Thursday July 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

20 Responses to Thursday July 20th – Open Thread

  2. amwick says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I survived Wednesday, barely. Carry on brave peeps.!

  3. WSB says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Blessed are all who read this for a beautiful day!

  4. nwtex says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:30 am

  5. nwtex says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    • nwtex says:
      July 20, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Um now I don’t know if I like this. The doggie may have been scared when they started training him. And the horse! Sheesh! I’m sure he knows this just isn’t right. Oh, boy. Oh, well, what’s done is done.

  6. amwick says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Where is everyone from out west? 🙂

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:33 am

    After the shameful behavior of a bought-and-paid-for Republican congress, having line to us for seven years aboiut getting rid of Obamacare and then folding when they finally have the chance to keep their promises, I think this song by the Allman Brothers is a fitting rebuke. It is especially so, after the scolding the President gave them. I’ll return to something a bit more musically decorous tomorrow . . . unless congress does something else just as stupid.

  9. millwright says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:19 am

    On the “upside” I swear my eldest could fall into a cesspool and surface with the Khoinor Diamond ! He hurt his knee on Monday & was sent to the ER. Today, Wed. he saw an orthopedist and got a proper knee brace for his injury so he can walk properly and is scheduled for an MRI Thursday (today) and has an appointment back with the orthopedist on Monday to examine the films and decide what’s happened and what’s to be done ! This is how our health care system should work !

    But for every “upside” there’s a “down” and it seems the eldest of my SIL’s may well have leukemia . We’re waiting on diagnosis, but that’s what killed her father . Wife ain’t too chipper today !

  10. Lucille says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:29 am

    College Charges 7 Students for Shutting Down Conservative Speaker. It’s about time. But is it enough? California’s Claremont McKenna College has issued discipline to ten students for blocking access to a speech by conservative Heather Mac Donald.

    Posted 7.19.2017 by Trey Sanchez
    http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/college-charges-7-students-shutting-down-conservative-speaker

  11. Lucille says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Happy Cursday….

    Two talking Huskies argue like human siblings would! – Funny Dog Videos

