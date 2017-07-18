President Trump Reacts to Senate GOP Healthcare Failure…

President Donald Trump expresses strong “disappointment” in the GOP healthcare bill failure:
.
As we have said since before last year, the senate will not vote on a ‘repeal only’ bill because: A.) repeal takes 60 votes, and B) there are not even 50 republican votes for a repeal.
Again, as we have said from the beginning, changing the senate rules to a 51 vote threshold for legislative passage is not workable because: A.) it takes 67 senators to agree to change the rule (eliminate the Byrd Rule), and B.) The senate doesn’t want to change the rules.
The GOP have never voted to repeal Obamacare because the GOP doesn’t want to repeal Obamacare.
2018 will not be kind to the R’s
Sabotage! We citizens are up to bat again. The Uniparty still thinks it can play this game without us!
He we go again. The guy got 15% against Ryan. Need someone else or just vote for the Dem.
he started his campaign earlier this time a year earlier compared to 4 months last time and he now has some name recognition . Anyone else is free to run just no one jumps in that race.
It takes time for name recognition. We definitely should get behind Paul Nehlen.
The vote count in many counties in Wisconsin were sketchy. The fraud fix for Ryan is tough to overcome.
He represents one district, not the entire state, Dave.
Very brave of you fr121 to suggest that we vote for the Dem against Ryan. It took an all out effort to overcome the payroll pundits here in Wisconsin’s 1st District. News flash: Ryan is the UniParty – and I’d argue on the Democrat side of the aisle – not the GOP side.
Certainly not the Trump America First guy we need out of this district. http://electnehlen.com
you are out of your mind if you think voting for the Dem is good plan.
Sure it is. Nehlan got 15% against Ryan. The Dem got like 38%. Who has a better chance? Plenty of Dems in WI. We loose one Repub seat but even better, we get a new Speaker.
The ONLY way the uni-party will change is to primary the incumbents. The republicans would only replace Ryan with a like minded person. And we need to get involved at the grass roots level to get behind ONE candidate to primary these people, whichever party they claim, and not let them employ the splitter strategy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A winning strategy!!!
We can’t let the Dhimms control the Senate
NOT!
Why on earth would you vote Dem?? The Dem candidate they have up is some uber socialist. At least with a Republican, we can pressure and bribe him/her. I mean, even the “reasonable, non-Globalist” Joe Manchin, who Republicans like, is voting in LOCK-STEP with Pelosi, Schumer, and the Dems.
We need a Tea Party 2.0 Tsunami to get even MORE Republicans in who are MORE conservative.
MANCHIN is 100% democrat (anti-American) globalist. If he opens his mouth, Manchin is lying.
If you believe he is a “moderate,” his lies have worked.
Manchin is at the end of his FIRST term. When Robert Byrd died, manchin appointed himself to fill the remainder of Byrd’s term — elected in 2012 to serve his first term.
Listen to the vid again. P45 says we need to get rid of some D’s but he also says that some, meaning Rs, need to explain their vote.
Some R’s need to be cantored.
It’s up to us to give him the tools to do his job.
We have the right to whine.
Then we kick them out of office.
How long does Ryan have left in his term? 5 1/2 years or so?
All congressmen serve 2 year terms.
only the house serves 2 years , senate serves 6
Ryan is a Congressman — Speaker of the House, and up for re-election next year, and every two years.
reps are 2 year terms
House members must run every two years.
Vacate the Chair!
I agree. Ryan will never step down on his own. At least make another Boehner out of him.
Vote in Newt!
Mark Meadows for Speaker. I called his office today and said I wish he would consider running for speaker/ and after that, he can primary Burr for the Senate. Meadows is a person with character and he is the only one showing leadership qualities and he supports PTrump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meadows is the reason the House bill even passed…Ryan was too busy leaving for a vacation.
Yes!
I can tell you how I think Boehner was “cantored”. Five years ago, two men started an educational event called a Constitution Boot Camp. It just so happened that they lived in Boehner’s district.
They scheduled these one-day events on the average about every 90 days….throughout Boehner’s district. Each event drew anywhere from 40 to 60 people.
It took four years to get enough voters with a working knowledge of the Constitution to show Boehner the “writing on the wall”.
When the voters have a working knowledge of the Constitution,, those that decide to violate it have nowhere to hide. Boehner had no choice if he wanted to save face.
Some good news: these same two men are now working Kentucky!!!
Thank you for this tidbit. Interesting.
Lyin Ryan AND McTurtle BOTH need to step down. Absolute worst ‘leaders’, ever. They’ve made it obvious that they DON’T want Trump to succeed, nor do they want R’s to hold majority.
Pitchforks….remove their lobbyist stuffed azzes with pitchforks.
There’s a golden opportunity for steely-spined Repubs to challenge sitting Repubs.
Paul Nehlen is one of those. He’s tough, pleasant, persistent, a successful businessman, and now becoming more well-known in Wisconsin. He has never stopped campaigning since he first signed up!
well it will be kinder to them then the democrats the dems are not winning again for a very long time
Probably. But if the Dems get control then Trump is impeached by the House so this has to play out carefully.
If the repubs keep thumbing their noses at their voters, the Dems will win again by default. This whole cluster f**k by the repubs is just plain disgusting. The way they are letting their petty personal agendas rule their votes and their willingness to go against Pres. Trump’s agenda that he has tried to implement as he said he would, is just going to blow up in their faces. I hope they all lose their next election and in the mean time blast them long and loud on twitter, their emails, their phones, their town halls, their local offices as well as D.C. Offices and texts if you can. They need to hear how angry people are at them. I am hopping mad over this total refusal to do what they were asked to by the voters not once but three times via elections to majorities in all three branches. They still don’t want to admit why we wanted DJT as our President and we know this isn’t his fault. He’s trying to do what we asked but the clods of dirt in Congress, esp. the Senate, are nothing but turncoats on the voters and we know it. Bunch of cement heads and I am disliking all of them extremely for making my vote a joke.
Well, I understand the frustration – however, the alternative choice is the Dems and say hello to “Socialism”. Vote out the RHINOS!!!!
I think this is wishful thinking..easier said then done
Agree…too much money to keep them fully entrenched. A newcomer doesn’t have much of a fighting chance unless a PAC gets behind them.
I surely won’t vote for a democrat/communist. Find good people to run in the primaries.
I’m as conservative as you get – I’ve voted for one democrat in my life – when I lived in Cincinnati many years ago – and the democrat was pro-life and the republican was not.
With that said — I’m all for taking the vote to the primaries – but if one of these uniparty, neverTrump, do-nothing guys win the primary for the Republicans – I will vote for the democrat (and I bet my sentiments are representative of a whole lot of people out there right now).
I understand and frankly admire your willingness to stand on a principle important to you–life. Here’s where things usually seem to go wrong, though. The Dims stick together through thick or thin, no matter what.
Remember that guy, Stupak, I think was his name? He was a Dim and he was raising heck over Obamacare because he was pro-life and didn’t want to vote for a law that would pay for abortions. He held out for a little while, and then he caved because the Dim leadership/BO created the “Stupak Amendment” or something like that provided some sort of an out for pro-lifers: they wouldn’t have to pay for abortions.
That was almost immediately removed from the bill after passage, and Stupak didn’t run for office again. And meanwhile, the Little Sisters of the Poor were being forced to pay for abortion pills…
I understand the Uniparty concept, and I agree. But the Republicans are awful. The Dims are even worse.
I agree. NEVER will I vote for a D. That’s no solution.
I am at the point that I hope the R’s have a massive ugly cry in 2018. These despicable people RAN on REPEAL AND REPLACE Obamacare– every single one of them. SO now it is time to take names and kick that fat derriere they sit on. Grrrrrrrrrr !
The secret democrat plan several years ago must have been to win as many republican seats disguised as a republican as possible. Because many of them talk tough like a republican – but when you pass more legislation for Obama when he was president than you do for Trump now – well, actions speak louder than words and reveal who you are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
In 2018 the citizens must repeal congress with all the rules that promote this non-government. Then continue every two years untill they “get it” that there is no such thing as a re-election. For every congress-criter the are hundreds that could not possibly do worse!
So, what’s the end game with this? Ignore it, wait until it collapses and move on to tax reform?
The end game (long game) is to get all of these people voted out of office.
You do realize that tax reform cannot happen without Obamacare reform? The money for the tax reform was to come from the savings of Obamacare…the Republicans are exactly where they always planned to be – talk tough and do nothing.
Tax reform does not have to be paid for. It only appears to be required because the CBO uses static analysis which assumes any reductions in tax rates increase deficits. Every single time marginal tax rates have been reduced federal and state treasuries have seen floods of new revenues. The governments receive higher revenues, and individual taxpayers (and businesses) retain more of their own earnings. Tax reform is equivalent to having a sale on economic activity and transactions, which then dramatically increases economic transaction leading to greater tax revenue being received.
We the People need MAGA candidates to run for the Senate . . . and the House too!!!
Yes Joe Collins and 4 are so far.
YES!! Tea Party Tsunami 2.0!!
Can’t blame Trump for this. Congress is the failure here. Period.
Certainly can’t. This is on the shoulders of the UNIparty.
And the fact the WHIP could not muster the votes.
(Our WHIP is in the House—and he is in the hospital) Don’t think the Senate has a whip.
Absolutely right! GOP been running on this for seven years! The @POTUS, thanks to Ryan, thought they had and replacement bill ready to go!
Agree.d As he keeps saying (and we should say when necessary), he’s waiting at his desk with a pen to sign HC bill. Make sure people know it’s their reps – not P45.
Can’t argue with that!
Accurate.
If true, Bannon just said what many are thinking and believe. THANKS SB
What an apt description. Ryan is the Uber RINO. They don’t even try to hide it anymore.
And that’s Ryan’s strong points.
If the shoe fits…
“you won’t get blisters”
Bannon was actually too kind
best description yet…
So….um…..he is a “a limp-d**k motherf**ker” … whats the problem here. Sometimes you gotta call like you see it. ( Sorry Mom )
He must be a tranny…how can you be a d*ck when everyone knows you are a p*ssy?
“It’s complicated, folks, it’s complicated.”
I hope he said it to his face.
Its certainly warranted.
It’s a start. Maybe Paul Nehen can make an ad out of it.
Republicans have run on “Elect me, and we will repeal Obamacare” for the last 8 years.
Take that off the table, and they are no different from the Democrats.
I see them losing one or both houses next year, and then the media will blame Trump for the next 2 years
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
By that time, nobody will be watching them.
McConnell is saying go back to the 2015 with the delay.
Oh, and they will have HEARINGS about the failure of Obamacare!!
HEARINGS!!
Congressional hearings: for when you want to pretend to do something.
I agree with your sentiment but I think hearings, while doing next to nothing, might draw more public scrutiny on the issue of ObamaCare failure and require the Democrats to go on record as to why this abysmal failure is actually a ‘success.’ GOP senators will have to decide what side of the issue they’re on.
Primaries are going to be pretty brutal to the GOPe coming up next year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Upvote 1000 times!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Send them all home. They want hearings? Have a few in their districts.
Oh that’s right…Ryan just announced he wasn’t doing anymore townhalls.
Hearings?
Send them all home. Let them have hearings in their districts.
Oh, that’s right…Ryan said he isn’t doing anymore townhalls.
I have nothing in common with these people. Nothing. I want them gone.
Sorry for the dup. First one didn’t post…
In retrospect Trump presidency might have been more successful if Dems had taken control of the Senate in Nov. I think there is at least some chance Schummer would’ve worked with Trump to at least some degree. With GOP in charge NOTHING is getting done and the party is committing suicide before our eyes (not covered by Obamacare).
Uhh… You must be joking. Trump would be impeached if there was Democratic control of the Senate.
We are all furious at the Republicans. I get it. I’m furious too and am writing letters to all of the c*cks, as well as my reps. But, at least with “limp-d*cked mother-eff’ing” Republicans, to quote Bannon, Trump can pressure, bribe, and squeeze them to what he wants. He has zero control over Dems.
Look at Joe Manchin, a “reasonable, non-globalist, old-fashioned” Democrat. He’s voting in LOCKSTEP with Pelosi, Schumer, and the Dems. It would be a grave mistake to vote Dems in 2018 no matter how mad we are at Republicans.
The danger is that many voters are frustrated and will now no longer believe the Republicans and will wonder what use there is in voting for them. Many of them are likely to just stay home which is just as bad as having voted for the Dem.
Well it didn’t work for this issue. Pres. Trump did just about everything humanly possible to get them to unify and vote FOR the Senate bill, which was far from perfect but might have been able to be modified down the road. Now they have a big fat zero. It is reprehensible that some of these repubs would not unify because they are nit Trump and controlled by their big money handlers. Disgusting to the max. Murkowski, Collins and the other one from WV should be bounced at the earliest possible time.
Not ‘nit’-should be ‘anti’.
I think our President knew this was coming. He is one, no five steps ahead of swamp Critters.
Agree, it was obvious to Sundance, it is obvious to PT.
I agree. Also: I have no clue what he’s going to do!
My feeling as well, Bluto!
He won’t waste his time. Probably move on to another major issue. That’s my guess. Not abandoning it, but just strategic planning.
I agree. At this point he doesn’t really have to do anything at all. By this time next year ObamaCare will be in critical failure mode because it already entered a death spiral last year (2016).
Politicians will pull their heads out and figure out how to handle this thing.
dream on, chojun..its just as sundance said: no solution bc no solution sought.
dream on, chojun.
Its as sundance said; no solution bc no solution sought.
PDTrump told us on critical issues, he’d let us know once the mission was accomplished. This new Uniparty wrinkle isn’t just a wrinkle. It’s basically a declaration of war against the citizens of the country.
I believe, as you, that our CIC has a plan.
the only way to get Congress to focus on this is for Trump to reverse all the Obozo EO’s that “helped” (really??) Obozocare and got it to the point it is now. That way it is all the Dems’ fault, their health care bill as originally passed, and something to get both D & R focus on amending. No guarantees what will come out will be better, but at least it would get them all in the pot to do something and have to work together to save their own hides.
Personally I’d like to see a simple one-sentence “repeal” (e.g. all it has to say is the “Obomacare bill in it’s entirety is repealed.”, then do a Senator by Senator floor vote of yea or nay, and let the chips fall where they will. Then they can go home to their constituents and explain their vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those in this thread that are whining, have you not been paying attention to what POTUS has done in almost six months in office without these clowns? God placed him where he is and he wasn’t put here to fail and he’s not going to. No one ever said swamp draining was going to be easy.
Yep – what Pam said!!
But Pam, if they don’t whine, they don’t have much to say.
Exactly, Pam. Yea, this stings, but we still have so much winning thanks to President Trump. We shall overcome!
I agree. Pray for President Trump. Pray for America.
If he says I’m disappointed one more time I’m going to stick a fork in My eye.
Better get the ‘fork’ ready; Lovearepublican.
You ain’t heard it enough yet.
Then be prepared to change your handle from Lovearepublican to One-Eyed-Pete!
Time to start planning some serious Cantoring for next year…
Why wait for ’18 ? Take a repeal vote now than Recall, Recall, Recall in every state it’s allowed. Hit GOPe and DEM’s now. DNC is low on funds do a shock and awe on their sorry arses now.
Notice how talk of single payer (Medicare for All) has gotten louder, that was their plan all along. Deep state wants access to your health records. This can not stand.
You cannot recall Congress critters. Not in the constitution. Not that that document matters to them much anymore. Hell, most have never read it.
We will NOT have single payer as long as PDJT is President because HE WON”T SIGN IT. So we have to take his lead.
He wants more Repub’s in the next election—new ones less likely to be compromised. He will let us know what we should do, NO DEMS THOUGH. Don’t panic. Just watch and wait for the Boss to direct us. We can’t abandon him, however.
Yes, the call for single payer is much louder now. Even Tucker last night seemed to be in favor of it or at least see it as inevitable now.
Well, the left will have their hacks out and their cancer-ridden midden mascots to cry and scream for single-payer or ‘Medicare for all’–they’ll call it something else and they will go through the states to do it, not the feds.
Pretty soon those states that did not expand Medicaid will feel they have no choice. Look at Nevada and their plan. What we will end up with is the two-tier plan of most socialist countries like Australia, Canada, Britain, France. The rich will be able to afford private health insurance or pay out of pocket and the rest of us will be Charlie Gard waiting for some court’s decision whether we can have an MRI for that suspected brain tumor and when they find it , they’ll just pull the plug.
Senators have to be removed by the Senate. Not us. Americans can only vote them out if we have fair and clean elections. President Trump is trying to clean up the elections so we can remove them.
Thanks for the explanation.
Rats bastards.
Folks our President wants to hear from the Deplorables as well! I just took the survey below:
https://gop.com/listening-to-america-surveys/?utm_source=RC_A&utm_content=GOP_surveys&utm_campaign=20170718_Listening-To-America-V1_DonaldJTrump_RNC&pgtype=nohead&utm_medium=email
Here are my write in responses:
(Optional) Which issue do you want to see prioritized more?
Republicans are LIARS! They have lied to the American Public and the citizens of their states by promising to do something and when it was time, they CHOKED! Please Mr. President don’t put your name and my name on any bill that allows that carcass known as Obamacare get another hard earned dollar towards it! Have the Republicans join with the Democrats to override your veto. 19 will have to do so in the Senate and 58 in the House.
What else do you think the President needs to know about the real America? We’re listening.
Continue to call out the Republicans in name only! I love the fact that your pact is willing to support Jeff DeWit to primary the “NEVERTRUMPER” Jeff Flake in AZ. It is absolutely working. 90% of Republicans in AZ approve what you are doing! Jeff DeWit was up 11 points in the latest head to head poll with Jeff Flake. Please find a GREAT Republican candidate to primary Dean Heller in NV. Otherwise we will lose that state to Democrats. Have your Super PAC run ads in Alaska, Ohio and West Virginia against the RATS that lied to their constituents about wanting to Repeal Obamacare. The Democrat in Maine, Collins, needs to be encouraged to run for Senator so that she stops harming you and us in the Senate. Please arrest these bastards from the Obama administration that unmasked and leaked confidential info to destroy you and your presidency. Jim Comey and HRC need to be arrested and prosecuted as well!
Give them hell!
meant Governor not Senator
I like DeWit but will / would also vote for Kelli Ward over Flake who (Ward) almost beat McCain here in AZ…except for the flood of GOPe money that came into the state to help McCain…thank you, McConnell. /s
But they are doing it again—Dewitt AND Ward will only split the vote and allow Flake to win. Should only be ONE running against Flake ! We need to wise up when going after an incumbent/
Yup, thanks for the link. I gave ’em hell, of course in my own language. Hopefully, they’ll get the message, though realistically I think the odds are slim that they will. But it’s sure worth a shot, nothing to lose in trying it!
For all you people freaking out over this latest hiccup in getting rid of O-care, bear in mind that submitting a bill is not an all or nothing process. It can be resubmitted over and over.
I believe that President Trump, like We the People, listened to Rs running on repealing O-care since 2010 and took them at their word. Now that he knows they were lying, he will take appropriate measures to see that O-care goes in the garbage bin of history, with or without Congress/Senate approval.
If you look at President Trumps 40 year business track record, he has had some major setbacks that would have wiped out a person of lesser capabilities. He has always prevailed and continues to grow his BILLIONs of dollars. President Trump’s history of success tells me that one way or another, he will fulfill every campaign promise before he steps down as CEO of the USA. I personally would NOT want to be the people who are trying to block his program to save the USA for We the People. He hits back 10xs as hard; they will regret it.
Simple. Electing Trump was not enough.
The fight to take our country back is not over.
We have to Alinsky Uniparty Repubs. so we can isolate then defeat them.
“As we have said since before last year, the senate will not vote on a ‘repeal only’ bill because: A.) repeal takes 60 votes, and B) there are not even 50 republican votes for a repeal.
Again, as we have said from the beginning, changing the senate rules to a 51 vote threshold for legislative passage is not workable becuase: A.) it takes 67 senators to agree to change the rule (eliminate the Byrd Rule), and B.) The senate doesn’t want to change the rules..”
If we know this…why doesn’t Trump? Rhetorical question, Im sure he does. But why the wasted effort then? Is he trying to unmask the #UniParty before the people? Whats the strategy here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
can we just make ourselves “exempt” from the law?
LikeLike
Now is the perfect time to write your Senators and Congressmen to demand a change in leadership. Demand Ryan and McConnell be replaced by proTrump people. They have the reason to remove, they have the ability to remove, and they need our insistence that they be removed. Pressure from us is what WE can do.
I WISH that writing my senators would do some good, but both of my senators are DemonRats, and they would only want to change the leadership if it meant putting a DemonRat in as the leader. So…
The politicians don’t read or listen to messages. They have staff for that. Unless your a big donor, circular file…..
Wellll …. let’s just say there are a number of posters on this thread who have absolutely NO IDEA what the “foxhole” rule is nor would they ever be in one.
They need to understand JUST ONE THING: Yesterday was the only easy day.
To them: S-squared …
Foxhole rule? Shouldn’t a cold war have more than one strategy?
LikeLike
I wouldn’t worry so much.
Trump has got this. He knows he can’t move forward with the current GOP. They’re utterly useless losers, most of them. He would have worked this out a long time ago.
Back in March, Trump threatened to primary any GOP member of Congress who.wasn’t getting behind the repeal.of ObamaCare (in March it was the news RyanCare that failed) – see trump-threatens-gop-back-health-bill-or-get-primaried/article/2617074.
I doubt that their performance since has made him change his mind.
Keep in mind that the vast majority of GOP members refusing to play ball come from pro-Trump states. They are dispensable.
Trump isn’t a man to back down. He makes his position crystal clear and follows through. He also detests incompetence and would have realized a long time ago that McConnell’s GOP is useless – and that he needs to get rid of a lot of them before.the.mid-terms.
Expect him to primary a lot of them and then replace them with a replacement he endorses. It will.be ugly, yes, but a quick execution is sometimes better than a drawn out death.
On balance, it’s a good strategy. His base will vote for anyine with Trump’s endorsement. It’s highly unlikely, given how crazy they are, that the Dems will be able to mount an effective challenge. The overall risk.of a Democratic majority is too awful to contemplate, so he would know he must act sooner, not later.
In their arrogance, many of these GOP members don’t realize that they will not be the standing GOP member in the mid-terms. Their careers are.over, they just don’t know it yet.
The problem with your theory is that lets say PT makes it known he is going to work to primary 10 rino Senators. Between now and the election they will do nothing to aide his agenda. Then there is the slight problem where it is really hard to de-thrown a sitting senator and the primary challenge may fail.
Even worst case it only takes three of these rinos to say. Hmm, changing parties to democrat. It has happened.
The Three Stoogesses. “Liberal Republicans” indeed. Why aren’t we equally blessed with at least a couple conservative Democrats?
Actually Joe Manchin is compared to the rest. The difference is the Dems stick to together no matter what. On a side note, not one of them aged well.
Alaska – Trump country – Murkowski will.be primaried.
West Virginia – Trump country – Capito will be primaried
Maine – close here but Collins is doomed. She is anti-Trump & didn’t even vote for him. While Clinton won, Maine experienced a huge swing against the Dems (-10% since 2012) indicating that voters are abandoning them and shifting to.GOP (+5%) and independents. A pro-Trump candidate is preferable to a lame duck.
Murkowski was primaried out last time she ran and she ran as an independent and won…her family controls Alaska politics…people in Alaska are mostly dems imo.
murkowski is a hard one to get out of office many bad voters, liberal media there, Joe Miller is better then her but the media continues to ( palin) him so they keep voting her in and she is indeed awfu and she just was re-elected she isn’t going anywhere
Ok those 3 women Senators are why some women should have stayed barefoot and pregnant and never been given any chance at an outside the home career. I’m so sick of these clueless females.
Maybe someone smarter than me can answer this question. If you need 67 votes to change the filibuster or 60 vote threshold then how were they able to do the ‘nuclear option’ with Gorsuch? Couldn’t they do it again for the Obamacare repeal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Congress (specially the senate) were trying to pass legislation normally they’d need only 51 votes. Of course the Dems would filibuster raising the bar to 60 but the filibuster is merely a rule and can be removed with another simple majority vote – the so called nuclear option. So far Repubs have only wanted to use this option on nominations/appointments like Gorsuch because they feel removing it would violate the spirit of democracy or some such nonsense. In reality they could use it to bypass the Dems filibuster and pass bills that are NOT limited by the reconciliation process (ie full bills and not the partial approach). But they will not do it, why?
They will say its because they dont want the Dems to violate the same principle if they come back to power (they would in a heartbeat), but really its because, as Sundance said, the Repubs simply dont have 50 votes. Although Repubs have a “majority” there are so many turncoats and establishment folks that it would never happen. I wish Mitch would force the issue and go nuclear on this to expose the fraud Repubs but alas Mitch is one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nuclear Option” does not apply to legislation.
Clear now?
The nuclear option is a parliamentary procedure that allows the United States Senate to override a rule or precedent by a simple majority of 51 votes, instead of by a supermajority of 60 votes. The option is invoked by the presiding officer of the body ruling that the validity of a Senate rule or precedent is a constitutional question. The issue is immediately put to the full Senate, which decides by majority vote. The procedure thus allows the Senate to decide any issue by majority vote, regardless of existing procedural rules, such as current Senate rules specifying that ending a filibuster requires the consent of 60 senators (out of 100) for legislation, and 67 for amending a Senate rule….
Under the new nuclear option proceedings, the majority leader and presiding officer, guided by parliamentary experts, go through a series of choreographed steps in which the leader suggests a change to the rules, the presiding officer challenges him, and then the leader calls a second vote on a rules change, which requires only 51 votes. This effectively ends what had become a 60-vote requirement for confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee or the passage of legislation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_option
I could cite non-wiki, scholarly articles but wanted it layman’s terms.
Come on give the Republicans in congress a break. They didn’t think Trump would win. Totally understandable.
Trump cant win yet against uniParty deepstate big club ,and his retarded picks didn’t help ,Pompeo, Rosey ,McMasters ,the new fbi guy sounds like shit answering wrong on the big questions ,The American people are getting the shaft and Trump cant stop it ,yet , The Russian bs is still breathing yet nothing on on Hillz , Rice ,or the leakers ,Grassly turns power over to the Dems ,with Preet waiting in the flats ,This is a nutless administration talking big stupid shit on Syria isis but nothing on the swamp ,. The problem with T Rex is he cant lie ,he sounds good on trade but Syria ,he sounded like a fuqing idiot hill billy with a front tooth missing ,look for yourself ,and then tip toeing around the South China Sea crying NORK ,,maybe Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat and call for some Trump Republicans to run against the rino s ,.Something ! maybe something,or some sun light on the rino s,But plez > No More Pussy Foot in !!
You know that giganto chunk of ice that just broke loose from Antarctica? How long before Obamacaretanic runs smack into it and sinks? The democrats now OWN the collision.
The Democrats made a deal with the “Devil”. The “Devil” is the insurance companies. They checkmated Obamacare on queue so that the Democrats could force a “bailout” for the insurance companies to the tune of billions and billions of dollars. And then the Dimms lost the house and senate. OOPS!
The insurance companies did not refuse to go along with Obamacare at the beginning because they KNEW that they would line their pockets with billions of OUR money before an Obama mandated single payer system could come to pass.
Do not doubt this for a minute: The insurance companies are the ONLY ones responsible for the present state of our health care system.
In the meantime, the insurance companies have raked in BILLIONS over the last eight years by raising rates, therefore skyrocketing healthcare costs, therefore raising rates EVEN MORE.
When insurance companies say they are leaving a State they are not leaving the State because there’s no money. They leave a state because there is NOT ENOUGH PROFIT. And who sets the insurance increases in states, the state insurance boards. No more money? CYA!
The proof of all this is simple: What do the Dimms want right now? A MASSIVE insurance “bailout”. Another payout out of our pockets to the “Devil” they made a deal with.
I have said it before and I will say it again. Insurance IS the problem.
Truth,if I’ve ever heard it.
It can’t take 67 votes to go nuclear or the dems never could have done it. Also they wouldn’t have been talking about it to get Gorsuch through.
“ending a filibuster requires the consent of 60 senators (out of 100) for legislation, and 67 for amending a Senate rule.”
It’s 67.
Apointments = “nuclear option”.
Legislation = “Byrd Rule”
Two totally different things. To change the rules for appointments only takes a simple majority.. To change the rules for legislation takes 67 votes.
Clear now?
But could they play with how the filibuster is administered? I believe now a Senator just says I am going to filibuster that and everything stops. They used to have to do the Mr. Smith goes to Washington routine and actual go on the floor and talk forever.
PDJT remarks were correct we have to work on getting more repubs elected we are stuck with the 4 who always let us down we need more so we can get things passed.
I caught a clip of Clown Schumer on tv whining and criticizing president trump for recommending to allow Obamacare to implode, instead of straight recommending to work w the Dems right now. I don’t think he ralealized that his statement means that he knows Obamacare sucks and isn’t working.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*realized
IN CASE YOU ARE INTERESTED – CAN’T LIKE HIM – LIAR
Chuck Schumer REACTS to the GOP health care collapse & Trump’s Obamacare Tweets 7/18/2017 video
The whole thing was a farce as could be seen simply by watching the healthcare stocks. They’d been rising sharply since late May. They knew this was going nowhere.
Fixing this isn’t just a question of removing some congress people in primaries. As has been detailed at CTH several times, all members of congress owe someone once they get to D.C. We can’t eliminate the need for money, but we can set up MAGA lobbyists, and MAGA PACs as an alternative to the Chamber of Commerce money. If we primary Ryan, with MAGA donors, we will know the new representative is trustworthy.
At this point, why is any conservative doing business with a member of the Chamber of Commerce? Why is any business run by a conservative giving dues to the Chamber of Commerce? Can we form a MAGA chamber?
Conservatives are not doing business with the U.S. CoC. Multinational Banks and Multinational Corporations are.
I realize that the U.S. Chamber is different from the local branches, and that most of the lobbying money is from only a few large donors. But to me that means that the national Chamber is not always in line with local branches, and those can be turned to MAGA groups.
Progressives work to infiltrate and corrupt already existing institutions, and we need to learn from them. When MAGA bumps into a barrier, its reaction should be “how can I turn them to MAGA?”
Sarah Sanders Press Briefing on GOP Healthcare Bill Failure 7/18/17
Published on Jul 18, 2017
Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds an off-camera press briefing and takes questions from reporters on the GOP Senators’ failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Sarah Sanders Press Briefing on GOP Healthcare Bill Failure
White House
July 18, 2017
Its almost starting to feel like this a COMPLETE WASTE…I don’t know if people will line up to vote these crooks out. I think the number of people who are awake vs the number of people who are asleep is still huge. Sometimes reading CTH makes you realize that the media has done its job dumbing down people and now I realize that the steam from the TrumpTrain might be dwindling…I PRAY I’M wrong
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
is this true?
I agree… Make them vote and show their true colors…
Good. Put them on the record.
I would like to see picture of the elephant and the donkey ,changed, to have the trunk of the elephant in between the donkeys legs.I think that would be more appropriate.!!!
LIST: In 2015, 48 current Republican senators voted for Obamacare repeal bill, 1 voted no
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/list-in-2015-48-current-republican-senators-voted-for-obamacare-repeal-bill-1-voted-no/article/2628948
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=114&session=1&vote=00326
Father, I pray that you remove the obstacles – D’ s & R’s – in 2018 who are thwarting President Trump’s agenda. You anointed and appointed our President. Please pave the way for him to do his job as He looks to you for guidance.
P.S. I have a personal request. Could you remove my rep, the man standing to the right on Pelosi? He is thwarting your anointed and appointed President.
I ask this in Jesus name, Amen!
Amen.
Shed sunshine on ObamaCare’s subsidies for Congress: How they got it and why
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/healthcare/240387-shed-sunshine-on-obamacares-subsidies-for-congress
Trump can order an appeal of the OPM decision to provide congress and staff a subsidy and the decision that Congress be treated as a small business ( both are illegal ). He can do it right now. So just do it.
Should read Trump can order a “repeal”
They don’t even have the votes to repeal Obamacare. Shocking, right? Let’s call it for what it is: McConnell & Cornyn are weak, extremely weak leaders. Because what we actually see playing out is clear as day: Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are running the US Senate. They are voting to KEEP Obamacare, in order to keep Alaska and Maine on Medicaid.
No more GOP Senate or House donations from me. EVER, EVER again.
No surprise here at all. The republicans have positioned themselves to do exactly what they are best at…NOTHING. If they are counting on the fact that none of them voted for the ACA when it was passed to give them cover as the Obamacare exchanges continue to collapse, they are delusional. Every bit of health care misery that the media can find in the country will lead their nightly news broadcasts until the R’s finally break down and vote in a single-payer plan. Which is what most of them probably want anyway.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste” – R. Emmanuel
Paul Nehlan was a very late candidate to run against Paul Ryan. As a virtual unknown he got over 11,000 votes in the primary. Ryan’s 57,000 won him the primary and then he went on to win the seat 230,000 to only 107,000 for the Democrat.
Nehlan has more name recognition now and Ryan has not been supporting Trump. The only way to get Ryan out is to primary him. It is unlikely that even an intense campaign to vote the Democrat would change the outcome. I haven’t heard of any other option for that seat. Nehlan hasn’t stopped being politically active since he lost the primary. I see him as our best hope for that seat.
Does anyone with more local knowledge have someone else that has a better chance? I don’t think Spencer Zimmerman has any more name recognition and he certainly doesn’t have the national support.
did russia order and benefit most of cali prop 187 destruction? no
did russia order daca/dapa creation so they can benefit most help dem rig election? no
did russia order abuse of government subsides with crazy increase cost of premiums/deductibles using illegals/upkeep cost excuse? no
did russia order open borders with double standards to illegals so they can rig election leverage/europe crisis? no
did russia order the staging incidents prior/post election nazi intimidation? no
summary all pro illegals without limits in usa government should be arrested for treason. those whom say russia hack election while being pro illegals same time deserve to have pension/healthcare stripped.
How about ALL FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, including elected politicians, MUST have Obamacare. Simple solution.
The only thing I could think of is what Trump said and win a vast majority of senate seats in 2018. However he knows as well as Sundance that even a 60+ Republican majority is potentially useless when it’s the uniparty he’s fighting.
Still…I can’t think of any other solution. Giving the other half of the uniparty wing–the democrats– almost equal say in congress is just going to stalemate everything. Maybe stack the senate with republicans to the point where they have the numbers for any law they want. However that does nothing to address their WILL for full repeal and replace.
