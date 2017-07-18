President Trump Reacts to Senate GOP Healthcare Failure…

President Donald Trump expresses strong “disappointment” in the GOP healthcare bill failure:

.

As we have said since before last year, the senate will not vote on a ‘repeal only’ bill because: A.) repeal takes 60 votes, and B) there are not even 50 republican votes for a repeal.

Again, as we have said from the beginning, changing the senate rules to a 51 vote threshold for legislative passage is not workable because: A.) it takes 67 senators to agree to change the rule (eliminate the Byrd Rule), and B.) The senate doesn’t want to change the rules.

The GOP have never voted to repeal Obamacare because the GOP doesn’t want to repeal Obamacare.

