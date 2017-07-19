Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – July 19th…

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held an off-camera news briefing at the White House on Wednesday, July 19:

Transcript will be available later tonight at this link.

  1. theresanne says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    The open hostility of the press is unbelievable. Off-camera briefings were supposed to defuse the choleric atmosphere but instead the unhinged “reporters” seem to have adapted their hatred and vitriol to this new situation. They are vile. Who in their right mind could bear to listen to them?

    Next step should be print out statements from the White House. No opportunity for reporters to spew their maniacal conspiracy theories to representatives of the Trump administration. They have gone too far.

  2. Abster says:
    July 19, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I don’t really understand why they think they need cameras?

