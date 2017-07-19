U.S. and China Kick Off Comprehensive Dialog Meeting on Trade…

In February U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to a format for ongoing trade discussion and economic dialog. The outcome of their discussions was a 100 day road map to include way-points for economic dialog.

An outcome from the way-point approach was a showing of good faith with China opening their market to U.S. Beef export and the purchase of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), while allowing greater access to its financial services sector to U.S. However, significant trade imbalance remains and ongoing U.S./China economic dialog was scheduled.

Today Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and White House Adviser Jared Kushner attended the next phase US – China Comprehensive Economic Dialog meeting.

*NOTE* after Wilbur Ross delivered his brutally honest remarks the Chinese contingent to the talks cancelled a 5:00pm press conference.