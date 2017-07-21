Friday July 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Friday July 21st – Open Thread

  1. BakoCarl says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

    All In His Hands

    When we’re overwhelmed, lacking strength,
    Rely on the LORD’s strong right arm.
    He, all-knowing, will work things for good
    And, best of all, keep your soul from harm.

    Trust in His timing. Wait for the LORD.
    Though man’s troubles lie heavy on him,
    There’s a time and way for everything,
    Even when the days are dark and grim.

    Rely on His promises,
    All He said will come true.
    He’ll deliver you from your fears,
    And give His grace and glory to you.

    Wait for His answers, He’ll give you strength,
    All you who put your hope in the LORD.
    You’ll mount up with wings like eagles,
    And run, not tiring, your strength restored.

    Believe in His miracles,
    Everything’s possible with Him.
    For though a loss is certain with man,
    With God it will become a win.

    Rejoice in His goodness all the day,
    Proclaiming His love in the morning.
    Pray with Psalms through the day and recall
    His faithfulness in the evening.

    Relax in His presence: Peace, be still.
    Though outside it rages with storm.
    Within your heart you know He is Lord,
    And He holds you in peace, safe and warm.

    Hear the call and come near to God,
    Come near and He will come near to you.
    Whatever besets you in this life,
    He holds your hand and will see you through.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:47 am

  5. Lucille says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:00 am

    “Always” – Aram Bedrosian

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:06 am

    This would be a huge blow to Christendom:

    Qatar, Saudi Arabia to Islamize One of Europe’s Greatest Cathedrals

    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10685/cordoba-cathedral-islam

  7. Ad rem says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:32 am

    He presents absolutely no threat to the general public………..unless they really p*ss him off. Still waiting for justice to eventually triumph.

  8. nwtex says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Oh, boy! And last week, after months of staying away due to the bad press, I finally decided to return . And now Chipotle is history in my book ! NEVER again! NOPE. I’d rather get a taco off an illegal food cart on the street operated by the unwashed….probably less chance of contacting a dreaded disease.

    Yes, yes, I know I would be appalled to know what goes on in 80% of the restaurants and high-end aren’t immune. Oh, here’s a heads up. Stay away from dining in a restaurants that have booths! Table and chair seating only is a must!

  9. Beverly says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Heads up to all Christians: I saw this at the Ace of Spades blog (salty language in the comments there, but good people).

    LGBT Megadonor Pouring Millions Into Campaign to Punish Christians for Refusing to Participate in Gay Weddings; “Punish the Wicked,” Xe Advises

    Pretty soon you’ll have to give same-sex oral sex on demand or face legal punishment.

    Openly gay LGBT activist Tim Gill, who has poured $422 million into the homosexual movement since the 1990s, recently told Rolling Stone why he won’t Allow Christians to opt out of participating in homosexual weddings.

    “We’re going to punish the wicked,” Gill told Rolling Stone. After the 2015 Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage across the country, Gill turned his activism apparatus against religious freedom restoration acts (RFRAs) and toward a legal mentality that would penalize Christians, and anyone else in business, who refuse to participate in a same-sex wedding.

    He, and Rolling Stone, frame this as a “heroic battle” against those who would deny gays “public accommodations.”

    But it’s a very limited sort of denial — it’s just people, Christian and otherwise, who don’t want to be part of gay weddings:

    The “public accommodations” push is exactly the line LGBT activists use to undercut Christians’ freedom to opt out of serving same-sex weddings.

    I’m not really kidding when I say the only way Gay Activists won’t be #Triggered and #Oppressed is if everyone agrees to their demands to experiment with some light homosexuality themselves.

    • Beverly says:
      July 21, 2017 at 2:01 am

      I’m not sure why the blockquote HTML tags turn things italic.

      Anyway: the homosexuals have set their sights on Christianity, which they hate, being in rebellion. Brace yourselves, friends.

  10. Lucille says:
    July 21, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Neighbor of Muslim cop who killed unarmed woman says killer is “nervous…jumpy…has little respect for women”
    July 20, 2017 9:38 AM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/07/neighbor-of-muslim-cop-who-killed-unarmed-woman-says-killer-is-nervous-jumpy-has-little-respect-for-women

