ties.
I would be feel more confident about this theory if, after 6mos, at least even a single Democrat were mentioned as being under investigation.
IF true, though – this would be a Grand Slam in the World Series of Investigations.
[–]SpaceCitySigma 25 points 17 hours ago
Pretty sure wh anon is Trump himself or barron
Thoughts from the reddit guys/ LOVE THEM!
LikeLiked by 3 people
apology for not seeing/deleting f-word
LikeLiked by 2 people
The other side to this story could be that Mueller is the “fixer.” The deep state and Uniparty thought Hillary would win, so were careless in their spying and such. Well, Trump won and now they’ve got someone in there covering their tracks and cleaning up messes…and, as a bonus, is allowed to investigate the president, his family, and his cabinet with no end in sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Here a different thought – If true https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/6orpnf/comey_was_turned_and_mueller_brought_in_to/?ref=share&ref_source=link
Like the way these reddit guys think/
would not rule this out/ LOCK HER UP!
This Healthcare battle is absolutely fascinating! The Left, MSM, Barry, CoC etc are really cocky right now. They are saying that the Parliamentarian dealt another death blow this afternoon to the BCRA revised bill that was pulled on Monday night because of Mike Lee and John Moran. Only a handful of articles were written today. They have declared victory and have other shiny objects to concern themselves with.
I actually LOVE this and think that it increases the chances that a bill is passed next week. I want to share an article from Bloomberg and will provide my thoughts afterwards.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-21/senate-health-bill-s-prospects-worsen-after-procedural-setback
From the article linked above:
Two anti-abortion provisions are among the dozen the parliamentarian concluded would require 60 votes rather than the simple majority the GOP seeks to use under the fast-track procedure. One prohibits Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds for one year, and the other would prevent tax credits for insurance premiums from being used to buy policies that cover abortion.
The loss of Planned Parenthood defunding and new anti-abortion restrictions on tax credits would be sure to cause howls of protest from conservatives. Representative Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, said in an interview that failing to ensure that federal dollars won’t support abortion “really blows a hole” in the chances the Senate measure would pass in the House.
Other provisions that would be stricken without Democratic support include a New York-specific clause that was key to passing an Obamacare replacement in the House in May, and a provision to end the requirement that state Medicaid alternative-benefit plans cover certain health benefits deemed essential.
What they consider death blows, I consider major victories! Every single Republican in the Senate and House can say to their constituents that they wanted these things to remain but were overruled by the rules of reconciliation. That also includes the NY House Republicans. This bill is all about repealing and replacing Obamacare. No one will call their representative and demand them to vote NO because of those items thrown out by the Parliamentarian. They all know by now we aren’t getting 60 votes in the Senate.
This also kills an argument for Murkowski from Alaska and Capito from West Virginia. They can’t use the excuse that they are voting NO because they are women looking out for women’s rights to there bodies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sent you a link elsewhere about the Parliamentarian. I just wanted to be sure you got the info. You are so good at reading through this stuff and understanding it and explaining it to the rest of us. I sure appreciate it.
If the Special Counsel is by law to be implemented to investigate a criminal matter, then what is the CFR that has been violated? It would seem that the Order would nail that down up front to provide the threshold for discovery. Since it apparently is not explicitly required, it would nevertheless behoove an ethical acting AG to specify one so as to establish arguable boundaries for the investigation.
It would provide a starting point for the investigation. Presently, without a CFR violation, there is no clear point at which to start, as evidenced (if leaks are true) by going back in history ten years or so to gather a wealth of background information and to drop dragnets across the countryside. It appears they wish to look for any interactions whatsoever for the purpose of establishing “relationship” and bring that forward in time to the election and impute bad motives on the part of the campaign. Regardless of imputed motives, however, there has to be commission of a crime in order to be prosecuted. Thus, it should be clear that this is an open-ended and unbounded hunt for tender spots to pressure so as to induce the defense reflex and prosecute that as obstruction.
Conversely, if the threshold for advancing the investigation were to establish the commission of a crime, then it can’t proceed.
There are at least two criminal acts allegedly carried out by the Russian Government i.e. the hacking of the DNC server and the hacking of Podesta’s email account. Whether or not you actually believe the Russians did it, there are enough allegations on record for others to support an investigation.
This is actually encouraging news! Suspicious cat is wondering if the Democrat Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, is beginning to realize her side kicks (Medicaid WHORES) are thinking of abandoning her. Her sidekick from LA, Bill Cassidy must have had his life threatened down in the Bayou. She seems really agitated today back home in Maine.
http://www.pressherald.com/2017/07/21/sen-susan-collins-slams-efforts-to-repeal-and-replace-affordable-care-act/
From the article linked above:
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Friday said she was still firm in her opposition to Senate Republicans’ current bills to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, saying it would have a devastating impact on Medicaid recipients, rural hospitals and older Mainers with ACA insurance.
Collins, during an appearance at the Maine Medical Center Research Institute to tout a five-year, $20 million National Institutes of Health research grant, said that kicking millions of people off health insurance, as the Senate bill does, is “unacceptable.” The Congressional Budget Office has said that 22 million fewer Americans would have health insurance by 2026 if the Senate bill were to become law.
“I have deep concerns and am opposed to the Senate bill,” said Collins, a moderate Republican, during a question and answer period with the media. “That bill would make sweeping changes to the Medicaid program. It would take out of the Medicaid program more than $700 billion dollars.
In January, Collins partnered with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, on a more moderate plan that would have permitted states to maintain the ACA as-is. If that bill is not taken up by Congress, Collins said perhaps some elements of it could be incorporated into bipartisan fixes to the ACA.
I received an email today from the MORON Senator from LA, Bill Cassidy that Collins’ refers to in the last paragraph above. This POS said a few weeks ago that a Repeal Only bill was a complete non-starter. He had a bit of a different tone today:
Felice,
When a reporter recently asked me what the Senate is going to do on Obamacare, my answer was simple: “We’re not giving up.”
I ran on the promise to work toward a healthcare system that returns power to doctors and patients. And let me be clear: I have no intention to stop until I fulfill that promise.
I’ve worked with (and continue to work with) the White House to get rid of mandates, lower premiums, and care for those with pre-existing conditions — all things President Trump ran on!
Citizens across the country elected conservatives like myself to deliver solutions; and those citizens are counting on us to deliver.
Sincerely,
Dr. Bill Cassidy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Collins clearly wants Obamacare. She’s not budging.
See how she sites CBO score and loss in coverage for millions as her excuse?
Throw the Cruz Amendment in her face and ask how she can still refuse to repeal and replace if there are 2 million more covered and families save $7000 yr on premiums?
If Collins is out, and Rand is out they need Cassidy and Heller to flip in favor (assuming McCain can get back for a vote). Pence breaks tie.
If I were Repubs I’d give Heller, Cassidy the extra Medicaid money they need to be comfortable….and take it away from Collins’s state.
Maybe you can buy her vote then (when she knows the bill will pass and she is out the extra Medicaid money).
I can’t stand Collins and I have less respect for her than for my Reps which are Patty Murray and Maria Cantrell who “Cant” spell Medicaid. At lease they are honest Commies and don’t hide their politics. I don’t understand why Collins keeps getting re-elected (yeah, I know…East Coast and all that).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the idea of taking away Maine’s Medicaid dollars to use to buy off Heller and Cassidy. Heh, heh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Collins is wanting to run for Governor of Maine, and she wants to bring home all those sweet Medicaid dollars for Maine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sweet memories!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At this point there expect every inhumane action they can muster. Trump can not co-exist with any eninity within the Swamp. At this point Trump doesn’t give a rats azz about Robert Mueller, or the Swamp in its entirety. Mr Trump didn’t just defeat 17 republicans and Hillary, he had defeat all the Swamp creatures in the world. Under budget and ahead of schedule. They still don’t know one single thing about Trump, he exactly like us and they hate us all.
Almost everthing they say about is the exact opposite. Let Trump Be Trump!
Folks I love all this suppose chaos taking place since our Lion spoke with the NYSLIME on Wednesday night. This is making the Repeal and Replace move wonderfully. If our President keeps this up, they will have McCain on a plane on Thursday to cast the 50th vote in favor of the BCRA bill.
I want to go on record that I despise Ted Cruz for what he did at the convention. However, I am a realist who knows that without his amendment and him selling it on tv and radio the past few days, there would be 0 chance of a bill being passed next week.
The Medicaid WHORES from AK, WV, ND, OH and NV are ABSOLUTELY losing their minds now that Ted is on TV (Sean Hannity last night and Maria Bartiromo this morning) selling his amendment.
Cruz still has a strong backing throughout the US. Thankfully many of those folks voted for our President. Imagine the pressure these WHORES are feeling with Ted Cruz and Our President calling them out for LYING 🙂 (Ted flipping his nickname is irony at its finest) to the citizens of their states. They are DEAD in those states because Republicans and Independents that have an allegiance to either Ted’s army (many still support and would vote for our President) or our President’s army make up 99.9% of their voters.
The Medicaid Whores lost Mike Lee and most likely John Moran. Mark Levine was livid that Lee, who announced on his show Monday, is back supporting the BCRA bill. Remember these two POS gave the Medicaid Whores cover because they killed the bill. I don’t think either one excepted what our President did on Wednesday. He threw the Uniparty for a major loop.
These 5 Whores are it! They are having trouble sleeping this weekend. They now have a clear choice. Stay loyal to their masters knowing their political career is DEAD and the likelihood of living in the state they were born is done. Or do the right thing and tell their masters to go to hell.
I noticing a chink in their armor this evening! Mitch is dangling $200 billion to the bill to help low-income people transition from Medicaid to private insurance.
From the article linked above:
In their latest bid for agreement on a plan to undo the health care law, Senate Republicans are weighing a proposal to add funds, perhaps $200 billion, to the bill to help low-income people transition from Medicaid to private insurance. But Republican leaders must balance the interests of senators from states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act with the goals of fiscal conservatives, who see the repeal bill as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rein in the growth of one of the nation’s largest entitlement program.
“I would like to do more to help people at the low end of the income scale afford private health insurance,” Mr. Portman said, noting that more than 700,000 people in his state had gained coverage through the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
Ms. Capito, in a video message on Friday, said that many of her constituents had been hurt by the Affordable Care Act, but that “many West Virginians have benefited from our state’s decision to expand Medicaid” under the health law.
“I have said all along that we need to both repeal and replace Obamacare, and I’m not giving up on that goal,” she said. But, she added, “We aren’t there yet.”
On the flip side, Republican senators risk angering conservative supporters — as well as President Trump — if they stand in the way of the repeal effort, perhaps by opposing the procedural motion to begin debate that is planned for next week.
“I don’t know how you face the people who elected you when you don’t even vote to take up the bill,” Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, said on Fox News.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Levin is always livid. He should just change his name to Mark Livid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent!
Draining the swamp in Texas, one Paki immigration attorney at a time:
Immigration Attorney, Pakistani National Indicted for Alleged Marriage Fraud
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/07/21/immigration-attorney-pakistani-national-indicted-alleged-marriage-fraud/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well, well, well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Par for the course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. Getting fired by Trump or resigning from him ALWAYS improves a resume, and people get MAGAfied.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spicer will be getting one heck of a recommendation! You bet his future is bright!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting. Trump sees the environmental future better than “Big Enviro”. His vision is more in line with this graph.
Stay positive we will win this war.
Bring out all your great cabinet picks President Trump they have so many positive achievements to talk about. We see them some blast the opposition.
Set your perimeters for this war with all the positive changes in message get to the real issues that touch everyday Americans.
We trust President Trump. God gives us freedom… freedom of volition. No one can take it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is interesting. A treeper commented earlier that if he can’t recuse then at least be consistent with Mueller. Can Sessions do this if he recused himself first?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somebody needs to do something. I think figuring out if Sessions is falsely recused is a top priority, followed by Mueller and his entourage of Canklebots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a class act!
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/07/21/spicer-trump-didnt-want-me-out-and-i-dont-feel-i-was-pushed-out/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll miss Spicer. Great guy and I thought he did a fine job w/the jackals, er, press.
LikeLike
Did James O’keefe get kidnapped? He was talking a big game, but has disapeared.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the last one kicked up something new. Back on UC.
I haven’t had much of an opinion on Sessions, as I’m firmly in the Trust Trump camp, but man, I just read what he had to say about Officer Slager’s guilty plea and he’s dead to me. I can’t copy it here because my laptop is flipping out right now, but you can find it easily. Google Sessions Slager “excessive force”, “undermining” and “eroding.” No excuse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was alaways skeptical of Sessions bit he finally lost me with his announcement to increase asset forfeiture without trial.
The unconstitutional “war on drugs” has been a total failure, a huge wate of taxpayer money and now he wants to double down.
What to do about all the crime and violence that comes with people using drugs? It isn’t pleasant to live around people on drugs, to put it very mildly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And there are huge social costs. The percentage of children in foster care who are there as a result of addicted parents is huge. And it isn’t just the cost of their foster care, these poor kids are damaged by neglect and often abuse before they are ever removed to foster care which is hardly a healing atmosphere, usually. Kids are scarred for life, the cycle repeats. It is awful. And I know alcohol is bad, too. But the worst of these cases usually have drugs at the bottom of it.
LikeLike
I read what Sessions said was a reasonable response to someone getting shot dead in the back for a tail light then resisting arrest..
I support our police always and they have caught bad press that was unjust, but this couldn’t Slager have shot him in the foot or leg if shooting was the right response?
Who is training our brave policemen? in takedown / arrest?
oy, cops don’t shoot in the foot or leg. Would love to know your demographic
LikeLiked by 1 person
Texas. Why not?
Because then the person who presents a life threat can continue to present a life threat. And I don’t mean where you’re located, I mean age, gender, etc. Texas isn’t what it used to be.
LikeLike
Thanks! I did look at it, and it is disappointing. However….
I really think Sessions knows this is not a hill to die on. The core difference between the Wilson and Slager cases, is that Wilson shot a charging “unarmed” felon, while Slager shot a running one. This is something that I actually have to pay attention to in my state. I can shoot somebody rushing me when my gun is drawn legally, but I can’t shoot somebody who chooses to flee, unless certain clearly defined circumstances are in play (for example, they’re armed and a continuing threat to myself or others, for instance). If I shot Walter Scott for doing what he did to Slager IN MY HOME (where I have the most rights), once he started running away unarmed, I would probably be charged and convicted.
Slager is a good guy, and Walter Scott was a creep. But I have got to back rule of law, because I bank on others having to obey it, too. So – if that can help restore your faith in Sessions, even just a bit, please let it. 🙂
I’m 1000% convinced that Slager is innocent of any crime. As the mistrial suggests. So that’s where I’m coming from. That, and Sessions didn’t have to make a statement, but chose to. If anyone on the Trump team reads here, please consider pardoning Slager.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tell you, watching President Trump work is like watching an amazing Symphony.
President Trump initiates an interview with the NYSlimes, presents a totally and intentionally scripted interview that has people running off in all different directions, and not focusing on what is really going on such has the major push against illegal immigration. Major announcements about new actions against illegal aliens such as:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/21/u-s-ice-officials-focus-on-apprehending-obamas-criminal-uac-admissions/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/21/attorney-general-sessions-affirms-immigration-enforcement-warns-philadelphia-to-reconsider-sanctuary-city-policy/
These supposed “controversial” actions have been conducted without a major lefty outcry. The reason is that they are distracted about things that don’t matter by President Trump while he is doing good things for the USA 20 hours a day..
I have said it before and I’ll say it again, President Trump is the only person on Earth that can repair the damage to the USA without bloodshed. He is a man of Peace and Love. He is also a man of high principles and integrity who will fight for what is right and punish what is wrong. God Bless President Trump and God Bless the USA.
Yes. Reminds me of the patriots that gave up everything to form America..
Well, we wondered.
FTA: “Sen. John McCain’s treatment for brain cancer could keep him out of Washington for weeks, perhaps months, and yet it’s unlikely anyone will challenge his extended leave.
Congress has a long tradition in which no one questions ailing lawmakers taking time to recover. For starters, it’s just poor form. And, frankly, it’s up to the stricken member of Congress and their doctors to decide when — or even if — they return to work. Some have recuperated away from the Capitol for a year or more.
It’s an unwritten courtesy that often doesn’t extend to the real working world where employees are forced to file for medical disability or take unpaid leave…”
https://www.apnews.com/8dc3c0f7c8844ae2be9c0c57fd6fa3b7/In-Senate,-ailing-lawmakers-given-plenty-of-time-to-recover
And it didn’t take long for this! They think the “women of Trumpland are ‘hurting women.'”
FTA:
“Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary Friday, and it didn’t take long for liberals to attack her appearance and politics…”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/21/liberals-attack-sarah-huckabee-sanders-after-press-secretary-promotion/
Looked up recall in Texas when Cruz was supporting UAC, unaccompanied children from South America, mostly gang members and we have no recall in Texas for Senators. That control was there until the early 1900’s when we voted to elect our Senators. The house members for the states use to pick the Senators and that way had some control over them. They could also send them home.
