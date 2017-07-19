U.S. and China Kick Off Comprehensive Dialog Meeting on Trade…

Posted on July 19, 2017 by

In February U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to a format for ongoing trade discussion and economic dialog.  The outcome of their discussions was a 100 day road map to include way-points for economic dialog.

An outcome from the way-point approach was a showing of good faith with China opening their market to U.S. Beef export and the purchase of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), while allowing greater access to its financial services sector to U.S.   However, significant trade imbalance remains and ongoing U.S./China economic dialog was scheduled.

Today Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, USTR Robert Lighthizer and White House Adviser Jared Kushner  attended the next phase US – China Comprehensive Economic Dialog meeting.

.

*NOTE* after Wilbur Ross delivered his brutally honest remarks the Chinese contingent to the talks cancelled a 5:00pm press conference.

This entry was posted in China, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to U.S. and China Kick Off Comprehensive Dialog Meeting on Trade…

  1. Alison says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Re cx’d press conference: Wolverine bites require immediate medical attention.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Joe Blow says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    “after Wilbur Ross delivered his brutally honest remarks the Chinese contingent to the talks cancelled a 5:00pm press conference.”

    lol…they probably needed to remove Wilburine’s bite marks from their backsides.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. M33 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    ZING!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Johnny Bravo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Pffffffft, Pharr, pfffffft “oh excuse me, that was an involuntary bottom burp”

    xi jiping

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Git 'Er Done says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Every time I see “comprehensive” I know it’s extra special bulllshiit!! That’s an Obama holdover…stop using it!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Transparent: rebalance, fair, equitable, and reciprocal! $305 billion a year! Over 50% of our trade deficit is with China! We need “killers” on our side and by golly, we have them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      July 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Btw, Bank of America hit with nationwide attack…hope its not related to 100 day meeting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MfM says:
      July 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      During his campaign speeches Trump promised us that he knew the right people to do the negotiations. He said they weren’t very nice people, but they would have America’s best interest as their goal.

      Well it certainly doesn’t seem like we have pushovers doing the talking… they don’t look that bad to me… but the Chinese may think differently.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mireilleg says:
        July 19, 2017 at 5:32 pm

        I find them quite acceptable on the nice spectrum. I bet their families do to. Now if the over sensitive snowflakes and hyper sensitive Chinese find them not nice, it makes me smile. Maybe, just maybe I’m not so nice or I’m fed up with nonsense.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  8. SharkFL says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Great video. Very impressive presentation by the Chinese re: dialogue vs. negotiation.

    Loved the easter egg at 11:00 of the video. So funny. Truly MAGA moment with the “work with Trump” agreement confirmation.

    Like

    Reply
  9. georgiafl says:
    July 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    China’s Pitt Bull has rabies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Disgusted says:
    July 19, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Words I can’t bear hearing any longer are: Bipartisan, Partners, Partnering, Dialogue, Conversations, Comprehensive, “We need to come together”, “Get to the bottom of it”, etc.~~Love Wilbur and Steven even when they are not scintillating speakers, but how in heck did Kushner get a chair at this table? He looks completely confused himself about why he’s there!

    Like

    Reply
    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      July 19, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Agree with you Disgusted but even brass knuckles need someone to come together with 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  11. jojo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Couldn’t have made wiser choices than Steven & Wilber. The S&W show is ready to replay anytime. MAGAnomics! Love it.

    Like

    Reply
  12. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    This is the fight Trump’s been waiting for. Negotiations as warfare to balance trade. We live in amazing times. Trump sets a new standard in American strength and leadership.

    Like

    Reply
  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Chinese advocating for mutual trust while they rob us blind by ripping off our patented and copyRIGHTed materials. It’s always a war with them – in their minds. They see no moral advantage to playing fair because they have no moral foundation, or belief in inalienable rights.

    (It’s always bugged me that people pronounce it un-alien-able rights. By saying it this way, people start to subconsciously think that it means not a foreign right or rights for illegal aliens (be them from across the border or the galaxy).

    According to Webster 1828 dictionary, it is to be pronounced un-a-lien-able rights. Now this makes sense to me, not a lien abled (enabled) right. This means that no part of the right can be transferred, sold or taken away.

    So I think I will go with un-a-lien-able rights, not a lien enabled on my rights.)

    Like

    Reply
  14. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    America is Alpha again.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s