July 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #183

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Wow that was a beautiful video of our PTrump……
It’s all in here, folks.
I got this.
When the panel on The Specialists were talking about the report that illegal immigration crossings reduced by 70%…..
Dana Perino said: “Trump IS THE WALL” !!!
So funny.
This makes me so happy.
Boy ain’t THAT the truth.
Real wins vs. Principled losses.
This could be Rand’s new campaign slogan, “Lose on Principle or Don’t Win at All”.
Go Louie. He’s had a lot of good interviews on FBN.
God works in mysterious ways! We have a really good chance of picking up a Republican Senator in the state of NJ! That Senator would be in place for approximately a year. This would increase our count to 53 Republicans which would change the dynamics greatly in our favor. You would need 4 Republican Senators to kill a reconciliation bill.
http://www.politico.com/states/new-jersey/story/2017/07/20/christies-last-big-move-could-be-filling-menendezs-seat-113458
From the article linked above:
Gov. Chris Christie is the most unpopular governor in the country, but in his last days in office he may get to exercise enormous influence nationally: Choosing a successor to embattled U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, which could result in a Republican senator, at least temporarily, from deep-blue New Jersey.
Menendez, a Democrat and New Jersey’s senior senator, goes on trial for corruption in September, and there are two scenarios that could see him leave Washington before Christie is term-limited out of office in January: If Menendez is convicted and the Senate acts quickly to expel him, or if he cuts a plea deal and leaves office even earlier.
New Jersey’s confusing, contradictory U.S. Senate succession laws effectively give Christie carte blanche in appointing a successor.
And then there’s the most scintillating possibility: The governor would be within his rights to appoint himself to the seat. To do so, Christie would again have to contradict himself.
Here is info pertaining to the case:
http://www.politico.com/states/new-jersey/story/2017/04/21/judge-denies-attempt-to-delay-menendez-trial-again-111423
From the article linked above:
Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell asked Walls to begin jury selection in September rather than the current date of August 23 to avoid summer vacation interruptions, and because the current Sept. 6 trial date would run into several holidays, including the Jewish high holy days. Lowell proposed beginning the trial on Oct. 2.
Menendez, a Democrat, is charged with aiding co-defendant and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen with a Dominican port security contract, a Medicare dispute and visas for the married Melgen’s foreign girlfriends in exchange for free private jet flights and hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations to a super PAC that aided Menendez, as well as to his campaign account.
The problem for this POS Menendez is that his partner in crime was found guilty on 67 counts of Medicaid Fraud! There is a really good chance he will testify against Menendez in the hope his life sentence is reduced.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/04/28/sen-menendez-ally-dr-salomon-melgen-found-guilty-on-all-76-counts-of-medicare-fraud/
From the article linked above:
With Melgen now facing life in prison, he will have reasons to consider cooperating with prosecutors as they present their case against Menendez.
Steven Sandberg, a spokesman for the senior U.S. senator from New Jersey, referred an NJ Advance Media reporters’ inquiry to a statement released earlier in the day by Menendez’s attorney, Abbe David Lowell.
“I have spoken to Sen. Menendez and he is saddened for his long-time friend and is thinking of his family on this difficult day,” wrote Lowell.
I’m glad to see Menendez go. I would get mad every time I heard him say something. lol
I always appreciate your posts and hard work, Fle…thanks for this post and YES God does work miracles. We have witnessed that since November 2016.
We may even have a chance for a real MAGA Republican in AZ…
The delicious irony is that Menendez is on trial because Obama went after him because Menendez stuck his thumb in the light bringer’s eye a few times.
Fle, I really appreciate how you present the juicy bits for us from the articles that you’ve found.
It’s a lot of work, I know!
And thank you so much.
Some people just post a blind link, with no mention at all of ‘what’ is in the link or ‘why’ they are posting it.
Even though Sundance has asked, repeatedly, that we not do that…they still do.
But you go the extra mile and dig out the pertinent passages for us.
So I just wanted to give you Kudos for that.
Thanks again.
Who put together this fantastic video? I hope no one passes by without seeing this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any of us and fake msm have no dam idea why planned interview with NYT and with only Maggie H who is known Hillary’s supporter. Then talking about Session in planned interview. Let wait and watch. PTRUMP knows about wiretapping, unmasking and all the players from long time.
As we say in IT, data does not mean anything if no real information can drawn. The information has no meaning if timings are not correct. Wait for a MOAB.
“Let wait and watch. PTRUMP knows about wiretapping, unmasking and all the players from long time.” We don’t know that. We just hope that is true. But we don’t know.
Here are some interesting data points to add to the AG Sessions, Russia squirrel.
BACKGROUND
1. Sundance has pointed to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Trillions of dollars at stake) as the enemy of the USA.
2. The Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
“Holding: Political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, and the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or denounce individual candidates in elections.”
3. President Trump refused PACs during his campaign. <=== VERY IMPORTANT!!!
………
MUH Russia
At the core, what is the big beef about Trump and his possible Russian connections?
A FOREIGN country/entity influencing US elections — RIGHT? That is the core argument.
OK, back to the Citizens United decision and PACs.
SUPER PACs
Open Secrets has another interesting topic: Foreign-connected PACs with a list of foreign companies and how much they sank into US elections.
That is just the tip of the iceberg. That only covers American divisions of foreign companies with headquarters in foreign countries.
What about FOREIGN OWNERSHIP???
Think the New York Slime and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim or Fox News and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal who also bailed out Citibank.
Our American corporations were sold off to foreign interests decades ago. Statistics (courtesy of Bridgewater) showed in 1990, before the World Trade Organization and NAFTA were ratified, Foreign ownership of U.S. assets amounted to 33% of U.S. GDP. By 2002 this had increased to over 70% of U.S. GDP. (Wonder what it is now?) http://www.fame.org/HTM/greg%20Pickup%201%2010%2003%20report.htm
A sampling of the industries with over 50% foreign ownership, according to a decade old Source Watch compilation. http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Foreign_ownership_of_U.S._corporations
*********************************************
Now what was that about FOREIGN influence of US elections??? HMMMmmm?
*********************************************
Does Congress REALLY want to travel down that FOREIGN influence road given the TRILLIONS of dollars from FOREIGN interests they have taken either directly via lobbyists or via elections?
Trump could easily use MUH Russia to blow the foreign influence/Chamber of Commerce/PACs mess to kingdom come. I certainly hope he does.
A lot of people are questioning our President over the past 24 hours. We are DESTROYING the Uniparty, Globalist, MSM and Democrat Party! These POS are petrified! This poll has to scare the living sh….t out of them! They have thrown the kitchen sink and anything not nailed to the ground at him and he is only getting STRONGER.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-poll-idUSKBN1A5127
1) Would vote for Trump again went from 82% in May to 88% in July (INCREDIBLE)
2) Would not vote went from 9% in May to 1% in July (GREAT)
3) Don’t know went from 5% in May to 7% in July (when you go from 9% no in May to 1% no in July, the 8% get dispersed / 6% went to I WILL VOTE FOR HIM while 2% went to I DON’T KNOW)
4) Would vote for others remained the same
Our PRESIDENT is RISING among his BASE! They have thrown everything you could imagine and he is getting stronger. Tucker needs to stick his opinion in his ass!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/20/rnc-breaks-another-fundraising-record-raises-record-13-4-million-in-june/
From the article linked above:
The Republican National Committee set another fundraising record of $13.4 million in the month of June, bringing their total 2017 fundraising effort to an impressive $75.3 million.
In records provided to The Hill, the RNC revealed it had raised $13.4 million in June, the highest ever in a non-presidential election year, and had $44.7 million in the bank.
In May, the RNC also raised a record $10.8 million, while the Democratic Party had its worst April and May since 2003, raising $4.7 million and $4.29 million respectively.
Great news. Thanks for posting. Not a fan of the modern GOP, but I am delighted that the Democrats raised so little. Very good news.
DNC 3.3 million $$$ in debt at end of June.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/rough-financial-shape-new-fec-report-shows-dnc-finished-june-3-3-million-debt/
But, Pelosi is hailed by her loyal Dems in Congress as such a powerhouse fundraiser—it’s why she’s still Minority Leader doncha’ know? 😉
Sorry for my frustration below at you! Please believe that we are really doing well. Not because I am saying it but there is so much evidence all around us.
Reuters is never credible and is definitely Fake News.
Honestly even if it is fake, they are showing that he is getting stronger not weaker. Keep your bias of them out of it. If they hate our President whichever we would both agree, their data is destroying their narrative. It must be killing them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meant which not whichever
Since Reuters is Fake News-and it IS Fake News- that means Trump is even more popular than they are admitting. He’s probably at 98%, not 88.
Frankly, I don’t know anyone who voted for Trump who feels they made a mistake.
I *do* know a few people who were on the fence about him and now like him tho.
A thought on the nyt interview:
Perfect Gil ❤️🇺🇸
Where can I get a Trump Tzu hat? 🙂
Wow, awesome!
Folks things are starting to seriously percolate! The Cruz Amendment was purposely pulled from the CBO score that came out Thursday on the revised BCRA that was killed by Lee and Moran on Monday. Our side realizes that the CBO is completely compromised because it uses the Gruber methodology to score any repeal or repeal and replacement bill. This is the same bastard that said thankfully the American people are dumb when pushing Obamacare.
A fellow Treeper by the name of testpointwp shared the following pertaining to the CBO:
According to Forbes, the CBO predicted massive profits for health-insurance companies. Insurers have incurred massive losses and the losses continue to grow.
Reinsurance costs were double what CBO predicted.
Medicaid expansion is 50% more than CBO predicted.
Medicaid spending is 49% more than CBO predicted ($6,366 /enrollee).
CBO predicted Medicaid expansion to cost $42B. Actual cost is $68B.
The CBO projections for economic recovery were 50% above the actual recovery during the Obama administration.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-07-19/trump-touts-cruz-plan-in-push-to-revive-stalled-health-repeal
From the article linked above:
The government estimates that a non-ACA compliant plan in 2020 would cost between $230 and $290 per month. It’s not clear what those plans would cover, but the benefits would be far less generous than what’s offered in Obamacare. A mid-level Obamacare plan, meanwhile, would cost between $370 and $430, and would offer more generous coverage.
Marc Short, the White House Legislative Director, said that the HHS analysis was shown to senators at Wednesday’s meeting.
After the meeting, Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said that the analysis of the Cruz amendment showed his fellow senator’s plan would reduce premiums. Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who had been among the holdouts preventing the latest repeal-and-replace bill from coming to a vote, said “I would say the differences are narrowing.”
Bloomberg is doing everything in their power in the article to paint a picture that is a complete FALLACY. They decided to run with the 2020 analysis rather than the 2024 analysis. The savings in 2020 aren’t earth shattering. The 2024 analysis blows them and everyone else fighting to protect the scheme known as Obamacare completely away.
You can find the HHS report below:
https://www.scribd.com/document/354188239/HHS-Score#download&from_embed
Here is the KILLER for Barry and his minions:
1) Current Law Enrollment Weighted Average – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $770 / High End Monthly Payment $845
2) 2024 Silver ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $660 / High End Monthly Payment $590
3) 2024 Non-ACA Compliant – 2024 Low End Monthly Payment $200 / High End Monthly Payment $190
FOLKS THESE NUMBERS ARE STAGGERING! $570 less a month on the Low End when comparing 1 and 3 above and $655 less a month on the High End when comparing 1 and 3.
They can’t argue this no matter how hard they try!!!!!!!!
Also Rand Paul is open to voting for the procedural vote to allow the bills to hit the floor. That would be devastating to the “Medicaid Whores”.
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/senate/342981-rand-paul-opens-door-to-backing-healthcare-bill-on-key-hurdle
From the article linked above:
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is opening the door to helping GOP leadership get a healthcare bill over a key procedural hurdle.
The Kentucky Republican said on Thursday that he would support the motion to proceed to the House-passed healthcare bill, which is being used as a vehicle for any action, if he could get a deal on amendments.
Repeat after me: the CBO is a gov’t entity and, like all gov’t. entities, is utterly compromised before a single word is jotted down on one of their reports.
If I did not know better….. it seems to me that some people are pissed that the Trump Effect is in full swing and jobs are being created every day…….
Keep the trip to the Pentagon today in the back of your head.
I told you.
The Mueller thing was going to turn into a disaster. It has. Sorry Sundance, you were so positive.
McCain will die on the Senate floor, like a zombie -eating everyone he can. Bamboo stakes will not work, maybe brain cancer will– I can only hope.
LikeLike
There’s certainly some logic to considering Senator McCain will – like a mad dog – go down snapping and biting at anyone he can reach . Being under a death sentence, what has he got to lose ? I’ve known a few nasty/vindictive individuals that wen to down still trying to avenge some perceived offense to the extent is was in their power.
LikeLike
wow. Maybe you’re right, millwright.
I’ve known a couple real nasties in my life, but they all got a grip on themselves in their final months/years. It was impressive.
Never really considered someone being so far-gone that they rebelled completely against introspection to any degree.
But I think you could be right, that’s what’s happening here with McCain. Going down like a pit bull who just won’t let go of his victims neck.
The victim being us Americans- all of us.
Anyone else super angry right now?
I wish Sundance would give us his current read on what the heck is happening and whether or not we need to be worried (and if so, is there anything PDJT & Co. can do to counter).
The Muh Russia bs is all fun and games until it isn’t, and after today’s Bloomberg article about Mueller digging into old finances & tonight’s WashPost fakenews full of anonymous quotes about pardons, the fact that seemingly no one **except Trump people** are on the defensive or being investigated is enraging quite frankly.
You answered your own question: it’s *all* fake news. Just ignore it and have a beer (or three).
Thank you Sandra 😀
Part of the legal process.
‘Disqualify’ your opposition.
I read this earlier today and thought Rut Roh…Trump has had enough of the insanity. Popcorn time?
Heck, why don’t they investigate Mueller while they’re at it?! Turnabout is fair play, right?
Wow, it all seems to be happening the past 48 hours. Trump has shown his frustration, which is never a good look, and it seems that the faux Russia investigation keeps on rolling way beyond its remit. The feeling is that they will find something on him no matter what.
Healthcare looks dead in the water, and taxes are not going to go down, but up. John McStain is seriously ill and not long for this world, and is going to go out doing his best to upturn Trump.
Immigration seems to be moving along quite nicely in many areas in regards to illegal aliens, Syrian rebels (terrorists) are not getting our weapons to kill us, and the economy is continuing to focus on inward investment in the USA. Trade deals are being concocted, and ISIS are on the run and almost extinct in the M/E.
More leaks, more accusations from the W/H, and the excitement of the Trump family/campaign getting their chance to testify next week into the Russian witch hunt – where all hell will be unleashed on them for the cameras.
The MSM are of course, still on full attack, after all they are the DNC public relations outlets, and still no sign of anyone who broke the law being called up to face justice. Obama, Rice, Jarret, Clinton, Comey and the cabal are still running the show. To fight back, Trump goes to Ohio to drum up the bass and give the media some more clickbait.
Trump shows signs of cracking up by attacking his attorney general, to the NYT of all things, and everyone is left wondering if that was real or just the president laying a trap. It’s all gone rather strange and everyone is full of anticipation of what will happen next, and bewildered by what may be going on. It seems difficult to understand the narrative right now. Which makes me feel uneasy. I like to know the plan, the direction in which things are going. I don’t like the feeling of being rudderless.
Overall, I am less optimistic about Trump’s chances to MAGA than I was a few weeks ago. None of this is a reflection on Trump at all, but the realization that one man can only do so much. If even his own party want him gone, then what chance does he have? The base now even feel suspicious of Sessions.
We need some wins. Not the wins that the MSM are all to likely to ignore, but victories that will get them on the run from their narrative. We have all the information to do something, but none of the personnel.
Are you kidding me?
This tweet alone tells me you are so wrong! Every American that has a 401K or a 529 college plan for their kids are dancing every single night that DJT is our President!
His numbers are getting stronger not weaker!
The price of gas in NYC today was $2.34 a gallon! Never ever during Barry’s 8 years did the gas come in lower than $2.95 a gallon during the summer. 6 out of 8 years it was well over $3 a gallon.
They are projecting possibly a 3% GDP for the third quarter. Once NAfTA and the Chinese trade deals are done, we will be hitting 3% GDP without taxes or Healthcare.
Please take you BS elsewhere or wake up and realize we are not just winning but DESTROYING them!
Perfect time of year for people to catch a break on the price of gas. Just in time for summer road trips.
Normally it is the opposite in the summer. That is what makes it incredible. It would not shock me that at some point this winter, the price of a gallon of regular may be less than $2 in NYC. This is unheard of and could only happen because of PDJT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And low gas prices in the summer will enable people to get out and go on family trips, etc.
They will spend money in their travels…money they didn’t have to spend on high gas prices.
This has a ripple effect on the economy.
More winning!
Hey Takeadeepbreath, I am pretty sure that you are posting in the wrong place. Try Huffington or the Daily Beast.
Takeadeepbreath needs to, well, take a deep breath.
I like it! lol
Take a Very Big Deep Breath
“Trump shows signs of cracking up….” and
“None of this is a reflection on Trump at all….”
Oh, good grief, get a grip, man! This very instant, stop listening to the lamestream media and you’ll find you can stop the negative thinking. President Trump’s abilities are yuge!
HHS Study Finds Cruz Consumer Freedom Amendment Expands Coverage by More Than Two Million Individuals, Reduces Premiums by More Than $7,000 Per Year
https://www.cruz.senate.gov/?p=press_release&id=3246
Excerpt:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a new report conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Consumer Freedom amendment proposed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act expands coverage by more than two million individuals, and reduces health insurance premiums by more than $7,000 per year.
Following lunch at the White House, Sen. Cruz discussed his efforts to reduce health insurance premiums with Fox News. The full interview may be viewed here.
There are links on Cruz’s Senate page above not only to video interviews, details, etc…..but to the actual HHS study with graphs etc. Very impressive!
Read the whole page, but look at this:
The Washington Examiner recently covered the report, citing “those who are considered high risk, would pay on average $380 per month in 2024, down from $845 per month projected under current law,” and “consumers who purchase plans outside of the Obamacare mandates would save even more money by 2024 and would pay $240 per month on average.”
Video of Cruz on Hannity talking about it:
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5515203266001/?#sp=show-clips
Here’s the video
More winning…
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has almost doubled the amount of cocaine seized this fiscal year compared to the year before.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-20/us-cocaine-seizures-are-going-through-roof
I can hardly keep up with all these good news reports. Too bad the media is stuck on stupid (Russia).
the media is not where you find any news, much less good news.
This writer does not like John McCain…and so many negative comments about what a traitor John JM is
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/dismantling-mccains-disastrous-legacy-should-now-be-trumps-top-priority/ri20443
He isn’t the only one.
McGone
Is it too poor taste or a bit truthful?He did cause generational damage to the U.S. after all…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“McStain be McGone”
That Mark Steyn is one funny guy.
8 min interview w/Tucker
Re: Liberal Meltdowns
Great…and he speaks truth!
LOVE Mark Steyn! Only time I listen to all of Rush show is when he is filling in. Thank goodness Fox is putting him on more often. He should have the 7:00 PM spot, right???
A Warning From CAN About Fake News on the Muslims of America
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/07/a-warning-from-can-about-fake-news-on-the-muslims-of-america/
We began reporting about Jamaat ul-Fuqra (a.k.a. “the Muslims of America” or “Muslims of the Americas”) back in October of 2005. MOA was founded in the 1980s by Sheikh Sayed Mubarik Ali Hasmi Shah Gilani, a Pakistani Sufi. The rural-based jihad has its headquarters is in upstate New York, but its compounds are scattered all across the USA (including several in Virginia) and in Canada….
For the past eleven years Martin Mawyer of the Christian Action Network has been doggedly investigating and reporting on the Muslims of America. The group returned to the news recently when one of its leaders was arrested in New York on a weapons charge.
Now it appears that some irresponsible bloggers have been spreading fake news about a raid on the MOA headquarters in “Islamberg”, near Deposit, NY. It’s not true. The raid didn’t happen. In a word, they (the bloggers) were making [excreta] up.
I don’t have to tell you how much damage such fabrications do to the Counterjihad. The culture at large holds us to a higher standard, just as it does anybody who is to the right of center. For that reason, it’s incumbent upon us to be scrupulous about factual information in our reports.…
……
Archives of the Jamaat ul-Fuqra/Muslims of America collection can be accessed at:
http://gatesofvienna.net/topical/jamaat-ul-fuqra/
Once again we hear how Trump screwed up. It’s deja vu all over again.
This too shall pass
Winning! Dems are broke.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/rough-financial-shape-new-fec-report-shows-dnc-finished-june-3-3-million-debt/
I’ve had it with McCain after his nasty tweets today. How Can I Miss When You Won’t Go Away?
All this Russia-Russia-Russia garbage being thrown at Trump and the accusers have been the criminals. We already knew this but it’s nice to have it documented.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/senior-obama-admin-official-media-colluded-russian-intelligence-officials-video/
Yeah, that’s because there is no crime in colluding to accept information given to you (even by a foreign source). But, funny to see the guy on the far left react to the charge. He did not want him using the term “collusion”. Only Trump can collude. 🙂
Do it!!! Please!! I’m begging you to run Maxine!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/20/maxine-waters-will-run-for-president-if-millennials-want-me-to/
Hopefully, Omar Navarro will boot her a$$ out Congress and she’ll just be another washed up has-been. (Tho I agree, shannynae, if she wants to resurrect herself for a Prez run, it would be fun- she’s a guaranteed Loser)
I certainly want her gone as her impeachment rhetoric is getting old. I just want to see her debate POTUS. Can you imagine? There isn’t enough popcorn in the world. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does California offer tax benefits if you improve your home? Maxine has been issued 19 building permits on the house in 15 years. Does it seems a bit excessive?
I am doing some work on my home and you have to get a permit for almost everything. I have to get a permit to replace windows and was looking online at the “online permit application” list, and things like replacing plumbing fixtures and replacing water heaters are on it.
It is all a big money grab by the city.
Oh, please do it.
Mueller found the man (Trump), now he’ll find the crime
Thursday, July 20, 2017
If Bloomberg News report is accurate as to expanded probe of Trump, then we’re heading into Soviet territory.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/07/mueller-found-the-man-trump-now-hell-find-the-crime/
That is why Trump’s attorney’s need to stay on top of this and challenge every little thing before it has a chance to go full blown Soviet territory on him.
Mark R. LevinVerified account
THERE ARE 250 MILLION AMERICANS NOT ON MEDICAID, AND WE’RE TREATED LIKE SECOND-CLASS CITIZENS. JOIN US ON LEVINTV… http://fb.me/vu5LL5bi
Maybe he can get rid of some of those lawyers. They should dig deep and look for social media posts trashing Trump, etc in addition to other conflict of interest issues.
————–
Trump Team Digs Up Dirt on Mueller’s 15 Activist Attorneys in New Offensive Against Probe
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/trump-team-digs-dirt-mueller-aides-new-offensive-probe/
excerpt:
Trump’s aides are seeking leverage as they investigate Mueller’s investigators.
Per The New York Times:
“ President Trump’s lawyers and aides are scouring the professional and political backgrounds of investigators hired by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, looking for conflicts of interest they could use to discredit the investigation — or even build a case to fire Mr. Mueller or get some members of his team recused, according to three people with knowledge of the research effort.
The search for potential conflicts is wide-ranging. It includes scrutinizing donations to Democratic candidates, investigators’ past clients and Mr. Mueller’s relationship with James B. Comey, whose firing as F.B.I. director is part of the special counsel’s investigation.
Trump has to do everything himself. If he complains even a little with frustration, it’s boo hoo hoo don’t hurt someone’s wee feelings who left the gates open for a Mueller to attack Trump. Every liability for him has to go. This includes Jarred, Ivanka and Sessions!
Keep the faith 🙂 From January 22:
It takes super human strength the like of President Trump to get so much done in 6 months despite the Uniparty, Fake News and political careerists who fail to do their appointed jobs. There is no time to meander. If it means you go to NYT and cut to the chase, you do it. If anyone thinks it’s beyond question for the anti-Trumpers and globalists to get a president impeached on fake news with a majority congress that has already demonstrated an unwillingness to repeal Obamacare…..think again. This isn’t a garden party. Whatever good PDJT has done, will evaporate in a matter of months if Pence is put in place. We’ll no longer have any drama criticizing Trump. ISIS will be back. Nafta is your friend. North Korea and China will merge forces. The middle east will be lost to Islam and terrorists. Merkel, Macron and Trudeau will prevail. Even Superman had a vulnerability, and if we attack his vulnerability, then say hello to George Clooney, your new president 2020. In the UK, a stranger, a bureaucrat, a judge wearing a dirty wig in an ugly courtroom can tell a family, that even if they have the private funds and 7 other medical opinions which contradict their doctors, their son given permanent residency in another country cannot go abroad to get experimental treatment.
Someone asked about Ohio the other day.
Well….
——–
Poll: Mandel Widens Lead Over Brown in Ohio; Portman Sky High
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/polls/2017/07/09/ohio-senate-brown-mandel-trump-portman-approval/
Excerpt:
The latest PPD Buckeye State Battleground Poll finds Republican Josh Mandel expanding his lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio. In May, the state treasurer led 49% to 44%, but that 5-point advantage has now widened to 8 points, 50% to 42%.
“It is extremely bad news for any incumbent to be trailing his challenger by this much, this early, let alone one who is now polling at 50%,” said Richard Baris, head of the PPD Poll and Election Projection Model. “We have a long way to go before the 2018 midterm elections, but if Sen. Brown doesn’t do something to turn this around, he’s going to lose this rematch.”
Thinking about latest developments …..
1. In the NYT interview PDJT warns Mueller not to investigate Trump family finances. Also raises Mueller etc etc many conflicts of interest. Complains about the Sessions recusal.
2. MSM major leaks about Mueller investigating Trump family finances and deals way back to 2008.
3. Remembering the Comey testimony that he leaked details of his memo to the MSM in order to provoke the appointment of a Special Counsel.
4. Almost immediately after that, Rosenstein appoints Mueller as SC.
5. Mueller, Comey and Rosenstein have worked very closely before and express great respect for each other.
Plausible scenario …..
PDJT was already aware that there would soon be leaks about Mueller investigating Trump family finances therefore he set up the NYT interview.
The Mueller investigation leak becomes public.
PDJT and will now identify and declare the major conflicts of interest between Mueller, Comey Rosenstein and Mueller’s team members. PDJT will emphatically state that, in view of the many conflicts of interest, it is obvious that there can be absolutely no confidence that Mueller can be seen to conduct an unbiased, non-partisan investigation that stays within the SC’s very specific and limited jurisdiction.
PDJT will request Sessions to un-recuse himself from this particular area of the Russia investigation in view of the very exceptional circumstances. As AG, Sessions removes Mueller from the SC position.
Perhaps, as AG, Sessions appoints another lawyer as SC or perhaps he disbands the SC team and brings the investigation back into the DOJ. Perhaps Sessions then recuses himself again. Perhaps Rosenstein resigns or is fired. However these variables turn out, the Russia investigation gets back on track to stay within the very limited jurisdiction specified in the original appointment letter of Mueller as SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
—–
Loose Lips Sink Ships: Mueller Probe Team Starts Leaking Special Counsel Investigation Details to Press
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/07/20/loose-lips-sink-ships-mueller-probe-team-starts-leaking-special-counsel-investigation-details-press/amp/
Perhaps consider whether, this time, the leaker is pro-Trump i.e. it provides PDJT justification for arranging the removal of Mueller as SC?
I think the world of Jeff Sessions and I wanted President Trump to chose him for AG more than anyone else. But having said that, President Trump has the right to be pissed off. An AG is suppose to be the gatekeeper of truth and facts, including political based investigations aka witch hunts against the president.
Unfortunately, President Trump has not had the benefit of having an AG to work with against this Russia witch hunt. President Trump, not being part of the Uniparty, is getting nailed with hit piece after hit piece, on a daily basis, by the media and the Uniparty and Jeff Sessions can’t do a darn thing about it, leaving President Trump without any legal assistance, This Russia witch hunt should have ended long ago.
Jeff Sessions is smart man and I truly believe he knows President Trump is right to feel the way he does about his recusal. I believe if Jeff Sessions had to it all over again, he would definitely notify President Trump. In addition, I don’t think Jeff Sessions knew just how over the top this Russia investigation would get to.
As much as I think Jeff Sessions is a real patriot, not notifying President Trump of his recusal before giving a press conference about it, was completely wrong, If I was President Trump I would be pissed off too.
I don’t think anyone has ever asked Sessions why he didn’t notify PTrump about his recusal before alerting the press…I would like to hear his answer.
Poll showing Republican and Trump voters more motivated for 2018 has Dems worried
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/07/poll-showing-republican-and-trump-voters-more-motivated-for-2018-has-dems-worried/
Here’s a great video from Diamond and SIlk concerning the situation with AG Sessions & “Russia!”
Don’t judge me Treeps, but I have been in a bit politically depressed over the last few days…Sessions, Mueller, Haberman… just ugggg. And then I could only stand about 2 minutes of that murderer/OJ coverage, and I had to retreat from online media for the day. This is what cured me.
Bee’s Formula to Cure Political Funk:
– Watch a complete Trump campaign rally, just search on YouTube and pick one!
-Follow-up by watching Season 1, last episode, of The Circus (Showtime or Amazon Prime). It “reports” election night through the eyes of Halperin, Heilman & that GOP-elite guy with the cowboy hat. Oh boy, it is Chicken Soup for the Trump voter’s Soul. Liberal tears flowing, MSM is freaking out, Hillary people seeing a safe space, it’s gold, pure gold!
Thanks for listening, I am cured, back to fight the good fight in the morning! #MAGA Good night.
