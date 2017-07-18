President Trump Reacts to Senate GOP Healthcare Failure…

Posted on July 18, 2017 by

President Donald Trump expresses strong “disappointment” in the GOP healthcare bill failure:

As we have said since before last year, the senate will not vote on a ‘repeal only’ bill because: A.) repeal takes 60 votes, and B) there are not even 50 republican votes for a repeal.

Again, as we have said from the beginning, changing the senate rules to a 51 vote threshold for legislative passage is not workable because: A.) it takes 67 senators to agree to change the rule (eliminate the Byrd Rule), and B.) The senate doesn’t want to change the rules.

The GOP have never voted to repeal Obamacare because the GOP doesn’t want to repeal Obamacare.

  1. rolisize says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    2018 will not be kind to the R’s

    • MKetch says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Sabotage! We citizens are up to bat again. The Uniparty still thinks it can play this game without us!

    • PaulyWalnuts says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    • kittymyers says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      There’s a golden opportunity for steely-spined Repubs to challenge sitting Repubs.

      • InvestingforOne says:
        July 18, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        Paul Nehlen is one of those. He’s tough, pleasant, persistent, a successful businessman, and now becoming more well-known in Wisconsin. He has never stopped campaigning since he first signed up!

    • snaggletooths says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      well it will be kinder to them then the democrats the dems are not winning again for a very long time

    • rf121 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Probably. But if the Dems get control then Trump is impeached by the House so this has to play out carefully.

      • cjzak says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:10 pm

        If the repubs keep thumbing their noses at their voters, the Dems will win again by default. This whole cluster f**k by the repubs is just plain disgusting. The way they are letting their petty personal agendas rule their votes and their willingness to go against Pres. Trump’s agenda that he has tried to implement as he said he would, is just going to blow up in their faces. I hope they all lose their next election and in the mean time blast them long and loud on twitter, their emails, their phones, their town halls, their local offices as well as D.C. Offices and texts if you can. They need to hear how angry people are at them. I am hopping mad over this total refusal to do what they were asked to by the voters not once but three times via elections to majorities in all three branches. They still don’t want to admit why we wanted DJT as our President and we know this isn’t his fault. He’s trying to do what we asked but the clods of dirt in Congress, esp. the Senate, are nothing but turncoats on the voters and we know it. Bunch of cement heads and I am disliking all of them extremely for making my vote a joke.

    • coxyvetttecomcast says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      Well, I understand the frustration – however, the alternative choice is the Dems and say hello to “Socialism”. Vote out the RHINOS!!!!

    • Paula Kinziger says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      I surely won’t vote for a democrat/communist. Find good people to run in the primaries.

      • waynesborokennyg says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

        I’m as conservative as you get – I’ve voted for one democrat in my life – when I lived in Cincinnati many years ago – and the democrat was pro-life and the republican was not.

        With that said — I’m all for taking the vote to the primaries – but if one of these uniparty, neverTrump, do-nothing guys win the primary for the Republicans – I will vote for the democrat (and I bet my sentiments are representative of a whole lot of people out there right now).

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          July 18, 2017 at 6:04 pm

          I understand and frankly admire your willingness to stand on a principle important to you–life. Here’s where things usually seem to go wrong, though. The Dims stick together through thick or thin, no matter what.

          Remember that guy, Stupak, I think was his name? He was a Dim and he was raising heck over Obamacare because he was pro-life and didn’t want to vote for a law that would pay for abortions. He held out for a little while, and then he caved because the Dim leadership/BO created the “Stupak Amendment” or something like that provided some sort of an out for pro-lifers: they wouldn’t have to pay for abortions.

          That was almost immediately removed from the bill after passage, and Stupak didn’t run for office again. And meanwhile, the Little Sisters of the Poor were being forced to pay for abortion pills…

          I understand the Uniparty concept, and I agree. But the Republicans are awful. The Dims are even worse.

      • MaineCoon says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        I agree. NEVER will I vote for a D. That’s no solution.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      I am at the point that I hope the R’s have a massive ugly cry in 2018. These despicable people RAN on REPEAL AND REPLACE Obamacare– every single one of them. SO now it is time to take names and kick that fat derriere they sit on. Grrrrrrrrrr !

      • waynesborokennyg says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

        The secret democrat plan several years ago must have been to win as many republican seats disguised as a republican as possible. Because many of them talk tough like a republican – but when you pass more legislation for Obama when he was president than you do for Trump now – well, actions speak louder than words and reveal who you are!

    • somaspecialist says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      Dont think it will be kind to us either

    • Will Janoschka says:
      July 18, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      “2018 will not be kind to the R’s”
      In 2018 the citizens must repeal congress with all the rules that promote this non-government. Then continue every two years untill they “get it” that there is no such thing as a re-election. For every congress-criter the are hundreds that could not possibly do worse!

  2. Brian L says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    So, what’s the end game with this? Ignore it, wait until it collapses and move on to tax reform?

    • Chuck says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      The end game (long game) is to get all of these people voted out of office.

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      You do realize that tax reform cannot happen without Obamacare reform? The money for the tax reform was to come from the savings of Obamacare…the Republicans are exactly where they always planned to be – talk tough and do nothing.

      • spren says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:21 pm

        Tax reform does not have to be paid for. It only appears to be required because the CBO uses static analysis which assumes any reductions in tax rates increase deficits. Every single time marginal tax rates have been reduced federal and state treasuries have seen floods of new revenues. The governments receive higher revenues, and individual taxpayers (and businesses) retain more of their own earnings. Tax reform is equivalent to having a sale on economic activity and transactions, which then dramatically increases economic transaction leading to greater tax revenue being received.

  3. Joe Collins says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    We the People need MAGA candidates to run for the Senate . . . and the House too!!!

  4. Martin says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Can’t blame Trump for this. Congress is the failure here. Period.

  5. rolisize says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:37 pm

  6. Rick says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Republicans have run on “Elect me, and we will repeal Obamacare” for the last 8 years.
    Take that off the table, and they are no different from the Democrats.
    I see them losing one or both houses next year, and then the media will blame Trump for the next 2 years

  7. missmarple2 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    McConnell is saying go back to the 2015 with the delay.

    Oh, and they will have HEARINGS about the failure of Obamacare!!

    HEARINGS!!

    • Brian L says:
      July 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Congressional hearings: for when you want to pretend to do something.

      • chojun says:
        July 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

        I agree with your sentiment but I think hearings, while doing next to nothing, might draw more public scrutiny on the issue of ObamaCare failure and require the Democrats to go on record as to why this abysmal failure is actually a ‘success.’ GOP senators will have to decide what side of the issue they’re on.

        Primaries are going to be pretty brutal to the GOPe coming up next year.

      • navysquid says:
        July 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        So…so…so…true!!!

        Upvote 1000 times!

        We need to primary the majority of Congress. Then the new Congress needs to vote term limits. We the people have spoken. We are no longer the Republican party. We are the American Party. THIS. is who backs Pres Trump and who elected him into office. All the GOPe thinks they can still “Play Congress” and we will continue to elect them in office. Nope. That all changed when Pres Trump came down the escalator.

      • MaineCoon says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        Hearings are a total waste of time.

        Send them all home. They want hearings? Have a few in their districts.

        Oh that’s right…Ryan just announced he wasn’t doing anymore townhalls.

      • MaineCoon says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:22 pm

        Hearings?

        Send them all home. Let them have hearings in their districts.

        Oh, that’s right…Ryan said he isn’t doing anymore townhalls.

        I have nothing in common with these people. Nothing. I want them gone.

  8. CheeseHead says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    In retrospect Trump presidency might have been more successful if Dems had taken control of the Senate in Nov. I think there is at least some chance Schummer would’ve worked with Trump to at least some degree. With GOP in charge NOTHING is getting done and the party is committing suicide before our eyes (not covered by Obamacare).

    • val66 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Uhh… You must be joking. Trump would be impeached if there was Democratic control of the Senate.

      We are all furious at the Republicans. I get it. I’m furious too and am writing letters to all of the c*cks, as well as my reps. But, at least with “limp-d*cked mother-eff’ing” Republicans, to quote Bannon, Trump can pressure, bribe, and squeeze them to what he wants. He has zero control over Dems.

      Look at Joe Manchin, a “reasonable, non-globalist, old-fashioned” Democrat. He’s voting in LOCKSTEP with Pelosi, Schumer, and the Dems. It would be a grave mistake to vote Dems in 2018 no matter how mad we are at Republicans.

      • spren says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        The danger is that many voters are frustrated and will now no longer believe the Republicans and will wonder what use there is in voting for them. Many of them are likely to just stay home which is just as bad as having voted for the Dem.

      • cjzak says:
        July 18, 2017 at 6:02 pm

        Well it didn’t work for this issue. Pres. Trump did just about everything humanly possible to get them to unify and vote FOR the Senate bill, which was far from perfect but might have been able to be modified down the road. Now they have a big fat zero. It is reprehensible that some of these repubs would not unify because they are nit Trump and controlled by their big money handlers. Disgusting to the max. Murkowski, Collins and the other one from WV should be bounced at the earliest possible time.

  9. amwick says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I think our President knew this was coming. He is one, no five steps ahead of swamp Critters.

  10. Pinot Guy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    the only way to get Congress to focus on this is for Trump to reverse all the Obozo EO’s that “helped” (really??) Obozocare and got it to the point it is now. That way it is all the Dems’ fault, their health care bill as originally passed, and something to get both D & R focus on amending. No guarantees what will come out will be better, but at least it would get them all in the pot to do something and have to work together to save their own hides.

    Personally I’d like to see a simple one-sentence “repeal” (e.g. all it has to say is the “Obomacare bill in it’s entirety is repealed.”, then do a Senator by Senator floor vote of yea or nay, and let the chips fall where they will. Then they can go home to their constituents and explain their vote.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    For those in this thread that are whining, have you not been paying attention to what POTUS has done in almost six months in office without these clowns? God placed him where he is and he wasn’t put here to fail and he’s not going to. No one ever said swamp draining was going to be easy.

  12. Lovearepublican says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    If he says I’m disappointed one more time I’m going to stick a fork in My eye.

  13. tonyE says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Time to start planning some serious Cantoring for next year…

    • Tim Tarr says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Why wait for ’18 ? Take a repeal vote now than Recall, Recall, Recall in every state it’s allowed. Hit GOPe and DEM’s now. DNC is low on funds do a shock and awe on their sorry arses now.

      Notice how talk of single payer (Medicare for All) has gotten louder, that was their plan all along. Deep state wants access to your health records. This can not stand.

      • rf121 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        You cannot recall Congress critters. Not in the constitution. Not that that document matters to them much anymore. Hell, most have never read it.

        • NC PATRIOT says:
          July 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

          We will NOT have single payer as long as PDJT is President because HE WON”T SIGN IT. So we have to take his lead.

          He wants more Repub’s in the next election—new ones less likely to be compromised. He will let us know what we should do, NO DEMS THOUGH. Don’t panic. Just watch and wait for the Boss to direct us. We can’t abandon him, however.

      • val66 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:38 pm

        Yes, the call for single payer is much louder now. Even Tucker last night seemed to be in favor of it or at least see it as inevitable now.

        • flova says:
          July 18, 2017 at 5:21 pm

          Well, the left will have their hacks out and their cancer-ridden midden mascots to cry and scream for single-payer or ‘Medicare for all’–they’ll call it something else and they will go through the states to do it, not the feds.

          Pretty soon those states that did not expand Medicaid will feel they have no choice. Look at Nevada and their plan. What we will end up with is the two-tier plan of most socialist countries like Australia, Canada, Britain, France. The rich will be able to afford private health insurance or pay out of pocket and the rest of us will be Charlie Gard waiting for some court’s decision whether we can have an MRI for that suspected brain tumor and when they find it , they’ll just pull the plug.

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

        Senators have to be removed by the Senate. Not us. Americans can only vote them out if we have fair and clean elections. President Trump is trying to clean up the elections so we can remove them.

  14. Skinner says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Thanks for the explanation.

    Rats bastards.

  15. fleporeblog says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Folks our President wants to hear from the Deplorables as well! I just took the survey below:

    https://gop.com/listening-to-america-surveys/?utm_source=RC_A&utm_content=GOP_surveys&utm_campaign=20170718_Listening-To-America-V1_DonaldJTrump_RNC&pgtype=nohead&utm_medium=email

    Here are my write in responses:

    (Optional) Which issue do you want to see prioritized more?

    Republicans are LIARS! They have lied to the American Public and the citizens of their states by promising to do something and when it was time, they CHOKED! Please Mr. President don’t put your name and my name on any bill that allows that carcass known as Obamacare get another hard earned dollar towards it! Have the Republicans join with the Democrats to override your veto. 19 will have to do so in the Senate and 58 in the House.

    What else do you think the President needs to know about the real America? We’re listening.

    Continue to call out the Republicans in name only! I love the fact that your pact is willing to support Jeff DeWit to primary the “NEVERTRUMPER” Jeff Flake in AZ. It is absolutely working. 90% of Republicans in AZ approve what you are doing! Jeff DeWit was up 11 points in the latest head to head poll with Jeff Flake. Please find a GREAT Republican candidate to primary Dean Heller in NV. Otherwise we will lose that state to Democrats. Have your Super PAC run ads in Alaska, Ohio and West Virginia against the RATS that lied to their constituents about wanting to Repeal Obamacare. The Democrat in Maine, Collins, needs to be encouraged to run for Senator so that she stops harming you and us in the Senate. Please arrest these bastards from the Obama administration that unmasked and leaked confidential info to destroy you and your presidency. Jim Comey and HRC need to be arrested and prosecuted as well!

    Give them hell!

  16. FL_GUY says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    For all you people freaking out over this latest hiccup in getting rid of O-care, bear in mind that submitting a bill is not an all or nothing process. It can be resubmitted over and over.

    I believe that President Trump, like We the People, listened to Rs running on repealing O-care since 2010 and took them at their word. Now that he knows they were lying, he will take appropriate measures to see that O-care goes in the garbage bin of history, with or without Congress/Senate approval.

    If you look at President Trumps 40 year business track record, he has had some major setbacks that would have wiped out a person of lesser capabilities. He has always prevailed and continues to grow his BILLIONs of dollars. President Trump’s history of success tells me that one way or another, he will fulfill every campaign promise before he steps down as CEO of the USA. I personally would NOT want to be the people who are trying to block his program to save the USA for We the People. He hits back 10xs as hard; they will regret it.

  17. Joe says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Simple. Electing Trump was not enough.

    The fight to take our country back is not over.

    We have to Alinsky Uniparty Repubs. so we can isolate then defeat them.

  18. mazziflol says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    “As we have said since before last year, the senate will not vote on a ‘repeal only’ bill because: A.) repeal takes 60 votes, and B) there are not even 50 republican votes for a repeal.

    Again, as we have said from the beginning, changing the senate rules to a 51 vote threshold for legislative passage is not workable becuase: A.) it takes 67 senators to agree to change the rule (eliminate the Byrd Rule), and B.) The senate doesn’t want to change the rules..”

    If we know this…why doesn’t Trump? Rhetorical question, Im sure he does. But why the wasted effort then? Is he trying to unmask the #UniParty before the people? Whats the strategy here?

    • Jlwary says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Crossing all the t-s, dotting all the I-s. I look at it as POTUS building an unimpeachable case for himself. He is doing what he needs to do as POTUS. It is congress and congressional leadership that is absolute 💩

  19. Pam says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:02 pm

  20. jephfree says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    can we just make ourselves “exempt” from the law?

  22. Thurstan says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Now is the perfect time to write your Senators and Congressmen to demand a change in leadership. Demand Ryan and McConnell be replaced by proTrump people. They have the reason to remove, they have the ability to remove, and they need our insistence that they be removed. Pressure from us is what WE can do.

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I WISH that writing my senators would do some good, but both of my senators are DemonRats, and they would only want to change the leadership if it meant putting a DemonRat in as the leader. So…

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 18, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      The politicians don’t read or listen to messages. They have staff for that. Unless your a big donor, circular file…..

  23. redlegleader68 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Wellll …. let’s just say there are a number of posters on this thread who have absolutely NO IDEA what the “foxhole” rule is nor would they ever be in one.

    They need to understand JUST ONE THING: Yesterday was the only easy day.

    To them: S-squared …

  24. rolisize says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

  25. Jim Peters says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I wouldn’t worry so much.

    Trump has got this. He knows he can’t move forward with the current GOP. They’re utterly useless losers, most of them. He would have worked this out a long time ago.

    Back in March, Trump threatened to primary any GOP member of Congress who.wasn’t getting behind the repeal.of ObamaCare (in March it was the news RyanCare that failed) – see trump-threatens-gop-back-health-bill-or-get-primaried/article/2617074.

    I doubt that their performance since has made him change his mind.

    Keep in mind that the vast majority of GOP members refusing to play ball come from pro-Trump states. They are dispensable.

    Trump isn’t a man to back down. He makes his position crystal clear and follows through. He also detests incompetence and would have realized a long time ago that McConnell’s GOP is useless – and that he needs to get rid of a lot of them before.the.mid-terms.

    Expect him to primary a lot of them and then replace them with a replacement he endorses. It will.be ugly, yes, but a quick execution is sometimes better than a drawn out death.

    On balance, it’s a good strategy. His base will vote for anyine with Trump’s endorsement. It’s highly unlikely, given how crazy they are, that the Dems will be able to mount an effective challenge. The overall risk.of a Democratic majority is too awful to contemplate, so he would know he must act sooner, not later.

    In their arrogance, many of these GOP members don’t realize that they will not be the standing GOP member in the mid-terms. Their careers are.over, they just don’t know it yet.

    • rf121 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      The problem with your theory is that lets say PT makes it known he is going to work to primary 10 rino Senators. Between now and the election they will do nothing to aide his agenda. Then there is the slight problem where it is really hard to de-thrown a sitting senator and the primary challenge may fail.

      Even worst case it only takes three of these rinos to say. Hmm, changing parties to democrat. It has happened.

  26. rolisize says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    • CheeseHead says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      The Three Stoogesses. “Liberal Republicans” indeed. Why aren’t we equally blessed with at least a couple conservative Democrats?

      • rf121 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        Actually Joe Manchin is compared to the rest. The difference is the Dems stick to together no matter what. On a side note, not one of them aged well.

    • Jim Peters says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Alaska – Trump country – Murkowski will.be primaried.

      West Virginia – Trump country – Capito will be primaried

      Maine – close here but Collins is doomed. She is anti-Trump & didn’t even vote for him. While Clinton won, Maine experienced a huge swing against the Dems (-10% since 2012) indicating that voters are abandoning them and shifting to.GOP (+5%) and independents. A pro-Trump candidate is preferable to a lame duck.

      • littleflower481 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 3:41 pm

        Murkowski was primaried out last time she ran and she ran as an independent and won…her family controls Alaska politics…people in Alaska are mostly dems imo.

      • snaggletooths says:
        July 18, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        murkowski is a hard one to get out of office many bad voters, liberal media there, Joe Miller is better then her but the media continues to ( palin) him so they keep voting her in and she is indeed awfu and she just was re-elected she isn’t going anywhere

        • flova says:
          July 18, 2017 at 5:28 pm

          Ok those 3 women Senators are why some women should have stayed barefoot and pregnant and never been given any chance at an outside the home career. I’m so sick of these clueless females.

  27. Kathleen Rady says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Maybe someone smarter than me can answer this question. If you need 67 votes to change the filibuster or 60 vote threshold then how were they able to do the ‘nuclear option’ with Gorsuch? Couldn’t they do it again for the Obamacare repeal?

    • bulwarker says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      The write up is confusing. The Byrd rule only applies to reconciliation, which in turn is a budgetary gimmick Congress is attempting to use to pass their changes to Obamacare. Its limited and beholden to monetary restrictions.
      If Congress (specially the senate) were trying to pass legislation normally they’d need only 51 votes. Of course the Dems would filibuster raising the bar to 60 but the filibuster is merely a rule and can be removed with another simple majority vote – the so called nuclear option. So far Repubs have only wanted to use this option on nominations/appointments like Gorsuch because they feel removing it would violate the spirit of democracy or some such nonsense. In reality they could use it to bypass the Dems filibuster and pass bills that are NOT limited by the reconciliation process (ie full bills and not the partial approach). But they will not do it, why?
      They will say its because they dont want the Dems to violate the same principle if they come back to power (they would in a heartbeat), but really its because, as Sundance said, the Repubs simply dont have 50 votes. Although Repubs have a “majority” there are so many turncoats and establishment folks that it would never happen. I wish Mitch would force the issue and go nuclear on this to expose the fraud Repubs but alas Mitch is one of them.

    • sundance says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      “Nuclear Option” only applies to appointments and appointees.

      “Nuclear Option” does not apply to legislation.

      Clear now?

      • bulwarker says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:51 pm

        The nuclear option is a parliamentary procedure that allows the United States Senate to override a rule or precedent by a simple majority of 51 votes, instead of by a supermajority of 60 votes. The option is invoked by the presiding officer of the body ruling that the validity of a Senate rule or precedent is a constitutional question. The issue is immediately put to the full Senate, which decides by majority vote. The procedure thus allows the Senate to decide any issue by majority vote, regardless of existing procedural rules, such as current Senate rules specifying that ending a filibuster requires the consent of 60 senators (out of 100) for legislation, and 67 for amending a Senate rule….
        Under the new nuclear option proceedings, the majority leader and presiding officer, guided by parliamentary experts, go through a series of choreographed steps in which the leader suggests a change to the rules, the presiding officer challenges him, and then the leader calls a second vote on a rules change, which requires only 51 votes. This effectively ends what had become a 60-vote requirement for confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee or the passage of legislation.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_option
        I could cite non-wiki, scholarly articles but wanted it layman’s terms.

  28. CheeseHead says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Come on give the Republicans in congress a break. They didn’t think Trump would win. Totally understandable.

  29. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  30. Killdozer says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Trump cant win yet against uniParty deepstate big club ,and his retarded picks didn’t help ,Pompeo, Rosey ,McMasters ,the new fbi guy sounds like shit answering wrong on the big questions ,The American people are getting the shaft and Trump cant stop it ,yet , The Russian bs is still breathing yet nothing on on Hillz , Rice ,or the leakers ,Grassly turns power over to the Dems ,with Preet waiting in the flats ,This is a nutless administration talking big stupid shit on Syria isis but nothing on the swamp ,. The problem with T Rex is he cant lie ,he sounds good on trade but Syria ,he sounded like a fuqing idiot hill billy with a front tooth missing ,look for yourself ,and then tip toeing around the South China Sea crying NORK ,,maybe Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat and call for some Trump Republicans to run against the rino s ,.Something ! maybe something,or some sun light on the rino s,But plez > No More Pussy Foot in !!

  31. trapper says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    You know that giganto chunk of ice that just broke loose from Antarctica? How long before Obamacaretanic runs smack into it and sinks? The democrats now OWN the collision.

  32. JAS says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    The Democrats made a deal with the “Devil”. The “Devil” is the insurance companies. They checkmated Obamacare on queue so that the Democrats could force a “bailout” for the insurance companies to the tune of billions and billions of dollars. And then the Dimms lost the house and senate. OOPS!

    The insurance companies did not refuse to go along with Obamacare at the beginning because they KNEW that they would line their pockets with billions of OUR money before an Obama mandated single payer system could come to pass.

    Do not doubt this for a minute: The insurance companies are the ONLY ones responsible for the present state of our health care system.

    In the meantime, the insurance companies have raked in BILLIONS over the last eight years by raising rates, therefore skyrocketing healthcare costs, therefore raising rates EVEN MORE.

    When insurance companies say they are leaving a State they are not leaving the State because there’s no money. They leave a state because there is NOT ENOUGH PROFIT. And who sets the insurance increases in states, the state insurance boards. No more money? CYA!

    The proof of all this is simple: What do the Dimms want right now? A MASSIVE insurance “bailout”. Another payout out of our pockets to the “Devil” they made a deal with.

  33. Brenda Purington says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    It can’t take 67 votes to go nuclear or the dems never could have done it. Also they wouldn’t have been talking about it to get Gorsuch through.

    • meadowlandsview says:
      July 18, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      “ending a filibuster requires the consent of 60 senators (out of 100) for legislation, and 67 for amending a Senate rule.”

      It’s 67.

    • sundance says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Apointments = “nuclear option”.

      Legislation = “Byrd Rule”

      Two totally different things. To change the rules for appointments only takes a simple majority.. To change the rules for legislation takes 67 votes.

      Clear now?

      • rf121 says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        But could they play with how the filibuster is administered? I believe now a Senator just says I am going to filibuster that and everything stops. They used to have to do the Mr. Smith goes to Washington routine and actual go on the floor and talk forever.

  34. snaggletooths says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    PDJT remarks were correct we have to work on getting more repubs elected we are stuck with the 4 who always let us down we need more so we can get things passed.

  35. Michelle says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I caught a clip of Clown Schumer on tv whining and criticizing president trump for recommending to allow Obamacare to implode, instead of straight recommending to work w the Dems right now. I don’t think he ralealized that his statement means that he knows Obamacare sucks and isn’t working.

  36. Anchored says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    The whole thing was a farce as could be seen simply by watching the healthcare stocks. They’d been rising sharply since late May. They knew this was going nowhere.

  37. Vince says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Fixing this isn’t just a question of removing some congress people in primaries. As has been detailed at CTH several times, all members of congress owe someone once they get to D.C. We can’t eliminate the need for money, but we can set up MAGA lobbyists, and MAGA PACs as an alternative to the Chamber of Commerce money. If we primary Ryan, with MAGA donors, we will know the new representative is trustworthy.

    At this point, why is any conservative doing business with a member of the Chamber of Commerce? Why is any business run by a conservative giving dues to the Chamber of Commerce? Can we form a MAGA chamber?

    • sundance says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Conservatives are not doing business with the U.S. CoC. Multinational Banks and Multinational Corporations are.

      • Vince says:
        July 18, 2017 at 4:27 pm

        I realize that the U.S. Chamber is different from the local branches, and that most of the lobbying money is from only a few large donors. But to me that means that the national Chamber is not always in line with local branches, and those can be turned to MAGA groups.

        Progressives work to infiltrate and corrupt already existing institutions, and we need to learn from them. When MAGA bumps into a barrier, its reaction should be “how can I turn them to MAGA?”

  38. duchess01 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Sarah Sanders Press Briefing on GOP Healthcare Bill Failure 7/18/17

    • duchess01 says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Published on Jul 18, 2017
      Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds an off-camera press briefing and takes questions from reporters on the GOP Senators’ failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

      Sarah Sanders Press Briefing on GOP Healthcare Bill Failure
      White House
      July 18, 2017

  39. somaspecialist says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Its almost starting to feel like this a COMPLETE WASTE…I don’t know if people will line up to vote these crooks out. I think the number of people who are awake vs the number of people who are asleep is still huge. Sometimes reading CTH makes you realize that the media has done its job dumbing down people and now I realize that the steam from the TrumpTrain might be dwindling…I PRAY I’M wrong

    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      The problem is the majority of right thinking, Trump supporting Americans are not here on CTH getting the COMPLETE TRUTH. They don’t have the benefit of having Sundance explain all of this to them. Of course if they were here, this tree (website) might not be big enough to hold them all.

  40. rolisize says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    is this true?

  41. average Joe says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    I would like to see picture of the elephant and the donkey ,changed, to have the trunk of the elephant in between the donkeys legs.I think that would be more appropriate.!!!

  43. MaineCoon says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Father, I pray that you remove the obstacles – D’ s & R’s – in 2018 who are thwarting President Trump’s agenda. You anointed and appointed our President. Please pave the way for him to do his job as He looks to you for guidance.

    P.S. I have a personal request. Could you remove my rep, the man standing to the right on Pelosi? He is thwarting your anointed and appointed President.

    I ask this in Jesus name, Amen!

  44. youme says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Shed sunshine on ObamaCare’s subsidies for Congress: How they got it and why

    http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/healthcare/240387-shed-sunshine-on-obamacares-subsidies-for-congress

    Trump can order an appeal of the OPM decision to provide congress and staff a subsidy and the decision that Congress be treated as a small business ( both are illegal ). He can do it right now. So just do it.

  45. Ghostrider says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    They don’t even have the votes to repeal Obamacare. Shocking, right? Let’s call it for what it is: McConnell & Cornyn are weak, extremely weak leaders. Because what we actually see playing out is clear as day: Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are running the US Senate. They are voting to KEEP Obamacare, in order to keep Alaska and Maine on Medicaid.

    No more GOP Senate or House donations from me. EVER, EVER again.

  46. Joshua2415 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    No surprise here at all. The republicans have positioned themselves to do exactly what they are best at…NOTHING. If they are counting on the fact that none of them voted for the ACA when it was passed to give them cover as the Obamacare exchanges continue to collapse, they are delusional. Every bit of health care misery that the media can find in the country will lead their nightly news broadcasts until the R’s finally break down and vote in a single-payer plan. Which is what most of them probably want anyway.
    “Never let a good crisis go to waste” – R. Emmanuel

  47. MfM says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Paul Nehlan was a very late candidate to run against Paul Ryan. As a virtual unknown he got over 11,000 votes in the primary. Ryan’s 57,000 won him the primary and then he went on to win the seat 230,000 to only 107,000 for the Democrat.

    Nehlan has more name recognition now and Ryan has not been supporting Trump. The only way to get Ryan out is to primary him. It is unlikely that even an intense campaign to vote the Democrat would change the outcome. I haven’t heard of any other option for that seat. Nehlan hasn’t stopped being politically active since he lost the primary. I see him as our best hope for that seat.

    Does anyone with more local knowledge have someone else that has a better chance? I don’t think Spencer Zimmerman has any more name recognition and he certainly doesn’t have the national support.

  48. christina says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    did russia order and benefit most of cali prop 187 destruction? no

    did russia order daca/dapa creation so they can benefit most help dem rig election? no

    did russia order abuse of government subsides with crazy increase cost of premiums/deductibles using illegals/upkeep cost excuse? no

    did russia order open borders with double standards to illegals so they can rig election leverage/europe crisis? no

    did russia order the staging incidents prior/post election nazi intimidation? no

    summary all pro illegals without limits in usa government should be arrested for treason. those whom say russia hack election while being pro illegals same time deserve to have pension/healthcare stripped.

  49. jojo says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    How about ALL FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, including elected politicians, MUST have Obamacare. Simple solution.

  50. jefcool64 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    The only thing I could think of is what Trump said and win a vast majority of senate seats in 2018. However he knows as well as Sundance that even a 60+ Republican majority is potentially useless when it’s the uniparty he’s fighting.

    Still…I can’t think of any other solution. Giving the other half of the uniparty wing–the democrats– almost equal say in congress is just going to stalemate everything. Maybe stack the senate with republicans to the point where they have the numbers for any law they want. However that does nothing to address their WILL for full repeal and replace.

