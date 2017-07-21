Friday July 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
All In His Hands
When we’re overwhelmed, lacking strength,
Rely on the LORD’s strong right arm.
He, all-knowing, will work things for good
And, best of all, keep your soul from harm.
Trust in His timing. Wait for the LORD.
Though man’s troubles lie heavy on him,
There’s a time and way for everything,
Even when the days are dark and grim.
Rely on His promises,
All He said will come true.
He’ll deliver you from your fears,
And give His grace and glory to you.
Wait for His answers, He’ll give you strength,
All you who put your hope in the LORD.
You’ll mount up with wings like eagles,
And run, not tiring, your strength restored.
Believe in His miracles,
Everything’s possible with Him.
For though a loss is certain with man,
With God it will become a win.
Rejoice in His goodness all the day,
Proclaiming His love in the morning.
Pray with Psalms through the day and recall
His faithfulness in the evening.
Relax in His presence: Peace, be still.
Though outside it rages with storm.
Within your heart you know He is Lord,
And He holds you in peace, safe and warm.
Hear the call and come near to God,
Come near and He will come near to you.
Whatever besets you in this life,
He holds your hand and will see you through.
Praying for Christians in northern Iraq.
Further exposing Christian Genocide in the Middle East ~ July 2017.
The corrupt corporate Fake News media yawns and plans their next coke party.
That was very nice. I am recovering from surgery and needed to hear the comforting words you posted.
“Always” – Aram Bedrosian
This would be a huge blow to Christendom:
Qatar, Saudi Arabia to Islamize One of Europe’s Greatest Cathedrals
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10685/cordoba-cathedral-islam
He presents absolutely no threat to the general public………..unless they really p*ss him off. Still waiting for justice to eventually triumph.
Oh, boy! And last week, after months of staying away due to the bad press, I finally decided to return . And now Chipotle is history in my book ! NEVER again! NOPE. I’d rather get a taco off an illegal food cart on the street operated by the unwashed….probably less chance of contacting a dreaded disease.
Yes, yes, I know I would be appalled to know what goes on in 80% of the restaurants and high-end aren’t immune. Oh, here’s a heads up. Stay away from dining in a restaurants that have booths! Table and chair seating only is a must!
Heads up to all Christians: I saw this at the Ace of Spades blog (salty language in the comments there, but good people).
I’m not sure why the blockquote HTML tags turn things italic.
Anyway: the homosexuals have set their sights on Christianity, which they hate, being in rebellion. Brace yourselves, friends.
Neighbor of Muslim cop who killed unarmed woman says killer is “nervous…jumpy…has little respect for women”
July 20, 2017 9:38 AM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/neighbor-of-muslim-cop-who-killed-unarmed-woman-says-killer-is-nervous-jumpy-has-little-respect-for-women
